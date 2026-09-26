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Week 3 Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates (All Positions)

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Jameson Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 3 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 3 slate will kick off on Sunday afternoon, which means it's time to check your fantasy lineups. Fortunately, RotoBaller HQ has you covered with updated PPR rankings for all positions.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 8 Justin Jefferson WR
2 9 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Chris Olave WR
2 12 Derrick Henry RB
2 13 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 14 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 15 Saquon Barkley RB
2 16 Chase Brown RB
3 17 Javonte Williams RB
3 18 Breece Hall RB
3 19 De'Von Achane RB
3 20 Kyren Williams RB
3 21 DeVonta Smith WR
3 22 Trey McBride TE
3 23 Parker Washington WR
3 24 Jaylen Warren RB
4 25 Chuba Hubbard RB
4 26 Garrett Wilson WR
4 27 Christian Watson WR
4 28 George Pickens WR
4 29 Davante Adams WR
4 30 Drake London WR
4 31 David Montgomery RB
4 32 Omarion Hampton RB
4 33 Bucky Irving RB
4 34 Bhayshul Tuten RB
4 35 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
4 36 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 37 Mike Evans WR
5 38 D'Andre Swift RB
5 39 Tee Higgins WR
5 40 Malik Nabers WR
5 41 Cam Skattebo RB
5 42 DJ Moore WR
5 43 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 44 TreVeyon Henderson RB
5 45 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 46 Matthew Golden WR
5 47 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 48 Sam LaPorta TE
5 49 Rashee Rice WR
5 50 Travis Kelce TE
5 51 Jalen Coker WR
5 52 Brock Bowers TE
5 53 Jameson Williams WR
6 54 Jadarian Price RB
6 55 Dalton Schultz TE
6 56 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 57 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 58 Josh Downs WR
6 59 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
6 60 George Kittle TE
6 61 Ladd McConkey WR
6 62 Mark Andrews TE
6 63 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 64 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 65 Tony Pollard RB
7 66 DK Metcalf WR
7 67 Rashod Bateman WR
7 68 Tucker Kraft TE
7 69 Adonai Mitchell WR
7 70 Michael Wilson WR
7 71 Romeo Doubs WR
7 72 Juwan Johnson TE
7 73 Jordan Addison WR
7 74 Tyler Warren TE
7 75 Luther Burden III WR
7 76 Terry McLaurin WR
7 77 Devaughn Vele WR
7 78 Dontayvion Wicks WR
7 79 Stefon Diggs WR
7 80 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 81 Blake Corum RB
7 82 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 83 Colston Loveland TE
7 84 Courtland Sutton WR
7 85 Khalil Shakir WR
7 86 Terrance Ferguson TE
8 87 Xavier Worthy WR
8 88 Woody Marks RB
8 89 Carnell Tate WR
8 90 Hunter Henry TE
8 91 Quentin Johnston WR
8 92 Denzel Boston WR
8 93 Emanuel Wilson RB
8 94 Tre Tucker WR
8 95 Malik Washington WR
8 96 KC Concepcion WR
8 97 Rome Odunze WR
8 98 Zay Flowers WR
8 99 Tyjae Spears RB
8 100 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 101 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 102 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 103 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 104 Kaleb Johnson RB
9 105 Kyle Monangai RB
9 106 Oronde Gadsden II TE
9 107 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 108 Jake Ferguson TE
9 109 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 110 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 111 T.J. Hockenson TE
9 112 Isaiah Likely TE
9 113 Makai Lemon WR
9 114 Kaelon Black RB
9 115 Keenan Allen WR
9 116 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 117 Mack Hollins WR
9 118 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 119 Emmett Johnson RB
9 120 Brenton Strange TE
9 121 Xavier Hutchinson WR
10 122 DeMario Douglas WR
10 123 Kalif Raymond WR
10 124 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 125 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 126 Keon Coleman WR
