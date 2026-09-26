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Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 3 - Drake Maye, Baker Mayfield, Sam LaPorta, more

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Drake Maye - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Prop Picks, Injury News

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 3 of 2026. Given these Week 3 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

After a fun Thursday Night Football matchup that saw the promising return of Michael Penix Jr. and an eruption by Bijan Robinson, which is sure to make his fantasy managers extremely happy, we're headed to the main Week 3 slate!

In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week, three out of my five picks failed to record more than 11.0 PPR points. Tyler Shough was the big outlier, as he was the QB8; TreVeyon Henderson had an above-average day with a long touchdown run and 13.6 PPR points, while Chase Brown was mediocre as expected, and Chris Godwin Jr. and Michael Mayer had poor fantasy performances. Overall, in the last two weeks, six out of our 10 "landmines" have failed to cross the 11.0 PPR-point threshold.

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Drake Maye, QB, at Jacksonville Jaguars

Things change quickly in the NFL. One day, you're the next great quarterback; the next day you're playing well below your standards, and your fans are concerned. This is exactly what's happening to Drake Maye (and the next player on this list, who we'll get to).

Maye racked up 359.0 PPR points in his sophomore season, a tally only bettered by his divisional rival, Josh Allen. The biggest criticism of Maye was that he put up these numbers against a "cupcake" schedule, and the postseason validated that concern.

Maye's passer rating went down by 31.3 from the regular season to the playoffs, but his defense helped him reach Super Bowl LX, where he eventually lost.

Maye's struggles have continued into the 2026 season. Overall, he has accounted for eight total touchdowns to 12 turnovers with a 76.2 passer rating in his last six games, including the playoffs.

A large reason for his decline is the increase in the Patriots' level of competition, and their schedule isn't going to get any easier, at least for the next couple of weeks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are known for their offensive exploits under offensive guru Liam Coen, but their defense is also potent and very underrated.

They ranked fifth in fewest points allowed per drive in 2025, and currently rank ninth after two games this season. Apart from Bo Nix, no quarterback has eclipsed 280 passing yards against them since Week 12 of last season.

Maye still hasn't proven himself consistently against tough opponents, and you should avoid him in these matchups until he develops that part of his game.

 

Baker Mayfield, QB, vs. Minnesota Vikings

As mentioned in the Maye section, Baker Mayfield is going through a similar downfall in terms of his reputation. Mayfield was arguably the MVP frontrunner midway through last season, but a 2-7 run caused the Buccaneers to miss the playoffs and his stock to plummet.

Mayfield played through many injuries during the team's slide, but his struggle for form has continued into the 2026 season. With two total touchdowns to four turnovers, Mayfield has failed to justify his three-year, $165 million contract extension.

Of course, the former first-overall pick is far from the biggest issue on this team. But things are unlikely to improve anytime soon, especially in Week 3 against a dominant Vikings defense.

Minnesota's defensive coordinator Brian Flores is at the top of his game right now, having successfully stopped Jordan Love and the white-hot Caleb Williams. The Vikings' defense ranks third with four takeaways, which spells disaster for such a turnover-prone player like Mayfield.

Coincidentally, Mayfield and Flores made their debuts for their current teams against each other in Week 1 of the 2023 season, with Mayfield performing well in a win. However, the energy has shifted since that day.

 

Chase Brown, RB, at Pittsburgh Steelers

Once again, Chase Brown finds himself in this article as a fantasy landmine. Much like a running back version of Maye, Brown fails to impress against good opposition and rarely has an outstanding game when the lights are the brightest.

Brown has only had one game in his career with over 20.0 PPR points against a team with a winning record: when he put up 22.4 PPR points against the Ravens, mainly on nine receptions for 52 yards.

Brown has actually had plenty of success on the ground against the Steelers, averaging 92.3 rushing yards per game in his last three games against them, significantly higher than his regular-season average of 61.3 since the 2024 season.

However, this is a far different Steelers team compared to last season, mainly due to new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Their defense ranked 27th in yards allowed per drive last season, and that ranking has improved drastically to seventh in 2026.

This is yet another tough matchup for Brown, and I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up around 11.0 PPR points like he did last week, which isn't what you want out of an RB1.

 

Terry McLaurin, WR, vs. Seattle Seahawks

Good news for Commanders fans: Jayden Daniels, who suffered a scary elbow injury in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, won't head to the Injured Reserve list and is considered week-to-week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The bad news is that he's already been ruled out of the team's Week 3 matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks, which could be disastrous for their offense and their fantasy production.

