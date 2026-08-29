RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert draft advice and targets from RotoBaller, including Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, and more.
Who doesn't love fantasy football bold predictions? Our rankings, projections, and analysis article will help you crush your fantasy football drafts, but taking big leaps of faith with brave takes and predictions gets everyone fired up! That said, it's time for fantasy football bold predictions, RotoBaller staff-style.
In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Rico Dowdle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Garrett Wilson.
Below, check out these nine fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Andy Smith, Corbin Young, Matt Donnelly, Frank Ammirante, Dan Fornek, and Joey Pollize.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Chris Godwin Jr. Outscores Emeka Egbuka
Let's get a bit spicy with the next one. Chris Godwin was on a near-WR1 trajectory in 2024. Through the first seven games, Godwin averaged an eye-catching 19.7 PPR points per game with five touchdowns. He caught 7.1 passes per game and totaled 82.3 yards per game. However, at the end of this Week 7 contest, Godwin suffered a serious leg injury that kept him out for months for the remainder of the season.
He made his 2025 debut in Week 4 but would hit the shelf once again and miss Weeks 6 through 11. After a quiet showing in his return in Week 12, Godwin slowly looked more like his past self. From Weeks 13 through 17, Godwin averaged 58.2 yards per game with 13.0 PPR points per game.
During this stretch, he posted one +20.0 PPR point effort and only fell short of the double-digit mark once (in Week 16). While the Buccaneers have an emerging wideout in Emeka Egbuka, Godwin has a path to a target share just as high with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans off the roster.
While many project Egbuka to grow into the WR1 role, both wideouts could see a very similar share of targets, given their different roles. Egbuka may possess more "upside," but he often struggled to produce consistently down the stretch. From Weeks 6 through 14 (with Evans only playing briefly in Week 7), Egbuka averaged a modest 8.9 PPR points per game.
With Evans back in action (Weeks 15 - 17), Egbuka posted an even lower 6.8 PPR points per game.
The young wideout should take a step forward, but managers should take the near-50 pick discount on the veteran wideout who has a reasonable path to outscoring him this season.
- Andy Smith
Garrett Wilson Finishes as a Top-5 WR
Wilson dealt with knee injuries last season, including an MCL sprain and missing the rest of the season. He played on a team that ranked last in passing yards (140.3) and 30th in EPA per pass attempt, with the third-highest sack rate. Wilson had an elite first-read target share (43.9%) last season while producing an identical yards per route run of 1.81 in 2024 and 2025.
The visual below shows the pass catchers (WR/TE) sorted by the top-12 in first-read target share in 2025.
He was second in first-read target share behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as one of four pass catchers with a yards per route under 2.00. Besides Wilson, the other three were Justin Jefferson, Trey McBride, and Wan'Dale Robinson. Theoretically, Wilson should have an upgrade at quarterback, boosting his efficiency.
Wilson had WR1 usage in 2023 (WR7) and 2024 (WR9), though his efficiency was brutal. In the small sample of seven games, Wilson's usage dipped to WR16 in EP/G last season. However, Wilson posted a career high of 1.2 FPOE/G (No. 32), hinting at improved efficiency. He has been priced as a WR2 that should return to his WR1 usage and status.
Some think Frank Reich, the new Jets' offensive coordinator, will be an issue. However, we can argue that Reich was dealt some tough hands in his previous two seasons as head coach. Reich was in Carolina for Bryce Young's historically poor rookie season, with Adam Thielen being the top receiver.
With the Colts, Matt Ryan was in his final season with Michael Pittman Jr. as their top pass catcher. Trust Wilson's talent to finish the season as a top-5 WR, which would be bold since the Jets are 31st in implied points per game and his peak season as WR15 in PPR/G.
- Corbin Young
Zay Flowers Finishes Top Five in Receptions
Last season, Zay Flowers finished with 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns. With Declan Doyle calling plays, expect a significant increase in production for Flowers, whose ceiling may be closer to 110 receptions, 1,400 receiving yards, and a top-12 fantasy finish at the wide receiver position.
The competitive outside matchup between Christian Gonzalez and Zay Flowers. @awscloud #NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/KTGoGndpP9
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 22, 2025
First, every year Lamar Jackson has had a new offensive coordinator, he has gone on to win the league MVP. I’m not ready to go that far yet, but if he's a strong MVP candidate, he should get the ball into Flowers' hands more frequently than the 29% target share from a season ago would suggest.
