Rob's Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 1 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.
Welcome back, ladies and gentlemen, to our Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire pickups and stashes for 2026! We're inching closer and closer to real NFL football. On August 30th, NFL teams will be required to be down to 53 players, so we'll likely see some movement in the next few days.
There will be plenty of cuts, and a few trades, too. These are unlikely to greatly alter fantasy values for most players, but some could certainly have some low-level fantasy ramifications. Most fantasy football drafts are completed or will be done by the time the weekend wraps up, and y'all know what that means!
Our love/hate relationship with the waiver wire officially starts. Constant scrolling through players. The agonizing decision of which players to let go of, which ones to add. The struggle is real, but to claim fantasy football glory, it is one we must endure. This is my first fantasy football waiver wire article for the season, and I'll be publishing it weekly on Mondays once the season kicks off. Be sure to also check out our free Who Should I Pickup? tool and compare up to four free agent players at once - we'll tell you who to pick up.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1
Must Add
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 61.7% Rostered
Mason didn't have the best season last year in Minnesota, but a lot of that was outside of his control. The offensive line suffered a multitude of injuries, and J.J. McCarthy tanked the entire offense. Reports coming out of Minnesota suggest that Mason is going to be the bell-cow runner for the Vikings with veteran Aaron Jones operating solely in the passing game.
Running backs have been efficient rushers alongside Kyler Murray in Arizona. Will Minnesota Vikings' RB Jordan Mason be the next one? pic.twitter.com/6mMn7TWEPW
— Corbin (@corbin_young21) August 21, 2026
Adding Kyler Murray should bring consistency to the offense and elevate its potential. While Murray may have never lived up to his potential, he's still a competent quarterback who is light-years better than McCarthy. His own rushing has also proven to be an effective combination with his backfield mates, displaying a strong positive correlation in rushing efficiency throughout his career, as evidenced above.
In recent years, Mason has been the far more effective runner than Jones, and if the Vikings' offense can be more productive this season, Mason could flirt with double-digit touchdowns in what is likely an undervalued offense. If that happens, Mason will be a solid RB3 with weekly RB2 potential when he finds the end zone.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 39.3% Rostered
At this stage, it's no mystery that Ashton Jeanty sprained his ankle. By now, we've likely all heard that in the moment, the team knelt around him and said a prayer. At that time, the injury seemed very significant. He couldn't put any weight on it, and there were very legitimate concerns that Jeanty could be in for a lengthy absence.
Since then, reports have indicated that his sprain is "more low than high," whatever that means. The uncertainty raises concerns that it may be more serious than they're letting on. While Adam Schefter did state he has a chance to play Week 1, we've heard very little about the injury.
Given how the injury was initially reported and how it was described - more low than high - fantasy managers are left in the dark to guess. My initial read: Jeanty has a high ankle sprain. These can take 3-6 weeks to heal. He's got another two and a half weeks before Week 1, so he might be fine.
Mike Washington Jr had another really promising showing. After the highest yards after contact run of the entire league in preseason week 1, he followed it up with another huge YAC run this week.
All his touches from last night vs the Texans: pic.twitter.com/kK6pHY15ng
— Ryan Paganetti (@RyanPaganetti) August 21, 2026
The unknown is why Washington is a must-add until we learn more about the severity of Jeanty's injury and a more detailed timeline for when he'll be back.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers - 19.4% Rostered
Josh Jacobs was charged with two misdemeanors this past Friday: battery and criminal damage to property from an incident that occurred in May. He was initially charged with multiple felonies, but the district attorney lowered the charges.
Typically, the NFL waits for the legal system to play out and then hands down its suspensions. You'll remember, this is how they handled the Rashee Rice incident. However, the police report mentions a video. This is what could cause issues for Jacobs' 2026 season.
Jacobs was not charged with domestic violence because Wisconsin requires one of the four criteria to be met: spouse, ex-spouse, co-habitants, co-parents. Jacobs and the victim do not legally meet the criteria for a domestic violence enhancing charge. The NFL may not care for the legal splitting of hairs.
The bigger issue is that if that video is ever made public, and depending on what it shows, it could lead to Jacobs being put on the exempt list or immediately suspended.
