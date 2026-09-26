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MNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 3 Fantasy Football Matchups for Monday Night Football

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Rome Odunze - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Eagles vs. Bears Week 3 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Rome Odunze, Kyle Monangai, D'Andre Swift, and more.

Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. With several superstars playing in this game, fantasy matchups may come down to this.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Rome Odunze, Kyle Monangai, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Dontayvion Wicks, Colston Loveland, and more. Which Eagles and Bears players should you start or sit in Week 3?

We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 3, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 3, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Saquon Barkley Start 115.7 RB PHI @ CHI
DeVonta Smith Start 112.6 WR PHI @ CHI
Jalen Hurts Start 109.7 QB PHI @ CHI
Dontayvion Wicks Risky Start 103.9 WR PHI @ CHI
Elijah Moore Sit 100.7 WR PHI @ CHI
Makai Lemon Sit 100.3 WR PHI @ CHI
Hollywood Brown Sit 99.4 WR PHI @ CHI
Tank Bigsby Sit 99.3 RB PHI @ CHI
Johnny Mundt Sit 99 TE PHI @ CHI
Darius Cooper Sit 97.9 WR PHI @ CHI
Britain Covey Sit 97.2 WR PHI @ CHI
Will Shipley Sit 96.8 RB PHI @ CHI
Andy Dalton Sit 95.5 QB PHI @ CHI
Tanner McKee Sit 95.3 QB PHI @ CHI

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck) said he is feeling good this week and will be wearing a neck cowboy collar on Monday night in the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. Barkley underwent an MRI exam early this week to make sure there was no additional damage in his neck/shoulder after he suffered a stinger in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Eagles listed Barkley as limited in practice on Thursday, but he was able to upgrade to full on Friday, suggesting he could be cleared from the final Week 3 injury report on Saturday. Backup Tank Bigsby (abdomen) came out of Sunday's game with an abdomen issue, but he was able to return to a limited practice on Friday after being held out on Thursday.

Barkley gave his fantasy managers a dud in Week 2 with only four carries for nine yards and one catch for 11 yards, but he will be back in must-start territory against the Bears on Monday night now that he has recovered from the stinger he suffered on Sunday.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith already had the No. 1 job after A.J. Brown was traded to New England, and Week 2 looked like the first real payoff. Smith caught 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee after seeing six targets in the opener.

He was also Jalen Hurts' go-to option on the final drive, catching four passes as Philadelphia moved into position for the game-winning score. The volume is the biggest thing here. Smith had 77 catches for 1,008 yards last season while still sharing the field with Brown, so there was always a path to more once that target competition disappeared. Through two games, he is up to 19 targets and 170 receiving yards.

RotoBaller has Smith at WR9 for Week 3, and that feels a lot less aggressive after what he just did in Tennessee. Smith does not need another 13-target game every week to stay in the WR1 mix. If this is close to the kind of workload Philadelphia plans to give him, his fantasy ceiling has clearly moved up.

 

Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
D'Andre Swift Start 113.1 RB CHI vs PHI
Kyle Monangai Start 107.3 RB CHI vs PHI
Rome Odunze Risky Start 103.9 WR CHI vs PHI
Luther Burden III Risky Start 103.8 WR CHI vs PHI
Colston Loveland Risky Start 103.7 TE CHI vs PHI
Cole Kmet Sit 100.9 TE CHI vs PHI
Kalif Raymond Sit 98.5 WR CHI vs PHI
Chicago Bears Sit 98 DEF CHI vs PHI
Roschon Johnson Sit 97.6 RB CHI vs PHI
Jahdae Walker Sit 96.8 WR CHI vs PHI
Sam Roush Sit 96.7 TE CHI vs PHI
Cairo Santos Sit 95.4 K CHI vs PHI
Case Keenum Sit 95 QB CHI vs PHI
Tyson Bagent Sit 95 QB CHI vs PHI

Tyson Bagent, QB, Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Bagent returned to practice Saturday as a full participant after missing Thursday and Friday, but he has not yet fully cleared the league's concussion protocol.

He must remain symptom-free after practice before that process is complete. Caleb Williams has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving Case Keenum in line to start if Bagent is not cleared. Bagent replaced Williams late in last week's loss to Minnesota and completed five of nine passes for 54 yards before entering the protocol himself. Saturday's return is encouraging, but his status will still need to be settled before Monday night.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has arguably been the biggest disappointment in fantasy football through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Widely viewed as a Year 2 breakout candidate, Loveland has opened the year with just one catch for three yards through his first two games. The Bears dropped 59 points back in Week 1, and Loveland finished that contest with zero receptions.

