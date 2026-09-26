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Best Week 3 Kicker Streamers - Fantasy Football Kickers to Pickup and Start

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Tyler Bass - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

The top Week 3 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 3 matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Kicker Streamers for Week 3
Week 3 Kicker Rankings and Tiers
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The fantasy football season is well underway, and the "full" slate of Week 3 will kick off in just under a day. Still, managers have plenty of time to put the finishing touches on their starting lineup.

In this piece, we will look at some sneaky kicker options to pick up off the waiver wire and put directly into your starting lineup ahead of Sunday's actions.

Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 3? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Kicker Streamers for Week 3

Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Tyler Bass (BUF) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
24% Rostered 

Tyler Bass had a quiet outing in Week 2 but should be firmly on the stash radar, playing the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. In Week 1, Bass went 3-for-3 on field goals and picked up three points during a high-scoring affair. While the Bills scored points in Week 2, Bass was reserved for extra points as he attempted six but converted only five.

While Josh Allen's red-zone efficiency does limit Bass' ceiling, he still offers a very safe floor for fantasy managers. Playing in a projected shootout, Bass should provide top-12 upside facing a Chargers defense that has allowed a high 26.0 PPG this season and in a game that holds a hefty 49.5 O/U.

Spencer Shrader (IND) vs. Houston Texans
14% Rostered

Shrader has a lower floor than Bass but may have a higher ceiling against the Houston Texans. He had a quiet season opener, going 1-for-1 on field goals and kicking in two of his three extra points. However, he returned to his 2025 form in Week 2 as he kept busy, going 3-for-3 on field goals, including two from 40-49 yards.

He also knocked in all three of his extra points. The Colts will face a Houston Texans defense that has struggled to limit opposing offenses, allowing 28.0 PPG and the fourth-most points to opposing fantasy kickers. Before suffering a season-ending injury last fall, Shrader was averaging a dominant 12.8 PPR points per game.

Jason Sanders (NYJ) @ Detroit Lions
1% Rostered

The final two streaming targets are for deeper formats. Jason Sanders was not on the fantasy radar after his inconsistent preseason and training camp, but he has since rebounded quite well. Through two weeks, Sanders has been productive for New York, 4-for-5 on field goals and a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points.

His best outing came in Week 1 as he went 3-for-4 on field goals, including two of them from more than 50 yards out. While he had a down week in Week 2, primarily due to the poor weather, Sanders is a prime spot to bounce back, kicking in a controlled environment in Detroit. The Lions have been among the sport's worst defensive units, which should allow Geno Smith and company to be in scoring position all afternoon.

So far, the Lions have allowed the second-most points per game (35.5) and served up a high 310.5 passing yards per game. Seeing the Jets turn to Sanders in deeper ranges in Week 1 should give managers plenty of confidence to stream him this weekend.

Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) @ Cleveland Browns
2% Rostered

The final deep-league streamer to consider is Ryan Fitzgerald. Bryce Young has taken massive steps forward, and his kicker, Fitzgerald, has benefited greatly from the offensive environment. Through two games, Fitzgerald has tallied 17 fantasy points and scored a hefty four extra points in each game, which has raised his floor.

This weekend, Fitzgerald will face a Browns defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to kickers this season, giving him another prime matchup to continue his hot start. Last weekend, the Browns allowed Tampa Bay kicker Chase McLaughlin to go 4-for-4 on field goals and, in Week 1, allowed Cam Little to account for 10 points.

Young has averaged an elite 324 passing yards per game and should have little trouble putting this team in a scoring position on Sunday afternoon.

 

Week 3 Kicker Rankings and Tiers

Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 3

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Tyler Loop K
1 3 Eddy Pineiro K
2 4 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 5 Harrison Butker K
2 6 Jason Myers K
2 7 Evan McPherson K
2 8 Cam Little K
2 9 Trey Smack K
2 10 Tyler Bass K
3 11 Jake Bates K
3 12 Spencer Shrader K
3 13 Jason Sanders K
3 14 Ryan Fitzgerald K
3 15 Will Reichard K
4 16 Jake Elliott K
4 17 Cameron Dicker K
4 18 Harrison Mevis K
4 19 Andy Borregales K
4 20 Matt Gay K
4 21 Daniel Carlson K
5 22 Chase McLaughlin K
5 23 Chris Boswell K
5 24 Wil Lutz K
5 25 Cairo Santos K
5 26 Joey Slye K
6 27 Nick Folk K
6 28 Dominic Zvada K
6 29 Chad Ryland K
6 30 Andre Szmyt K
6 31 Drew Stevens K
6 32 Riley Patterson K

