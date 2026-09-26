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Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells - Players to Trade For and Away Before Week 3

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Bruno's dynasty fantasy football buys and sells for Week 3 of the 2026 season. Trade advice for Marvin Harrison Jr., Bryce Young, Derrick Henry, and more.

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Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys
Dynasty Fantasy Football Sells
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Two weeks into an NFL season is when dynasty managers start talking themselves into moves they would have laughed at in August. A slow start looks permanent. A veteran scores three touchdowns and feels safe again. That creates opportunities.

That does not mean the first two games should be ignored. We have snaps, touches, targets, injuries, and depth-chart changes. The trick is separating what should change a player's long-term value from a September box score getting too much attention.

These are four players I would try to buy and four I would sell. Every deal is price-dependent, especially in dynasty, but each player has seen enough change in value or circumstance to make the conversation worth having now.

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Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys

Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI

There is no way to dress up Marvin Harrison Jr.'s start. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has one catch for 33 yards through two games, including a zero-catch Week 2 against Seattle.

The slow September matters more because 2025 was already a step backward. Harrison finished with 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games after posting 885 yards and eight scores as a rookie.

That is also what makes the price interesting. Harrison is still only 24, and his first two NFL seasons produced 103 catches, 1,493 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

RotoBaller had him 42nd overall in its late-August dynasty rankings, and its latest dynasty market update lists him among the biggest fallers at the position.

There is more noise around him now, too. Harrison has surfaced in trade speculation, although there is no indication Arizona is actively shopping him.

Mike LaFleur has not sounded interested in manufacturing touches just to get him going, either.

None of that makes Harrison a safe buy. It makes him cheaper.

I would not pay the old elite-WR price, but if his manager is tired of waiting and now values him like a fading asset, this is the kind of uncomfortable dynasty bet I would make before the production turns.

Brian Thomas Jr., JAX

Brian Thomas Jr. has at least been involved, but the production has been quiet. He has posted the exact same line in both games this season: three catches for 40 yards.

That leaves him at six receptions for 80 yards with no touchdowns.

It follows a disappointing 2025 in which Thomas finished with 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. His dynasty value has taken another hit after the slow start.

The reason I am still buying is that we have already seen Thomas produce at an elite level in the NFL. As a rookie in 2024, he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He is 23 years old, not a veteran we are hoping can rediscover something from five years ago.

There are real reasons for the market to be nervous. Parker Washington has opened the year with 12 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas dealt with a shoulder injury after Week 1.

Thomas carries no game designation on Jacksonville's Week 3 injury report, which removes one short-term concern. I am not buying because everything looks fine. It does not.

I am buying because the price has moved while the player is still young enough, and proven enough, to recover value quickly if Jacksonville gets him going again.

Colston Loveland, CHI

Colston Loveland is where I would be most willing to ignore September. The Chicago Bears tight end has one reception for three yards through two games. That is it.

He was blanked in Chicago's 59-point opener against Carolina and managed one short catch in the Week 2 loss to Minnesota.

For a player RotoBaller ranked 29th overall in single-QB dynasty leagues before the season, the start could hardly have been worse.

But the playing time has not disappeared, and neither has the reason dynasty managers were interested in the first place. Loveland caught 58 passes for 713 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2025.

He is still only 22.

The short-term outlook is messy. Caleb Williams is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, while Tyson Bagent is in concussion protocol.

Chicago could be down to Case Keenum against Philadelphia if neither is available.

That matters for Week 3. It matters much less for the reason I want Loveland in dynasty.

His value has already taken a hit after two almost empty box scores, and I would rather buy the 22-year-old tight end with a 700-yard rookie season than sell because September started badly.

Antonio Williams, WAS

Antonio Williams is not a buy-low in the same way as the first three names. His value is moving in the other direction, but I still think there is room for it to climb.

The Washington Commanders rookie has caught all seven of his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown through two games.

He opened his career with four catches for 64 yards and a score against Philadelphia, then added three catches for 24 yards against Dallas.

Washington took Williams in the third round with the 71st overall pick, and he is only 22.

The Week 3 depth chart still has him behind Dyami Brown, with Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs occupying the other starting receiver spots. There is no need to pretend he already owns a major role.

