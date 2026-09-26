When Is A.J. Brown Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.J. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) didn't make it through a single game with his new team in 2026 before picking up an ankle injury and being ruled out for the rest of the contest. He wasn't able to play in Week 2, either.
It's an unfortunate start to what should have been a fresh beginning for the disgruntled veteran. He wasn't happy with his role on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, feeling that he deserved more targets and more opportunities to move the ball down the field.
He seemed set to get those with his new team, as not having to compete with WR DeVonta Smith in a low-volume passing offense would likely have seen more targets come his way. But how long will he have to wait to return to play?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1. That's terrible news for his availability in the short term, and he was placed on injured reserve shortly after diagnosis. The latest reporting from the Patriots suggests he'll be out for at least six weeks.
Knowing Brown, he'll try what he can to rush back onto the field. He's known for playing through even terrible injuries. In 2024, the season in which the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Brown had to get one of his knees drained twice per week to stay on the field.
AJ Brown appears to be down with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/jrHAzo5SyZ
— Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) September 10, 2026
You just can't play through a high ankle sprain like his, though. This injury involves tears to multiple ligaments in the complex structure of the ankle. What Brown can try to do is get back on the field before he's fully recovered, which is actually par for the course.
Last year, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb returned from a high ankle sprain and didn't look like himself for the rest of the season. That's normal.
A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
Brown's upside will likely be capped for the rest of the year. WRs who return from high ankle sprains experience a sharp dip in production for the rest of that season, and typically return to their previous level of production next season, once they're properly healed.
Brown is 29 years old with a long injury history. Of particular concern is the knee in which he has degenerative arthritis, according to reports. He was cleared by the Patriots medical staff before being signed, but that doesn't mean he was worth a high-end Round 2 pick in fantasy football.
As players with long injury histories approach the 30-year age mark, they tend to decline because their bodies can't hold up anymore.
Jalen Hurts TO AJ BROWN. 67-YARD TD TO START THE SECOND HALF.
📺: #GBvsPHI on Peacock pic.twitter.com/Xq57EnstcK
— NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2024
Brown will likely not be fully healthy at any point this season, which means his ceiling is significantly capped. He could still get a heavy rate of targets upon his return, but this bumps him down from a low-end WR1 to a WR2 in my rankings.
He is the WR1 for quarterback Drake Maye, who had an excellent season last year. But he hasn't looked like his old self through two games. He struggled against Cover 6 defenses at an abnormally high rate, and opposing secondaries will likely exploit this. The Patriots offense might also be quite inconsistent at times.
It will probably be difficult to get enough value to make him worth trading away right now. When he returns, though, if you can get a good return for him in redraft leagues, he's a good player to try to sell to a fantasy manager who thinks he will go on a late-season league-winning tear. When healthy, he projects to have risky WR2 potential.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas:
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