RotoBaller's updated Week 3 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The "full" Week 3 slate will kick off on Sunday, and we have you covered as you look to put the finishing touches on your fantasy lineup. Below, you will find our updated RB PPR Rankings for Week 3 to account for the recent injury news at the position, including Jadarian Price being deemed a full-go and both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey cleared to suit up on Sunday night.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 3 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|2
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|3
|2
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|2
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|9
|2
|6
|James Cook III
|RB
|10
|3
|7
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|12
|3
|8
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|14
|3
|9
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|15
|3
|10
|Chase Brown
|RB
|16
|3
|11
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|17
|3
|12
|Breece Hall
|RB
|18
|3
|13
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|19
|3
|14
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|20
|3
|15
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|24
|4
|16
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|25
|4
|17
|David Montgomery
|RB
|31
|4
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|32
|5
|19
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|33
|5
|20
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|34
|5
|21
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|35
|5
|22
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|38
|5
|23
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|41
|5
|24
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|44
|5
|25
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|47
|6
|26
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|54
|6
|27
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|56
|6
|28
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|57
|6
|29
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|59
|7
|30
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|65
|7
|31
|Blake Corum
|RB
|81
|7
|32
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|82
|7
|33
|Woody Marks
|RB
|88
|8
|34
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|93
|8
|35
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|99
|8
|36
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|104
|8
|37
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|105
|8
|38
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|114
|8
|39
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|119
|8
|40
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|125
|9
|41
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|127
|9
|42
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|133
|9
|43
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|134
|9
|44
|Rachaad White
|RB
|138
|9
|45
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|144
|9
|46
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|146
|9
|47
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|149
|10
|48
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|151
|10
|49
|Justice Hill
|RB
|156
|10
|50
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|160
|10
|51
|George Holani
|RB
|164
|10
|52
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|165
|10
|53
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|167
|10
|54
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|170
|10
|55
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|180
|11
|56
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|184
|11
|57
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|185
|11
|58
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|188
|11
|59
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|189
|11
|60
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|192
|11
|61
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|194
|11
|62
|Will Shipley
|RB
|205
|11
|63
|Najee Harris
|RB
|209
|12
|64
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|210
|12
|65
|Ray Davis
|RB
|217
|12
|66
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB
|220
|12
|67
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|226
|13
|68
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|235
|13
|69
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|237
|13
|70
|Travis Homer
|RB
|238
|13
|71
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|240
|13
|72
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|251
|13
|73
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|253
|13
|74
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|255
|14
|75
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|257
|14
|76
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|265
|15
|77
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|267
|15
|78
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|269
|15
|79
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|276
|15
|80
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|280
|15
|81
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|286
|15
|82
|Jordan James
|RB
|287
|15
|83
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|292
|15
|84
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|298
|15
|85
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|304
|16
|86
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|305
|16
|87
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|306
|16
|88
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|307
|17
|89
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|308
Week 3 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is looking to bounce back in Week 3 as the Giants host the Tennessee Titans. Through two games, Skattebo has totaled 30 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 19 yards. Although Skattebo has played only 60% of snaps in 2026, he's the clear lead back in carries, out touching the next-closest back, Devin Singletary, by 21 attempts.
With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the season, the Giants, under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, could lean more on Skattebo and the run game as they try to limit turnovers from Jameis Winston. The Titans have ranked in the bottom half of run defense over the last two seasons, and heavy rain and wind could mean Skattebo has a huge workload on Sunday.
With inclement weather and a positive game script possible against Tennessee, Skattebo is a high-end RB2 and could have a great outing in Week 3.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson filled in admirably as the temporary starter back in Week 1, but his role took a massive hit once TreVeyon Henderson returned to action in Week 2. Henderson's return dropped Stevenson's snap share from 85% to 36%. At the same time, his rushing attempts fell from 18 to six, and his receptions dipped from five to one.
The Patriots will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, which offers a mixed outlook in fantasy football. On one hand, this projects to be a close game and a potential shootout, so the Patriots will look to get all of their playmakers involved, and Stevenson could have better odds of scoring a touchdown. On the other hand, the Patriots could lean on Henderson in a closer game, or perhaps choose to pass the ball downfield more, which doesn't bode well for Stevenson's stock.
There are worse fantasy options (especially in PPR leagues), and to his credit, he has hung around as the RB28 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings. Still, he has a relatively lower ceiling, and we'd prefer more of a high-upside player in the RB3/flex spot.
Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. carried the ball just eight times for 25 yards and added two receptions for six yards in Week 2's victory over the Ravens. The lack of production and usage coincided with the return of fellow running back Alvin Kamara, who, despite playing fewer snaps (37-20), out-touched Etienne Jr. 14-10.
He now faces a Raiders defense that is giving up 100.5 rushing yards per game and has only allowed a running back to score once through two weeks. Head coach Kellen Moore seems content with a split backfield, which does not bode well for fantasy managers. Until he can separate himself as the clear featured back, he should be viewed as more of a low-end RB2 or FLEX option.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins looks like a mid-tier starting running back option this week against the Carolina Panthers after failing to breakout thus far this season. Judkins has found the rushing game a slow-go so far after 12 carries for 33 yards in Week 1 against the Jaguars and 12 carries for 21 yards in Week 2 against the Buccaneers.
He has been involved in the passing game and has seven total receptions for 44 receiving yards combined in both contests. The good news is the carries and involvement in the passing game are there for Judkins.
In Week 3 he goes against the Carolina Panthers, who will be missing leading tackler Devin Lloyd at linebacker due to injury. The Panthers gave up 291 total rushing yards in Week 1 to the Bears but rebounded with 157 rushing yards allowed to Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. The Browns could fall somewhere in the middle of the two performances and Judkins is clearly the lead back. Look for Judkins to get going a little bit more on the ground and continue his role in the passing attack. Judkins is a solid starter at the RB position, just don't expect elite RB1 numbers out of him this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Skattebo, Travis Etienne Jr., Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Cam Skattebo, Travis Etienne Jr., Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins:
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