10 127 RJ Harvey RB
10 128 Kendrick Bourne WR
10 129 Pat Bryant WR
10 130 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 131 Darren Waller TE
10 132 Tre Harris WR
10 133 Braelon Allen RB
10 134 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 135 Jalen Nailor WR
10 136 Malachi Fields WR
10 137 AJ Barner TE
10 138 Rachaad White RB
10 139 Zach Ertz TE
10 140 Gunnar Helm TE
10 141 Cade Otton TE
10 142 Evan Engram TE
11 143 Germie Bernard WR
11 144 Tank Bigsby RB
11 145 Mike Gesicki TE
11 146 Alvin Kamara RB
11 147 Cooper Kupp WR
11 148 Tyquan Thornton WR
11 149 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 150 Jack Bech WR
11 151 Chris Brooks RB
11 152 Calvin Ridley WR
11 153 Roman Wilson WR
11 154 Ted Hurst WR
11 155 Chris Bell WR
11 156 Justice Hill RB
11 157 Joshua Palmer WR
11 158 Antonio Williams WR
11 159 Michael Mayer TE
11 160 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 161 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 162 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 163 Colby Parkinson TE
11 164 George Holani RB
11 165 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 166 Greg Dulcich TE
11 167 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
11 168 Darnell Mooney WR
12 169 Jaylin Noel WR
12 170 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 171 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 172 LaJohntay Wester WR
12 173 Darnell Washington TE
12 174 Dawson Knox TE
12 175 Isaiah Williams WR
12 176 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 177 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 178 Xavier Legette WR
12 179 Jalen McMillan WR
12 180 DeeJay Dallas RB
12 181 Jauan Jennings WR
12 182 Skyy Moore WR
12 183 Jahan Dotson WR
12 184 Raheim Sanders RB
12 185 Devin Singletary RB
12 186 Konata Mumpfield WR
12 187 Johnny Mundt TE
12 188 Ty Johnson RB
12 189 Samaje Perine RB
12 190 Chris Moore WR
12 191 Theo Johnson TE
12 192 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 193 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 194 Kyle Juszczyk RB
12 195 Cole Kmet TE
12 196 Tory Horton WR
12 197 Foster Moreau TE
12 198 Troy Franklin WR
12 199 Kyle Williams WR
12 200 Jared Wayne WR
13 201 Noah Gray TE
13 202 Darius Cooper WR
13 203 Noah Fant TE
13 204 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 205 Will Shipley RB
13 206 Josh Cameron WR
13 207 Tommy Tremble TE
13 208 Josh Oliver TE
13 209 Najee Harris RB
13 210 Kimani Vidal RB
13 211 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 212 Zachariah Branch WR
13 213 Jordan Watkins WR
13 214 Dyami Brown WR
13 215 Mason Taylor TE
13 216 Jonnu Smith TE
13 217 Ray Davis RB
13 218 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 219 Devontez Walker WR
13 220 Eli Heidenreich RB
13 221 Xavier Smith WR
13 222 John Bates TE
13 223 Bryce Lance WR
13 224 Erick All Jr. TE
13 225 Tutu Atwell WR
13 226 Sione Vaki RB
13 227 Tai Felton WR
14 228 Durham Smythe TE
14 229 Isaiah Bond WR
14 230 Drew Sample TE
14 231 Ben Sinnott TE
14 232 Chimere Dike WR
14 233 Tez Johnson WR
14 234 Elijah Sarratt WR
14 235 Demond Claiborne RB
14 236 Jacob Cowing WR
14 237 Emari Demercado RB
14 238 Travis Homer RB
14 239 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 240 A.J. Dillon RB
14 241 Mitchell Evans TE
14 242 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 243 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 244 Travis Hunter WR
14 245 Tyler Higbee TE
14 246 Luke Farrell TE
14 247 Austin Hooper TE
14 248 Dohnte Meyers WR
14 249 Eli Raridon TE
14 250 Jahdae Walker WR
14 251 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
14 252 Will Kacmarek TE
14 253 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 254 Adam Trautman TE
14 255 Isaiah Davis RB
14 256 Matthew Hibner TE
14 257 Ollie Gordon II RB
14 258 Brock Wright TE
15 259 Nate Boerkircher TE
15 260 Elijah Higgins TE
15 261 Efton Chism III WR
15 262 Marlin Klein TE
15 263 Nate Adkins TE
15 264 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
15 265 Kaytron Allen RB
15 266 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
15 267 Tyler Badie RB