That is part of the appeal. Williams has been efficient with the opportunities he has received while playing behind three veterans.

RotoBaller's latest dynasty market update specifically identified him as a player to buy now.

Jayden Daniels' dislocated left elbow clouds the short-term passing outlook, with Marcus Mariota taking over while Daniels is sidelined. I am not letting that change the long-term read.

Williams has already given Washington reasons to keep expanding his role, and I would rather buy before that happens than after.

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Sells

Bryce Young, CAR

Bryce Young is playing the best football of his NFL career. That is exactly why I would be checking the trade market.

Through two games, the Carolina Panthers quarterback has completed 46 of 73 passes for 648 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He has also added a rushing touchdown.

Young threw for 361 yards and three scores in the opener, then followed it with 287 yards and three more touchdowns in a 34-3 win over Atlanta.

His 113.3 passer rating is easily the best two-game start of his career.

This is not an argument that Young has learned nothing or that the improvement is fake. He finished 2025 with 3,011 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in 16 games.

Carolina's offense has also looked better with Brad Idzik calling plays.

The dynasty question is what another manager is willing to pay after the hot start. RotoBaller also included Young among its dynasty sells this week.

In Superflex, I am not dumping a 25-year-old starting quarterback.

If this run lets me move him for a more stable long-term quarterback or turn him into a strong position player plus meaningful draft capital, I would use the window.

Cam Ward, TEN

Cam Ward's box score is not disastrous, which may actually help anyone trying to move him.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback has completed 32 of 52 passes for 323 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions through two games.

He has added 28 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. That rushing production has kept the fantasy line from looking as rough as the passing output.

There have been positives. Ward has taken care of the football.

The problem is that the passing game still has not taken the step dynasty managers needed to see after he finished his rookie year with 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 17 starts.

RotoBaller's latest dynasty market update dropped Ward 23 spots, from 64th to 87th. His accuracy and pocket management remain concerns.

Tennessee has produced only 323 passing yards from him through two games.

Ward is only 24, so I am not giving him away, especially in Superflex. The reason to sell now is that another manager may still be willing to pay for the age, draft pedigree, and theoretical ceiling.

If that price is there, I would rather move him before another quiet stretch pushes the market lower.

Derrick Henry, BAL

Selling Derrick Henry feels strange because he is still doing Henry things. At 32 years old, the Baltimore Ravens running back has 40 carries for 212 yards and four touchdowns through two games.

He has even caught four passes for 38 yards. The production remains ridiculous for a player at an age when most running backs are long past their peak.

This follows back-to-back monster seasons in Baltimore, including 1,921 rushing yards in 2024 and another 1,595 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2025.

His hot start has pushed his dynasty value higher again, and Baltimore has him under contract through 2027.

Contenders do not need to force a trade just because of his age.

If I am rebuilding or stuck in the middle, though, I want to see what a contender will pay while Henry is still deciding fantasy matchups every Sunday.

This is not a bet that Henry suddenly falls apart in Week 3. It is a dynasty roster-management decision.

He is one of the rare aging backs whose present value is still strong enough to bring back something that can help beyond this season.

David Montgomery, HOU

David Montgomery's first game with Houston was almost too perfect for dynasty managers looking for an exit.

He handled 20 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns against Buffalo, then caught three passes for 19 yards and another score.

Three touchdowns in his Texans debut immediately made the offseason trade from Detroit look like a fantasy win. Week 2 was a much different story.

Montgomery dropped to six carries for 10 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards in a 20-6 loss to Cincinnati.

Woody Marks handled eight carries in that game and was also active in the passing game.

Through two games, Montgomery has 70 rushing yards on 26 carries, a 2.7-yard average, and three total touchdowns, doing most of the fantasy work.

He is 29, and his 2025 workload had already fallen to 158 carries in Detroit.

He can absolutely remain useful around the goal line. That is not the same as being a strong long-term dynasty asset.

If another manager is buying the touchdown total and the memory of that Week 1 workload, I would be willing to move him before the scoring slows down or the backfield split becomes harder to ignore.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

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More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Dynasty Sells: Players to Trade Before Week 3
Dynasty Risers and Fallers: Buy-Low Targets
Top 80 Rookie Rankings
Updated Rookie Rankings



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