WR1 Terry McLaurin hasn't gotten off to the best start this season, catching four of his 13 targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns. McLaurin does have a solid connection with QB2 Marcus Mariota, having caught three touchdowns from Mariota last season.

However, you should never trust receivers with backup quarterbacks in fantasy, especially not against the dominant "Dark Side" defense that currently ranks first in fewest passing yards allowed. McLaurin was held to 33 yards in his previous meeting against the Seahawks.

 

Sam LaPorta, TE, vs. New York Jets

The Lions' offense struggled once Sam LaPorta went down with a herniated disk in 2025. They scored 283 in nine games (31.4 per game) with LaPorta, and just 198 in eight games (24.8) without him, and that offensive slide contributed to them missing the playoffs.

Now that LaPorta is healthy, they have scored 31 points in each of the last two games, and the former All-Pro is currently the PPR TE6.

The Saints and Bills have allowed 48 and 60 points this season, respectively. But don't let their reputation fool you; the Jets are a much tougher defense (30 points allowed) and have done a very good job against tight ends.

Gunnar Helm and Tucker Kraft were held to a combined 43 yards, and their defense currently ranks first in fewest yards allowed and sixth in fewest points allowed.

Their 6.0 PPR points allowed to tight ends is the third-lowest mark in the NFL, and LaPorta might not be able to replicate his usual production against such an in-form defense and his former coach, Aaron Glenn, who knows exactly what to do to stop him.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Drake Maye, Baker Mayfield, Chase Brown, Terry McLaurin, and Sam LaPorta. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Drake Maye, Baker Mayfield, Chase Brown, Terry McLaurin, and Sam LaPorta:

Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
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Bryce Young
Drake Maye
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Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
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Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
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Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
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Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
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Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
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Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
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Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
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Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
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Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Sam Darnold
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Marcus Mariota
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Alec Ingold
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Roschon Johnson
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Corey Kiner
Drake Maye
vs
Tyson Bagent
Drake Maye
vs
Jaylen Wright
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Ward
Drake Maye
vs
Brashard Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Jameis Winston
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Brooks
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
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Treylon Burks
Drake Maye
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Dareke Young
Drake Maye
vs
Case Keenum
Drake Maye
vs
Deion Burks
Drake Maye
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Drake Maye
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Drake Maye
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Drake Maye
vs
Sean Tucker
Drake Maye
vs
Houston Texans
Drake Maye
vs
Ben Skowronek
Drake Maye
vs
Green Bay Packers
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Melton
Drake Maye
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Drake Maye
vs
Cyrus Allen
Drake Maye
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Drake Maye
vs
Payne Durham
Drake Maye
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Minnesota Vikings
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Drake Maye
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Carolina Panthers
Drake Maye
vs
Jacob Saylors
Drake Maye
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Cincinnati Bengals
Drake Maye
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Jake Briningstool
Drake Maye
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Buffalo Bills
Drake Maye
vs
Drew Ogletree
Drake Maye
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Los Angeles Rams
Drake Maye
vs
Colbie Young
Drake Maye
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New England Patriots
Drake Maye
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Marquise Brown
Drake Maye
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan James
Drake Maye
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Tennessee Titans
Drake Maye
vs
Seth McGowan
Drake Maye
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Baltimore Ravens
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Conklin
Drake Maye
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Denver Broncos
Drake Maye
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Drake Maye
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New Orleans Saints
Drake Maye
vs
Jaylin Lane
Drake Maye
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New York Giants
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Whyle
Drake Maye
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Detroit Lions
Drake Maye
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Charlie Woerner
Drake Maye
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Las Vegas Raiders
Drake Maye
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Ameer Abdullah
Drake Maye
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Drake Maye
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Malik Benson
Drake Maye
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Indianapolis Colts
Drake Maye
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Brycen Tremayne
Drake Maye
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Drake Maye
vs
Jackson Hawes
Drake Maye
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Cleveland Browns
Drake Maye
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Drake Maye
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Chicago Bears
Drake Maye
vs
Tanner Koziol
Drake Maye
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Atlanta Falcons
Drake Maye
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Cody White
Drake Maye
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Dallas Cowboys
Drake Maye
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Cade Stover
Drake Maye
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Los Angeles Chargers
Drake Maye
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Davis Allen
Drake Maye
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Washington Commanders
Drake Maye
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Luke Schoonmaker
Drake Maye
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Miami Dolphins
Drake Maye
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Jalen Royals
Drake Maye
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Arizona Cardinals
Drake Maye
vs
Hunter Luepke
Drake Maye
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New York Jets
Drake Maye
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Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Drake Maye
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Badie
Drake Maye
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Tyler Loop
Drake Maye
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Drake Maye
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Drake Maye
vs
Kaytron Allen
Drake Maye
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Drake Maye
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Odell Beckham Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Harrison Butker
Drake Maye
vs
Nate Adkins
Drake Maye
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Jason Myers
Drake Maye
vs
Marlin Klein
Drake Maye
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Evan McPherson
Drake Maye
vs
Efton Chism III
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Little
Drake Maye
vs
Elijah Higgins
Drake Maye
vs
Trey Smack
Drake Maye
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Bass
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Wright
Drake Maye
vs
Jake Bates
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
vs
Marcus Mariota
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
vs
C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
vs
Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyson Bagent
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cam Ward
Baker Mayfield
vs
Justin Herbert
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jameis Winston
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drake Maye
Baker Mayfield
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Case Keenum
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
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Seattle Seahawks
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
vs
Houston Texans
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
vs
Green Bay Packers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Baker Mayfield
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Carolina Panthers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Hurts
Baker Mayfield
vs
Buffalo Bills
Baker Mayfield
vs
Lamar Jackson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Josh Allen
Baker Mayfield
vs
New England Patriots
Baker Mayfield
vs
Alec Ingold
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Roschon Johnson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tennessee Titans
Baker Mayfield
vs
Corey Kiner
Baker Mayfield
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jaylen Wright
Baker Mayfield
vs
Denver Broncos
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brashard Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
New Orleans Saints
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Brooks
Baker Mayfield
vs
New York Giants
Baker Mayfield
vs
Treylon Burks
Baker Mayfield
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Detroit Lions
Baker Mayfield
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Dareke Young
Baker Mayfield
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Las Vegas Raiders
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deion Burks
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Baker Mayfield
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Baker Mayfield
vs
Sean Tucker
Baker Mayfield
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ben Skowronek
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Melton
Baker Mayfield
vs
Chicago Bears
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cyrus Allen
Baker Mayfield
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Baker Mayfield
vs
Payne Durham
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Baker Mayfield
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacob Saylors
Baker Mayfield
vs
Washington Commanders
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jake Briningstool
Baker Mayfield
vs
Miami Dolphins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drew Ogletree
Baker Mayfield
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Baker Mayfield
vs
Colbie Young
Baker Mayfield
vs
New York Jets
Baker Mayfield
vs
Marquise Brown
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan James
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Loop
Baker Mayfield
vs
Seth McGowan
Baker Mayfield
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Conklin
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Baker Mayfield
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Baker Mayfield
vs
Harrison Butker
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jaylin Lane
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jason Myers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Josh Whyle
Baker Mayfield
vs
Evan McPherson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Charlie Woerner
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cam Little
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Baker Mayfield
vs
Trey Smack
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Benson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Bass