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 3 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Spencer Shrader, Tyler Bass, Riley Patterson, Jason Sanders. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Spencer Shrader, Tyler Bass, Riley Patterson, Jason Sanders:

Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Bates
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Sanders
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Bass
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Spencer Shrader
vs
Trey Smack
Spencer Shrader
vs
Will Reichard
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cam Little
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Elliott
Spencer Shrader
vs
Evan McPherson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cameron Dicker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Myers
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Mevis
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Butker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andy Borregales
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Spencer Shrader
vs
Matt Gay
Spencer Shrader
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Spencer Shrader
vs
Daniel Carlson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Loop
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Spencer Shrader
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chris Boswell
Spencer Shrader
vs
Wil Lutz
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cairo Santos
Spencer Shrader
vs
Joey Slye
Spencer Shrader
vs
Nick Folk
Spencer Shrader
vs
Dominic Zvada
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chad Ryland
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andre Szmyt
Spencer Shrader
vs
Drew Stevens
Spencer Shrader
vs
New York Jets
Spencer Shrader
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Spencer Shrader
vs
Miami Dolphins
Spencer Shrader
vs
Washington Commanders
Spencer Shrader
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Spencer Shrader
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Spencer Shrader
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chicago Bears
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cleveland Browns
Spencer Shrader
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Spencer Shrader
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Spencer Shrader
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Spencer Shrader
vs
Detroit Lions
Spencer Shrader
vs
New York Giants
Spencer Shrader
vs
New Orleans Saints
Spencer Shrader
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Tyler Bass
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Bass
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Bass
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Bass
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Bass
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Bass
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Bass
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Bass
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Bass
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Bass
vs
Tyler Loop
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Bass
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Bass
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Bass
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tyler Bass
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Bass
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Bass
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Bass
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Bass
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Bass
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Bass
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Bass
vs
Chad Ryland
Tyler Bass
vs
Andre Szmyt
Tyler Bass
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Bass
vs
New York Jets
Tyler Bass
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Tyler Bass
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tyler Bass
vs
Washington Commanders
Tyler Bass
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Tyler Bass
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Bass
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Tyler Bass
vs
Chicago Bears
Tyler Bass
vs
Cleveland Browns
Tyler Bass
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Bass
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Bass
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyler Bass
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tyler Bass
vs
Detroit Lions
Tyler Bass
vs
New York Giants
Tyler Bass
vs
New Orleans Saints
Tyler Bass
vs
Josh Whyle
Jason Sanders
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Sanders
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Sanders
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Sanders
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Sanders
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Sanders
vs
Jake Elliott
Jason Sanders
vs
Trey Smack
Jason Sanders
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Sanders
vs
Cam Little
Jason Sanders
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jason Sanders
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Sanders
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Sanders
vs
Jason Myers
Jason Sanders
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Sanders
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Sanders
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jason Sanders
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Sanders
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Sanders
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Sanders
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Sanders
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Sanders
vs
Wil Lutz
Jason Sanders
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Sanders
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Sanders
vs
Joey Slye
Jason Sanders
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Sanders
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jason Sanders
vs
Chad Ryland
Jason Sanders
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jason Sanders
vs
Drew Stevens
Jason Sanders
vs
New York Jets
Jason Sanders
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Jason Sanders
vs
Miami Dolphins
Jason Sanders
vs
Washington Commanders
Jason Sanders
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jason Sanders
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jason Sanders
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Jason Sanders
vs
Chicago Bears
Jason Sanders
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jason Sanders
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jason Sanders
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Jason Sanders
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jason Sanders
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jason Sanders
vs
Detroit Lions
Jason Sanders
vs
New York Giants
Jason Sanders
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jason Sanders
vs
Tyler Conklin

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Rookie Risers, Fallers, Breakouts Week 3
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 3
Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Well-Known Drop/Hold/Sell-Low (Week 3)


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Good to Go
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
CFB

Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy Not Expected to Play vs. Florida
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Jaxson Dart

Giants Making Calls On QBs After Injury To Jaxson Dart
CFB

Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Zay Flowers

Will "Likely Be on a Pitch Count" if Active for Week 3
Phoenix Suns

Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
Jayden Daniels

Could Undergo Surgery After the 2026 Season
Dallas Mavericks

Seth Lundy Lands Training Camp Deal with Mavericks
Jalen Williams

Looks Fantastic After Full Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Enters Mavericks Camp Without Restrictions
Dwight Powell

Returns to Mavericks on One-Year Deal
Stephen Curry

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
Memphis Grizzlies

D'Angelo Russell Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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