If you’ve been paying attention, Flowers has seen that target share increase each season, going from 22.7% to 25.4% to the fifth-highest target share last season.
In 2021, Mark Andrews set the Ravens' reception record with 107 receptions; if Flowers can surpass that number and hit the 110 prediction, he would be right there with the likes of Puka Nacua (129), Trey McBride (126), Ja'Marr Chase (125), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (119), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (117).
Baltimore was reportedly in the market to add a veteran receiver, with many pointing to Stefon Diggs joining the team. That has yet to happen, and the veteran who was brought in was David Moore, who poses no real threat to Flowers’ targets. Baltimore is hopeful that rookie Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane can be factors for this offense, but they are likely a year away from bearing fruit.
- Matt Donnelly
Trevor Lawrence Leads NFL in Passing Scores, Finishes as Overall QB1
Let's round this out with potentially the "boldest" take on the board. Trevor Lawrence was a league-winner down the stretch, but his production is not reflected in his draft cost.
Currently only on Yahoo, the former Clemson standout is going off the board as the QB10, behind the likes of Justin Herbert and Caleb Williams.
From Weeks 12 through 18, Lawrence averaged an elite 29.5 PPR points per game while scoring 22 touchdowns (18 through the air) and averaging 265.1 passing yards per game. During this stretch, Lawrence was the QB1 by a wide margin, sitting nearly four points above Josh Allen's FPTS/G mark.
In terms of passing scores, Lawrence's 18 trailed only Matthew Stafford by one, but his 22 total TDs led the position.
Overall, in the first 10 games of the season, Lawrence averaged a solid 20.0 PPR points per game, making him QB14 in total points and putting him in the weekly streamer range. However, as the season progressed, Lawrence showed significant development under the Liam Coen system.
Now with a full season under his belt, Lawrence could very well maintain this pace over the course of a full season.
It's important to note that Lawrence was dominant down the stretch, with Brian Thomas Jr. playing some of the worst football of his career. From Weeks 13 through 18, Thomas totaled 8.9 PPR points per game, which allowed Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington to take the lead.
While this trend may continue, it will be hard to imagine Thomas not taking a step forward, even if he cannot return to his rookie-level play.
If Thomas can do that, Lawrence could very well have the league's top WR room with a questionable running back room, opening the door for even more passing attempts.
While much of the debate in the fantasy community is about who will be the WR1 in Duval County, savvy managers should simply pivot to the man under center and potentially acquire the overall QB1.
Count 'em... 6️⃣ TDs for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/FwNQvLbHG8
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025
- Andy Smith
Brian Thomas Jr. Outscores Parker Washington
Everyone seems to love Washington, and rightfully so, after he finished the second half of the season as WR17, averaging 14.9 fantasy points per game. That led the Jaguars' trio with Jakobi Meyers at 12.2 PPR/G and Thomas at 8.8 PPR/G in Weeks 9-18.
Thomas had a 22.6% first-read target share, higher than Washington's season-long average (19.8%). That swapped in Weeks 9-18. Washington led the team with a 25.4% first-read target share, with Meyers close behind in Weeks 9-18. Thomas trailed them with a 20.4% first-read target share since Week 9.
Washington was more efficient, given 2.64 yards per route run, while Thomas (1.69) and Meyers (1.64) trailed in Weeks 9-18. To further support Washington's efficiency, he ranked 9th in FPOE/G in Weeks 9-18 among receivers who played five games.
Thomas discussed how he finally felt healthy to run during the offseason. There's a chance they use more heavy personnel next season after adding Nate Boerkircher in the second round and Tanner Koziol on Day 3 at tight end. If they use more heavy personnel, the slot receiver in Washington loses reps and Thomas, the outside X-receiver, benefits.
No one knows how Travis Hunter will be deployed in Year 2, but he may be schemed up in the slot, further eating into Washington's opportunities. Hunter was used out wide 94.3% of the time in 2024 while deployed often in the slot in 2023 (64.3%).
I'm betting on a bounce-back season for Thomas.
- Corbin Young
Malik Willis Finishes As A QB1
Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has a tall task in front of him. He will be the starting quarterback on a Dolphins team that lacks a true WR1. Willis will enter the season with Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas, and Greg Dulcich as the primary pass catchers in the passing game. However, his lack of weapons won't stop him from finishing as a fantasy QB1 by the end of the season.
