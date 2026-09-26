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When Is A.J. Brown Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.J. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) didn't make it through a single game with his new team in 2026 before picking up an ankle injury and being ruled out for the rest of the contest. He wasn't able to play in Week 2, either.

It's an unfortunate start to what should have been a fresh beginning for the disgruntled veteran. He wasn't happy with his role on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, feeling that he deserved more targets and more opportunities to move the ball down the field.

He seemed set to get those with his new team, as not having to compete with WR DeVonta Smith in a low-volume passing offense would likely have seen more targets come his way. But how long will he have to wait to return to play?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1. That's terrible news for his availability in the short term, and he was placed on injured reserve shortly after diagnosis. The latest reporting from the Patriots suggests he'll be out for at least six weeks.

Knowing Brown, he'll try what he can to rush back onto the field. He's known for playing through even terrible injuries. In 2024, the season in which the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Brown had to get one of his knees drained twice per week to stay on the field.

You just can't play through a high ankle sprain like his, though. This injury involves tears to multiple ligaments in the complex structure of the ankle. What Brown can try to do is get back on the field before he's fully recovered, which is actually par for the course.

Last year, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb returned from a high ankle sprain and didn't look like himself for the rest of the season. That's normal.

 

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook

Brown's upside will likely be capped for the rest of the year. WRs who return from high ankle sprains experience a sharp dip in production for the rest of that season, and typically return to their previous level of production next season, once they're properly healed.

Brown is 29 years old with a long injury history. Of particular concern is the knee in which he has degenerative arthritis, according to reports. He was cleared by the Patriots medical staff before being signed, but that doesn't mean he was worth a high-end Round 2 pick in fantasy football.

As players with long injury histories approach the 30-year age mark, they tend to decline because their bodies can't hold up anymore.

Brown will likely not be fully healthy at any point this season, which means his ceiling is significantly capped. He could still get a heavy rate of targets upon his return, but this bumps him down from a low-end WR1 to a WR2 in my rankings.

He is the WR1 for quarterback Drake Maye, who had an excellent season last year. But he hasn't looked like his old self through two games. He struggled against Cover 6 defenses at an abnormally high rate, and opposing secondaries will likely exploit this. The Patriots offense might also be quite inconsistent at times.

It will probably be difficult to get enough value to make him worth trading away right now. When he returns, though, if you can get a good return for him in redraft leagues, he's a good player to try to sell to a fantasy manager who thinks he will go on a late-season league-winning tear. When healthy, he projects to have risky WR2 potential.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas:

Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Colston Loveland
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jadarian Price
Romeo Doubs
vs
Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jameson Williams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Carnell Tate
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brock Bowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Hunter Henry
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashee Rice
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Sam Laporta
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Tucker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rome Odunze
Romeo Doubs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Romeo Doubs
vs
DJ Moore
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tee Higgins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keenan Allen
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Romeo Doubs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keon Coleman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Romeo Doubs
vs
Pat Bryant
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Harris
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Nailor
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malachi Fields
Romeo Doubs
vs
Germie Bernard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mack Hollins
vs
Keenan Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Kaelon Black
Mack Hollins
vs
Brenton Strange
Mack Hollins
vs
Makai Lemon
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mack Hollins
vs
Demario Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mack Hollins
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Mack Hollins
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mack Hollins
vs
Keon Coleman
Mack Hollins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mack Hollins
vs
RJ Harvey
Mack Hollins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Bryant
Mack Hollins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Darren Waller
Mack Hollins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Harris
Mack Hollins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Braelon Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mack Hollins
vs
Zay Flowers
Mack Hollins
vs
Malachi Fields
Mack Hollins
vs
Rome Odunze
Mack Hollins
vs
AJ Barner
Mack Hollins
vs
KC Concepcion
Mack Hollins
vs
Rachaad White
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Zach Ertz
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Tucker
Mack Hollins
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mack Hollins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Cade Otton
Mack Hollins
vs
Denzel Boston
Mack Hollins
vs
Evan Engram
Mack Hollins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mack Hollins
vs
Germie Bernard
Mack Hollins
vs
Hunter Henry
Mack Hollins
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mack Hollins
vs
Carnell Tate
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mack Hollins
vs
Woody Marks
Mack Hollins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mack Hollins
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mack Hollins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mack Hollins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mack Hollins
vs
Jack Bech
Mack Hollins
vs
Colston Loveland
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Brooks
Mack Hollins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mack Hollins
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mack Hollins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mack Hollins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mack Hollins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Olave
Mack Hollins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mack Hollins
vs
Devonta Smith
Mack Hollins
vs
Parker Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Christian Watson
Mack Hollins
vs
George Pickens
Mack Hollins
vs
Davante Adams
Mack Hollins
vs
Drake London
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Evans
Mack Hollins
vs
Tee Higgins
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Nabers
Mack Hollins
vs
DJ Moore
Mack Hollins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mack Hollins
vs
Matthew Golden
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashee Rice
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen Coker
Mack Hollins
vs
Jameson Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Josh Downs
Mack Hollins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mack Hollins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mack Hollins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
DK Metcalf
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mack Hollins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Demario Douglas
vs
RJ Harvey
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Demario Douglas
vs
Isaiah Likely
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Harris
Demario Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Nailor
Demario Douglas
vs
Jake Ferguson
Demario Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Demario Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Demario Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Demario Douglas
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Demario Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Monangai
Demario Douglas
vs
Zach Ertz
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Gunnar Helm
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Demario Douglas
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Evan Engram
Demario Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Germie Bernard
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Tank Bigsby
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyjae Spears
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demario Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Demario Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demario Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Demario Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demario Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Jack Bech
Demario Douglas
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Brooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Demario Douglas
vs
Calvin Ridley
Demario Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Demario Douglas
vs
Roman Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Ted Hurst
Demario Douglas
vs
Carnell Tate
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Demario Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Demario Douglas
vs
Justice Hill
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Joshua Palmer
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Devonta Smith
Demario Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Demario Douglas
vs
Davante Adams
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Demario Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Demario Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demario Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Demario Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Demario Douglas
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Demario Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
DK Metcalf
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Demario Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell

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CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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