Lloyd has the looks of a Blake Corum or Kyle Monangai type of player, someone who was going to provide weekly RB4 standalone value, but also one of fantasy football's top-5 handcuffs. With the uncertainty surrounding Jacobs' legal situation, Lloyd is a must-add.
RB3s with Contingency Value
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 38.9% Rostered
Through two preseason games, Spears has logged a 59% snap share on the snaps that Cam Ward has been on the field. Compare that to Tony Pollard's 42%. Spears has also run a route on 50% of Ward's dropbacks. Pollard is at 31%.
Last year, Spears racked up 45 catches on 50 targets in just 13 games. He's the team's clear pass-catching back, and if the preseason games are any indication, his role could expand this season.
Head coach Robert Saleh called Pollard and Spears a "1-2 punch", indicating we may see a more 50-50 backfield than we've seen in recent seasons. In any PPR scoring leagues, Spears could provide RB3 value with high-end RB2 potential if Pollard were to miss any time.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 59.5% Rostered
Marks' situation is virtually identical to Spears. While everyone is assuming David Montgomery is going to be a three-down, bell-cow back, recent reports out of Houston suggest otherwise.
“The distribution of carries between David Montgomery and Woody Marks might not be 50-50 but it will be close. The Texans have utilized both nearly evenly throughout camp.” https://t.co/3WJB062wur
— 32BeatWriters (@32BeatWriters) August 23, 2026
Marks had 911 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns as a rookie last year and was widely viewed as a great pass-catching prospect out of the backfield. While Montgomery is more of a bruiser and should be expected to handle goal-line roles, Marks should be viewed as the primary pass-catcher.
RB4s with High Contingency Value
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 22.3% Rostered
Bhayshul Tuten is widely expected to be the lead running back for the Jaguars. Rodriguez is more of a bruiser, a short-yardage expert. He's not explosive. He's not a good pass-catcher. He has a very specific skill set. Actually, he has one skill. If you need three yards, he'll get you about five. If you need 10, he'll get you 15.
Due to this, his upside is limited, assuming Tuten is healthy. With no real pass-catching ability and a healthy Tuten, Rodriguez is going to score 5-7 points a week unless he falls into the end zone. However, due to his size and Liam Coen's trust, he could end up being the team's goal-line back.
Rodriguez is nothing more than RB4 with a healthy Tuten. If he finds himself in the goal-line role, his value would slightly increase. If Tuten missed time, Rodriguez would become a touchdown-dependent RB3.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 27.0% Rostered
Allgeier is basically in the same boat as Rodriguez. He offers no explosives. He doesn't have game-breaking speed, and he's not a pass-catcher. He'll get you four yards when you need two and four yards when you need six. That's just what his game is.
He's a solid runner who will keep your offense on track, but he won't really elevate it with his skill set. However, given Jeremiyah Love's high-ankle sprain, Allgeier could get some extra early-season run.
While recent reports suggest Love could be ready for Week 1, Allgeier's role could be expanded in order not to overload the rookie too soon. Allgeier, like Rodriguez, will need to find the end zone to give you double-digit points.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants - 15.0% Rostered
Tracy is rumored to be a surprise cut candidate. If that happens, Tracy could still land on his feet. The Giants signed Najee Harris, which doesn't bode well for Tracy. However, until we get some clarification on that front, Tracy is the preferred option for Cam Skattebo, who is highly likely to miss time at one point this season.
If Tracy does get cut, keep tabs on where he lands. If it's in Green Bay after a Jacobs suspension, he could prove valuable. If that occurs, fantasy managers should prioritize Harris as Skattebo's primary handcuff.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - 41.4% Rostered
Kamara is currently dealing with an MCL sprain that will likely impact his early-season availability. When healthy, however, Kamara is the Saints' primary handcuff and No. 2 running back. He'll also operate as the team's primary pass-catching back once he returns to the lineup.
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 15.5% Rostered
Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel campaigned for the Chargers to add him in free agency. The Chargers obliged, but this is largely what is driving the fantasy football excitement. McDaniel's backfields have been very lucrative for fantasy purposes. Then again, having De'Von Achane will do that, and he has Omarion Hampton right now.
