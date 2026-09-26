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Week 3 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Dalton Schultz - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 3 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off in one day, and many managers still need to set their lineups. Below you will find our updated TE PPR Rankings for Week 3 to reflect recent injury updates at the position, including Brock Bowers being listed as questionable and Oronde Gadsden II now sitting atop the team's depth chart.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 22
1 2 Dalton Kincaid TE 45
2 3 Sam LaPorta TE 48
3 4 Travis Kelce TE 50
3 5 Brock Bowers TE 52
3 6 Dalton Schultz TE 55
3 7 George Kittle TE 60
4 8 Mark Andrews TE 62
4 9 Tucker Kraft TE 68
5 10 Juwan Johnson TE 72
6 11 Tyler Warren TE 74
6 12 Colston Loveland TE 83
6 13 Terrance Ferguson TE 86
6 14 Hunter Henry TE 90
7 15 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 101
7 16 Oronde Gadsden II TE 106
7 17 Jake Ferguson TE 108
7 18 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 109
8 19 T.J. Hockenson TE 111
8 20 Isaiah Likely TE 112
8 21 Pat Freiermuth TE 116
9 22 Brenton Strange TE 120
9 23 Darren Waller TE 131
9 24 AJ Barner TE 137
10 25 Zach Ertz TE 139
10 26 Gunnar Helm TE 140
10 27 Cade Otton TE 141
10 28 Evan Engram TE 142
11 29 Mike Gesicki TE 145
12 30 Michael Mayer TE 159
13 31 Kenyon Sadiq TE 161
13 32 Colby Parkinson TE 163
13 33 Greg Dulcich TE 166
13 34 Darnell Washington TE 173
13 35 Dawson Knox TE 174
13 36 Johnny Mundt TE 187
13 37 Theo Johnson TE 191
14 38 Cole Kmet TE 195
14 39 Foster Moreau TE 197
14 40 Noah Gray TE 201
14 41 Noah Fant TE 203
14 42 Elijah Arroyo TE 204
14 43 Tommy Tremble TE 207
14 44 Josh Oliver TE 208
14 45 Mason Taylor TE 215
14 46 Jonnu Smith TE 216
14 47 John Bates TE 222
14 48 Erick All Jr. TE 224
15 49 Durham Smythe TE 228
15 50 Drew Sample TE 230
15 51 Ben Sinnott TE 231
15 52 Daniel Bellinger TE 239
15 53 Mitchell Evans TE 241
15 54 Jeremy Ruckert TE 242
15 55 Blake Whiteheart TE 243
15 56 Tyler Higbee TE 245
15 57 Luke Farrell TE 246
15 58 Austin Hooper TE 247
15 59 Eli Raridon TE 249
16 60 Will Kacmarek TE 252
16 61 Adam Trautman TE 254
16 62 Matthew Hibner TE 256
16 63 Brock Wright TE 258
16 64 Nate Boerkircher TE 259
16 65 Elijah Higgins TE 260
16 66 Marlin Klein TE 262
16 67 Nate Adkins TE 263
16 68 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 266
16 69 Luke Schoonmaker TE 271
16 70 Davis Allen TE 272
17 71 Cade Stover TE 273
17 72 Tanner Koziol TE 275
17 73 Jackson Hawes TE 277
17 74 Charlie Woerner TE 281
17 75 Josh Whyle TE 282
17 76 Mo Alie-Cox TE 284
17 77 Tyler Conklin TE 285
17 78 Drew Ogletree TE 290
17 79 Jake Briningstool TE 291
17 80 Payne Durham TE 294

 

Week 3 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is starting to come along in the passing game after his Week 2 performance against the Buccaneers. Fannin Jr. saw six targets and caught five passes for 54 yards, good for an average of 10.8 yards per reception. That followed up a lackluster Week 1 performance at the Jaguars when Fannin Jr. caught two of his three targets for 21 receiving yards.

He's averaging a solid 10.7 yards per catch on the year, but has yet to see a truly heavy target game. Deshaun Watson has looked his way plenty but there is room for more involvement in the passing game for Fannin Jr. The second-year tight end out of Bowling Green is one of the more talented tight ends in the league and has room to do much more than he has shown.

