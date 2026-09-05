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Patriots vs. Seahawks Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wednesday Night - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake Maye, A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson, Jadarian Price

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for the Patriots vs. Seahawks Wednesday game in Week 1 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and starts/sits for Week 1.

In This Article hide
New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Fantasy Football Matchups
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The NFL season is almost here! The first game of the season will kick off on Wednesday in a rematch of Super Bowl LX. The New England Patriots will travel across the country to Seattle to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. This exact matchup ended the 2025-2026 season and will start the 2026-2027 campaign.

In this article, we will dive into the best starts and sits of the week in that NFL opener between the Patriots and Seahawks. The rule of thumb for Week 1 is to always start your studs and don't worry too much about the matchups. However, there are a few undervalued players who fantasy managers should think about starting in this Week 1 matchup.

So, here are the best starts and sits for Wednesday's game between the Seahawks and Patriots. You can also check out our main Week 1 start 'em, sit 'em matchups article for all other games on the Week 1 slate. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Wednesday, September 9th, 8:00 PM ET

Below are some notable injuries for this game. Be sure to also check out our updated NFL injuries report for constant updates:

 

Matchups We Love

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry will enter Week 1 as a viable TE1 play in deeper formats. The addition of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs in this offense could make Henry a more hit-or-miss tight end play this season, but the veteran playmaker will still be a major part of this New England passing attack. The good news for him is that he has a favorable matchup in Week 1 against the Seahawks.

As great as Seattle's defense was last year, this unit allowed the 12th-most fantasy points, fifth-most receptions, and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs. That means there is an opportunity for Henry to post solid numbers in this matchup. He's a potential TE1 play in 16+ team leagues this week.

 

Matchups We Hate

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Fresh off winning last year's Super Bowl, Sam Darnold will look to continue that success into 2026. From a fantasy perspective, though, Darnold should not be started in most one-quarterback leagues to open the season. The only scenario in which the 29-year-old should be started is in deeper Superflex formats.

Darnold scored under 13 fantasy points in four of his last five games last season, which included scoring just 12.6 fantasy points in the Super Bowl against the Patriots. Considering New England gave up the fifth-fewest fantasy points and seventh-fewest passing yards to QBs in 2025, it's best to sit the Seahawks signal-caller in most leagues.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

With the offseason departure of Kenneth Walker III and Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL, Jadarian Price will lead this Seattle backfield in Week 1. However, expectations should be tempered for the first-round rookie running back. He will be a riskier low-end RB2 option to open his NFL career.

Although Walker ran all over this New England front seven in the Super Bowl, this group held RBs in check throughout the 2025 season. The Patriots allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest rush yards to opposing RBs. Additionally, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson are expected to be mixed in this backfield early in the year, which means Price might not actually have that workhorse role.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson is currently nursing an ankle injury that he recently suffered, but the expectation is that the second-year running back will be good to go for Week 1. Even if he does suit up for the season opener, he has an extremely tough matchup against the Seahawks. Don't forget, Henderson ran for just 19 yards in the Super Bowl against this same defense.

Last year, Seattle gave up the ninth-fewest fantasy points, second-fewest rush yards, and fewest rush touchdowns to opposing RBs. The only area in which the Seahawks struggled was allowing a ton of receiving work to RBs. However, the Patriots really didn't use Henderson in the receiving game down the stretch, as he ranked as the RB31 in route participation and as the RB24 in target share. He'll only be a flex option this week.

WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

Romeo Doubs comes over to New England after spending his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay. Doubs will look to be a consistent target in this Patriots passing attack, but this isn't really a matchup that benefits the 6-foot-2 playmaker. The Seahawks allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points, eighth-fewest receptions, fifth-fewest receiving yards, and the lowest yards per completion in 2025.

With Doubs entering a new offensive scheme, it might take some time for him to get going. As a result, the new Patriots WR will be a riskier flex play to open the season.

 

Other Fantasy Football Matchups

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye will open the season as a strong QB1 play against this Seahawks defense. Maye threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns against this defense in the Super Bowl and has an upgraded supporting cast in the passing game this time around. The addition of both Brown and Doubs will help in a game like this.

The Seahawks were also a bit suspect against rushing QBs last season. They gave up the 12th-most rushing yards per game to that position group, so there is some opportunity for Maye to rack up some rushing yards in this contest. The MVP runner-up should be started in most leagues to open the 2026 campaign.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

This is definitely a tough matchup on the ground for Rhamondre Stevenson. Seattle has a really good defense and allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points, second-fewest rush yards, and fewest rush touchdowns to opposing RBs last season. But there is some potential for Stevenson in this game, thanks to his potential role in the passing game.

