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9 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions for 2026: RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert draft advice and targets from RotoBaller, including Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, and more.

Who doesn't love fantasy football bold predictions? Our rankings, projections, and analysis article will help you crush your fantasy football drafts, but taking big leaps of faith with brave takes and predictions gets everyone fired up! That said, it's time for fantasy football bold predictions, RotoBaller staff-style.

In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Rico Dowdle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Garrett Wilson.

Below, check out these nine fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Andy Smith, Corbin Young, Matt Donnelly, Frank Ammirante, Dan Fornek, and Joey Pollize.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Chris Godwin Jr. Outscores Emeka Egbuka

Let's get a bit spicy with the next one. Chris Godwin was on a near-WR1 trajectory in 2024. Through the first seven games, Godwin averaged an eye-catching 19.7 PPR points per game with five touchdowns. He caught 7.1 passes per game and totaled 82.3 yards per game. However, at the end of this Week 7 contest, Godwin suffered a serious leg injury that kept him out for months for the remainder of the season.

He made his 2025 debut in Week 4 but would hit the shelf once again and miss Weeks 6 through 11. After a quiet showing in his return in Week 12, Godwin slowly looked more like his past self. From Weeks 13 through 17, Godwin averaged 58.2 yards per game with 13.0 PPR points per game.

During this stretch, he posted one +20.0 PPR point effort and only fell short of the double-digit mark once (in Week 16). While the Buccaneers have an emerging wideout in Emeka Egbuka, Godwin has a path to a target share just as high with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans off the roster.

While many project Egbuka to grow into the WR1 role, both wideouts could see a very similar share of targets, given their different roles. Egbuka may possess more "upside," but he often struggled to produce consistently down the stretch. From Weeks 6 through 14 (with Evans only playing briefly in Week 7), Egbuka averaged a modest 8.9 PPR points per game.

With Evans back in action (Weeks 15 - 17), Egbuka posted an even lower 6.8 PPR points per game.

The young wideout should take a step forward, but managers should take the near-50 pick discount on the veteran wideout who has a reasonable path to outscoring him this season.

- Andy Smith

 

Garrett Wilson Finishes as a Top-5 WR

Wilson dealt with knee injuries last season, including an MCL sprain and missing the rest of the season. He played on a team that ranked last in passing yards (140.3) and 30th in EPA per pass attempt, with the third-highest sack rate. Wilson had an elite first-read target share (43.9%) last season while producing an identical yards per route run of 1.81 in 2024 and 2025.

The visual below shows the pass catchers (WR/TE) sorted by the top-12 in first-read target share in 2025.

He was second in first-read target share behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as one of four pass catchers with a yards per route under 2.00. Besides Wilson, the other three were Justin Jefferson, Trey McBride, and Wan'Dale Robinson. Theoretically, Wilson should have an upgrade at quarterback, boosting his efficiency.

Wilson had WR1 usage in 2023 (WR7) and 2024 (WR9), though his efficiency was brutal. In the small sample of seven games, Wilson's usage dipped to WR16 in EP/G last season. However, Wilson posted a career high of 1.2 FPOE/G (No. 32), hinting at improved efficiency. He has been priced as a WR2 that should return to his WR1 usage and status.

Some think Frank Reich, the new Jets' offensive coordinator, will be an issue. However, we can argue that Reich was dealt some tough hands in his previous two seasons as head coach. Reich was in Carolina for Bryce Young's historically poor rookie season, with Adam Thielen being the top receiver.

With the Colts, Matt Ryan was in his final season with Michael Pittman Jr. as their top pass catcher. Trust Wilson's talent to finish the season as a top-5 WR, which would be bold since the Jets are 31st in implied points per game and his peak season as WR15 in PPR/G.

- Corbin Young

 

Zay Flowers Finishes Top Five in Receptions

Last season, Zay Flowers finished with 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns. With Declan Doyle calling plays, expect a significant increase in production for Flowers, whose ceiling may be closer to 110 receptions, 1,400 receiving yards, and a top-12 fantasy finish at the wide receiver position.

First, every year Lamar Jackson has had a new offensive coordinator, he has gone on to win the league MVP. I’m not ready to go that far yet, but if he's a strong MVP candidate, he should get the ball into Flowers' hands more frequently than the 29% target share from a season ago would suggest.