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jake Bates
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jackson Hawes
Baker Mayfield
vs
Spencer Shrader
Baker Mayfield
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jason Sanders
Baker Mayfield
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Tanner Koziol
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Baker Mayfield
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Cody White
Baker Mayfield
vs
Will Reichard
Baker Mayfield
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Cade Stover
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jake Elliott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Davis Allen
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cameron Dicker
Baker Mayfield
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Baker Mayfield
vs
Harrison Mevis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Royals
Baker Mayfield
vs
Andy Borregales
Baker Mayfield
vs
Hunter Luepke
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matt Gay
Baker Mayfield
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Davante Adams
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
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David Montgomery
Chase Brown
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Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
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Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
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Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
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Mike Evans
Chase Brown
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D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
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Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
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Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
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Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
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DJ Moore
Chase Brown
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Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
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TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
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Dalton Kincaid
Chase Brown
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Matthew Golden
Chase Brown
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Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
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Sam Laporta
Chase Brown
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Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
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Travis Kelce
Chase Brown
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Jalen Coker
Chase Brown
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Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
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Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
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Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
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Dalton Schultz
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
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Josh Downs
Chase Brown
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
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George Kittle
Chase Brown
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Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
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Mark Andrews
Chase Brown
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Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chase Brown
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Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
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DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
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Rashod Bateman
Chase Brown
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Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
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Adonai Mitchell
Chase Brown
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Michael Wilson
Chase Brown
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Romeo Doubs
Chase Brown
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Juwan Johnson
Chase Brown
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Jordan Addison
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
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Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
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Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
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Devaughn Vele
Chase Brown
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Dontayvion Wicks
Chase Brown
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Stefon Diggs
Chase Brown
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Chase Brown
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Blake Corum
Chase Brown
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J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
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Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
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Courtland Sutton
Chase Brown
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Khalil Shakir
Chase Brown
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Terrance Ferguson
Chase Brown
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Xavier Worthy
Chase Brown
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Woody Marks
Chase Brown
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Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
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Hunter Henry
Chase Brown
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Quentin Johnston
Chase Brown
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Denzel Boston
Chase Brown
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Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
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Tre Tucker
Chase Brown
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Malik Washington
Chase Brown
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KC Concepcion
Chase Brown
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Rome Odunze
Chase Brown
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Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
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Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Chase Brown
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Chase Brown
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Chase Brown
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Jakobi Meyers
Chase Brown
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Kaleb Johnson
Chase Brown
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Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
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Oronde Gadsden II
Chase Brown
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Kayshon Boutte
Chase Brown
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Jake Ferguson
Chase Brown
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chase Brown
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Wan'dale Robinson
Chase Brown
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T.J. Hockenson
Chase Brown
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Isaiah Likely
Chase Brown
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Makai Lemon
Chase Brown
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Kaelon Black
Chase Brown
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Keenan Allen
Chase Brown
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Pat Freiermuth
Chase Brown
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Mack Hollins
Chase Brown
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chase Brown
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Brenton Strange
Chase Brown
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Chase Brown
vs
Demario Douglas
Chase Brown
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chase Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
vs
Keon Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
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Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
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Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Justice Hill
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
George Holani
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Chase Brown
vs
Raheim Sanders
Chase Brown
vs
Devin Singletary
Chase Brown
vs
Ty Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Chase Brown
vs
Will Shipley
Chase Brown
vs
Najee Harris
Chase Brown
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chase Brown
vs
Ray Davis
Chase Brown
vs
Eli Heidenreich
Chase Brown
vs
Sione Vaki
Chase Brown
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chase Brown
vs
Emari Demercado
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Homer
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Dillon
Chase Brown
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Chase Brown
vs
Isaiah Davis
Chase Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chase Brown
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Badie
Chase Brown
vs
Hunter Luepke
Chase Brown
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Chase Brown
vs
Seth McGowan
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan James
Chase Brown
vs
Jacob Saylors
Chase Brown
vs
Sean Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Brashard Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chase Brown
vs
Corey Kiner
Chase Brown
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Alec Ingold
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jordan Addison
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Blake Corum
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DK Metcalf
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tony Pollard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Woody Marks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Carnell Tate
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mark Andrews
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Hunter Henry