15 268 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
15 269 Hunter Luepke RB
15 270 Jalen Royals WR
15 271 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 272 Davis Allen TE
15 273 Cade Stover TE
15 274 Cody White WR
15 275 Tanner Koziol TE
15 276 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 277 Jackson Hawes TE
15 278 Brycen Tremayne WR
15 279 Malik Benson WR
15 280 Ameer Abdullah RB
15 281 Charlie Woerner TE
15 282 Josh Whyle TE
15 283 Jaylin Lane WR
15 284 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 285 Tyler Conklin TE
15 286 Seth McGowan RB
15 287 Jordan James RB
15 288 Marquise Brown WR
15 289 Colbie Young WR
15 290 Drew Ogletree TE
15 291 Jake Briningstool TE
15 292 Jacob Saylors RB
15 293 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 294 Payne Durham TE
16 295 Cyrus Allen WR
16 296 Bo Melton WR
16 297 Ben Skowronek WR
16 298 Sean Tucker RB
16 299 Jonathan Mingo WR
16 300 Deion Burks WR
16 301 Dareke Young WR
16 302 Treylon Burks WR
16 303 Jalen Brooks WR
16 304 Brashard Smith RB
16 305 Jaylen Wright RB
16 306 Corey Kiner RB
16 307 Roschon Johnson RB
16 308 Alec Ingold RB
16 309 Josh Allen QB
16 310 Lamar Jackson QB
16 311 Jalen Hurts QB
16 312 Brock Purdy QB
16 313 Patrick Mahomes II QB
16 314 Jared Goff QB
16 315 Dak Prescott QB
16 316 Trevor Lawrence QB
16 317 Joe Burrow QB
16 318 Tyler Shough QB
16 319 Kyler Murray QB
16 320 Jordan Love QB
16 321 Drake Maye QB
16 322 Bryce Young QB
16 323 Matthew Stafford QB
16 324 Justin Herbert QB
16 325 Kirk Cousins QB
16 326 Geno Smith QB
16 327 Bo Nix QB
17 328 Sam Darnold QB
17 329 Malik Willis QB
17 330 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 331 Baker Mayfield QB
17 332 Marcus Mariota QB
17 333 C.J. Stroud QB
17 334 Daniel Jones QB
17 335 Deshaun Watson QB
17 336 Tyson Bagent QB
17 337 Cam Ward QB
17 338 Jameis Winston QB
17 339 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 340 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 341 Case Keenum QB
17 342 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 343 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 344 Houston Texans DST
17 345 Green Bay Packers DST
17 346 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 347 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 348 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 349 Carolina Panthers DST
17 350 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 351 Buffalo Bills DST
17 352 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 353 New England Patriots DST
17 354 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 355 Tennessee Titans DST
17 356 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 357 Denver Broncos DST
17 358 New Orleans Saints DST
17 359 New York Giants DST
18 360 Detroit Lions DST
18 361 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 362 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
18 363 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 364 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
18 365 Cleveland Browns DST
18 366 Chicago Bears DST
18 367 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 368 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 369 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 370 Washington Commanders DST
18 371 Miami Dolphins DST
18 372 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 373 New York Jets DST
18 374 Brandon Aubrey K
18 375 Tyler Loop K
18 376 Eddy Pineiro K
18 377 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 378 Harrison Butker K
18 379 Jason Myers K
18 380 Evan McPherson K
18 381 Cam Little K
18 382 Trey Smack K
18 383 Tyler Bass K
18 384 Jake Bates K
18 385 Spencer Shrader K
18 386 Jason Sanders K
18 387 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 388 Will Reichard K
18 389 Jake Elliott K
18 390 Cameron Dicker K
18 391 Harrison Mevis K
18 392 Andy Borregales K
18 393 Matt Gay K
17 394 Daniel Carlson K
17 395 Chase McLaughlin K
17 396 Chris Boswell K
17 397 Wil Lutz K
17 398 Cairo Santos K
17 399 Joey Slye K
17 400 Nick Folk K
22 401 Dominic Zvada K
22 402 Chad Ryland K
22 403 Andre Szmyt K
22 404 Drew Stevens K
22 405 Riley Patterson K