If you’ve been paying attention, Flowers has seen that target share increase each season, going from 22.7% to 25.4% to the fifth-highest target share last season.

In 2021, Mark Andrews set the Ravens' reception record with 107 receptions; if Flowers can surpass that number and hit the 110 prediction, he would be right there with the likes of Puka Nacua (129), Trey McBride (126), Ja'Marr Chase (125), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (119), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (117).

Baltimore was reportedly in the market to add a veteran receiver, with many pointing to Stefon Diggs joining the team. That has yet to happen, and the veteran who was brought in was David Moore, who poses no real threat to Flowers’ targets. Baltimore is hopeful that rookie Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane can be factors for this offense, but they are likely a year away from bearing fruit.

- Matt Donnelly

 

Trevor Lawrence Leads NFL in Passing Scores, Finishes as Overall QB1

Let's round this out with potentially the "boldest" take on the board. Trevor Lawrence was a league-winner down the stretch, but his production is not reflected in his draft cost.

Currently only on Yahoo, the former Clemson standout is going off the board as the QB10, behind the likes of Justin Herbert and Caleb Williams.

From Weeks 12 through 18, Lawrence averaged an elite 29.5 PPR points per game while scoring 22 touchdowns (18 through the air) and averaging 265.1 passing yards per game. During this stretch, Lawrence was the QB1 by a wide margin, sitting nearly four points above Josh Allen's FPTS/G mark.

In terms of passing scores, Lawrence's 18 trailed only Matthew Stafford by one, but his 22 total TDs led the position.

Overall, in the first 10 games of the season, Lawrence averaged a solid 20.0 PPR points per game, making him QB14 in total points and putting him in the weekly streamer range. However, as the season progressed, Lawrence showed significant development under the Liam Coen system.

Now with a full season under his belt, Lawrence could very well maintain this pace over the course of a full season.

It's important to note that Lawrence was dominant down the stretch, with Brian Thomas Jr. playing some of the worst football of his career. From Weeks 13 through 18, Thomas totaled 8.9 PPR points per game, which allowed Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington to take the lead.

While this trend may continue, it will be hard to imagine Thomas not taking a step forward, even if he cannot return to his rookie-level play.

If Thomas can do that, Lawrence could very well have the league's top WR room with a questionable running back room, opening the door for even more passing attempts.

While much of the debate in the fantasy community is about who will be the WR1 in Duval County, savvy managers should simply pivot to the man under center and potentially acquire the overall QB1.

- Andy Smith

 

Brian Thomas Jr. Outscores Parker Washington

Everyone seems to love Washington, and rightfully so, after he finished the second half of the season as WR17, averaging 14.9 fantasy points per game. That led the Jaguars' trio with Jakobi Meyers at 12.2 PPR/G and Thomas at 8.8 PPR/G in Weeks 9-18.

Thomas had a 22.6% first-read target share, higher than Washington's season-long average (19.8%). That swapped in Weeks 9-18. Washington led the team with a 25.4% first-read target share, with Meyers close behind in Weeks 9-18. Thomas trailed them with a 20.4% first-read target share since Week 9.

Washington was more efficient, given 2.64 yards per route run, while Thomas (1.69) and Meyers (1.64) trailed in Weeks 9-18. To further support Washington's efficiency, he ranked 9th in FPOE/G in Weeks 9-18 among receivers who played five games.

Thomas discussed how he finally felt healthy to run during the offseason. There's a chance they use more heavy personnel next season after adding Nate Boerkircher in the second round and Tanner Koziol on Day 3 at tight end. If they use more heavy personnel, the slot receiver in Washington loses reps and Thomas, the outside X-receiver, benefits.

No one knows how Travis Hunter will be deployed in Year 2, but he may be schemed up in the slot, further eating into Washington's opportunities. Hunter was used out wide 94.3% of the time in 2024 while deployed often in the slot in 2023 (64.3%).

I'm betting on a bounce-back season for Thomas.

