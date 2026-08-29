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Week 1 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

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Chase McLaughlin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, NFL Injury News

John looks at all 2025 fantasy football Week 1 kickers -- streamers, starts, sits, targets, avoids, and waiver wire pickups. Our Week 1 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL kickers.

Kickers are a great way to add randomness to fantasy football. It helps give inexperienced players a leg up against those who may or may not spend far too much time obsessing over the game.

They're not for everyone, but it can be interesting to look at another dimension of maximizing your point totals every week. At the running back, wide receiver, and quarterback positions, scoring is largely dominated by a handful of top-tier elite players.

However, kicker fantasy scoring is much more dependent on unpredictable things, like how many drives stall out in the red zone, weather conditions, overall offensive performance, and more. So let's dive into kicker rankings and sleepers and avoids for Week 1 fantasy football in 2026!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Cameron Dicker K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
1 4 Cam Little K
2 5 Jake Bates K
2 6 Tyler Loop K
2 7 Evan McPherson K
2 8 Chase McLaughlin K
3 9 Jason Myers K
3 10 Harrison Mevis K
3 11 Cairo Santos K
3 12 Eddy Pineiro K
3 13 Trey Smack K
4 14 Will Reichard K
4 15 Charlie Smyth K
4 16 Wil Lutz K
4 17 Chris Boswell K
4 18 Jake Elliott K
5 19 Tyler Bass K
5 20 Harrison Butker K
5 21 Andy Borregales K
5 22 Riley Patterson K
5 23 Blake Grupe K
6 24 Joey Slye K
6 25 Matt Gay K
6 26 Ryan Fitzgerald K
6 27 Nick Folk K
6 28 Drew Stevens K
7 29 Jason Sanders K
7 30 Chad Ryland K
7 31 Dominic Zvada K
7 32 Andre Szmyt K
7 33 Spencer Shrader K

 

Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 1

Only players rostered in fewer than 60% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers. 

Cairo Santos (CHI) at Carolina Panthers
2% Rostered on Sleeper

Santos is on one of the NFL's better offenses that could improve even further in 2026, so scoring opportunities should come aplenty. Last season, Santos was one of the better kickers in fantasy football on a points-per-game basis.

The Bears defense looks like it will continue to underperform, with Chicago's head coach Ben Johnson alluding to the desire to blow out opponents by putting up huge point totals on offense. Higher-scoring offenses always benefit their players in fantasy.

With wide receiver Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland entering their second year in Johnson's offense, perhaps they can do more to overcome quarterback Caleb Williams' poor accuracy.

Santos missed five of his 30 field goal attempts last season, but against the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 1, we could see him get a ton of opportunities. If Johnson's wish comes true, they'll crush the worst cat team in the NFL, and he should end up with 10 or more fantasy points.

Chase McLaughlin (TB) at Cincinnati Bengals
25% Rostered on Sleeper

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled on offense down the stretch last season. That was likely due to quarterback Baker Mayfield struggling with multiple serious injuries, though. They also lost WR Chris Godwin to injury, and WR Emeka Egbuka's play was severely diminished after his hamstring ailment.

The team appears to be back to full health, and while WR Mike Evans (groin) is on another team, they have the core present for a high-powered offense. This should benefit McLaughlin. Evans was an elite red zone weapon, so perhaps the Bucs might struggle to punch it in for touchdowns at times.

McLaughlin is an accurate kicker and has a strong leg. Tampa Bay also doesn't have a big, powerful running back that's able to punch it in for touchdowns at the goal line. An offense struggling in the red zone but moving the ball effectively in other areas of the field is exactly what a kicker wants for fantasy football.

The Bengals defense is extremely porous. Expect plenty of yards from Tampa Bay, and at least four field goal attempts from their kicker to go along with a few extra point tries.

Harrison Mevis (LAR) vs. San Francisco 49ers
0% Rostered on Sleeper

Following suit with the previous two kicker sleepers, we have Mevis, who plays for one of the NFL's best offenses in the Los Angeles Rams and will be facing a team with a defense that's been decimated by injuries. The San Francisco 49ers, as usual, are missing multiple starters with various ailments.

Their team seemed to destroy itself with injuries before the season has even begun. Then again, maybe it's the nearby electrical substation. At any rate, Los Angeles should be able to move the ball well against their divisional rival.

He didn't play in every game last season, but he did make 12 of his 13 field goal attempts, with six of them coming from 40 or more yards out. He also made all 39 of his extra point attempts. Across nine games, those are impressive numbers.

 

Kickers to Avoid for Week 1

Will Reichard (MIN) vs. Green Bay Packers
12% Rostered on Sleeper

The Vikings offense was simply putrid last season, with quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggling mightily in his first year. He's on the bench now, though, and in his place, another QB who's struggled in recent years will get the start.

Quarterback Kyler Murray will play in his first game in a brand new offense. In recent seasons, Minnesota's offensive line has struggled. They're healthier now, but there are too many unknowns for me to trust Reichard here, at least initially.