Kimani Vidal could be Hampton's true handcuff, but Mitchell's speed and pass-catching ability, combined with McDaniel's offensive creativity, are appealing. He's someone fantasy managers can stash for a few weeks and see how he's used. If it's sparingly or not at all, they can cut their losses.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks - 2.9% Rostered
I have been pounding the Jadarian Price drum ever since he was drafted, but with Emanuel Wilson being injured and Price being a rookie, Holani might get enough opportunities, especially in the passing game, to have value in deep leagues.
Coaches and beat reporters talk about Holani's pass-blocking chops, a trait that could earn him more playing time, at least early in the season until Price gets his feet wet. It would be foolish to get too excited about Holani's fantasy prospects, but he might flirt with RB4 status in PPR-scoring leagues early in the season.
Pure Running Back Handcuffs
- Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 17.6% Rostered
- Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 5.4% Rostered
- Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 10.3% Rostered
- Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 9.2% Rostered
- Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 3.8% Rostered
- Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 3.2% Rostered
- Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 12.3% Rostered
- Brian Robinson, Atlanta Falcons - 23.1% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 53.9% Rostered
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1
Must Add WRs with Upside
De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - 44.9% Rostered
Ricky Pearsall is on season-ending IR. Christian McCaffrey is 30 years old and coming off a season where he had over 400 touches. Mike Evans is 33 and has already dealt with nagging quad and groin injuries. Deebo Samuel Sr. is 30 years old and has never played a full season. George Kittle will be 33 years old in October and is coming off a torn Achilles.
De’Zhaun Stribling’s preseason start is truly unbelievable.
He’s the first player in at least 20 years to total 11 catches within the first 20 minutes of two consecutive preseason games.
The next closest:
• Dez Bryant, 2013 Cowboys: 10
• Demaryius Thomas, 2014 Broncos: 10
•… pic.twitter.com/GKrOZVbwHr
— Ryan Paganetti (@RyanPaganetti) August 21, 2026
Stribling was the first pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. He's an elite athlete. Reports throughout training camp say Stribling has been a standout. He has since backed it up in two preseason games. In their final preseason game, Stribling was held out with the starters.
Given the age and injury histories of the other skilled players in San Francisco, Stribling may very well operate as the team's No. 1 pass-catcher at some point in the season. He's a must-add.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints - 52.7% Rostered
Tyson is dealing with a moderately severe hamstring injury that is going to impact his early-season availability. However, we're talking about a great prospect who was drafted with the eighth overall pick.
In Tyler Shough's nine starts last year, he averaged 250.7 yards per game. Head coach Kellen Moore has a history of funneling the majority of his team's targets to the wide receiver position. We saw that last year with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed before the mid-season trade. Given Tyson's talent and exceptional situation, fantasy managers should want to add him to their bench for the second-half stretch once he's healthy.
Potential WR3s
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - 43.2% Rostered
Last year, before being traded to Seattle, Shaheed was on pace for 125 targets, 83 catches, 943 yards, and three touchdowns. In 2024, Shaheed played six games and was on pace for 116 targets, 57 catches, 989 yards, and nine touchdowns. Shaheed is an exceptional deep-ball threat, and he's shown that for years.
"The Sky Is the Limit" for Rashid Shaheed https://t.co/uxgHdpbkVX
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 24, 2026
The mid-season trade drastically decreased his production, but now he's had a full off-season with Seattle, and the reports out of training camp have been exceptional. Outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the target competition is fairly non-existent. Shaheed could very well establish himself as the undisputed No. 2 target in what is widely expected to be a top-10 offense.
Potential WR4s with Some Upside
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots - 58.4% Rostered
Doubs is locked in as the Patriots' No. 2 receiver behind A.J. Brown. The Patriots finished the 2025 season with 700 more passing yards and five more passing touchdowns than Green Bay. The environment provides more fantasy upside. Doubs is also far less likely to sub in and out like he did in Green Bay, where they frequently used a receiver-by-committee approach.