- Corbin Young

 

Malik Willis Finishes As A QB1

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has a tall task in front of him. He will be the starting quarterback on a Dolphins team that lacks a true WR1. Willis will enter the season with Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas, and Greg Dulcich as the primary pass catchers in the passing game. However, his lack of weapons won't stop him from finishing as a fantasy QB1 by the end of the season.

Willis' rushing upside alone will carry him throughout the year. The 27-year-old has made three total starts over the past two years. In those three starts, he ran 41 yards (Week 2, 2024), 73 yards and one touchdown (Week 3, 2024), and 60 yards and two touchdowns (Week 17, 2025). He also replaced an injured Jordan Love in last year's Week 16 contest against the Bears and ran for 44 yards while playing just over 60% of the team's snaps. 

In those four contests, Willis has averaged 54.5 rushing yards and 20.8 fantasy points per game. While it is only a four-game sample size, the new Dolphins signal-caller has the potential to finish as a QB1 due to his immense rushing upside. With Miami expected to trail in many games this season, that will mean more dropbacks, more passing attempts, and more scrambles.

Don't sleep on Willis because he has no pass catcher to throw to. He's a nice upside quarterback selection in the later rounds. The former third-round pick scored 31.5 fantasy points in his only start with the Packers last season.

- Joey Pollizze

 

DeVonta Smith Puts Up 1,500+ Receiving Yards

Smith's career-high in receiving yards is 1,196 yards. I'm betting that he gets to 1,500+ this season. You may be asking yourself, "How is this within the range of outcomes in such a run-heavy offense?" My response to that is that this will be a much different offense this year.

Gone is Kevin Patullo, one of the worst play-callers in the NFL. Replacing him is Sean Mannion, who will have Jalen Hurts play under center more, installing a more modern passing offense.

That doesn't mean that the Eagles will suddenly be pass-heavy. It just means that we can expect an uptick in passing volume, especially compared to the last couple of seasons. Remember, Hurts has a year with 240+ passing yards per game under his belt.

This isn't Justin Fields. Then, you have to consider that A.J. Brown is gone. Whenever Brown has been out of the lineup, Smith has been able to produce. Now, Smith is the clear-cut top option in this improving passing game.

Sure, the Eagles drafted Makai Lemon in the first round. But he's currently injured, getting off to a slow start in training camp. That puts Lemon behind the eight-ball, especially early in the season. Dontayvion Wicks was a nice add, but he's a complementary piece. This passing game is going to run through Smith, which is why I'm expecting massive numbers. It wouldn't surprise me if Smith is this year's Smith-Njigba.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Deebo Samuel Sr. Finishes as a Top-15 Fantasy Receiver Despite Late Signing

What people tend to forget when it comes to Deebo Samuel Sr. is that he was still good last season. Before returning to the 49ers, Samuel spent some time in Washington last season.

He was 18th in target share (22.4%), 21st in first-read target share (27.3%), and ninth in both yards after the catch per reception (6.6) and missed tackles forced per reception (24%). In other words, he was still Deebo Samuel.

Samuel also found himself operating out of the slot more often in Washington, and the efficiency followed. Not only did he experience a higher target rate, but the 2.27 yards per route versus man coverage was among the highest of his career. Now back in the Bay Area, Samuel should once again be allowed to work the slot with Mike Evans on the outside.

With Ricky Pearsall’s season up in the air, De'Zhaun Stribling still a rookie, and George Kittle coming off an Achilles injury, Samuel is poised to play a significant role once again in an offense in which he recently finished as the WR13 (2023), averaging 16.3 fantasy points per game.

- Matt Donnelly

 

Rico Dowdle Finishes as a Top-15 RB in PPR PPG

Few running backs have been as productive as Rico Dowdle in the past two seasons. In 2024 and 2025, just six running backs have had over 1,000 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards in each season: Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, James Cook III, Tony Pollard, and Dowdle.

The veteran running back has averaged 235.5 rushing attempts and 4.6 yards per carry over his last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted no time signing him to a free-agent contract this offseason, a move that reunited him with Mike McCarthy, his head coach with the Cowboys.

Dowdle was the RB24 in PPR points per game in 2024 and the RB21 in 2025. He will certainly take on more of the rushing work vacated by veteran Kenneth Gainwell (114 carries), but if he can also absorb a majority of the receiving work (85 targets), a top-15 finish is in the range of outcomes in 2026.