The Seahawks allowed the most receptions and fifth-most receiving yards to opposing RBs. Given that Stevenson caught at least three passes in three of New England's four playoff games and led all running backs in yards per reception, the Patriots RB is a low-end RB2 in Week 1.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

There isn't much to say about Jaxon Smith-Njigba. You are starting him with full confidence in this matchup against the New England Patriots. Most fantasy managers drafted him with a top-8 pick in drafts this year. Start your studs and don't worry so much about this matchup against Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

WR A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

Brown is another player that every fantasy manager should be starting no matter what in Week 1. He was a top-30 pick in almost every fantasy draft this summer and should be in all fantasy lineups. Brown will come in as a high-end WR2 in this matchup against a tough Seattle secondary that allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs last season.

TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

AJ Barner had some solid fantasy weeks throughout the 2025 season. He finished as the overall TE14 in PPR formats and averaged a solid 8.7 PPR fantasy points per game. However, Barner should only be started in extremely deep leagues in Week 1. He's a very touchdown-dependent option. In games in which he didn't score, he averaged only 5.9 PPR fantasy points.

With Barner, you're hoping for touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Patriots allowed just 0.3 touchdowns per game to opposing TEs in 2025 (12th-fewest).

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J Brown, Jadarian Price, Romeo Doubs, Hunter Henry, AJ Barner:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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vs
James Cook III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Drake London
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chase Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
George Pickens
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Brock Bowers
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vs
Nico Collins
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vs
Chris Olave
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Javonte Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Trey McBride
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Kyren Williams
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Zay Flowers
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Ashton Jeanty
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Breece Hall
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Tee Higgins
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D'Andre Swift
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Jeremiyah Love
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Josh Allen
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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DJ Moore
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Lamar Jackson
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Mike Evans
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David Montgomery
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Jadarian Price
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Christian Watson
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Jalen Hurts
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jayden Daniels
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Tyler Warren
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Quinshon Judkins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Rome Odunze
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Joe Burrow
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jaylen Warren
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Drake Maye
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Sam Laporta
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Justin Herbert
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Jayden Reed
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Tre Tucker
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Ryan Flournoy
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Keenan Allen
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Kayshon Boutte
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tony Pollard
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D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
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J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Quentin Johnston
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Brock Purdy
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Kyren Williams
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vs
Courtland Sutton
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Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Carnell Tate
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Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Bijan Robinson
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
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Kenneth Walker III
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Saquon Barkley
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De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Derrick Henry
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Chase Brown
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RJ Harvey
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Rachaad White
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vs
Tyjae Spears
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vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Tank Bigsby
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Woody Marks
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vs
Mike Washington Jr.
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vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
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Malik Davis
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vs
Ray Davis
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vs
Jonah Coleman
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vs
Emmett Johnson
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
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A.J. Brown
vs
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A.J. Brown
vs
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vs
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A.J. Brown
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Colston Loveland
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Puka Nacua
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Bijan Robinson
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Jordyn Tyson
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Denzel Boston
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Tre Tucker
