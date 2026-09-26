RotoBaller's updated Week 3 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 3 slate will kick off on Sunday afternoon, which means it's time to check your fantasy lineups. Fortunately, RotoBaller HQ has you covered with updated PPR rankings for all positions.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 3 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|10
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|2
|12
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|13
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|14
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|16
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|17
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|18
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|19
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|20
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|3
|22
|Trey McBride
|TE
|3
|23
|Parker Washington
|WR
|3
|24
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|4
|25
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|4
|26
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|27
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|28
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|29
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|30
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|31
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|32
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|4
|33
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|34
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|4
|35
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|4
|36
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|37
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|38
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|39
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|40
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|41
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|42
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|43
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|44
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|5
|45
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|46
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|47
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|48
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|49
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|50
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5
|51
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|52
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|5
|53
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|54
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|55
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|6
|56
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|57
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|58
|Josh Downs
|WR
|6
|59
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|6
|60
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|61
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|6
|62
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|6
|63
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|64
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|65
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|66
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|67
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|7
|68
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|69
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|7
|70
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|7
|71
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|7
|72
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|73
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|74
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|75
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|7
|76
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|7
|77
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|78
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|7
|79
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|80
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|81
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|82
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|83
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|84
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|7
|85
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|7
|86
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|8
|87
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|88
|Woody Marks
|RB
|8
|89
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|90
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|91
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|92
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|8
|93
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|8
|94
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|95
|Malik Washington
|WR
|8
|96
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|97
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|8
|98
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|8
|99
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|8
|100
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|101
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|8
|102
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|103
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|9
|104
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|105
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|106
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|9
|107
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|9
|108
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|109
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|110
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|111
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|9
|112
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|9
|113
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|114
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|115
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|116
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|117
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|118
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|9
|119
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|120
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|121
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|10
|122
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|123
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|124
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|125
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|10
|126
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|127
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|10
|128
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|10
|129
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|130
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|131
|Darren Waller
|TE
|10
|132
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|133
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|10
|134
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|135
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|136
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|137
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|138
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|139
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|10
|140
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|10
|141
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|142
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|143
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|11
|144
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|145
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|146
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|11
|147
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|148
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|11
|149
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|150
|Jack Bech
|WR
|11
|151
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|11
|152
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|153
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|11
|154
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|155
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|156
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|157
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|11
|158
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|159
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|11
|160
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|161
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|162
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|163
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|164
|George Holani
|RB
|11
|165
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|166
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|167
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|11
|168
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|169
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|170
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|171
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|172
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|12
|173
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|174
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|175
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|176
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|177
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|178
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|179
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|12
|180
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|12
|181
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|182
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|12
|183
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|184
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|12
|185
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|186
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|12
|187
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|12
|188
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|12
|189
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|190
|Chris Moore
|WR
|12
|191
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|192
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|12
|193
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|12
|194
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|12
|195
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|196
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|197
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|198
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|199
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|12
|200
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|13
|201
|Noah Gray
|TE
|13
|202
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|13
|203
|Noah Fant
|TE
|13
|204
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|205
|Will Shipley
|RB
|13
|206
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|13
|207
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|13
|208
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|13
|209
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|210
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|211
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|212
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|213
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|13
|214
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|215
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|216
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|217
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|218
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|219
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|13
|220
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB
|13
|221
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|13
|222
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|223
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|224
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|225
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|13
|226
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|13
|227
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|228
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|14
|229
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|14
|230
|Drew Sample
|TE
|14
|231
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|232
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|233
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|14
|234
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|14
|235
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|236
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|14
|237
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|14
|238
|Travis Homer
|RB
|14
|239
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|240
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|14
|241