My analysis indicates there will be rough patches to start the season for Minnesota on offense, and it's questionable if they ever have a consistent rushing or passing attack. Murray will be nice for fantasy football thanks to his rushing upside, but that doesn't help his kicker much.

Harrison Butker (KC) vs. Denver Broncos
76% Rostered on Sleeper

Butker set a career-low in field goal accuracy in 2025, converting 86.8 percent of his field goal attempts and missing four of his 35 extra point attempts. Those aren't horrible numbers, but they show that he could be beginning a regression in his ability to convert kicks.

Additionally, the Chiefs offense in 2025 was just a shell of what it was in previous seasons. Ever since wide receiver Tyreek Hill left, Kansas City's offensive attack has declined each season. Butker subsequently went from one of the best fantasy football kickers to one that you have to think twice about starting.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy seems to be aware of the situation. As are we. Their receiving corps consists of a 36-year-old tight end, a PPR-scam wide receiver coming off of a knee injury, a late-round draft pick rookie, and a bunch of unproductive wideouts.

Against the Denver Broncos defense, which is one of the best in the league, the Chiefs will likely struggle to move the ball. Their offensive line has played mediocre at best in recent seasons, and their starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes II, tore his ACL late last season.

The glue holding the Chiefs papier-mache offense together was Mahomes' high rush rate. That's not likely to continue, as he'll need more time to recover from the injury and should be more cautious to avoid further damaging his knee.

Tyler Bass (BUF) vs. Houston Texans
19% Rostered on Sleeper

Bass made a habit of absolutely terrible misses during the 2024 season. He suffered a pelvic injury that rendered him unable to play for all of 2025, but is returning as the Bills' starting kicker for 2026. Their first game will be against the vicious Houston Texans defense.

It's not a great matchup. The Texans are elite in both the secondary and along the defensive line, and have solid linebackers as well. Buffalo's high-powered offense will meet its match. Bass is likely to be quite rusty, so don't be surprised to see him miss at least one field goal, too. He missed a field goal in the preseason game against the Panthers, too.

At least waiting to see if his accuracy woes are behind him before shoving him into your starting lineup is probably a good idea.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
RotoBaller Staff Bold Predictions
Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes Before Week 1
Rookie Sleepers, Busts (Redraft Leagues)



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Unlikely to Return This Season
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to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
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Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
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Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
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Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
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Expected to "Eventually" be Named the Starting QB
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to Return for Saturday's Doubleheader
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Focus is on Being Ready for Week 1
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TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
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Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
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New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
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Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
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Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
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Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
Buddy Hield

Leads Bahamas Past Uruguay with 28 Points
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Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Yves Missi

Posts 24 Points, Four Blocks for Cameroon
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Eyes Major Role With Flames
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Pours in 31 Points as Sweden Topples Finland
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Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
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Powers Japan Past Saudi Arabia with 29 Points
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Dalen Terry

Lands Training Camp Deal with Warriors
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Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremiyah Love

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
J'Vonne Hadley

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Deandre Ayton

Skips Bahamas Qualifying Window
VJ Edgecombe

Skips Bahamas' Window 4 Qualifiers
Keshad Johnson

Back in Miami on Two-Way Deal
Nick Richards

Lands in Miami
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
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Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
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Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
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Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
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Brian Rowe Jr. Has Breakout Potential
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Tanook Hines a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
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Dozie Ezukanma Not Traveling to Ireland
Josh Jacobs

Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
CFB

Nate Roberts Likely Atop Ohio State Depth Chart
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Jerome Myles No Longer with Texas A&M
Tutu Atwell

Heads Back to Rams in Trade
Wan'Dale Robinson

Being Evaluated for a Concussion
CFB

Kansas Names Isaiah Marshall As Starting Quarterback
Leonard Williams

Seahawks, Leonard Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension
CFB

Steve Belichick Not Expected to Coach Against TCU
CFB

Donovan Olugbode to Be Missouri's No. 1 Wide Receiver?
CFB

USC to Start Five True Freshmen in Week 0
Alec Pierce

Activated Off PUP List
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Lamar Jackson

We Could See "One of Most Explosive Versions" of Lamar Jackson in 2026
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Leads Canada's World Cup Qualifying Roster
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

to Skip Canada's Next FIBA Window
Johnny Furphy

Still Without Clear Return Timeline
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Houston Rockets

Rockets Waive Tristen Newton
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rafael Castro

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
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Mitch Griffis in the QB1 Role Against Alabama
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
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Rico Flores Jr. Ruled Out Against NC State
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Tyreek Copper Ruled Out Against Virginia
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Arch Manning Believes Emmett Mosley will "Go Off" in 2026
Tucker Kraft

Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
Mike Evans

Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Preseason Finale
Kenneth Walker

is "Gonna be Fine"
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
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Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
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Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
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Returns To The Win Column
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Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
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Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
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Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
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Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
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Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
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Looking to Improve Defensively
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No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
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