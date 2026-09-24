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Week 3 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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Raiders Defense - Fantasy Football DST, Maxx Crosby IDP, Defense Rankings

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

In This Article hide
IDP Scoring System for Rankings:
DL Riser of the Week:
DL Fade of the Week:
LB Riser of the Week:
LB Fade of the Week:
DB Riser of the Week:
DB Fade of the Week:
More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

When does overreaction turn into simple acceptance? How long do smart managers wait on talent and ignore concerning usage, or health, before giving up and accepting it just may not happen this season?

Colston Loveland has been a hot prospect all summer because he closed the 2025 season as the second-most dominant tight end in fantasy, and the preseason buzz suggested that would continue. Two weeks is likely too soon to “accept” him as a disappointment, though, and the same can be said of several disappointing defenders, including Maxx Crosby and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Crosby and Tuipulotu sit as DL70 and DL71 overall, respectively, in Standard IDP Scoring this season. That is after the two finished as DL3 and DL11, respectively, in 2025. Injuries are a concern for Crosby, obviously, and scheme/script are worries for Tuipulotu. However, both have flashed enough fantasy upside that one shouldn’t consider moving on from either yet.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings:

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1-point Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 T.J. Watt Steelers Bengals
2 Dallas Turner Vikings Buccaneers
3 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Buccaneers
4 Aidan Hutchinson Lions Jets
5 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Colts
6 Maxx Crosby Raiders Saints
7 Nick Bosa 49ers Cardinals
8 Brian Burns (Q) Giants Titans
9 Abdul Carter Giants Titans
10 Jared Verse Browns Panthers
11 Jaelan Phillips Panthers Browns
12 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Buffalo
13 Jeffery Simmons Titans Giants
14 Danielle Hunter Texans Colts
15 Nik Bonitto Broncos Rams
16 Byron Young Rams Broncos
17 Jonathan Greenard (Q) Eagles Bears
18 Alex Highsmith Steelers Bengals
19 Bradley Chubb Bills Chargers
20 Trey Hendrickson (Q) Ravens Cowboys
21 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Patriots
22 Greg Rousseau Bills Chargers
23 Jalen Carter Eagles Bears
24 Derrick Brown Panthers Browns
25 Ed Oliver Bills Chargers
26 Leonard Williams Seahawks Commanders
27 Cameron Heyward Steelers Bengals
28 Jordan Davis Eagles Bears
29 David Bailey Jets Lions
30 DeForest Buckner Colts Texans
31 Travon Walker Jaguars Patriots
32 Will McDonald IV Jets Lions
33 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys Ravens
34 YaYa Diaby Buccaneers Vikings
35 Jalyx Hunt Eagles Bears
36 George Karlaftis Chiefs Dolphins
37 Montez Sweat Bears Eagles
38 DeMarcus Lawrence Seahawks Commanders
39 Boye Mafe Bengals Steelers
40 Deone Walker Bills Chargers
41 Laiatu Latu Colts Texans
42 Quinnen Williams Cowboys Ravens
43 Odafe Oweh Commanders Seahawks
44 Chase Young Saints Raiders
45 Carl Granderson Saints Raiders
46 R Mason Thomas Chiefs Dolphins
47 Josh Sweat Cardinals 49ers
48 Gabe Jacas Patriots Jaguars
49 Zach Sieler Dolphins Chiefs
50 Myles Murphy Bengals Steelers

 

DL Riser of the Week:

George Karlaftis & R Mason Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs

Consider Karlaftis an intriguing DL3 this week, while Mason Thomas is a deep sleeper who shouldn’t be starting in shallow IDP leagues any time soon. However, both have a tremendous matchup on tap that makes them scary sleepers in deep IDP formats.

The Dolphins offensive line currently ranks worst in pressure rate allowed and pass-block win rate. While they aren't yet attempting the passing volume one would expect when they trail early and often, that could change against a red-hot Chiefs offense this week.

Mason Thomas has rushed the passer on 57% of the Chiefs’ potential passing downs this season, while Karlaftis has seen 81% of such snaps. The two have totaled 10 quarterback pressures between them on those limited reps, suggesting both could benefit from an elite matchup with interesting potential for volume.