- Dan Fornek

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Rico Dowdle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Garrett Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Rico Dowdle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Garrett Wilson:

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Tee Higgins
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Breece Hall
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Javonte Williams
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D'Andre Swift
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Trey McBride
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Jeremiyah Love
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Kyren Williams
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Rashee Rice
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Malik Nabers
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Garrett Wilson
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A.J. Brown
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Josh Jacobs
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Nico Collins
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Josh Allen
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Chris Olave
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Emeka Egbuka
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Brock Bowers
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Davante Adams
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George Pickens
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Jaylen Waddle
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Omarion Hampton
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Colston Loveland
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Derrick Henry
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Luther Burden III
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Drake London
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Jameson Williams
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Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
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Terry Mclaurin
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Kenneth Walker III
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Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
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De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
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Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
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Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
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DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
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Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
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Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
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James Cook III
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Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
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CeeDee Lamb
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David Montgomery
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Lamar Jackson
Zay Flowers
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Jonathan Taylor
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Cam Skattebo
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jadarian Price
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Christian McCaffrey
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Christian Watson
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jayden Daniels
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Puka Nacua
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Jalen Hurts
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Bijan Robinson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Joe Burrow
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Tyler Warren
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Quinshon Judkins
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Rome Odunze
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Jaylen Warren
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Drake Maye
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
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Rico Dowdle
Zay Flowers
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Jayden Reed
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Carnell Tate
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DK Metcalf
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Jordan Addison
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Quentin Johnston
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Josh Downs
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Courtland Sutton
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Michael Wilson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Xavier Worthy
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Stefon Diggs
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Matthew Golden
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Makai Lemon
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KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Alec Pierce
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Romeo Doubs
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
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Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
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Khalil Shakir
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Rashid Shaheed
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Jalen McMillan
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Keenan Allen
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Jordyn Tyson
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Denzel Boston
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Tre Tucker
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Ryan Flournoy
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Jalen Nailor
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Kayshon Boutte
Devonta Smith
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Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
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Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
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Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
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Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
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Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
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Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
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Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
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Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
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D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
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Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
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Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
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A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
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Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
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Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
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Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
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Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
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Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
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Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
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Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
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George Pickens
Devonta Smith
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Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
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Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
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Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
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Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
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Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
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Drake London
Devonta Smith
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Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
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Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
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Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
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Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
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Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
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De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
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Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
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Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
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Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
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Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
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Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
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James Cook III
Devonta Smith
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DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
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CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
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Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
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Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
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Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
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David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
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Lamar Jackson
Devonta Smith
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Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
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Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
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Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
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Jadarian Price
Devonta Smith
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Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
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Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
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Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
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Jayden Daniels
Devonta Smith
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
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Jalen Hurts
Devonta Smith
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
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Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
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Joe Burrow
Devonta Smith
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Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
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Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
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Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
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Jaylen Warren
Devonta Smith
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Drake Maye
Devonta Smith
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
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Rico Dowdle
Devonta Smith
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TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
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Jayden Reed
Devonta Smith
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Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
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DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
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Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
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Quentin Johnston
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Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
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Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
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Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
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Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
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Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
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Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
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Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
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KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Devonta Smith
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Alec Pierce
Devonta Smith
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Romeo Doubs
Devonta Smith
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Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
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Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
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Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
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Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
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Rashid Shaheed
Devonta Smith
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Jalen McMillan
Devonta Smith
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Keenan Allen
Devonta Smith
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Jordyn Tyson
Devonta Smith
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Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
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Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
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Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
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Jalen Nailor
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Kayshon Boutte
Rico Dowdle
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Rico Dowdle
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TreVeyon Henderson
Rico Dowdle
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Drake Maye
Rico Dowdle
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Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
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Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
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Justin Herbert
Rico Dowdle
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Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
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Jayden Reed
Rico Dowdle
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Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
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Caleb Williams
Rico Dowdle
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
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Trevor Lawrence
Rico Dowdle
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Tyler Warren
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Dak Prescott
Rico Dowdle
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Joe Burrow
Rico Dowdle
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Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
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Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
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Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
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Jalen Hurts
Rico Dowdle
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Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
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Jayden Daniels
Rico Dowdle
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J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
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Christian Watson
Rico Dowdle
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DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
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Jadarian Price
Rico Dowdle
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Jonathon Brooks
Rico Dowdle
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Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
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Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
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Lamar Jackson
Rico Dowdle
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Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
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David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
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Quentin Johnston
Rico Dowdle
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Parker Washington
Rico Dowdle
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Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
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Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
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Brock Purdy
Rico Dowdle
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DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jameson Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rico Dowdle
vs
Luther Burden III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rico Dowdle
vs
Davante Adams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jared Goff
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rashee Rice
Rico Dowdle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Von Achane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Woody Marks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ray Davis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Willis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Love
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Houston Texans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Harris
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bo Nix
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ray Davis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Ward
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bryce Young
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jared Goff
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Josh Allen
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Drake London
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Lamar Jackson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Daniels
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Hurts
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Joe Burrow
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Derrick Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chase Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake Maye
Emeka Egbuka
vs
De'Von Achane
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
James Cook III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Herbert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Reed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Caleb Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alec Pierce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Garrett Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Garrett Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jadarian Price
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Garrett Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Garrett Wilson
vs
Drake London
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Joe Burrow
Garrett Wilson
vs
De'Von Achane
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Garrett Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Drake Maye
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Garrett Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
vs
Justin Herbert
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jayden Reed
Garrett Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Garrett Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Garrett Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Garrett Wilson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Garrett Wilson
vs
Alec Pierce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Yang Hansen

Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Karlo Matković

Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Mario Hezonja

Piles Up 28 Points in Croatia's Qualifier
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Julian Reese
Cam Whitmore

Cavaliers Waive Cam Whitmore
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Injures his Neck in Preseason Finale on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
Kirk Cousins

Expected to "Eventually" be Named the Starting QB
Max Fried

to Return for Saturday's Doubleheader
Emeka Egbuka

Focus is on Being Ready for Week 1
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Juan Soto

on the Verge of Returning From Injured List
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
Wan'Dale Robinson

Believed to Have Avoided a Concussion
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Counting on" Ashton Jeanty for Season Opener
Alec Pierce

Goal is to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
CFB

Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
Buddy Hield

Leads Bahamas Past Uruguay with 28 Points
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Yves Missi

Posts 24 Points, Four Blocks for Cameroon
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Pelle Larsson

Pours in 31 Points as Sweden Topples Finland
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Rui Hachimura

Powers Japan Past Saudi Arabia with 29 Points
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Dalen Terry

Lands Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremiyah Love

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
J'Vonne Hadley

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Deandre Ayton

Skips Bahamas Qualifying Window
VJ Edgecombe

Skips Bahamas' Window 4 Qualifiers
Keshad Johnson

Back in Miami on Two-Way Deal
Nick Richards

Lands in Miami
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
CFB

Brian Rowe Jr. Has Breakout Potential
CFB

Tanook Hines a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Not Traveling to Ireland
Josh Jacobs

Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
CFB

Nate Roberts Likely Atop Ohio State Depth Chart
CFB

Jerome Myles No Longer with Texas A&M
Tutu Atwell

Heads Back to Rams in Trade
Wan'Dale Robinson

Being Evaluated for a Concussion
CFB

Kansas Names Isaiah Marshall As Starting Quarterback
Leonard Williams

Seahawks, Leonard Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension
CFB

Steve Belichick Not Expected to Coach Against TCU
CFB

Donovan Olugbode to Be Missouri's No. 1 Wide Receiver?
CFB

USC to Start Five True Freshmen in Week 0
Alec Pierce

Activated Off PUP List
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Lamar Jackson

We Could See "One of Most Explosive Versions" of Lamar Jackson in 2026
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Leads Canada's World Cup Qualifying Roster
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

to Skip Canada's Next FIBA Window
Johnny Furphy

Still Without Clear Return Timeline
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Houston Rockets

Rockets Waive Tristen Newton
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rafael Castro

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
CFB

Mitch Griffis in the QB1 Role Against Alabama
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
CFB

Rico Flores Jr. Ruled Out Against NC State
CFB

Tyreek Copper Ruled Out Against Virginia
CFB

Arch Manning Believes Emmett Mosley will "Go Off" in 2026
Tucker Kraft

Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
Mike Evans

Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Preseason Finale
Kenneth Walker

is "Gonna be Fine"
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
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