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Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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DK Metcalf - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injuries

RotoBaller's updated Week 3 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The wide receiver position looks quite thin in Week 3, as many high-end players like Nico Collins have been ruled out and players like Puka Nacua are listed as doubtful, leaving managers with plenty of questions about their starting lineup. Below you will find our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 3 to account for this recent injury news.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 4
1 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 6
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 7
2 4 Justin Jefferson WR 8
2 5 Chris Olave WR 11
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR 13
2 7 DeVonta Smith WR 21
2 8 Parker Washington WR 23
2 9 Garrett Wilson WR 26
2 10 Christian Watson WR 27
2 11 George Pickens WR 28
3 12 Davante Adams WR 29
3 13 Drake London WR 30
3 14 Jaylen Waddle WR 36
3 15 Mike Evans WR 37
3 16 Tee Higgins WR 39
3 17 Malik Nabers WR 40
3 18 DJ Moore WR 42
4 19 Tetairoa McMillan WR 43
4 20 Matthew Golden WR 46
4 21 Rashee Rice WR 49
4 22 Jalen Coker WR 51
4 23 Jameson Williams WR 53
4 24 Josh Downs WR 58
4 25 Ladd McConkey WR 61
5 26 Emeka Egbuka WR 63
5 27 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 64
5 28 DK Metcalf WR 66
5 29 Rashod Bateman WR 67
5 30 Adonai Mitchell WR 69
5 31 Michael Wilson WR 70
5 32 Romeo Doubs WR 71
5 33 Jordan Addison WR 73
5 34 Luther Burden III WR 75
5 35 Terry McLaurin WR 76
5 36 Devaughn Vele WR 77
6 37 Dontayvion Wicks WR 78
6 38 Stefon Diggs WR 79
6 39 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 80
6 40 Courtland Sutton WR 84
6 41 Khalil Shakir WR 85
7 42 Xavier Worthy WR 87
7 43 Carnell Tate WR 89
7 44 Quentin Johnston WR 91
7 45 Denzel Boston WR 92
7 46 Tre Tucker WR 94
8 47 Malik Washington WR 95
8 48 KC Concepcion WR 96
8 49 Rome Odunze WR 97
8 50 Zay Flowers WR 98
8 51 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 100
8 52 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 102
8 53 Jakobi Meyers WR 103
8 54 Kayshon Boutte WR 107
9 55 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 110
9 56 Makai Lemon WR 113
9 57 Keenan Allen WR 115
9 58 Mack Hollins WR 117
9 59 Rashid Shaheed WR 118
9 60 Xavier Hutchinson WR 121
10 61 DeMario Douglas WR 122
10 62 Kalif Raymond WR 123
10 63 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 124
10 64 Keon Coleman WR 126
10 65 Kendrick Bourne WR 128
10 66 Pat Bryant WR 129
11 67 Ryan Flournoy WR 130
11 68 Tre Harris WR 132
11 69 Jalen Nailor WR 135
11 70 Malachi Fields WR 136
11 71 Germie Bernard WR 143
11 72 Cooper Kupp WR 147
11 73 Tyquan Thornton WR 148
11 74 Jack Bech WR 150
11 75 Calvin Ridley WR 152
12 76 Roman Wilson WR 153
12 77 Ted Hurst WR 154
12 78 Chris Bell WR 155
12 79 Joshua Palmer WR 157
12 80 Antonio Williams WR 158
12 81 Jerry Jeudy WR 162
12 82 Darnell Mooney WR 168
12 83 Jaylin Noel WR 169
12 84 Isaac TeSlaa WR 171
13 85 LaJohntay Wester WR 172
13 86 Isaiah Williams WR 175
13 87 Laquon Treadwell WR 176
13 88 Elic Ayomanor WR 177
13 89 Xavier Legette WR 178
13 90 Jalen McMillan WR 179
14 91 Jauan Jennings WR 181
15 92 Skyy Moore WR 182
15 93 Jahan Dotson WR 183
15 94 Konata Mumpfield WR 186
15 95 Chris Moore WR 190
15 96 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 193
16 97 Tory Horton WR 196
16 98 Troy Franklin WR 198
16 99 Kyle Williams WR 199
16 100 Jared Wayne WR 200
16 101 Darius Cooper WR 202
16 102 Josh Cameron WR 206
16 103 KaVontae Turpin WR 211
16 104 Zachariah Branch WR 212
16 105 Jordan Watkins WR 213
16 106 Dyami Brown WR 214
16 107 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 218
16 108 Devontez Walker WR 219
16 109 Xavier Smith WR 221
16 110 Bryce Lance WR 223
16 111 Tutu Atwell WR 225
16 112 Tai Felton WR 227
16 113 Isaiah Bond WR 229
16 114 Chimere Dike WR 232
16 115 Tez Johnson WR 233
16 116 Elijah Sarratt WR 234
16 117 Jacob Cowing WR 236
16 118 Travis Hunter WR 244
16 119 Dohnte Meyers WR 248
16 120 Jahdae Walker WR 250
16 121 Efton Chism III WR 261
16 122 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 264
16 123 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 268
16 124 Jalen Royals WR 270
16 125 Cody White WR 274
16 126 Brycen Tremayne WR 278
16 127 Malik Benson WR 279
16 128 Jaylin Lane WR 283
16 129 Marquise Brown WR 288
16 130 Colbie Young WR 289
16 131 Jalen Tolbert WR 293
16 132 Cyrus Allen WR 295
16 133 Bo Melton WR 296
16 134 Ben Skowronek WR 297
16 135 Jonathan Mingo WR 299
16 136 Deion Burks WR 300
16 137 Dareke Young WR 301
16 138 Treylon Burks WR 302
16 139 Jalen Brooks WR 303