 

DL Fade of the Week:

Chase Young, New Orleans Saints

The Raiders are a shockingly tough matchup for opposing pass rushers this year, surrendering the third-fewest quarterback pressures through two weeks. While their ascension should be taken with a grain of salt given the small sample size, Kolton Miller’s elite protection is consistent with his past performance and should be trusted.

Miller has allowed just two quarterback pressures this season while winning the eighth-most pass-blocking reps of all offensive linemen. This is bad news for Young, who is already having a disappointing season as DL67 overall in Standard IDP points. The Saints deploy Young exclusively off of the left tackle, meaning he will see Miller a lot.

 

 

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Devin Lloyd (Q) Panthers Browns
2 Fred Warner 49ers Cardinals
3 Zack Baun Eagles Bears
4 Jack Campbell Lions Jets
5 Nakobe Dean Raiders Saints
6 Carson Schwesinger Browns Panthers
7 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins Chiefs
8 Roquan Smith Ravens Cowboys
9 Josiah Trotter Buccaneers Vikings
10 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Commanders
11 Edgerrin Cooper (Q) Packers Falcons
12 Blake Cashman Vikings Buccaneers
13 Jihaad Campbell Eagles Bears
14 Cedric Gray (Q) Titans Giants
15 Nick Bolton Chiefs Dolphins
16 Sonny Styles Commanders Seahawks
17 Jacob Rodriguez Dolphins Chiefs
18 Nate Landman (Q) Rams Broncos
19 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Patriots
20 Barrett Carter Bengals Steelers
21 Anthony Hill Jr. Titans Giants
22 Alex Singleton Broncos Rams
23 Devin Bush Bears Eagles
24 Tremaine Edmunds Giants Titans
25 Daiyan Henley Chargers Bills
26 Azeez Al-Shaair Texans Colts
27 Kaden Elliss Saints Raiders
28 Payton Wilson Steelers Bengals
29 Robert Spillane Patriots Jaguars
30 Quay Walker Raiders Saints
31 Demario Davis Jets Lions
32 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals 49ers
33 Terrel Bernard (Q) Bills Chargers
34 Ventrell Miller Jaguars Patriots
35 Jamien Sherwood Jets Lions
36 T.J. Edwards Bears Eagles
37 Akheem Davis-Gaither Colts Texans
38 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals Steelers
39 Patrick Queen Steelers Bengals
40 Bryce Boettcher Colts Texans
41 Frankie Luvu (Q) Commanders Seahawks
42 Bobby Okereke Panthers Browns
43 Drake Thomas Seahawks Commanders
44 Arvell Reese Giants Titans
45 Eric Wilson Vikings Buccaneers
46 Dre Greenlaw 49ers Cardinals
47 Divine Deablo Falcons Packers
48 Pete Werner Saints Raiders
49 Dee Winters Cowboys Ravens
50 Zaire Franklin Packers Falcons

 

LB Riser of the Week:

Anthony Hill Jr., Tennessee Titans

Hill Jr. was one of our preseason sleepers because of his elite athleticism and potential to dominate as the versatile leader on Robert Saleh’s defense. His ascent has come much faster than any camp reports or film study suggested, though. Through two weeks, Hill has played every defensive snap and leads the NFL in tackles.

While the injury to Cedric Gray (more on him below) has allowed Hill to see the field more and earlier than expected, it could be that Hill has played his way into a dominant snap share all season. Given his ability to impact the game in more ways than one and his low roster rate, this rookie is climbing quickly.

 

LB Fade of the Week:

Cedric Gray, Tennessee Titans

Gray is a favorite of ours, and he should eventually return to a full-time role that may allow him to lead the Titans in tackles a second straight season. However, it is hard to trust the normally reliable leader until we see his usage even out.

After missing Week 1 with a concussion from an ATV accident, Gray did not start and saw just 39% of the defensive snaps. While this could be a disciplinary issue, with the team upset about his risky off-field injury, or a result of the team taking it slow… we usually don’t see teams bring players back slowly from a concussion like this.

With some mild concerns about Gray’s position with the team and usage, along with the ascension of a potential star linebacker in Anthony Hill Jr., we can’t keep Gray in our LB1 tier until we see him take his old role back.

