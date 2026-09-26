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Week 3 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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RotoBaller's updated Week 3 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hello RotoBallers! The "full" Week 3 slate will kick off on Sunday, and we have you covered as you look to put the finishing touches on your fantasy lineup. Below, you will find our updated RB PPR Rankings for Week 3 to account for the recent injury news at the position, including Jadarian Price being deemed a full-go and both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey cleared to suit up on Sunday night.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
2 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 2
2 3 Bijan Robinson RB 3
2 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 5
2 5 Jonathan Taylor RB 9
2 6 James Cook III RB 10
3 7 Derrick Henry RB 12
3 8 Ashton Jeanty RB 14
3 9 Saquon Barkley RB 15
3 10 Chase Brown RB 16
3 11 Javonte Williams RB 17
3 12 Breece Hall RB 18
3 13 De'Von Achane RB 19
3 14 Kyren Williams RB 20
3 15 Jaylen Warren RB 24
4 16 Chuba Hubbard RB 25
4 17 David Montgomery RB 31
4 18 Omarion Hampton RB 32
5 19 Bucky Irving RB 33
5 20 Bhayshul Tuten RB 34
5 21 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 35
5 22 D'Andre Swift RB 38
5 23 Cam Skattebo RB 41
5 24 TreVeyon Henderson RB 44
5 25 Jeremiyah Love RB 47
6 26 Jadarian Price RB 54
6 27 Quinshon Judkins RB 56
6 28 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 57
6 29 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 59
7 30 Tony Pollard RB 65
7 31 Blake Corum RB 81
7 32 J.K. Dobbins RB 82
7 33 Woody Marks RB 88
8 34 Emanuel Wilson RB 93
8 35 Tyjae Spears RB 99
8 36 Kaleb Johnson RB 104
8 37 Kyle Monangai RB 105
8 38 Kaelon Black RB 114
8 39 Emmett Johnson RB 119
8 40 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 125
9 41 RJ Harvey RB 127
9 42 Braelon Allen RB 133
9 43 Kenneth Gainwell RB 134
9 44 Rachaad White RB 138
9 45 Tank Bigsby RB 144
9 46 Alvin Kamara RB 146
9 47 Keaton Mitchell RB 149
10 48 Chris Brooks RB 151
10 49 Justice Hill RB 156
10 50 Tyler Allgeier RB 160
10 51 George Holani RB 164
10 52 Mike Washington Jr. RB 165
10 53 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 167
10 54 MarShawn Lloyd RB 170
10 55 DeeJay Dallas RB 180
11 56 Raheim Sanders RB 184
11 57 Devin Singletary RB 185
11 58 Ty Johnson RB 188
11 59 Samaje Perine RB 189
11 60 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 192
11 61 Kyle Juszczyk RB 194
11 62 Will Shipley RB 205
11 63 Najee Harris RB 209
12 64 Kimani Vidal RB 210
12 65 Ray Davis RB 217
12 66 Eli Heidenreich RB 220
12 67 Sione Vaki RB 226
13 68 Demond Claiborne RB 235
13 69 Emari Demercado RB 237
13 70 Travis Homer RB 238
13 71 A.J. Dillon RB 240
13 72 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 251
13 73 Nicholas Singleton RB 253
13 74 Isaiah Davis RB 255
14 75 Ollie Gordon II RB 257
14 76 Kaytron Allen RB 265
15 77 Tyler Badie RB 267
15 78 Hunter Luepke RB 269
15 79 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 276
15 80 Ameer Abdullah RB 280
15 81 Seth McGowan RB 286
15 82 Jordan James RB 287
15 83 Jacob Saylors RB 292
15 84 Sean Tucker RB 298
15 85 Brashard Smith RB 304
16 86 Jaylen Wright RB 305
16 87 Corey Kiner RB 306
16 88 Roschon Johnson RB 307
17 89 Alec Ingold RB 308

 

Week 3 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is looking to bounce back in Week 3 as the Giants host the Tennessee Titans. Through two games, Skattebo has totaled 30 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 19 yards. Although Skattebo has played only 60% of snaps in 2026, he's the clear lead back in carries, out touching the next-closest back, Devin Singletary, by 21 attempts.

With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the season, the Giants, under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, could lean more on Skattebo and the run game as they try to limit turnovers from Jameis Winston. The Titans have ranked in the bottom half of run defense over the last two seasons, and heavy rain and wind could mean Skattebo has a huge workload on Sunday.

With inclement weather and a positive game script possible against Tennessee, Skattebo is a high-end RB2 and could have a great outing in Week 3.

 

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson filled in admirably as the temporary starter back in Week 1, but his role took a massive hit once TreVeyon Henderson returned to action in Week 2. Henderson's return dropped Stevenson's snap share from 85% to 36%. At the same time, his rushing attempts fell from 18 to six, and his receptions dipped from five to one.

The Patriots will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, which offers a mixed outlook in fantasy football. On one hand, this projects to be a close game and a potential shootout, so the Patriots will look to get all of their playmakers involved, and Stevenson could have better odds of scoring a touchdown. On the other hand, the Patriots could lean on Henderson in a closer game, or perhaps choose to pass the ball downfield more, which doesn't bode well for Stevenson's stock.

There are worse fantasy options (especially in PPR leagues), and to his credit, he has hung around as the RB28 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings. Still, he has a relatively lower ceiling, and we'd prefer more of a high-upside player in the RB3/flex spot.

 

Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. carried the ball just eight times for 25 yards and added two receptions for six yards in Week 2's victory over the Ravens. The lack of production and usage coincided with the return of fellow running back Alvin Kamara, who, despite playing fewer snaps (37-20), out-touched Etienne Jr. 14-10.

He now faces a Raiders defense that is giving up 100.5 rushing yards per game and has only allowed a running back to score once through two weeks. Head coach Kellen Moore seems content with a split backfield, which does not bode well for fantasy managers. Until he can separate himself as the clear featured back, he should be viewed as more of a low-end RB2 or FLEX option.

 

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins looks like a mid-tier starting running back option this week against the Carolina Panthers after failing to breakout thus far this season. Judkins has found the rushing game a slow-go so far after 12 carries for 33 yards in Week 1 against the Jaguars and 12 carries for 21 yards in Week 2 against the Buccaneers.

He has been involved in the passing game and has seven total receptions for 44 receiving yards combined in both contests. The good news is the carries and involvement in the passing game are there for Judkins.

In Week 3 he goes against the Carolina Panthers, who will be missing leading tackler Devin Lloyd at linebacker due to injury. The Panthers gave up 291 total rushing yards in Week 1 to the Bears but rebounded with 157 rushing yards allowed to Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. The Browns could fall somewhere in the middle of the two performances and Judkins is clearly the lead back. Look for Judkins to get going a little bit more on the ground and continue his role in the passing attack. Judkins is a solid starter at the RB position, just don't expect elite RB1 numbers out of him this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Skattebo, Travis Etienne Jr., Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Cam Skattebo, Travis Etienne Jr., Rhamondre Stevenson, Quinshon Judkins:

Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Kelce
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Coker
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Downs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Kittle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mark Andrews
Cam Skattebo
vs
De'Von Achane
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashod Bateman
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyjae Spears
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyle Monangai
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaelon Black
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
vs
RJ Harvey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Braelon Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rachaad White
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mark Andrews
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Kelce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaelon Black
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Bowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Kelce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mark Andrews
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake London
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Davante Adams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
vs
De'Von Achane
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaelon Black

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Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings
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Running Back Matchups To Target in Week 3
Landmines to Avoid for Week 3 2026


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
D'Angelo Russell

Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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