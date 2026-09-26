RotoBaller's updated Week 3 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The wide receiver position looks quite thin in Week 3, as many high-end players like Nico Collins have been ruled out and players like Puka Nacua are listed as doubtful, leaving managers with plenty of questions about their starting lineup. Below you will find our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 3 to account for this recent injury news.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|1
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|6
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|7
|2
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|8
|2
|5
|Chris Olave
|WR
|11
|2
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|13
|2
|7
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|21
|2
|8
|Parker Washington
|WR
|23
|2
|9
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|26
|2
|10
|Christian Watson
|WR
|27
|2
|11
|George Pickens
|WR
|28
|3
|12
|Davante Adams
|WR
|29
|3
|13
|Drake London
|WR
|30
|3
|14
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|36
|3
|15
|Mike Evans
|WR
|37
|3
|16
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|39
|3
|17
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|40
|3
|18
|DJ Moore
|WR
|42
|4
|19
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|43
|4
|20
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|46
|4
|21
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|49
|4
|22
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|51
|4
|23
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|53
|4
|24
|Josh Downs
|WR
|58
|4
|25
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|61
|5
|26
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|63
|5
|27
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|64
|5
|28
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|66
|5
|29
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|67
|5
|30
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|69
|5
|31
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|70
|5
|32
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|71
|5
|33
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|73
|5
|34
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|75
|5
|35
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|76
|5
|36
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|77
|6
|37
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|78
|6
|38
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|79
|6
|39
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|80
|6
|40
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|84
|6
|41
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|85
|7
|42
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|87
|7
|43
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|89
|7
|44
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|91
|7
|45
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|92
|7
|46
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|94
|8
|47
|Malik Washington
|WR
|95
|8
|48
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|96
|8
|49
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|97
|8
|50
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|98
|8
|51
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|100
|8
|52
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|102
|8
|53
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|103
|8
|54
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|107
|9
|55
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|110
|9
|56
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|113
|9
|57
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|115
|9
|58
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|117
|9
|59
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|118
|9
|60
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|121
|10
|61
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|122
|10
|62
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|123
|10
|63
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|124
|10
|64
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|126
|10
|65
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|128
|10
|66
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|129
|11
|67
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|130
|11
|68
|Tre Harris
|WR
|132
|11
|69
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|135
|11
|70
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|136
|11
|71
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|143
|11
|72
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|147
|11
|73
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|148
|11
|74
|Jack Bech
|WR
|150
|11
|75
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|152
|12
|76
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|153
|12
|77
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|154
|12
|78
|Chris Bell
|WR
|155
|12
|79
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|157
|12
|80
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|158
|12
|81
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|162
|12
|82
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|168
|12
|83
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|169
|12
|84
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|171
|13
|85
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|172
|13
|86
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|175
|13
|87
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|176
|13
|88
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|177
|13
|89
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|178
|13
|90
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|179
|14
|91
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|181
|15
|92
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|182
|15
|93
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|183
|15
|94
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|186
|15
|95
|Chris Moore
|WR
|190
|15
|96
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|193
|16
|97
|Tory Horton
|WR
|196
|16
|98
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|198
|16
|99
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|199
|16
|100
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|200
|16
|101
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|202
|16
|102
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|206
|16
|103
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|211
|16
|104
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|212
|16
|105
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|213
|16
|106
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|214
|16
|107
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|218
|16
|108
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|219
|16
|109
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|221
|16
|110
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|223
|16
|111
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|225
|16
|112
|Tai Felton
|WR
|227
|16
|113
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|229
|16
|114
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|232
|16
|115
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|233
|16
|116
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|234
|16
|117
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|236
|16
|118
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|244
|16
|119
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|248
|16
|120
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|250
|16
|121
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|261
|16
|122
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|264
|16
|123
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|268
|16
|124
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|270
|16
|125
|Cody White
|WR
|274
|16
|126
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|278
|16
|127
|Malik Benson
|WR
|279
|16
|128
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|283
|16
|129
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|288
|16
|130
|Colbie Young
|WR
|289
|16
|131
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|293
|16
|132
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|295
|16
|133
|Bo Melton
|WR
|296
|16
|134
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|297
|16
|135
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|299
|16
|136
|Deion Burks
|WR
|300
|16
|137
|Dareke Young
|WR
|301
|16
|138
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|302
|16
|139
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|303
Week 3 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is seeing elite usage to begin the 2026 campaign and should remain heavily involved against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Although Metcalf leads the NFL in deep targets and unrealized air yards, his inconsistent play makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.
To make matters worse, the Bengals' pass defense has been stout so far this season, surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Metcalf's role as Pittsburgh's top receiver should persist, even if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) returns to the lineup this week, but he profiles as just a boom-or-bust WR3 or flex option in this matchup.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) has been a revelation so far in 2026. He should continue his solid campaign in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Coker is the WR6 on the season with 204 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has been one of quarterback Bryce Young's most trusted targets.
Given his solid role in an offense that seems to be taking a step forward, Coker should be able to feast against a Browns defense that is middle-of-the-road with a 61.8 PFF pass coverage score. As such, Coker should see plenty of volume and potential scoring opportunities this week. It is worth noting that Coker has been nursing an ankle injury since the first quarter of Carolina's Week 1 matchup with the Bears.
Given that the injury did not prevent him from finishing that game or playing in Week 2, it does not seem to be much cause for concern. He is currently expected to play, so look for Coker to hang around the WR2 realm once again in Week 3.
Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. has elevated fantasy value ahead of his team's divisional standoff against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran wideout has had a modest return to the Bay Area, with nine catches on 11 targets for 79 yards and one touchdown, plus two carries, to start his 2026 campaign.
His target share should increase in Week 3, however, with fellow receivers Mike Evans (hip) listed as questionable, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) both out. Arizona has allowed 24 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns by wide receivers to start the season, which boosts Samuel's appeal. He is a solid WR3 and flex option going up against the Cardinals at home.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is emerging as the leading target for Deshaun Watson and the Browns and has a touchdown in each of his first two games. Expect him to continue that success against a solid Panthers secondary in Week 3. The Browns return home for the home opener this week and expect Boston to show off his developing chemistry with Watson in what is a pretty tough matchup with the Panthers cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. In two games so far, Boston has totaled seven receptions for 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
He's seen 11 targets total in both games combined, which is tied with KC Concepcion for the team lead in targets. Boston is making the most of his looks as he is averaging a team-best 22 yards per reception.
Look for Boston to make a few big plays against the Panthers in Week 3 and continue his trend of making a splash in the passing game. The rookie second-round pick is riding the wave of a hot streak and fantasy managers should notice the trend and use Boston as a starting fantasy wide receiver.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, DK Metcalf, Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Denzel Boston, DK Metcalf, Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr.:
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