Doubs has still never had 100 targets or 725 yards in a single season in his four years in the NFL, but he is coming off the most yards of his career. Doubs is a solid route-runner, and he has a knack around the end zone. If Doubs is able to separate himself from Hunter Henry in Drake Maye's target hierarchy, Doubs is likely in store for a career season.
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns - 64.4% Rostered
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns - 23.1% Rostered
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns - 28.4% Rostered
We'll talk about all three of these players together since they're all teammates. Jeudy is a former first-round pick who hasn't lived up to expectations. At some point, Cleveland is likely to shift their attention to their young receivers. I wouldn't be surprised if Jeudy is traded mid-season. Teams like the Chiefs, Ravens, Giants, and Falcons could have interest in him. Any such trade would increase his value.
Boston and Concepcion are Cleveland's future. Boston is slotted to be the team's X-receiver. Concepcion is their slot receiver. Given Boston's size, he may be the better bet to find the end zone more, but Concepcion is likely to lead the duo in targets and catches. Concepcion is a dangerous player after the catch and could become a player the coaching staff manufactures touches for.
Given the highly questionable quarterback play in Cleveland and the number of pass-catchers in play, targets could very well be siphoned away from each other.
Jeudy, Boston, Concepcion, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. will make it difficult for any of them to stand out without better quarterback play. However, given the draft capital tied to Concepcion and Boston, it would be worthwhile for fantasy managers to stash these two on their benches.
Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts - 20.0% Rostered
He's a PPR scam. He has been for years. He held off D.J. Moore in Chicago. He held off Ladd McConkey in Los Angeles. Josh Downs has dealt with a variety of different bumps and bruises this training camp. Tyler Warren is also now dealing with a groin injury. Alec Pierce has barely practiced due to ankle surgery.
There are a lot of injuries the Colts' pass-catchers are dealing with. While none of them seem particularly serious right now, Allen continues to defy age expectations. He's a quarterback-friendly target who knows how to read a defense and how to get open. Allen won't be a league-winner, but he has the ability to be a worthwhile bye-week replacement.
Boom or Bust WRs (WR5/6s)
- Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders - 21.7% Rostered
- Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 13.5% Rostered
- Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers - 39.6% Rostered
- Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans - 7.8% Rostered
- Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 7.7% Rostered
Bench WR Stashes
- Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - 16.8% Rostered
- Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 12.5% Rostered
- Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 20.1% Rostered
- Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans - 4.4% Rostered
- Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 2.3% Rostered
- Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders - 11.9% Rostered
- Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints - 6.7% Rostered
- Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 7.0% Rostered
- Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1.0% Rostered
- Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens - 8.3% Rostered
- Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos - 2.2% Rostered
- Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets - 9.3% Rostered
- Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs - 5.2% Rostered
- Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills - 0.4% Rostered
- Kyle Williams, New England Patriots - 0.4% Rostered
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1
Safe TE2s with TE1 Upside
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints - 31.7% Rostered
From Weeks 9-17, once Shough became the starting quarterback, Johnson was the TE8 averaging 9.6 half-PPR PPG. With Tyson on the mend and likely out for the beginning of the season, Johnson is locked into being Shough's No. 2 target-earner behind Olave.
Until Tyson returns, Johnson is likely to be one of the most targeted tight ends in the NFL. Johnson's back half of the season, when he was a top-10 tight end, coincided with Shaheed being traded, mirroring his current situation with Tyson out. Johnson is set up to be an early-season winner.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - 16.4% Rostered
Schultz is in the same position that Johnson finds himself. With Jayden Higgins out for the season with a torn ACL, Schultz is all but guaranteed to be C.J. Stroud's No. 2 target-earner. They did just trade for Kayshon Boutte, but he's not a target-earner, and he's brand new to the team.
Schultz operated as a mid-TE2 last year, and his situation has improved. Reports out of Texans' camp are that Stroud looks more polished and in control. The offensive line is improved. They've added Montgomery. This should be a better offense, and Schultz should continue on as the No. 2 target. He's a high-end TE2 with TE1 potential this season.
Safe and Boring TE2s
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars - 19.0% Rostered
Strange had his moments last year, but now heads into 2026 with more target competition than he had last year. Parker Washington has seemingly taken a step toward stardom. Brian Thomas Jr. is fully healthy and looking to rebound from a disappointing 2025 campaign. Jakobi Meyers is still in town, and Travis Hunter may play on offense periodically, as well.
