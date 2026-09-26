👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rookie Breakouts, Risers and Fallers - Week 3

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Denzel Boston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Stashes

John's rookie wide receiver and running back risers, fallers, and breakouts. Read the fantasy football analysis for Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Makai Lemon, and more.

Rookies are the subject of plenty of intrigue in fantasy football, and with good reason. Everyone's chasing the first-year breakout seasons of players like wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin), WR Ja'Marr Chase, and RB Ezekiel Elliott, all of whom were legitimate league-winners in their inaugural NFL seasons.

They are, of course, outliers. But in fantasy football, we are always chasing outlierish production -- the easiest way to win a fantasy football league is to have a player with an outlandishly high ceiling. Anyone who can give you 30 or more PPR fantasy points in a game, or even 40 or more, is a must-have.

It can be nearly impossible to win in some seasons without having a late-round pick be great for you. Injuries to your starting players can put you in a bad position. So let's break down some rookie risers, breakouts, and fallers, and who among them you should buy or sell in fantasy football leagues. Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Riser: Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Williams' fantastic first game, where he logged four catches on four targets for 64 yards and a touchdown, was followed by a quieter three-catch, 24-yard game in Week 2. Still, he didn't enter the league with a ton of expectations, so he's already outperformed them.

He's the WR3 on the Commanders' offense, so it may take an injury to either WR Terry McLaurin or WR Stefon Diggs for Williams to consistently get enough targets to be an every-week starter. But if one of them were to get hurt, we could see him move into WR3/flex territory.

A true breakout may not be imminent here, but the future is looking bright. Even if McLaurin and Diggs both stay healthy, Williams is a strong hold in leagues where you have enough space to stash him on your bench. This is especially true in 14-team leagues.

Both of the other two starting receivers for the Commanders are above 30 years old, meaning they could see a decline in their production, especially as the season wears on. Williams could also gain a stronger role in the offense and even start challenging the other two for a greater slice of the target share pie.

That said, the injury to quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) could put a dent in their upside. Backup Marcus Mariota still looks like a competent passer, but he hasn't thrown for 300 or more passing yards in a game since 2019.

 

Riser: Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Coleman (ankle) did absolutely nothing in Week 1. He was on the field for six percent of his team's offensive snaps, and didn't log a single touch. That changed quickly in Week 2 -- he was afforded 10 carries, taking them for 39 yards and a rushing score, and caught all three of his targets for 19 receiving yards.

He apparently already has enough trust to get goal line carries, which is a great thing. He's dealing with an ankle injury right now, but when he's healthy again, we could see him challenge RB RJ Harvey (hamstring) for more carries.

He's probably not going to start replacing RB J.K. Dobbins (hip) for the main rushing role, and Harvey himself is dealing with an injury that caused him to miss Week 2. But there could be some longer-term upside for Coleman as long as either one of the other two backs misses time.

Dobbins has had a long and brutal history of injuries, and has missed plenty of games as a result. Coleman would step right into his role, it seems, if Dobbins were to get hurt again. This makes the rookie a great handcuff stash for fantasy managers who drafted Dobbins. He could have even higher upside than his veteran counterpart, too.

Dobbins has never been much of a pass-catcher, and he's dealing with a hip injury.

 

Breakout: Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Boston scored twice in his first two games as an NFL wide receiver. That's pretty awesome, considering the Cleveland Browns offense was expected to be nearly entirely dysfunctional. Boston is playing the "X" role for the Browns and is winning with his size and physicality at the catch point.

He also doesn't look bad after the catch. His Week 1 touchdown reception came in the midst of a big blowout, but he performed even better in Week 2 by catching five of his seven targets for 95 yards and another touchdown in a competitive game.

Boston's contact balance is impressive. He's looking like one of the steals of the draft so far. He's a must-add in all fantasy football leagues and a WR3/flex starter, though there's risk this offense could see its productivity fall off a cliff.

 

Faller: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Love was drafted around the second and third rounds of 2026 fantasy football redraft leagues. Through two games, he hasn't lived up to expectations. Just 20.5 PPR fantasy points through two contests, only 3.5 yards per carry, and just five receptions will do that to a player.

We have to give him some grace, because he sprained his ankle in the first preseason game. He doesn't seem to have his burst back. He was an elite prospect, with a monster blend of contact balance, acceleration, and elusiveness coming out of college.

He still looks solid, though. The offensive line isn't playing great, and he doesn't have much room to run. Arizona's offense as a whole hasn't been great outside of garbage time dating back to the beginning of last season, either, so that doesn't help.

But he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Hold him or buy him. His time will come.

 

Faller: Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tate is stuck on one of the worst offenses in the NFL with one of its worst passing quarterbacks. The rookie wideout has done a good job winning on his routes and separating from coverage, but it hasn't mattered so far, unfortunately.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward has struggled managing the pocket and throwing accurately, on time, and within the structure of the offense.

Tate should be stashed on benches for now. My analysis doesn't see any consistent upside coming in the near future, given Ward's inconsistencies.

 

Faller: Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

By now, it's clear that this rookie class has been more disappointing than anything through two games. Perhaps the best example of this is Lemon, who after Week 1, had fewer career NFL receiving yards than I do in my nonexistent football career. Lemon caught three receptions for negative five yards in that contest.

The next week, he improved his numbers, logging one catch on his only target for 14 yards and a rush of five yards. Still, for a first-round draft pick, you expect more production. Every other currently healthy first- and second-round receiver has outproduced him to this point.

The tape doesn't look absolutely horrible, but it's not impressive. Lemon may still be struggling with the hamstring injury he suffered in the offseason, but he was never a route-running specialist. He did most of his damage at the catch point with his physicality and after the catch.

He was a nifty YAC guy who had the power to break tackles and the elusiveness to juke even athletic defenders. The NFL is a different beast, and we haven't seen him get many opportunities yet, but very few receivers make a killing mostly after the catch, and typically those that do are still good separators on top of it.

His usage also wasn't great. It's worth noting that he plays on a team with a good tight end (Dallas Goedert), one of the better WRs in the NFL (DeVonta Smith), and an underrated second WR in Dontayvion Wicks.

Lemon seems like he needs time to develop in this offense. We may not see a breakout until next year or beyond.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 3
Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Well-Known Drop/Hold/Sell-Low (Week 3)
When is A.J. Brown Coming Back?


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Good to Go
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
CFB

Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy Not Expected to Play vs. Florida
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Jaxson Dart

Giants Making Calls On QBs After Injury To Jaxson Dart
CFB

Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Zay Flowers

Will "Likely Be on a Pitch Count" if Active for Week 3
Phoenix Suns

Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
Jayden Daniels

Could Undergo Surgery After the 2026 Season
Dallas Mavericks

Seth Lundy Lands Training Camp Deal with Mavericks
Jalen Williams

Looks Fantastic After Full Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Enters Mavericks Camp Without Restrictions
Dwight Powell

Returns to Mavericks on One-Year Deal
Stephen Curry

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
Memphis Grizzlies

D'Angelo Russell Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 3
Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Well-Known Drop/Hold/Sell-Low (Week 3)
When is A.J. Brown Coming Back?