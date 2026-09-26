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Weekend Players To Cut for Week 3 Lineups - Jonathon Brooks, Alec Pierce, Marvin Harrison, Kenny Gainwell, Jakobi Meyers, Jonah Coleman

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Jakobi Meyers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 3 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Jordan Mason, Josh Jacobs, and more.

In This Article hide
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 3?
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Waiver Wire Articles
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. With many top players in danger of missing the weekend action, many managers may need to cut ties with some underperforming players to fill their lineup.

Below, we will look at some of the most dropped players on Yahoo and determine whether managers should hold on or drop them ahead of the full Week 3 slate.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 3 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 3?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Jaxson Dart QB 39 Drop in All Leagues
2 Drew Lock QB 11 Drop in All Leagues
3 Cairo Santos K 39 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Los Angeles Chargers DST 24 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 19 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Chig Okonkwo TE 21 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Michael Mayer TE 11 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Emanuel Wilson RB 26 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Baker Mayfield QB 50 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Kaleb Johnson RB 7 Drop in Most Leagues
11 MarShawn Lloyd RB 76 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Makai Lemon WR 50 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Jonathon Brooks RB 64 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
14 Jayden Reed WR 57 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
15 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 37 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Caleb Douglas WR 24 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
17 Alec Pierce WR 68 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
18 Dallas Goedert TE 81 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
19 Jayden Daniels QB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
20 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 48 Hold in Deeper Leagues
21 Jakobi Meyers WR 44 Hold in Deeper Leagues
22 C.J. Stroud QB 53 Hold in Deeper Leagues
23 Malachi Fields WR 12 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
24 Jonah Coleman RB 53 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
25 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 41 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
26 Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
27 Kenny Gainwell RB 65 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
28 Quentin Johnston WR 71 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
29 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 81 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
30 Adonai Mitchell WR 39 Hold
31 Carnell Tate WR 80 Hold
32 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 69 Hold
33 Jordan Addison WR 73 Hold
34 Courtland Sutton WR 79 Hold
35 Rico Dowdle RB 85 Hold

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants (Cut List Ranking No. 1)

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Wednesday that quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) will have season-ending surgery on his meniscus, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. However, Harbaugh kept open the possibility of Dart returning if the team makes the postseason. The timeline for a meniscus repair is around four to six months, which would take us into January on the early end of Dart's recovery timeline.

For the Giants to have a shot at the playoffs, veteran QB Jameis Winston (or another signal-caller that the Giants trade for) will have to play much better than what was shown in the team's Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

In fantasy football single-year leagues, managers can drop Dart in favor of another healthy quarterback. The 23-year-old former 25th overall pick from Ole Miss has high-end, dual-threat upside at the position, but he is going to have to wait until 2027 to realize it.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers (Cut List Ranking No. 5)

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that the timeline for running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen, groin) to return after undergoing core-muscle surgery is six to eight weeks, per Steve Reed of The Associated Press. Per Reed, Canales said that the return timeline with or without the surgery "would have been about the same," prompting the team to take the surgical route.

It's the latest in a long line of injury setbacks for Brooks, who has appeared in just five games since Carolina selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Across two games in 2026 before getting injured, the 23-year-old recorded nine carries for 30 yards and two catches for 43 yards on three targets. With Brooks sidelined, Panthers RB1 Chuba Hubbard could take on an even larger share of the team's backfield work.

Carolina also hosted veteran running back Austin Ekeler for a workout on Wednesday, but no deal between the two parties has been announced yet.

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts (Cut List Ranking No. 12)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating his surgically repaired left heel, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, according to James Boyd. Pierce will miss at least four games while he rehabs the injury. Steichen said the Colts are hopeful Pierce can return at some point this season, but there is no firm timetable.

Pierce underwent surgery on the ankle/heel in March and missed most of the offseason before returning ahead of Week 1. He caught five passes for 72 yards across the first two games before aggravating the injury Sunday night against Kansas City.

Kenny Gainwell, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Cut List Ranking No. 31)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has not had the type of impact with his new team that fantasy managers who drafted him thought he would have through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. In losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Gainwell has only seven rushing attempts for 25 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and has caught four of five targets for eight yards through the air in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme.

The 27-year-old caught a whopping 73 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games last year in his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers with quarterback Aaron Rodgers checking down to him more often than not. There is still time for Gainwell to get more involved in Tampa, but his slow start is a reminder that he is not in Pittsburgh anymore.

The Bucs could look to get Gainwell more involved as a pass-catcher as they search for their first win in Week 3 against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, but he has quickly fallen out of favor in fantasy leagues and should be considered a volatile RB3/flex in PPR formats this weekend.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos (Cut List Ranking No. 28)

Denver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) missed practice all week and has been ruled out for the team's Week 3 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to the team. Just when Coleman was becoming more interesting off the waiver wire, the 23-year-old is banged up and will not play this weekend.

RJ Harvey (hamstring) did not play in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and J.K. Dobbins left with hamstring cramps and did not return.

It thrust Coleman into the spotlight, and he passed his first test in the NFL, carrying the ball 10 times for 39 yards and scoring his first NFL rushing touchdown. The University of Washington product also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and gained more trust from the coaching staff and his teammates.

Unfortunately, fantasy managers who scooped Coleman off the waiver wire this week will need to keep him stashed as a potential backfield leader in Denver if the oft-injured Dobbins goes down with another injury. Dobbins should be Denver's primary early-down back on Sunday night, with Harvey operating in passing situations.

 

Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers and more throughout the week.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 3
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 3


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Returns to Practice on Friday
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a "Full Go" for Week 3
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Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
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Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
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Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
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Returns as DH on Friday
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Returns to Practice
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Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
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Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
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Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
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Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
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Logs Full Practice
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Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
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Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
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Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
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Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
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Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
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Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
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Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
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"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
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Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
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Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
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DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
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Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
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Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
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Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
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Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
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Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
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Out Week-to-Week
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Could Miss Opening Night
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Questionable for Season Opener
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Considered Day-to-Day
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Shane McClanahan

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Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
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David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
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Ceddanne Rafaela

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Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
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Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
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Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
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Sam Burns

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a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
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Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
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Adam Scott

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Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
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Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
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Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
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Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
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Done for the Year
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Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
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Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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