He has six touchdown receptions as a rookie, so he is a threat to find the end zone. Last week, backup tight end Blake Whiteheart scored a touchdown instead of Fannin Jr. If Fannin Jr. can find the end zone, he should be a good play against the Panthers in Week 3. At the very least, he should see more action in the game plan and be more involved in the passing game.

 

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz had a monster week last week, catching 12 of his team-high 14 targets for 140 yards against the Bengals. He got so much volume due to the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring), who will be out again this week against the Colts. Schultz also had eight targets in Week 1 alongside Collins, so he's a key part of Houston's passing game going forward, even when Collins returns.

This week, though, C.J. Stroud will likely pepper him with targets again, which could lead to a big game against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season and were just trampled by Travis Kelce in Week 2. Schultz's high volume gives him a solid floor and a high ceiling, especially in PPR leagues. He is the TE6 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, setting him up as a strong option to start in almost all formats.

 

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has been highly productive in his first few weeks with his new team. Through two games, Likely has hauled in 13 of 18 targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) being healthy and active to start the season, Likely has been the team's lead receiver in every statistical category.

However, quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) underwent season-ending surgery, and backup Jameis Winston will take over as starter. With Dart out, this Matt Nagy offense could lean more on the run game as it tries to limit Winston's turnovers. They face a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed just 35 yards to tight ends in two games this season, but the main concern is the weather, with heavy rain and winds expected in East Rutherford on Sunday.

While it's difficult to take Likely out of starting lineups given his consistent production, fantasy managers should temper expectations in Week 3.

 

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Across two games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 11 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. The 25-year-old has established himself as the number two option in the Lions' passing game, behind only star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. In Week 3, LaPorta will square off against a New York Jets defense that currently ranks second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed.

The Jets did a nice job against Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in Week 2, holding him to 15 receiving yards on two catches. Still, the Lions may be forced into a pass-heavy game script by their struggling defense, which has been one of the worst in the NFL so far. As long as he continues to see adequate target volume, LaPorta profiles as a steady TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 3.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dalton Schultz, Harold Fannin Jr., Isaiah Likely, Sam LaPorta. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Dalton Schultz, Harold Fannin Jr., Isaiah Likely, Sam LaPorta:

Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Schultz
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Zach Ertz
Dalton Schultz
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jadarian Price
Dalton Schultz
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jameson Williams
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Josh Downs
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Justice Hill
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Schultz
vs
Johnny Mundt
Dalton Schultz
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Schultz
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Schultz
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dalton Schultz
vs
Josh Oliver
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Zach Ertz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Johnny Mundt
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Oliver
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
John Bates
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Erick All Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Durham Smythe
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Drew Sample
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Ben Sinnott
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darren Waller
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Zach Ertz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darnell Washington
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dawson Knox
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Johnny Mundt
Isaiah Likely
vs
Theo Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cole Kmet
Isaiah Likely
vs
Foster Moreau
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Gray
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Fant
Isaiah Likely
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tommy Tremble
Isaiah Likely
vs
Josh Oliver
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mason Taylor
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jonnu Smith
Isaiah Likely
vs
John Bates
Isaiah Likely
vs
Erick All Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Durham Smythe
Isaiah Likely
vs
Drew Sample
Isaiah Likely
vs
Ben Sinnott
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Darren Waller
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
Zach Ertz
Sam Laporta
vs
Gunnar Helm
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
Evan Engram
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Sam Laporta
vs
Rashee Rice
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Golden
Sam Laporta
vs
Jalen Coker
Sam Laporta
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Sam Laporta
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Sam Laporta
vs
Jameson Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sam Laporta
vs
Colby Parkinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sam Laporta
vs
Darnell Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Dawson Knox
Sam Laporta
vs
Johnny Mundt
Sam Laporta
vs
Theo Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Cole Kmet
Sam Laporta
vs
Foster Moreau
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Gray
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Fant
Sam Laporta
vs
Elijah Arroyo

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Week 3 Tight End Rankings
Week 3 Running Back Rankings
Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 3 Overall Rankings


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May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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