 

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nick Emmanwori (Q) Seahawks Commanders
2 Caleb Downs Cowboys Ravens
3 Kyle Hamilton Ravens Cowboys
4 Derwin James Jr. (Q) Chargers Bills
5 Quentin Lake Rams Broncos
6 Cooper DeJean Eagles Bears
7 Budda Baker Cardinals 49ers
8 Nick Cross Commanders Seahawks
9 Kamari Lassiter Texans Colts
10 Kevin Winston Jr. Titans Giants
11 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Vikings
12 Julian Love Seahawks Commanders
13 Jordan Battle Bengals Steelers
14 Kam Curl Rams Broncos
15 Jeremy Chinn Raiders Saints
16 Talanoa Hufanga Broncos Rams
17 Chamarri Conner (Q) Chiefs Dolphins
18 Malaki Starks (Q) Ravens Cowboys
19 Jalen Pitre Texans Colts
20 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers Vikings
21 Jaquan Brisker Steelers Bengals
22 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Commanders
23 Dillon Thieneman Bears Eagles
24 Marlon Humphrey Ravens Cowboys
25 Andrew Wingard Cardinals 49ers
26 Trent McDuffie Rams Broncos
27 Cole Bishop (Q) Bills Chargers
28 Xavier Watts Falcons Packers
29 Josh Metellus Vikings Buccaneers
30 Kevin Byard III Patriots Jaguars
31 Keisean Nixon Packers Falcons
32 Travis Hunter Jaguars Patriots
33 Bryan Cook Bengals Steelers
34 Treydan Stukes (Q) Raiders Saints
35 Julian Blackmon Saints Raiders
36 Brandon Jones Broncos Rams
37 Jevon Holland (Q) Giants Titans
38 Riley Moss Broncos Rams
39 Tyson Campbell (Q) Browns Panthers
40 Jalen Thompson Cowboys Ravens
41 Marques Sigle 49ers Cardinals
42 Justin Reid Saints Raiders
43 Zyon McCollum Buccaneers Vikings
44 Jonas Sanker Saints Raiders
45 Tre’von Moehrig Panthers Browns
46 Marcus Jones Patriots Jaguars
47 Josh Jobe Seahawks Commanders
48 Grant Delpit Browns Panthers
49 Jessie Bates III Falcons Packers
50 Jalen Ramsey Steelers Bengals

 

DB Riser of the Week:

Andrew Wingard, Arizona Cardinals

Wingard is the 88th most rostered DB in fantasy going into Thursday, but he is tied for DB10 in total scoring. Better yet, he has played every defensive snap for the Cardinals this season, with a quarter of his snaps coming in the box or slot. While his production is likely to receded to his talent, Wingard is under-rostered for his usage and numbers.

Wingard also has a solid matchup on tap this week against the 49ers. Four different defensive backs have racked up 8.5 Standard IDP points or more against San Francisco this season… which means that both Wingard and Budda Baker both stand to profit.

 

DB Fade of the Week:

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Hunter is our Fade of the Week for two consecutive weeks, in large part because he is still the sixth-most rostered DB in fantasy despite offering zero offensive production/usage and minimal defensive output through two games. As we noted last week, this could be a short-term issue… but it is starting to feel permanent.

Despite being listed as a starter in both games, Hunter has seen less than 60% of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps, and he has exactly 10 offensive snaps in two games. Game script had little to do with that usage, as he played almost identical snaps in a blowout win over Cleveland and a tight loss to Denver.

This Heisman winner still has the upside to be an IDP star, but the Jaguars’ refusal to use him on offense even when trailing leaves us to wonder when he will get those receiving yards we are hoping for. If defense is his only real source of points, then that 59% defensive snap rate is incredibly concerning.

 

 

 

 

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More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Cade Cunningham

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Sam Darnold

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Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
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Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
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Trent Mosley Doubtful
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Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

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Mike Evans

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Jayden Reed

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Jonathon Brooks

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Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

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Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
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Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
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Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
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Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
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Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
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Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
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Dan Vladar

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Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

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Alex Ovechkin

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Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
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Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

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Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

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Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

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Russell Henley

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Collin Morikawa

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Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

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Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

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Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

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Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
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Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
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Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
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LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
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Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
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KJ Duff Projected to Feast
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Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
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Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
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Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
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Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
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Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

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Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
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Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
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Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
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Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
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Alex Bregman

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Justin Verlander

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Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

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Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

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Evgeni Malkin

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Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

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Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
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Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
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Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

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Ryan Blaney

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Ty Gibbs

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Tyler Reddick

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Carson Hocevar

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Joshua Van

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Arman Tsarukyan

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Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
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