It hasn't been for a lack of playing time, as the 22-year-old has played at least 86% of the snaps in each of his two games so far. Unfortunately for Loveland's fantasy managers, there may be no resolution in sight.

If Loveland couldn't carve out a role with Williams as his quarterback, we're not very optimistic about his outlook with Keenum or Bagent under center. He will continue to rank outside the top 12 fantasy tight ends until he can string together a couple of strong outings.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rome Odunze, Kyle Monangai, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Dontayvion Wicks, Colston Loveland. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaelon Black
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Mack Hollins
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Monangai
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rome Odunze
Kyle Monangai
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Monangai
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Washington
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keenan Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tre Tucker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Monangai
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mack Hollins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Denzel Boston
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kyle Monangai
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Monangai
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Monangai
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Demario Douglas
Kyle Monangai
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kyle Monangai
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Monangai
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keon Coleman
Kyle Monangai
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Monangai
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Pat Bryant
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tre Harris
Kyle Monangai
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kyle Monangai
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Breece Hall
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyle Monangai
vs
David Montgomery
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
David Montgomery
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dalton Kincaid
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sam Laporta
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Kelce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Coker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dalton Schultz
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Downs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Kittle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mark Andrews
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
DK Metcalf
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashod Bateman
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emanuel Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kaleb Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kaelon Black
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emmett Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tank Bigsby
D'Andre Swift
vs
Alvin Kamara
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justice Hill
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Holani
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Devaughn Vele
Luther Burden III
vs
Juwan Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Luther Burden III
vs
Blake Corum
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashod Bateman
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Mark Andrews
Luther Burden III
vs
Woody Marks
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Hunter Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Schultz
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
Keenan Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Mack Hollins
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
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vs
Stefon Diggs
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vs
Terry Mclaurin
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vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Luther Burden III
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vs
Blake Corum
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Warren
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordan Addison
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colston Loveland
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carnell Tate
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DK Metcalf
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tony Pollard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Kittle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
KC Concepcion
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rome Odunze
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Josh Downs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyjae Spears
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
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vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
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vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jadarian Price
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jameson Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brock Bowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Travis Kelce
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashee Rice
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devonta Smith
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Parker Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Davante Adams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Evans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tee Higgins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DJ Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Matthew Golden
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Makai Lemon
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mack Hollins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Colston Loveland
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Colston Loveland
vs
Courtland Sutton
Colston Loveland
vs
Blake Corum
Colston Loveland
vs
Khalil Shakir
Colston Loveland
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Stefon Diggs
Colston Loveland
vs
Xavier Worthy
Colston Loveland
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Colston Loveland
vs
Woody Marks
Colston Loveland
vs
Devaughn Vele
Colston Loveland
vs
Carnell Tate
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Quentin Johnston
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Denzel Boston
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordan Addison
Colston Loveland
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Tre Tucker
Colston Loveland
vs
Romeo Doubs
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
KC Concepcion
Colston Loveland
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Zay Flowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashod Bateman
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyjae Spears
Colston Loveland
vs
DK Metcalf
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Tony Pollard
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Monangai
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Downs
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Zach Ertz
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Dawson Knox
Colston Loveland
vs
Johnny Mundt
Colston Loveland
vs
Theo Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
vs
Foster Moreau
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Gray

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Williams

Ruled Out for Monday Night
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
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Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
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Hollywood Smothers Good to Go
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
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Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
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Kewan Lacy Not Expected to Play vs. Florida
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Jaxson Dart

Giants Making Calls On QBs After Injury To Jaxson Dart
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Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Zay Flowers

Will "Likely Be on a Pitch Count" if Active for Week 3
Phoenix Suns

Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
Jayden Daniels

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Dallas Mavericks

Seth Lundy Lands Training Camp Deal with Mavericks
Jalen Williams

Looks Fantastic After Full Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Enters Mavericks Camp Without Restrictions
Dwight Powell

Returns to Mavericks on One-Year Deal
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Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
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Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

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Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
Memphis Grizzlies

D'Angelo Russell Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

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Raoni Barcelos

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Nico Collins

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Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

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Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
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Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
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Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

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Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

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Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

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Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

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Kyle Larson

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Carson Hocevar

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Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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