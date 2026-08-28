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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Florio's Mid-and-Late Round League-Winners

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Christian Watson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Michael F Florio's favorite breakout WR candidates in the middle and later rounds. His list of deep sleeper wide receivers to win your 2026 fantasy league.

In This Article hide
Middle-Round Breakout Wide Receivers
Later Round Breakout Wide Receivers
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Breakouts win fantasy football leagues. A couple of middle-round picks that perform like top options or later-round picks that become every-week starters transform teams and seasons.

In other sports, you may shoot to build a safe, deep team. In football, the lineup is smaller, and the scoring is more big-play reliant. Hitting on one of these picks can take a good team and make them a true contender.

Last year, receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, George Pickens, Zay Flowers, and Davante Adams helped elevate rosters to championship contenders. This year, a new batch of WRs will do the same.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Middle-Round Breakout Wide Receivers

DJ Moore is my guy at WR this season. First, he was targeted more in the playoffs than in any regular-season game. He led all Bears receivers in playoff yards. He led all Bears receivers in yards on passes when Caleb Williams held the ball for 2.5 or more seconds. Josh Allen has never averaged less than 2.9 seconds to throw.

Moore’s improvising style simply fits Allen well. Plus, he has a history of success under Joe Brady. Lastly, there is incentive for both the Bills and Moore to put up numbers this year. In the range of outcomes is a career year, passing-wise, from Allen. Moore brings WR1 value at a WR3 price.

Emeka Egbuka was performing at a near top-5 receiver pace for the first seven weeks of the season last year. Then injuries to both him and Baker Mayfield derailed what could have been one of the best rookie receiver seasons in recent history. Those injuries led to Egbuka having the second-lowest catchable target rate.

Still, I believe the talent we saw early on is the real Egbuka. Plus, with Mike Evans gone, there is now a path for Egbuka to be the top target. New OC Zac Robinson has talked about using him as the Z receiver, which means more motion, more routes detached from the line of scrimmage, and fewer number-one corners. Egbuka has flashed the league-winning upside; this year, he does so for the entirety of the season.

Ladd McConkey with new OC Mike McDaniel could reach the heights we thought he could last season. For one, McDaniel would often lock in on his top receivers and reward them with a large target share. He also would put his receivers in a position to win after the catch.

McConkey has that skill set, as he was top 15 in YAC over expectation last season, per Next Gen Stats. I also believe he is a better field stretcher than consensus thinks. I expect the Chargers to be one of the top offenses in the league, and if so, McConkey will greatly exceed his ADP.

Christian Watson was asked to expand his role last season, and it led to his best stretch as a pro. Watson continues to thrive as a field stretcher, but now has the opportunity to be more than just that with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks both gone.

Plus, there have been reports that the Packers want to throw more this season. Their defense may force their hand, as Green Bay could be in a lot of high-scoring, back-and-forth type games. That is ideal for Watson, who brings WR1 upside at a WR3 cost.

Terry McLaurin is coming off a letdown season where both he and Jayden Daniels missed time due to injury. In 2024, when both were healthy, McLaurin finished as the WR7 overall and caught 12 of the 25 touchdowns Daniels threw. His whole career, the fantasy community said: “imagine how good he would be with a good QB.” We have proof of concept; he would be a fantasy WR1. Yet due to last year, he can get him at a discount.

Luther Burden III has been a favorite of mine since he was an NFL draft prospect. It took a while, but we started to see the breakout last season, as Burden averaged 15 fantasy PPG in the final four games. He was top-5 among receivers in yards per target, YAC per catch, and yards per route run. In fact, he posted the second-best yards per route run of any rookie since 2016.

Ben Johnson, who has always featured slot receivers at a high rate, has constantly talked up Burden this summer. Plus, with Burden being banged up, his price remained in check. He brings WR1 upside on what should be a high-powered Bears offense.

Parker Washington started to break out last season, when he was the WR11 from Week 9 on. In fact, he averaged nearly 17 fantasy PPG in games with at least five targets. Do I think Washington is the best talent in the Jaguars receiver room? No, but I do think he is the best fit with Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence has always featured the slot at a high rate, which is where Washington will primarily play. He also is at his best when targeting the middle of the field. With a different QB, this would be Brian Thomas Jr., but given Lawrence’s tendencies, Washington brings breakout upside.