 

 

Week 3 Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Week 3, and is seeking to put the disappointing 17-24 Week 2 loss against the New Orleans Saints behind him. During the team's home opener loss, Henry ran for 68 yards and a touchdown off his 16 rush attempts and hauled in all three of his targets for 19 receiving yards.

Henry still managed to finish as the week's RB7 even though the Ravens only had four drives in the second half, and they were forced to throw on their final possession.

However, Henry is 2-0 against the Cowboys in his career (1-0 with the Ravens), including 174 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns in a 28-25 Ravens win in 2024. The Ravens may need another vintage Henry ground domination performance at Maracanã Stadium on Sunday as the receiving corps continues to mend. Some managers may be concerned about Henry's 54% snap share this season, but this is consistent with his 55% snap share average in 2025. Henry's rush share, which is arguably the more important metric to monitor, is still a staggering 85%, which is slightly elevated from his 78% rush share last season.

Henry also faces a somewhat favorable match in Brazil this weekend, even though the Ravens will be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe). The Cowboys' run defense has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (173.5), the fifth-most rushing yards per play allowed (5), and their 8.7% stacked box percentage is tied for the lowest in the NFL. Henry is a high-end RB1 and is a must-start across all formats in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

 

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season, recording six catches for 78 yards on 13 targets across his first two games played. With Lions tight end Sam LaPorta now healthy after missing the second half of the 2025 season with a back injury, Williams appears to be the number three option in his team's passing game behind LaPorta and star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In Week 3, Williams and the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets have fielded a tough pass defense so far this year, ranking second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed. With Williams' ability to make plays down the field and after the catch, he still carries explosive upside. However, fantasy managers must factor in that his bust potential in his current role is high as well. Heading into Week 3, Williams profiles as a high-ceiling, low-floor WR2/3 option against the Jets.

 

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has operated in an encouraging role so far this season and has a great opportunity to turn his usage into fantasy production against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Through 10 career meetings with Cincinnati, Freiermuth has scored six touchdowns while averaging five receptions and 62 yards per contest.

Despite the Bengals' defensive improvements, Cincinnati struggled to contain Dalton Schultz in Week 2 after surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in both 2025 and 2024. Freiermuth is likely available in the majority of redraft leagues and should be viewed as a solid streaming option in this divisional showdown.

 

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is off to a slow start to the season. Through two games, Mayfield has thrown for 398 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Fantasy managers expected more from Mayfield out of the gate, given his success under center since joining the Bucs in 2023. It's unlikely going to get better for Mayfield this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings defense.

A defensive unit that didn't allow a passing touchdown to the Chicago Bears in Week 2. At some point, Mayfield should turn a corner, but until then, fantasy managers should put him in the QB2 conversation for Week 3.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jameson Williams, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele, Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Jameson Williams, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele, Jadarian Price:

Jameson Williams
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Brock Bowers
Jameson Williams
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Jadarian Price
Jameson Williams
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Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
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Dalton Schultz
Jameson Williams
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Travis Kelce
Jameson Williams
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Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
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Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
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Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
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Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
George Kittle
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jameson Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
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Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
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Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jameson Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jameson Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Jameson Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jameson Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashod Bateman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Kittle
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Warren
Rashod Bateman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashod Bateman
vs
Josh Downs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashod Bateman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Blake Corum
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashod Bateman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashod Bateman
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashod Bateman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashee Rice
Rashod Bateman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
vs
Sam Laporta
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashod Bateman
vs
Woody Marks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rashod Bateman
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashod Bateman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashod Bateman
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rashod Bateman
vs
DJ Moore
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashod Bateman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashod Bateman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Olave
Rashod Bateman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashod Bateman
vs
Parker Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Christian Watson
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Pickens
Rashod Bateman
vs
Davante Adams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Drake London
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Evans
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashod Bateman
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Luther Burden III
Devaughn Vele
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Warren
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
Blake Corum
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Colston Loveland
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
DK Metcalf
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carnell Tate
Devaughn Vele
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mark Andrews
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Kittle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Josh Downs
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jadarian Price
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jameson Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brock Bowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jalen Coker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Travis Kelce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devonta Smith
Devaughn Vele
vs
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Davante Adams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Evans
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tee Higgins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
DJ Moore
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashee Rice
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
George Kittle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Mark Andrews
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake London
Jadarian Price
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaleb Johnson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
D'Angelo Russell

Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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