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quentin Johnston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Kittle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Denzel Boston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Downs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tre Tucker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
KC Concepcion
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rome Odunze
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jadarian Price
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jameson Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brock Bowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Coker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Kelce
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Sam Laporta
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyle Monangai
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Matthew Golden
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Terry Mclaurin
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tee Higgins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Makai Lemon
Terry Mclaurin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kaelon Black
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keenan Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mack Hollins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Omarion Hampton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brenton Strange
Terry Mclaurin
vs
David Montgomery
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Demario Douglas
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kalif Raymond
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keon Coleman
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
RJ Harvey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Pat Bryant
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Trey McBride
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Darren Waller
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyren Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tre Harris
Terry Mclaurin
vs
De'Von Achane
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Braelon Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Breece Hall
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Javonte Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chase Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malachi Fields
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Saquon Barkley
Terry Mclaurin
vs
AJ Barner
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rachaad White
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zach Ertz
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Justin Jefferson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Germie Bernard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cooper Kupp
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jack Bech
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Calvin Ridley
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Roman Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ted Hurst
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Bell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Joshua Palmer
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Antonio Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Darnell Mooney
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylin Noel
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Terry Mclaurin
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Legette
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jauan Jennings
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Skyy Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jahan Dotson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tory Horton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Troy Franklin
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyle Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jared Wayne
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Darius Cooper
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Cameron
Terry Mclaurin
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zachariah Branch
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jordan Watkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dyami Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devontez Walker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bryce Lance
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tutu Atwell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tai Felton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Bond
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chimere Dike
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tez Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jacob Cowing
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Hunter
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Sam Laporta
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Sam Laporta
vs
Rashee Rice
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Golden
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Jalen Coker
Sam Laporta
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Sam Laporta
vs
Jameson Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
DJ Moore
Sam Laporta
vs
Jadarian Price
Sam Laporta
vs
Cam Skattebo
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Malik Nabers
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Tee Higgins
Sam Laporta
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sam Laporta
vs
D'Andre Swift
Sam Laporta
vs
Josh Downs
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Evans
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Ladd McConkey
Sam Laporta
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Bucky Irving
Sam Laporta
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Sam Laporta
vs
Omarion Hampton
Sam Laporta
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
David Montgomery
Sam Laporta
vs
Tony Pollard
Sam Laporta
vs
Drake London
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
Davante Adams
Sam Laporta
vs
Rashod Bateman
Sam Laporta
vs
George Pickens
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Christian Watson
Sam Laporta
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Sam Laporta
vs
Garrett Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Sam Laporta
vs
Romeo Doubs
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Parker Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Addison
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Devonta Smith
Sam Laporta
vs
Luther Burden III
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyren Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Sam Laporta
vs
De'Von Achane
Sam Laporta
vs
Devaughn Vele
Sam Laporta
vs
Breece Hall
Sam Laporta
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Sam Laporta
vs
Javonte Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Stefon Diggs
Sam Laporta
vs
Chase Brown
Sam Laporta
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Saquon Barkley
Sam Laporta
vs
Blake Corum
Sam Laporta
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Sam Laporta
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Sam Laporta
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Derrick Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
Courtland Sutton
Sam Laporta
vs
Chris Olave
Sam Laporta
vs
Khalil Shakir
Sam Laporta
vs
James Cook III
Sam Laporta
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Sam Laporta
vs
Xavier Worthy
Sam Laporta
vs
Justin Jefferson
Sam Laporta
vs
Woody Marks
Sam Laporta
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Sam Laporta
vs
Carnell Tate
Sam Laporta
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Sam Laporta
vs
Quentin Johnston
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Sam Laporta
vs
Denzel Boston
Sam Laporta
vs
Bijan Robinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Sam Laporta
vs
Tre Tucker
Sam Laporta
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Sam Laporta
vs
Malik Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
KC Concepcion
Sam Laporta
vs
Rome Odunze
Sam Laporta
vs
Zay Flowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyjae Spears
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Sam Laporta
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Monangai
Sam Laporta
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Sam Laporta
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Makai Lemon
Sam Laporta
vs
Kaelon Black
Sam Laporta
vs
Keenan Allen
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
Mack Hollins
Sam Laporta
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Sam Laporta
vs
Emmett Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Demario Douglas
Sam Laporta
vs
Kalif Raymond
Sam Laporta
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Sam Laporta
vs
Keon Coleman
Sam Laporta
vs
RJ Harvey
Sam Laporta
vs
Darren Waller
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
Zach Ertz
Sam Laporta
vs
Gunnar Helm
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
Evan Engram
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sam Laporta
vs
Colby Parkinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sam Laporta
vs
Darnell Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Dawson Knox
Sam Laporta
vs
Johnny Mundt
Sam Laporta
vs
Theo Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Cole Kmet
Sam Laporta
vs
Foster Moreau
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Gray
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Fant
Sam Laporta
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Sam Laporta
vs
Tommy Tremble
Sam Laporta
vs
Josh Oliver
Sam Laporta
vs
Mason Taylor
Sam Laporta
vs
Jonnu Smith
Sam Laporta
vs
John Bates
Sam Laporta
vs
Erick All Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Durham Smythe
Sam Laporta
vs
Drew Sample
Sam Laporta
vs
Ben Sinnott
Sam Laporta
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Sam Laporta
vs
Mitchell Evans
Sam Laporta
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Sam Laporta
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Higbee
Sam Laporta
vs
Luke Farrell
Sam Laporta
vs
Austin Hooper
Sam Laporta
vs
Eli Raridon
Sam Laporta
vs
Will Kacmarek
Sam Laporta
vs
Adam Trautman
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Hibner
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Wright
Sam Laporta
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Sam Laporta
vs
Elijah Higgins
Sam Laporta
vs
Marlin Klein
Sam Laporta
vs
Nate Adkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Sam Laporta
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Sam Laporta
vs
Davis Allen
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Stover
Sam Laporta
vs
Tanner Koziol
Sam Laporta
vs
Jackson Hawes
Sam Laporta
vs
Charlie Woerner
Sam Laporta
vs
Josh Whyle
Sam Laporta
vs
Mo Alie-Cox

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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