 

Week 3 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is seeing elite usage to begin the 2026 campaign and should remain heavily involved against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Although Metcalf leads the NFL in deep targets and unrealized air yards, his inconsistent play makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.

To make matters worse, the Bengals' pass defense has been stout so far this season, surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Metcalf's role as Pittsburgh's top receiver should persist, even if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) returns to the lineup this week, but he profiles as just a boom-or-bust WR3 or flex option in this matchup.

 

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) has been a revelation so far in 2026. He should continue his solid campaign in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Coker is the WR6 on the season with 204 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has been one of quarterback Bryce Young's most trusted targets.

Given his solid role in an offense that seems to be taking a step forward, Coker should be able to feast against a Browns defense that is middle-of-the-road with a 61.8 PFF pass coverage score. As such, Coker should see plenty of volume and potential scoring opportunities this week. It is worth noting that Coker has been nursing an ankle injury since the first quarter of Carolina's Week 1 matchup with the Bears.

Given that the injury did not prevent him from finishing that game or playing in Week 2, it does not seem to be much cause for concern. He is currently expected to play, so look for Coker to hang around the WR2 realm once again in Week 3.

 

Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. has elevated fantasy value ahead of his team's divisional standoff against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran wideout has had a modest return to the Bay Area, with nine catches on 11 targets for 79 yards and one touchdown, plus two carries, to start his 2026 campaign.

His target share should increase in Week 3, however, with fellow receivers Mike Evans (hip) listed as questionable, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) both out. Arizona has allowed 24 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns by wide receivers to start the season, which boosts Samuel's appeal. He is a solid WR3 and flex option going up against the Cardinals at home.

 

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is emerging as the leading target for Deshaun Watson and the Browns and has a touchdown in each of his first two games. Expect him to continue that success against a solid Panthers secondary in Week 3. The Browns return home for the home opener this week and expect Boston to show off his developing chemistry with Watson in what is a pretty tough matchup with the Panthers cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. In two games so far, Boston has totaled seven receptions for 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He's seen 11 targets total in both games combined, which is tied with KC Concepcion for the team lead in targets. Boston is making the most of his looks as he is averaging a team-best 22 yards per reception.

Look for Boston to make a few big plays against the Panthers in Week 3 and continue his trend of making a splash in the passing game. The rookie second-round pick is riding the wave of a hot streak and fantasy managers should notice the trend and use Boston as a starting fantasy wide receiver.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, DK Metcalf, Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Denzel Boston, DK Metcalf, Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr.:

Denzel Boston
vs
Quentin Johnston
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Makai Lemon
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashod Bateman
DK Metcalf
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DK Metcalf
vs
Mark Andrews
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Romeo Doubs
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Juwan Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Schultz
DK Metcalf
vs
Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
vs
Jadarian Price
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Bowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Colston Loveland
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DK Metcalf
vs
Khalil Shakir
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Terrance Ferguson
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DK Metcalf
vs
Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Hunter Henry
DK Metcalf
vs
Cam Skattebo
DK Metcalf
vs
Quentin Johnston
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Evans
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Jadarian Price
Jalen Coker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Evans
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Bucky Irving
Jalen Coker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
David Montgomery
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Coker
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.

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Running Back Matchups To Target in Week 3
Landmines to Avoid for Week 3 2026
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3
Adam Koffler's Week 3 Start/Sits


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
D'Angelo Russell

Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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