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|14
|242
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|243
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|14
|244
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|245
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|14
|246
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|247
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|248
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|14
|249
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|14
|250
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|251
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|252
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|253
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|254
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|255
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|256
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|14
|257
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|14
|258
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|259
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|15
|260
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|15
|261
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|15
|262
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|15
|263
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|15
|264
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|15
|265
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|15
|266
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|15
|267
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|15
|268
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|269
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|270
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|15
|271
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|272
|Davis Allen
|TE
|15
|273
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|274
|Cody White
|WR
|15
|275
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|276
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|277
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|278
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|15
|279
|Malik Benson
|WR
|15
|280
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|15
|281
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|282
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|15
|283
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|15
|284
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|285
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|286
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|15
|287
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|288
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|289
|Colbie Young
|WR
|15
|290
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|291
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|292
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|15
|293
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|16
|294
|Payne Durham
|TE
|16
|295
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|16
|296
|Bo Melton
|WR
|16
|297
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|16
|298
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|16
|299
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|16
|300
|Deion Burks
|WR
|16
|301
|Dareke Young
|WR
|16
|302
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|16
|303
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|16
|304
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|305
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|16
|306
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|16
|307
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|16
|308
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|16
|309
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|310
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|16
|311
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|16
|312
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|16
|313
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|16
|314
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|315
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|16
|316
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|16
|317
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|16
|318
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|16
|319
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|16
|320
|Jordan Love
|QB
|16
|321
|Drake Maye
|QB
|16
|322
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|323
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|324
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|325
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|16
|326
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|327
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|328
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|329
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|330
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|17
|331
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|17
|332
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|17
|333
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|334
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|335
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|336
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|17
|337
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|338
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|17
|339
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|340
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|341
|Case Keenum
|QB
|17
|342
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|343
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|344
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|345
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|346
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|347
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|348
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|349
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|350
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|351
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|352
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|353
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|354
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|355
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|356
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|357
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|358
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|359
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|360
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|361
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|18
|362
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|18
|363
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|364
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|18
|365
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|18
|366
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|367
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|368
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|369
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|18
|370
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|371
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|372
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|373
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|374
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|375
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|376
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|377
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|378
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|379
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|380
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|381
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|382
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|383
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|384
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|385
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|386
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|387
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|388
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|389
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|390
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|391
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|18
|392
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|393
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|394
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|17
|395
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|396
|Chris Boswell
|K
|17
|397
|Wil Lutz
|K
|17
|398
|Cairo Santos
|K
|17
|399
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|400
|Nick Folk
|K
|22
|401
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|22
|402
|Chad Ryland
|K
|22
|403
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|22
|404
|Drew Stevens
|K
|22
|405
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 3 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Week 3, and is seeking to put the disappointing 17-24 Week 2 loss against the New Orleans Saints behind him. During the team's home opener loss, Henry ran for 68 yards and a touchdown off his 16 rush attempts and hauled in all three of his targets for 19 receiving yards.
Henry still managed to finish as the week's RB7 even though the Ravens only had four drives in the second half, and they were forced to throw on their final possession.
However, Henry is 2-0 against the Cowboys in his career (1-0 with the Ravens), including 174 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns in a 28-25 Ravens win in 2024. The Ravens may need another vintage Henry ground domination performance at Maracanã Stadium on Sunday as the receiving corps continues to mend. Some managers may be concerned about Henry's 54% snap share this season, but this is consistent with his 55% snap share average in 2025. Henry's rush share, which is arguably the more important metric to monitor, is still a staggering 85%, which is slightly elevated from his 78% rush share last season.
Henry also faces a somewhat favorable match in Brazil this weekend, even though the Ravens will be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe). The Cowboys' run defense has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (173.5), the fifth-most rushing yards per play allowed (5), and their 8.7% stacked box percentage is tied for the lowest in the NFL. Henry is a high-end RB1 and is a must-start across all formats in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season, recording six catches for 78 yards on 13 targets across his first two games played. With Lions tight end Sam LaPorta now healthy after missing the second half of the 2025 season with a back injury, Williams appears to be the number three option in his team's passing game behind LaPorta and star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.
In Week 3, Williams and the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets have fielded a tough pass defense so far this year, ranking second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed. With Williams' ability to make plays down the field and after the catch, he still carries explosive upside. However, fantasy managers must factor in that his bust potential in his current role is high as well. Heading into Week 3, Williams profiles as a high-ceiling, low-floor WR2/3 option against the Jets.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has operated in an encouraging role so far this season and has a great opportunity to turn his usage into fantasy production against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Through 10 career meetings with Cincinnati, Freiermuth has scored six touchdowns while averaging five receptions and 62 yards per contest.
Despite the Bengals' defensive improvements, Cincinnati struggled to contain Dalton Schultz in Week 2 after surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in both 2025 and 2024. Freiermuth is likely available in the majority of redraft leagues and should be viewed as a solid streaming option in this divisional showdown.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is off to a slow start to the season. Through two games, Mayfield has thrown for 398 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Fantasy managers expected more from Mayfield out of the gate, given his success under center since joining the Bucs in 2023. It's unlikely going to get better for Mayfield this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings defense.
A defensive unit that didn't allow a passing touchdown to the Chicago Bears in Week 2. At some point, Mayfield should turn a corner, but until then, fantasy managers should put him in the QB2 conversation for Week 3.
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jameson Williams, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele, Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
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Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Jameson Williams, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele, Jadarian Price:
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