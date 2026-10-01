👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Should I Drop Brian Thomas Jr.? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 4 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Brian Thomas Jr - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Brian Thomas Jr. for fantasy football Week 4? Is Brian Thomas Jr. a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Brian Thomas Jr. in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is off to another poor start in 2026.

Thomas was once a fantasy football star after posting an 87-1,282-10 rookie season in 2024. However, his fall from grace has been stunning, leaving his fantasy owners flabbergasted.

So, is it time for gamers to pull the plug on a once promising young player? Let’s take a few minutes to discuss.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Should I Drop Brian Thomas Jr. in Fantasy Football?

The unfortunate answer to this question is yes -- but with a caveat.

But first, we’re going to dive into why Thomas is a cut candidate. Through three games, Thomas has only been targeted 13 times and has posted a paltry 7-88-0 line this year. This continues a trend that we saw throughout 2025.

This is largely due to head coach Liam Coen’s offensive scheme and the fact that Thomas is just not a reliable option over the middle of the field and clearly seems uncomfortable functioning in such a role.

That is why he has been replaced by Parker Washington as the team’s WR1 because Washington is more than willing to do the dirty work needed to move the chains. This is also the same reason why Thomas has seemingly been surpassed by Jakobi Meyers on the depth chart, too.

It has also effectively limited Thomas to a vertical X receiver role. That’s not necessarily bad for Thomas’ skill set, as he’s proved he is capable of producing big plays downfield.

However, it can also lead to wildly frustrating results for fantasy football.

The other problem for Thomas is that we just haven’t seen him produce when Trevor Lawrence is healthy and under center. Here are Thomas’ splits with and without Lawrence (Data courtesy of Fantasy Points Data Suite):

Without Lawrence (8 games)

  • 6.5 receptions per game
  • 85.9 receiving yards per game
  • 5 receiving touchdowns
  • 29% targets per route run (TPRR)
  • 2.59 yards per route run (YPRR)
  • 29.3% target share
  • 37.8% first-read rate

With Lawrence (26 games)

  • 3.5 receptions per game
  • 53.5 receiving yards per game
  • 7 receiving touchdowns
  • 21.7% TPRR
  • 1.99 YPRR
  • 16.7% target share
  • 20% first-read rate

As you can see, there is a strong shift in the data for Thomas when Lawrence has missed time as opposed to when he’s been on the field. Some of Thomas’ metrics with Lawrence are not terrible. However, they certainly show he is not Lawrence’s top priority and definitely do not point to a high-end fantasy wide receiver.

The fact is, we just haven’t seen Thomas produce at an elite rate when Lawrence is healthy. Seeing as they’ve been teammates for three years now and are still searching for chemistry suggests these two are not on the same page. That also suggests Thomas’ skill set probably is not a good fit with Lawrence.

We also have to take a minute and ponder why Thomas has been unable to replicate his rookie year success under Liam Coen. Coen is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, so for him to be unable to coax the best out of Thomas is perplexing and seemingly further confirms that Thomas just is not a good fit with this current Jacksonville regime.

If you’re sitting 0-3 or are a bottom-tier 1-2 team, then you have no choice but to cut bait for someone who can actually help your team.

Now, if you’re still with me, let’s circle all the way back to the caveat I mentioned at the beginning of this section.

If you can swing it, you should try to hold onto Thomas as long as you can. If it’s become abundantly clear to all of us that Thomas is not a fit with Jacksonville, then it’s also become obvious to other NFL teams, too. That means there is a decent chance that Thomas could be on the move prior to the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

In fact, there was already a report that Thomas is a potential name to watch as the trade deadline approaches.

We have a few instances of receivers being traded midseason and performing at a high level. Amari Cooper in 2018, Davante Adams in 2024, and Jakobi Meyers last year are a few good recent examples.

Despite his flaws, Thomas is still a talented player, and a change of scenery could really benefit him. So, if you have a deep bench and can afford to hang onto Thomas for a few more weeks, you should consider doing so. He could emerge as a real asset down the stretch if he gets traded to the right team.

But again, if you’re sitting in a bad spot, then you probably have no choice but to send Thomas packing, as it's getting harder to justify hanging onto him at his current pace.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

Elite wide receivers are tough to come by on waivers. However, you’ll likely find a few who can surpass Thomas’ current production.

Chris Bell is coming off a nice Week 3 performance where he was targeted seven times and posted a 4-67-0 line. He is still rostered in just 5% of leagues. Caleb Douglas is also trending toward missing another game this weekend, so Bell could be a valuable WR3 or flex play. Fellow Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington remains rostered in 21% of leagues and is also a viable add.

Mack Hollins is only rostered in 4% of leagues and is another possible short-term replacement. Hollins led the Patriots in targets last week and posted a 6-87-0 line. New England’s offense is a mess right now (largely due to Drake Maye), but if it is going to be in negative game scripts, then Hollins will always have a chance to produce.

Kalif Raymond is coming off a 6-90-1 effort against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. He’s rostered in 23% of leagues and could be another option if you believe he has long-term viability.

If none of those names sound appealing, but you are also fed up with the headache that comes with rostering Thomas, you could look to stash a backup running back. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (39% rostered), Mike Washington Jr. (34% rostered), Brian Robinson Jr. (24% rostered), Ray Davis (10% rostered ), and Seth McGowan (1% rostered) are all viable options to consider.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Chris Bell, Mack Hollins, Kalif Raymond, Malik Washington. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Chris Bell, Mack Hollins, Kalif Raymond, Malik Washington. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Chris Bell, Mack Hollins, Kalif Raymond, Malik Washington:

Chris Bell
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Bell
vs
Brian Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Kendre Miller
Chris Bell
vs
Tre' Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
vs
Darren Waller
Chris Bell
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Bell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Bell
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Bell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mack Hollins
vs
Darren Waller
Mack Hollins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Rachaad White
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendre Miller
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Keenan Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kalif Raymond
vs
Malik Washington
Kalif Raymond
vs
Rachaad White
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kalif Raymond
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keenan Allen
Kalif Raymond
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Washington
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Malik Washington
vs
Kalif Raymond
Malik Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Rachaad White
Malik Washington
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Jaylen Wright
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 4 Targets and Avoids
Survivor Pool Picks: Week 4 Targets, Avoids
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
CFB

Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 4 Targets and Avoids
Survivor Pool Picks: Week 4 Targets, Avoids
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid