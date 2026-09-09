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Fantasy Football Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 1 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.

In This Article hide
Quarterback Matchups We Love
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Running Back Matchups We Love
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Tight End Matchup We Love
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 of fantasy football is finally upon us. Months of buildup, research, and agonizing over draft decisions will play out from Wednesday to Monday. These first few weeks in fantasy football are important. Getting a fast start can mean the difference between playing catch-up or coasting to the playoffs.

While important, these first few weeks can also be the most variable. We are all relying on 2025 data to make predictions and determine who to play. It will take a solid four weeks or so for us to be able to reliably use 2026 data. As such, some NFL teams will surprise, and others will follow 2025 trends. The quicker you can recognize new patterns, the better off you will be.

With so much excitement, it is time to jump into the best and worst matchups for the first time this season. Some fantasy managers just need the confidence to trust their draft picks; others may be looking for potential sleepers for the week. Let's dive in and check out the best and worst matchups for Week 1.

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Quarterback Matchups We Love

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Opponent: WAS
2025 Opponent Rank vs. QB: 30th

Let's throw some respect on Hurts' name for Week 1. Yes, Hurts is entering the season without A.J. Brown. However, reports out of camp suggest that the Eagles offense should be much improved as a whole in 2026. Sean Mannion taking over as the offensive coordinator should pay dividends. Additionally, the offensive line is much healthier entering the season than it was for most of last season.

Hurts suffered from offensive ineptitude due to coaching and offensive line struggles in 2025. Perhaps his passing numbers will not greatly improve this year without Brown, but Hurts should get back to a better place running the ball. He should be an absolute smash play in Week 1 against a Washington defense that leaves a lot to be desired.

Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Opponent: ARI
2025 Opponent Rank vs. QB: 19th

While the offense is still healthy, I am going to throw a little bit of confidence behind Herbert with a juicy matchup. Seemingly every year, Herbert is labeled as a sleeper late-round quarterback. Ever since his first couple of years in the league, injuries to either himself or the offense have hampered Herbert in fantasy. 2026 may not be a lights-out year, but it should be better for Herbert.

Arizona does not have much to offer on the defensive side of the ball. The Chargers should be able to do whatever they want offensively with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel calling his first game for the team. Look for Herbert to deliver a QB1 performance this week.

 

Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Opponent: at HOU
2025 Opponent Rank vs. QB: 3rd

To be clear, you are starting Allen no matter what. However, this may be a week in which you need upside at other positions given the matchup with the Texans. Sometimes, you need to build your starting lineup around expectations for players.

Allen will still absolutely be a QB1 this week. However, a 25-point outing may not be in the cards against a Texans defense that has virtually no holes. Expect a more modest 20-point outing for Allen, with anything more being a bit of a bonus given the matchup.

 

Running Back Matchups We Love

Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers
Opponent: ARI
2025 Opponent Rank vs. RB: 30th

Once the Chargers are running out the clock on Sunday, Hampton should have a field day. McDaniel is known for his incredible running schemes, and we will finally get to see that on display in Week 1 against a lackluster rushing defense.

Arizona allowed a whopping 25.03 fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2025. Hampton will have company in this backfield between Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, but make no mistake, Hampton should push for 20 points in Week 1.

D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears
Opponent: at CAR
2025 Opponent Rank vs. RB: 24th

The Panthers had a solid passing defense in 2025, but they were below average against running backs in fantasy. Couple that with the potential for Chicago to be without Kyle Monangai in Week 1, and this should be a fun one for Swift.

Swift is one of the best picks in fantasy this season. He is a lost man among running backs, but he should continue to be a solid RB2. If he has the backfield to himself for any stretch of time, Swift should be a complete workhorse running back. Fire him up with confidence in Week 1 with the potential for an RB1 outing.

 

Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations

MarShawn Lloyd - Green Bay Packers
Opponent: at MIN
2025 Opponent Rank vs. RB: 10th

We all want Lloyd to pay off immediately, but that may need to wait a week with Green Bay matching up with a stout Vikings defense in Week 1. This Minnesota defensive front has been solid against opposing running backs in fantasy for the last couple of years. With Lloyd entering his first season as a potential workhorse back, there are bound to be growing pains against solid defenses.

The Packers are also signaling that this could be more of a Jordan Love-focused season. Lloyd will have opportunities, but he is unlikely to be a one-for-one replacement to Josh Jacobs.

 

Wide Receiver Matchups We Love

Michael Pittman Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers
Opponent: ATL
2025 Opponent Rank vs. WR: 23rd

DK Metcalf may be the No. 1 wide receiver in Pittsburgh according to the depth chart, but it is Pittman who may end up being the better fantasy option this season. Pittman operates in the short and mid-range of the field. He should be Aaron Rodgers' best friend.

The Falcons upgraded their passing defense, particularly with the addition of cornerback Avieon Terrell in the NFL Draft. However, this team still allowed 27.76 points to opposing wide receivers in fantasy in 2025. Either way, Pittman should be relatively insulated from most matchups given his shorter route tree.

Wan'Dale Robinson - Tennessee Titans
Opponent: NYJ
2025 Opponent Rank vs. WR: 17th

The Jets infamously did not record an interception in 2025, but that should change with Aaron Glenn taking over the defense in 2026. Additionally, the team made upgrades along the defensive front to create more pressure this season. That is all to say that Robinson should be highly necessary for Cam Ward to succeed in Week 1.

Robinson, like Pittman, is a quarterback's best friend for shorter routes. As Ward continues to progress and work through growing pains, he will need to rely on Robinson to get the ball out quickly. Robinson is a candidate for at least five receptions in Week 1, which puts him squarely in the flex conversation.

 

Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations

A.J. Brown - New England Patriots
Opponent: at SEA
2025 Opponent Rank vs. WR: 5th

Much like the Super Bowl, Week 1 could be a long day for the Patriots offense. Seattle's defense should only be better in 2026, and it was already the league's best by the time the Super Bowl rolled around. Brown should be a great player for fantasy throughout the whole season, but it may take a week to get going.

Seattle will likely put a lot of pressure on Drake Maye in Week 1 with continued success from the veterans on the defensive line and a step up for Byron Murphy II. On the back end, cornerback Devon Witherspoon should give Brown fits. Week 1 is always ugly, so expect Brown to improve as the season wears on.

 

Tight End Matchup We Love

Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
Opponent: DEN
2025 Opponent Rank vs. TE: 17th

Kelce is a bit of a forgotten man in fantasy football this season. However, he is likely the most reliable late-round tight end available in this year's drafts. He is barely being drafted as a TE1, but he has a chance to deliver a big Week 1 performance.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is notorious for having trouble against opposing tight ends. Additionally, with Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL, I expect that he will key in on Kelce throughout the early portion of the season. Kelce should receive plenty of volume, and he should have a chance to find the end zone in Week 1.

 

Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations

Tucker Kraft - Green Bay Packers
Opponent: at MIN
2025 Opponent Rank vs. TE: 6th

Kraft is coming off an ACL tear and entering a bad matchup in Week 1. That is not a recipe for success. The Vikings finished sixth against opposing tight ends in fantasy in 2025. This defense is legit, and Week 1 could be a bit of a slugfest between the Packers and the Vikings.

It would also behoove the Packers to ease Kraft into action. Do not expect his usual snap count and workload for the first few games of the season. Kraft is certainly a possible league winner over the latter half of the season, but it may be best to look at other options for Week 1.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 1 Matchup Ratings
Strength of Schedule: Best and Worst Matchups


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