The top Week 3 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 3 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The fantasy football season is well underway, and the "full" slate of Week 3 will kick off in just under a day. Still, managers have plenty of time to put the finishing touches on their starting lineup.
In this piece, we will look at some sneaky kicker options to pick up off the waiver wire and put directly into your starting lineup ahead of Sunday's actions.
Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 3? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Kicker Streamers for Week 3
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Tyler Bass (BUF) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
24% Rostered
Tyler Bass had a quiet outing in Week 2 but should be firmly on the stash radar, playing the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. In Week 1, Bass went 3-for-3 on field goals and picked up three points during a high-scoring affair. While the Bills scored points in Week 2, Bass was reserved for extra points as he attempted six but converted only five.
While Josh Allen's red-zone efficiency does limit Bass' ceiling, he still offers a very safe floor for fantasy managers. Playing in a projected shootout, Bass should provide top-12 upside facing a Chargers defense that has allowed a high 26.0 PPG this season and in a game that holds a hefty 49.5 O/U.
Spencer Shrader (IND) vs. Houston Texans
14% Rostered
Shrader has a lower floor than Bass but may have a higher ceiling against the Houston Texans. He had a quiet season opener, going 1-for-1 on field goals and kicking in two of his three extra points. However, he returned to his 2025 form in Week 2 as he kept busy, going 3-for-3 on field goals, including two from 40-49 yards.
He also knocked in all three of his extra points. The Colts will face a Houston Texans defense that has struggled to limit opposing offenses, allowing 28.0 PPG and the fourth-most points to opposing fantasy kickers. Before suffering a season-ending injury last fall, Shrader was averaging a dominant 12.8 PPR points per game.
that's a 60 yard field goal for Spencer Shrader. #DETvsIND on CBS4 pic.twitter.com/3zMGbcHxba
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 29, 2026
Jason Sanders (NYJ) @ Detroit Lions
1% Rostered
The final two streaming targets are for deeper formats. Jason Sanders was not on the fantasy radar after his inconsistent preseason and training camp, but he has since rebounded quite well. Through two weeks, Sanders has been productive for New York, 4-for-5 on field goals and a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points.
His best outing came in Week 1 as he went 3-for-4 on field goals, including two of them from more than 50 yards out. While he had a down week in Week 2, primarily due to the poor weather, Sanders is a prime spot to bounce back, kicking in a controlled environment in Detroit. The Lions have been among the sport's worst defensive units, which should allow Geno Smith and company to be in scoring position all afternoon.
So far, the Lions have allowed the second-most points per game (35.5) and served up a high 310.5 passing yards per game. Seeing the Jets turn to Sanders in deeper ranges in Week 1 should give managers plenty of confidence to stream him this weekend.
Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) @ Cleveland Browns
2% Rostered
The final deep-league streamer to consider is Ryan Fitzgerald. Bryce Young has taken massive steps forward, and his kicker, Fitzgerald, has benefited greatly from the offensive environment. Through two games, Fitzgerald has tallied 17 fantasy points and scored a hefty four extra points in each game, which has raised his floor.
This weekend, Fitzgerald will face a Browns defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to kickers this season, giving him another prime matchup to continue his hot start. Last weekend, the Browns allowed Tampa Bay kicker Chase McLaughlin to go 4-for-4 on field goals and, in Week 1, allowed Cam Little to account for 10 points.
Young has averaged an elite 324 passing yards per game and should have little trouble putting this team in a scoring position on Sunday afternoon.
Ryan Fitzgerald closes the first half with a 61-yard field goal 🙌
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uIGVBthHtg
— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2026
Week 3 Kicker Rankings and Tiers
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 3
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Tyler Loop
|K
|1
|3
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|2
|4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|5
|Harrison Butker
|K
|2
|6
|Jason Myers
|K
|2
|7
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|8
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|9
|Trey Smack
|K
|2
|10
|Tyler Bass
|K
|3
|11
|Jake Bates
|K
|3
|12
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|3
|13
|Jason Sanders
|K
|3
|14
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|3
|15
|Will Reichard
|K
|4
|16
|Jake Elliott
|K
|4
|17
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|4
|18
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|4
|19
|Andy Borregales
|K
|4
|20
|Matt Gay
|K
|4
|21
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|5
|22
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|5
|23
|Chris Boswell
|K
|5
|24
|Wil Lutz
|K
|5
|25
|Cairo Santos
|K
|5
|26
|Joey Slye
|K
|6
|27
|Nick Folk
|K
|6
|28
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|6
|29
|Chad Ryland
|K
|6
|30
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|6
|31
|Drew Stevens
|K
|6
|32
|Riley Patterson
|K
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 3 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Spencer Shrader, Tyler Bass, Riley Patterson, Jason Sanders. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Spencer Shrader, Tyler Bass, Riley Patterson, Jason Sanders:
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