Willis' rushing upside alone will carry him throughout the year. The 27-year-old has made three total starts over the past two years. In those three starts, he ran 41 yards (Week 2, 2024), 73 yards and one touchdown (Week 3, 2024), and 60 yards and two touchdowns (Week 17, 2025). He also replaced an injured Jordan Love in last year's Week 16 contest against the Bears and ran for 44 yards while playing just over 60% of the team's snaps.
Haven’t seen this in a very long time:
Malik Willis had time in the pocket during red zone drills and he took off to the corner for the touchdown!#MiamiDolphins #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/bjYf8B4b1j
— Big E (@ian693) August 8, 2026
In those four contests, Willis has averaged 54.5 rushing yards and 20.8 fantasy points per game. While it is only a four-game sample size, the new Dolphins signal-caller has the potential to finish as a QB1 due to his immense rushing upside. With Miami expected to trail in many games this season, that will mean more dropbacks, more passing attempts, and more scrambles.
Don't sleep on Willis because he has no pass catcher to throw to. He's a nice upside quarterback selection in the later rounds. The former third-round pick scored 31.5 fantasy points in his only start with the Packers last season.
- Joey Pollizze
DeVonta Smith Puts Up 1,500+ Receiving Yards
Smith's career-high in receiving yards is 1,196 yards. I'm betting that he gets to 1,500+ this season. You may be asking yourself, "How is this within the range of outcomes in such a run-heavy offense?" My response to that is that this will be a much different offense this year.
Gone is Kevin Patullo, one of the worst play-callers in the NFL. Replacing him is Sean Mannion, who will have Jalen Hurts play under center more, installing a more modern passing offense.
That doesn't mean that the Eagles will suddenly be pass-heavy. It just means that we can expect an uptick in passing volume, especially compared to the last couple of seasons. Remember, Hurts has a year with 240+ passing yards per game under his belt.
This isn't Justin Fields. Then, you have to consider that A.J. Brown is gone. Whenever Brown has been out of the lineup, Smith has been able to produce. Now, Smith is the clear-cut top option in this improving passing game.
Sure, the Eagles drafted Makai Lemon in the first round. But he's currently injured, getting off to a slow start in training camp. That puts Lemon behind the eight-ball, especially early in the season. Dontayvion Wicks was a nice add, but he's a complementary piece. This passing game is going to run through Smith, which is why I'm expecting massive numbers. It wouldn't surprise me if Smith is this year's Smith-Njigba.
- Frank Ammirante
Deebo Samuel Sr. Finishes as a Top-15 Fantasy Receiver Despite Late Signing
What people tend to forget when it comes to Deebo Samuel Sr. is that he was still good last season. Before returning to the 49ers, Samuel spent some time in Washington last season.
He was 18th in target share (22.4%), 21st in first-read target share (27.3%), and ninth in both yards after the catch per reception (6.6) and missed tackles forced per reception (24%). In other words, he was still Deebo Samuel.
OH MY, DEEBO.
DALvsWAS on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/kUXeh1JJbJ
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025
Samuel also found himself operating out of the slot more often in Washington, and the efficiency followed. Not only did he experience a higher target rate, but the 2.27 yards per route versus man coverage was among the highest of his career. Now back in the Bay Area, Samuel should once again be allowed to work the slot with Mike Evans on the outside.
With Ricky Pearsall’s season up in the air, De'Zhaun Stribling still a rookie, and George Kittle coming off an Achilles injury, Samuel is poised to play a significant role once again in an offense in which he recently finished as the WR13 (2023), averaging 16.3 fantasy points per game.
- Matt Donnelly
Rico Dowdle Finishes as a Top-15 RB in PPR PPG
Few running backs have been as productive as Rico Dowdle in the past two seasons. In 2024 and 2025, just six running backs have had over 1,000 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards in each season: Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, James Cook III, Tony Pollard, and Dowdle.
The veteran running back has averaged 235.5 rushing attempts and 4.6 yards per carry over his last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted no time signing him to a free-agent contract this offseason, a move that reunited him with Mike McCarthy, his head coach with the Cowboys.
Dowdle was the RB24 in PPR points per game in 2024 and the RB21 in 2025. He will certainly take on more of the rushing work vacated by veteran Kenneth Gainwell (114 carries), but if he can also absorb a majority of the receiving work (85 targets), a top-15 finish is in the range of outcomes in 2026.
- Dan Fornek
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Rico Dowdle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Garrett Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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