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Kayshon Boutte
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
A.J. Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
vs
Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Davis
Jadarian Price
vs
Ray Davis
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyler Murray
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alec Pierce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bo Nix
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Willis
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jared Goff
Romeo Doubs
vs
Daniel Jones
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Romeo Doubs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Shough
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tank Bigsby
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Mason
Romeo Doubs
vs
Sam Darnold
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
C.J. Stroud
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Tucker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
Hunter Henry
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Romeo Doubs
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Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
Rome Odunze
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jayden Reed
Hunter Henry
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
C.J. Stroud
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Houston Texans
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Hunter Henry
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Hunter Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Hunter Henry
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Darnold
Hunter Henry
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Hunter Henry
vs
Tank Bigsby
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Harris
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Davis
Hunter Henry
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Jalen McMillan
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Jalen Nailor
Hunter Henry
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Ray Davis
Hunter Henry
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Shough
Hunter Henry
vs
Jonah Coleman
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Hunter Henry
vs
Emmett Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Hunter Henry
vs
Cam Ward
Hunter Henry
vs
Daniel Jones
Hunter Henry
vs
Bryce Young
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Monangai
Hunter Henry
vs
Calvin Ridley
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Hunter Henry
vs
Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
vs
Cam Little
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Bryant
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Denver Broncos
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Willis
Hunter Henry
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Jalen Coker
Hunter Henry
vs
Jason Myers
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Jacobs
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Hunter Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Cameron Dicker
Hunter Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Hunter Henry
vs
Caleb Douglas
Hunter Henry
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Dylan Sampson
Hunter Henry
vs
Romeo Doubs
Hunter Henry
vs
Jauan Jennings
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyler Murray
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Charlie Kolar
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
David Njoku
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Dawson Knox
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Gray
Hunter Henry
vs
Cole Kmet
Hunter Henry
vs
Jonnu Smith
Hunter Henry
vs
Theo Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Fant
AJ Barner
vs
Zachariah Branch
AJ Barner
vs
Najee Harris
AJ Barner
vs
Germie Bernard
AJ Barner
vs
Charlie Kolar
AJ Barner
vs
Baltimore Ravens
AJ Barner
vs
Seth McGowan
AJ Barner
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
AJ Barner
vs
Colby Parkinson
AJ Barner
vs
Minnesota Vikings
AJ Barner
vs
Jake Bates
AJ Barner
vs
Jacoby Brissett
AJ Barner
vs
Cyrus Allen
AJ Barner
vs
Chris Brooks
AJ Barner
vs
Kaelon Black
AJ Barner
vs
Justice Hill
AJ Barner
vs
Braelon Allen
AJ Barner
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
Ted Hurst
AJ Barner
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
AJ Barner
vs
Chris Bell
AJ Barner
vs
Jaylin Noel
AJ Barner
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
AJ Barner
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
AJ Barner
vs
Kimani Vidal
AJ Barner
vs
Samaje Perine
AJ Barner
vs
Alvin Kamara
AJ Barner
vs
Zach Charbonnet
AJ Barner
vs
Greg Dulcich
AJ Barner
vs
Jerry Jeudy
AJ Barner
vs
Jaylen Wright
AJ Barner
vs
Aaron Rodgers
AJ Barner
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
Malachi Fields
AJ Barner
vs
Mike Gesicki
AJ Barner
vs
Cade Otton
AJ Barner
vs
Sean Tucker
AJ Barner
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
AJ Barner
vs
Kaleb Johnson
AJ Barner
vs
Rashod Bateman
AJ Barner
vs
Cooper Kupp
AJ Barner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
AJ Barner
vs
Travis Hunter
AJ Barner
vs
Jauan Jennings
AJ Barner
vs
Kaytron Allen
AJ Barner
vs
Dylan Sampson
AJ Barner
vs
Jordan James
AJ Barner
vs
Caleb Douglas
AJ Barner
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
AJ Barner
vs
Cameron Dicker
AJ Barner
vs
Gunnar Helm
AJ Barner
vs
Devaughn Vele
AJ Barner
vs
Michael Mayer
AJ Barner
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
AJ Barner
vs
Malik Washington
AJ Barner
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
AJ Barner
vs
Tyquan Thornton
AJ Barner
vs
Jason Myers
AJ Barner
vs
Jahan Dotson
AJ Barner
vs
Adonai Mitchell
AJ Barner
vs
Fernando Mendoza
AJ Barner
vs
Denver Broncos
AJ Barner
vs
Andrei Iosivas
AJ Barner
vs
Pat Bryant
AJ Barner
vs
Roschon Johnson
AJ Barner
vs
Cam Little
AJ Barner
vs
Geno Smith
AJ Barner
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
AJ Barner
vs
Eddy Pineiro
AJ Barner
vs
Calvin Ridley
AJ Barner
vs
Mack Hollins
AJ Barner
vs
Brock Bowers
AJ Barner
vs
Trey McBride
AJ Barner
vs
Colston Loveland
AJ Barner
vs
Tyler Warren
AJ Barner
vs
Sam Laporta
AJ Barner
vs
Tucker Kraft
AJ Barner
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
AJ Barner
vs
Dalton Kincaid
AJ Barner
vs
George Kittle
AJ Barner
vs
Travis Kelce
AJ Barner
vs
Dallas Goedert
AJ Barner
vs
Mark Andrews
AJ Barner
vs
Juwan Johnson
AJ Barner
vs
Isaiah Likely
AJ Barner
vs
Jake Ferguson
AJ Barner
vs
Brenton Strange
AJ Barner
vs
T.J. Hockenson
AJ Barner
vs
Dalton Schultz
AJ Barner
vs
Terrance Ferguson
AJ Barner
vs
Chig Okonkwo
AJ Barner
vs
Darren Waller
AJ Barner
vs
David Njoku
AJ Barner
vs
Evan Engram
AJ Barner
vs
Dawson Knox
AJ Barner
vs
Darnell Washington
AJ Barner
vs
Noah Gray
AJ Barner
vs
Cole Kmet
AJ Barner
vs
Jonnu Smith
AJ Barner
vs
Theo Johnson

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