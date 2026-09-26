Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Eagles vs. Bears Week 3 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Rome Odunze, Kyle Monangai, D'Andre Swift, and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. With several superstars playing in this game, fantasy matchups may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Rome Odunze, Kyle Monangai, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Dontayvion Wicks, Colston Loveland, and more. Which Eagles and Bears players should you start or sit in Week 3?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 3, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 3, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Saquon Barkley
|Start
|115.7
|RB
|PHI
|@ CHI
|DeVonta Smith
|Start
|112.6
|WR
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Jalen Hurts
|Start
|109.7
|QB
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Dontayvion Wicks
|Risky Start
|103.9
|WR
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Elijah Moore
|Sit
|100.7
|WR
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Makai Lemon
|Sit
|100.3
|WR
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Hollywood Brown
|Sit
|99.4
|WR
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Tank Bigsby
|Sit
|99.3
|RB
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Johnny Mundt
|Sit
|99
|TE
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Darius Cooper
|Sit
|97.9
|WR
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Britain Covey
|Sit
|97.2
|WR
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Will Shipley
|Sit
|96.8
|RB
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Andy Dalton
|Sit
|95.5
|QB
|PHI
|@ CHI
|Tanner McKee
|Sit
|95.3
|QB
|PHI
|@ CHI
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck) said he is feeling good this week and will be wearing a neck cowboy collar on Monday night in the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. Barkley underwent an MRI exam early this week to make sure there was no additional damage in his neck/shoulder after he suffered a stinger in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The Eagles listed Barkley as limited in practice on Thursday, but he was able to upgrade to full on Friday, suggesting he could be cleared from the final Week 3 injury report on Saturday. Backup Tank Bigsby (abdomen) came out of Sunday's game with an abdomen issue, but he was able to return to a limited practice on Friday after being held out on Thursday.
Barkley gave his fantasy managers a dud in Week 2 with only four carries for nine yards and one catch for 11 yards, but he will be back in must-start territory against the Bears on Monday night now that he has recovered from the stinger he suffered on Sunday.
DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith already had the No. 1 job after A.J. Brown was traded to New England, and Week 2 looked like the first real payoff. Smith caught 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee after seeing six targets in the opener.
He was also Jalen Hurts' go-to option on the final drive, catching four passes as Philadelphia moved into position for the game-winning score. The volume is the biggest thing here. Smith had 77 catches for 1,008 yards last season while still sharing the field with Brown, so there was always a path to more once that target competition disappeared. Through two games, he is up to 19 targets and 170 receiving yards.
RotoBaller has Smith at WR9 for Week 3, and that feels a lot less aggressive after what he just did in Tennessee. Smith does not need another 13-target game every week to stay in the WR1 mix. If this is close to the kind of workload Philadelphia plans to give him, his fantasy ceiling has clearly moved up.
Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|D'Andre Swift
|Start
|113.1
|RB
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Kyle Monangai
|Start
|107.3
|RB
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Rome Odunze
|Risky Start
|103.9
|WR
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Luther Burden III
|Risky Start
|103.8
|WR
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Colston Loveland
|Risky Start
|103.7
|TE
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Cole Kmet
|Sit
|100.9
|TE
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Kalif Raymond
|Sit
|98.5
|WR
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Chicago Bears
|Sit
|98
|DEF
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Roschon Johnson
|Sit
|97.6
|RB
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Jahdae Walker
|Sit
|96.8
|WR
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Sam Roush
|Sit
|96.7
|TE
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Cairo Santos
|Sit
|95.4
|K
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Case Keenum
|Sit
|95
|QB
|CHI
|vs PHI
|Tyson Bagent
|Sit
|95
|QB
|CHI
|vs PHI
Tyson Bagent, QB, Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Bagent returned to practice Saturday as a full participant after missing Thursday and Friday, but he has not yet fully cleared the league's concussion protocol.
He must remain symptom-free after practice before that process is complete. Caleb Williams has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving Case Keenum in line to start if Bagent is not cleared. Bagent replaced Williams late in last week's loss to Minnesota and completed five of nine passes for 54 yards before entering the protocol himself. Saturday's return is encouraging, but his status will still need to be settled before Monday night.
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has arguably been the biggest disappointment in fantasy football through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Widely viewed as a Year 2 breakout candidate, Loveland has opened the year with just one catch for three yards through his first two games. The Bears dropped 59 points back in Week 1, and Loveland finished that contest with zero receptions.
It hasn't been for a lack of playing time, as the 22-year-old has played at least 86% of the snaps in each of his two games so far. Unfortunately for Loveland's fantasy managers, there may be no resolution in sight.
If Loveland couldn't carve out a role with Williams as his quarterback, we're not very optimistic about his outlook with Keenum or Bagent under center. He will continue to rank outside the top 12 fantasy tight ends until he can string together a couple of strong outings.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rome Odunze, Kyle Monangai, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Dontayvion Wicks, Colston Loveland. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3.
Week 3 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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