Strange is a good player and, under different circumstances, could be a top-10 tight end, but with the number of pass-catchers the Jaguars currently employ, Strange may struggle to earn the targets he needs for top-10 status.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 60.8% Rostered
Henry finished the TE13 last year, but the team's offensive structure has changed exponentially. They have since traded for Brown and signed Doubs. Henry was Maye's No. 1 target earner for several games last year. Assuming Brown is healthy for the entire season, that'll never be the case.
Henry continues to be a solid man-beater and is an excellent red-zone weapon, but he is likely to struggle to command the same number of targets as he did last year. The strength of the New England offense still gives him touchdown potential, which at the tight end position is all that he needs, but he'll be competing for end zone targets with Brown and Doubs.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders - 8.6% Rostered
Okonkwo was a sleeper pick before the Stefon Diggs addition, but now he finds himself slotting in as the team's No. 3 target. Washington's defense may struggle this season, and their running game is an unknown. That could lead to Washington passing at a high rate.
Bench Stashes with TE1 Upside
- Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams - 23.1% Rostered
- Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks - 0.6% Rostered
Deep League, Touchdown-Dependent TE2s
- Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans - 5.2% Rostered
- Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams - 1.5% Rostered
- Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins - 3.5% Rostered
- Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 13.0% Rostered
- AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks - 6.7% Rostered
- Mason Taylor, New York Jets - 0.5% Rostered
- Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders - 1.1% Rostered
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1
Potential Top-12 QBs
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings - 57.8% Rostered
Justin Jefferson. Jordan Addison. Jauan Jennings. T.J. Hockenson. Kevin O'Connell. This is the most offensive talent that Murray has ever been surrounded by and, by far, the most accomplished offensive coach. With his ability to still use his legs, Murray has the potential to be a league-winner at the quarterback position.
QB2s with Weekly Upside
- Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints - 42.1% Rostered
- Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers - 32.5% Rostered
- Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins - 18.5% Rostered
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 51.0% Rostered
Streaming QB2s
- Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts - 33.8% Rostered
- Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks - 22.7% Rostered
- Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals - 4.2% Rostered
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans - 20.5% Rostered
- Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers - 6.2% Rostered
- Geno Smith, New York Jets - 3.4% Rostered
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 1
- Jacksonville Jaguars - 52.5% Rostered (vs Cleveland Browns)
- Chicago Bears - 11.0% Rostered (at Carolina Panthers)
- Dallas Cowboys - 10.9% Rostered (at New York Giants)
- Las Vegas Raiders - 1.6% Rostered (vs Miami Dolphins)
- New York Jets - 2.1% Rostered (at Tennessee Titans)
Waiver Wire Parameters for This Article
A few rules and notes about this weekly waiver wire article. Every league is different - different roster formats, different roster sizes. That makes this one of the more challenging articles because every league’s waiver wire can look dramatically different. Even the host site you use matters. ESPN rankings differ from Yahoo!, which in turn differ from CBS or Sleeper, and all of this affects which players are drafted and which are not.
We only identify quarterbacks and tight ends with a roster percentage of less than 60%. For running backs and receivers, that number drops to 50%. We don’t delve too deeply into defenses, but I highlight a few streamers to target each week.
Positions are also broken up into different categories, such as RB3 or potential league-winner to stash. You’ll need to know your roster and what you should be looking for on the waiver. From there, each positional group is arranged based on who you should prioritize first at that position. We use ESPN’s roster percentages for this article.
It's up to you to know what your roster needs. If you have a few banged-up players, you'll want to prioritize those who can help you early. If your team is healthy, it may make more sense to target players with higher upside than those who just happen to be more startable now.
It's also important to recognize where your weaknesses are on your team. If you're strong at running back, target upside players at receiver and tight end. This article will be posted on Reddit, so if you have any specific questions regarding your waiver wire moves, drop your question there.
As a reminder, please use promo code "BOOM" at checkout for an additional 10% off any NFL Premium package.
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