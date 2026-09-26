Bruno's Week 3 fantasy football running back start/sit picks for 2026. Get lineup advice for Cam Skattebo, TreVeyon Henderson, Jeremiyah Love, and more.
Week 1 finally gave us something more useful than camp buzz and depth-chart guesses. Week 2 brought a second data point. Not every backfield is settled, but a few are starting to show what they actually want to be.
The tougher calls are still in the middle. Nobody needs help starting Jahmyr Gibbs. The work is sorting through the RB2 and flex pile, where backs with very different roles somehow end up within a few spots of each other.
That is where this week's list lives. Here are three backs I am willing to trust and three I would rather make prove it again. Not every call comes down to the matchup.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 3 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Cam Skattebo - New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans
Cam Skattebo did not give fantasy managers much to celebrate against the Rams.
He ran 12 times for 36 yards. The Giants scored six points. Jaxson Dart left the game, Jameis Winston came in, and New York finished with 182 total yards.
That is the kind of game I am willing to throw out faster than most.
Skattebo still touched the ball 16 times and caught four passes for 19 yards. He also played 58% of the offensive snaps, which matters more to me than the ugly rushing line.
Cam Skattebo with the moves 😮💨@NYGvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2026
The backfield is not clean. Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Najee Harris are still around. Skattebo has not completely separated himself, but he has been the back most worth using.
Dart is out for the rest of the regular season, so Winston gets the full week with the starters. I am not pretending that suddenly fixes the Giants.
It should at least make the offense less chaotic than it was after an in-game quarterback change.
Tennessee is not some dream matchup after keeping Philadelphia's backs quiet last week. This is more about workload than opponent.
RotoBaller has Skattebo at RB23. If I need an RB2 or flex, 15-plus touches with some receiving work is enough for me.
Bhayshul Tuten - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots
I had Bhayshul Tuten on the sit side last week.
He earned a move.
Tuten followed 15 carries for 66 yards in the opener with 13 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown against Denver. That is 28 carries in two games, and Jacksonville has gone back to him both weeks.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. had six carries last week. Tuten was still the runner Jacksonville leaned on.
The snap share was what bothered me after Week 1. It was under 50%, and one target did not give him much of a floor if the carries dropped.
That part has not disappeared. Tuten caught two passes against Denver, but they went for minus-three yards. This is still a role built around rushing volume first.
For Week 3, I am more willing to accept it.
He has been efficient in both games, the carries have held up, and the Jaguars keep feeding him. At some point, the usage has to count more than waiting for the snap rate to look prettier.
New England has not been an easy rushing matchup through two weeks, so this is not a matchup play.
RotoBaller has Tuten at RB22. The role is not perfect, but 13 to 15 carries from Jacksonville's preferred runner is enough for an RB2 or flex.
TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars
TreVeyon Henderson came back and did not ease into anything.
He got 16 carries against Pittsburgh. Rhamondre Stevenson got six.
Henderson finished with 76 yards and a touchdown, although the 39-yard score did plenty of the lifting. His other 15 carries went for 37 yards.
The part I care about is the split.
Henderson played 60% of the snaps. Stevenson was at 36%. New England had every excuse to bring Henderson along slowly after the ankle injury, and instead it gave him the clear lead in the backfield.
That is a pretty loud Week 2 development.
.@TreVeyonH4 took off.. WOW 🤯
📺 CBS
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2026
Jacksonville has allowed only 95 rushing yards per game through two weeks, so I am not counting on another breakaway touchdown. This matchup should be a better test of whether Henderson's workload is real.
RotoBaller ranks him RB24.
It is still committee territory, but Henderson's share just moved in the right direction. I would rather follow that than wait another week for proof.
Week 3 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Jeremiyah Love - Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jeremiyah Love is fun enough to make nine carries feel like more than nine carries.
That is part of the problem.
Love had nine attempts for 29 yards against Seattle and caught three passes for 16 yards. Through two games, he has 20 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown.
The touches are not disappearing. They are just not heavy enough yet.
Tyler Allgeier has played more snaps in both games and was above 60% last week. Love is getting his chances, but the backfield still leans toward Allgeier in overall playing time.
That leaves Love needing efficiency or a touchdown to make the workload pay off.
San Francisco is not where I want to lean into that margin. The 49ers held Kyren Williams and De'Von Achane to 3.7 yards per carry over their first two games.
Love is RB25 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, so this is not an obvious bench call.
If I have another flex with a steadier touch share, I am taking it. Love can hit, but I do not want to depend on him doing a lot with a little.
Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars
This is the cleanest reversal from last week.
Rhamondre Stevenson was a start for me in Week 2 because TreVeyon Henderson was just coming back and Stevenson had handled 23 touches in the opener.
Then Henderson returned.
Stevenson went from 18 carries to six.
He still ran well, finishing with 43 yards, but one catch for three yards did not make up for the drop in volume. He also lost a fumble early.
The bigger issue is that New England did not treat Henderson like a secondary piece. Henderson played 60% of the snaps and Stevenson was down at 36%.
That changes everything.
Stevenson can still have useful weeks and stay involved enough to annoy Henderson managers. That is different from being somebody I want to start.
Jacksonville has allowed 95 rushing yards per game so far, which does not help the case for chasing a bounce-back.
RotoBaller has Stevenson at RB28. I would rather keep him on the bench unless I am thin at running back. Last week I was betting on role security. One game later, that role looks a lot less secure.
Blake Corum - Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos
Blake Corum is the kind of player who gets people into trouble after a good box score.
He ran 12 times for 79 yards against the Giants, one week after posting 54 yards on 10 attempts in the opener.
The rushing has been good.
The fantasy role is still shakier than those totals make it look.
Kyren Williams also had 12 carries last week and turned them into 85 yards. He caught two passes and scored through the air. Corum caught one ball for 13 yards and did not find the end zone.
That difference matters.
Corum played 45% of the offensive snaps against the Giants, while Williams still played six more snaps. The carry split tightened considerably, but Williams remained on the field more.
Denver is not an automatic reason to sit him. The Broncos have already given up productive rushing games, and Corum has run well enough to take advantage.
My issue is what happens if he gets 10 carries instead of 12 and does not average six yards per attempt.
RotoBaller has Corum at RB32. In a deeper league, fine. In a normal 12-team lineup, I would rather not chase another efficient rushing day when Williams still has the steadier overall role.
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Cam Skattebo, TreVeyon Henderson, Jeremiyah Love, Rhamondre Stevenson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare.
In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name.
Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul.
We've added lots of great features to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week.
You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool.
When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring.
The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons, so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week.
Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Cam Skattebo, TreVeyon Henderson, Jeremiyah Love, Rhamondre Stevenson:
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