Carnell Tate is going to see a lot of volume this season. Since 2010, every receiver drafted in the top five saw at least 115 targets if they stayed healthy. Plus, Brian Daboll has always featured his WR1 at a high rate. Stefon Diggs averaged 165 targets per season in two years with him. Malik Nabers saw 170 targets in his rookie season and was on pace for over 180 before getting injured last year.

The Titans are also likely going to be trailing often, which means they will have to throw. Tate has been getting drafted as a low-end WR3, but can volume his way to a higher finish.

 

Later Round Breakout Wide Receivers

Doubs is a personal favorite of mine. I always thought he was underrated with the Packers, and the Patriots seem to agree cause they gave him a hefty contract this offseason. Doubs has shown he can win out wide, downfield, and in the red zone. There has been talk of him potentially seeing more time in the slot as well.

Doubs was 12th among all receivers in fantasy points per target last year and should see more volume this year. He can be drafted in the reserve rounds, but has a chance to be an every-week starter in the Patriots' high-powered offense.

Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell are two Dolphins receivers worth taking a flier on this draft season. Douglas, a third-round pick, has received rave reviews all summer and made a spectacular catch in preseason. More importantly, he played every snap with Malik Willis.

Bell, also a third-round pick, had first-round buzz before he tore his ACL. He has returned to practice for Miami and could be ready to start the season. Both are late-round picks, but have the upside to become weekly contributors on a Dolphins team that will likely be trialing often, meaning they will have to throw.

Travis Hunter is an extremely talented receiver. Sure, he is expected to play more defense than offense. However, Liam Coen has stated that Hunter will still contribute on offense, and reports have indicated that he can be used more than the fantasy community is expecting.

This is a bet on talent in the late, potentially last round, of your fantasy drafts. If he does not play enough on offense to be fantasy relevant, you can simply toss him to the waiver wire, like many players who get drafted in his range.

Ja'Kobi Lane is a big-bodied receiver who can stretch the field and win in the red zone. The Ravens are searching for a number two receiver to step up, and Lane is a pick of the new regime. It may not happen right away, but Lane has the chance to carve out a large enough role to be a weekly flex option in a Ravens offense that should score plenty.

Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- DJ Moore, Emeka Egbuka, Ladd McConkey, Christian Watson, Terry McLaurin, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, Carnell Tate, Romeo Doubs, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Travis Hunter,  Ja'Kobi Lane. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for DJ Moore, Emeka Egbuka, Ladd McConkey, Christian Watson, Terry McLaurin, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, Carnell Tate, Romeo Doubs, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Travis Hunter,  Ja'Kobi Lane:

DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Drake Maye
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Herbert
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Williams
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Lamar Jackson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Daniels
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Hurts
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Joe Burrow
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Derrick Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chase Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Reed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alec Pierce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Javonte Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ladd McConkey
vs
Trey McBride
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kyren Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
A.J. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Breece Hall
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brock Bowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Derrick Henry
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chase Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Davante Adams
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Von Achane
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
vs
James Cook III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bucky Irving
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
David Montgomery
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Reed
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Addison
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
Makai Lemon
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alec Pierce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jameson Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
David Montgomery
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Lamar Jackson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Jacobs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jadarian Price
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jayden Daniels
Terry Mclaurin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Hurts
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Breece Hall
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tee Higgins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Joe Burrow
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rome Odunze
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Javonte Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Trey McBride
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake Maye
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyren Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rico Dowdle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
A.J. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Carnell Tate
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brock Bowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Justin Jefferson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jayden Reed
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DK Metcalf
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jordan Addison
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quentin Johnston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Downs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Matthew Golden
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Makai Lemon
Terry Mclaurin
vs
KC Concepcion
Terry Mclaurin
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Luther Burden III
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alec Pierce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyler Murray
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Willis
Romeo Doubs
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bo Nix
Romeo Doubs
vs
Daniel Jones
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jared Goff
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Shough
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tank Bigsby
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen McMillan
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Mason
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Romeo Doubs
vs
Sam Darnold
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
A.J. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tee Higgins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashee Rice
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jameson Williams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jauan Jennings
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cameron Dicker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jason Myers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denver Broncos
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cam Little
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Calvin Ridley
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Caleb Douglas
vs
Bryce Young
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cam Ward
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ray Davis
Caleb Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cyrus Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaydon Blue
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Caleb Douglas
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Nailor
Caleb Douglas
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Houston Texans
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Hunter
Caleb Douglas
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zachariah Branch
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Najee Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devonta Smith
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Caleb Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Davante Adams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Caleb Douglas
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Sean Tucker
Chris Bell
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Bell
vs
Cooper Kupp
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Davis
Chris Bell
vs
Jordan James
Chris Bell
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chris Bell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Bell
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chris Bell
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chris Bell
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Bell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Bell
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Chris Bell
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Bell
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Bell
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chris Bell
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chris Bell
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Chris Bell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Bell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Chris Bell
vs
Germie Bernard
Chris Bell
vs
Geno Smith
Chris Bell
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Bell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Bell
vs
James Conner
Chris Bell
vs
Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
vs
Najee Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chris Bell
vs
Zachariah Branch
Chris Bell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Chris Bell
vs
Travis Hunter
Chris Bell
vs
Darnell Mooney
Chris Bell
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chris Bell
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Chris Bell
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Bell
vs
Chimere Dike
Chris Bell
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Bell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Bell
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chris Bell
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chris Bell
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chris Bell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Chris Bell
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Chris Bell
vs
Jaydon Blue
Chris Bell
vs
Christian Kirk
Chris Bell
vs
Cyrus Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Bell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Bell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Bell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Bell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Bell
vs
Drake London
Chris Bell
vs
George Pickens
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Bell
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Bell
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Bell
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Bell
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Bell
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Bell
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Bell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Bell
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Bell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Bell
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Travis Hunter
vs
Zachariah Branch
Travis Hunter
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Travis Hunter
vs
Najee Harris
Travis Hunter
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Travis Hunter
vs
James Conner
Travis Hunter
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Hunter
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Travis Hunter
vs
Germie Bernard
Travis Hunter
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Travis Hunter
vs
Greg Dulcich
Travis Hunter
vs
Jaydon Blue
Travis Hunter
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Hunter
vs
Cyrus Allen
Travis Hunter
vs
Charlie Kolar
Travis Hunter
vs
Alvin Kamara
Travis Hunter
vs
Seth McGowan
Travis Hunter
vs
Samaje Perine
Travis Hunter
vs
Jake Bates
Travis Hunter
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Travis Hunter
vs
Jaylen Wright
Travis Hunter
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Travis Hunter
vs
Kaelon Black
Travis Hunter
vs
Rashod Bateman
Travis Hunter
vs
Braelon Allen
Travis Hunter
vs
Emmett Johnson
Travis Hunter
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Travis Hunter
vs
Malachi Fields
Travis Hunter
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Travis Hunter
vs
Malik Davis
Travis Hunter
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Hunter
vs
Jaylin Noel
Travis Hunter
vs
Sean Tucker
Travis Hunter
vs
Cade Otton
Travis Hunter
vs
Chris Bell
Travis Hunter
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Travis Hunter
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Travis Hunter
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Travis Hunter
vs
Cooper Kupp
Travis Hunter
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Travis Hunter
vs
Jordan James
Travis Hunter
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Hunter
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Travis Hunter
vs
Caleb Douglas
Travis Hunter
vs
Kaytron Allen
Travis Hunter
vs
Jauan Jennings
Travis Hunter
vs
Gunnar Helm
Travis Hunter
vs
Cameron Dicker
Travis Hunter
vs
Malik Washington
Travis Hunter
vs
Dylan Sampson
Travis Hunter
vs
Puka Nacua
Travis Hunter
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Travis Hunter
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Travis Hunter
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Travis Hunter
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Travis Hunter
vs
Justin Jefferson
Travis Hunter
vs
Drake London
Travis Hunter
vs
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Travis Hunter
vs
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Travis Hunter
vs
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Travis Hunter
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Travis Hunter
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Travis Hunter
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Mike Evans
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vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Denver Broncos
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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vs
Cam Little
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Ray Davis
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Pat Freiermuth
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Chig Okonkwo
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Aaron Rodgers
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Cade Otton
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Kayshon Boutte
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen Nailor
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malachi Fields
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Houston Texans
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
T.J. Hockenson
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vs
Samaje Perine
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Hunter Henry
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Cyrus Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tre Tucker
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jaydon Blue
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
C.J. Stroud
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Jacoby Brissett
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
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Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Denzel Boston
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Puka Nacua
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Justin Jefferson
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Drake London
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
George Pickens
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Chris Olave
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Nico Collins
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
A.J. Brown
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vs
Malik Nabers
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Devonta Smith
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Zay Flowers
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Tee Higgins
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rashee Rice
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Davante Adams
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vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Marvin Harrison Jr.

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Byron Buxton

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Emeka Egbuka

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