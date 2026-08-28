Michael F Florio's favorite breakout WR candidates in the middle and later rounds. His list of deep sleeper wide receivers to win your 2026 fantasy league.
Breakouts win fantasy football leagues. A couple of middle-round picks that perform like top options or later-round picks that become every-week starters transform teams and seasons.
In other sports, you may shoot to build a safe, deep team. In football, the lineup is smaller, and the scoring is more big-play reliant. Hitting on one of these picks can take a good team and make them a true contender.
Last year, receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, George Pickens, Zay Flowers, and Davante Adams helped elevate rosters to championship contenders. This year, a new batch of WRs will do the same.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Middle-Round Breakout Wide Receivers
DJ Moore is my guy at WR this season. First, he was targeted more in the playoffs than in any regular-season game. He led all Bears receivers in playoff yards. He led all Bears receivers in yards on passes when Caleb Williams held the ball for 2.5 or more seconds. Josh Allen has never averaged less than 2.9 seconds to throw.
Moore’s improvising style simply fits Allen well. Plus, he has a history of success under Joe Brady. Lastly, there is incentive for both the Bills and Moore to put up numbers this year. In the range of outcomes is a career year, passing-wise, from Allen. Moore brings WR1 value at a WR3 price.
“As the leader of the DJ Moore hype train I just gotta ask… what took everyone so long?”
That and 4 other players I am pounding the table for this draft season! pic.twitter.com/wDQr7tZofz
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 18, 2026
Emeka Egbuka was performing at a near top-5 receiver pace for the first seven weeks of the season last year. Then injuries to both him and Baker Mayfield derailed what could have been one of the best rookie receiver seasons in recent history. Those injuries led to Egbuka having the second-lowest catchable target rate.
Still, I believe the talent we saw early on is the real Egbuka. Plus, with Mike Evans gone, there is now a path for Egbuka to be the top target. New OC Zac Robinson has talked about using him as the Z receiver, which means more motion, more routes detached from the line of scrimmage, and fewer number-one corners. Egbuka has flashed the league-winning upside; this year, he does so for the entirety of the season.
Ladd McConkey with new OC Mike McDaniel could reach the heights we thought he could last season. For one, McDaniel would often lock in on his top receivers and reward them with a large target share. He also would put his receivers in a position to win after the catch.
McConkey has that skill set, as he was top 15 in YAC over expectation last season, per Next Gen Stats. I also believe he is a better field stretcher than consensus thinks. I expect the Chargers to be one of the top offenses in the league, and if so, McConkey will greatly exceed his ADP.
Christian Watson was asked to expand his role last season, and it led to his best stretch as a pro. Watson continues to thrive as a field stretcher, but now has the opportunity to be more than just that with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks both gone.
Plus, there have been reports that the Packers want to throw more this season. Their defense may force their hand, as Green Bay could be in a lot of high-scoring, back-and-forth type games. That is ideal for Watson, who brings WR1 upside at a WR3 cost.
Yards Per Route Leaders Among WRs
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 3.8
- Puka Nacua, 3.8
HUGE GAP
- Luther Burder, 2.8
- Zay Flowers 2.8
- Stefon Diggs, 2.7
- Christian Watson, 2.7
- Terry McLaurin, 2.6
- CeeDee Lamb, 2.5
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, 2.5
- George Pickens, 2.5
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) June 16, 2026
Terry McLaurin is coming off a letdown season where both he and Jayden Daniels missed time due to injury. In 2024, when both were healthy, McLaurin finished as the WR7 overall and caught 12 of the 25 touchdowns Daniels threw. His whole career, the fantasy community said: “imagine how good he would be with a good QB.” We have proof of concept; he would be a fantasy WR1. Yet due to last year, he can get him at a discount.
Luther Burden III has been a favorite of mine since he was an NFL draft prospect. It took a while, but we started to see the breakout last season, as Burden averaged 15 fantasy PPG in the final four games. He was top-5 among receivers in yards per target, YAC per catch, and yards per route run. In fact, he posted the second-best yards per route run of any rookie since 2016.
Ben Johnson, who has always featured slot receivers at a high rate, has constantly talked up Burden this summer. Plus, with Burden being banged up, his price remained in check. He brings WR1 upside on what should be a high-powered Bears offense.
My WR tiers!
Broke down the tiers and gave some of my favorite targets in each! (Obviously a Puka suspension would change things) pic.twitter.com/t9mQYecuyJ
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 11, 2026
Parker Washington started to break out last season, when he was the WR11 from Week 9 on. In fact, he averaged nearly 17 fantasy PPG in games with at least five targets. Do I think Washington is the best talent in the Jaguars receiver room? No, but I do think he is the best fit with Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has always featured the slot at a high rate, which is where Washington will primarily play. He also is at his best when targeting the middle of the field. With a different QB, this would be Brian Thomas Jr., but given Lawrence’s tendencies, Washington brings breakout upside.
Trevor Lawrence Slot %
- 2025: 30%
- 2024: 35%
- 2023: 37%
- 2022: 35%
- 2021: 33%
League avg in that span in 30%. Lawrence clearly throws to slot at a high rate, but first year with Liam Coen was a career low
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 4, 2026
Carnell Tate is going to see a lot of volume this season. Since 2010, every receiver drafted in the top five saw at least 115 targets if they stayed healthy. Plus, Brian Daboll has always featured his WR1 at a high rate. Stefon Diggs averaged 165 targets per season in two years with him. Malik Nabers saw 170 targets in his rookie season and was on pace for over 180 before getting injured last year.
The Titans are also likely going to be trailing often, which means they will have to throw. Tate has been getting drafted as a low-end WR3, but can volume his way to a higher finish.
Later Round Breakout Wide Receivers
Doubs is a personal favorite of mine. I always thought he was underrated with the Packers, and the Patriots seem to agree cause they gave him a hefty contract this offseason. Doubs has shown he can win out wide, downfield, and in the red zone. There has been talk of him potentially seeing more time in the slot as well.
Doubs was 12th among all receivers in fantasy points per target last year and should see more volume this year. He can be drafted in the reserve rounds, but has a chance to be an every-week starter in the Patriots' high-powered offense.
Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell are two Dolphins receivers worth taking a flier on this draft season. Douglas, a third-round pick, has received rave reviews all summer and made a spectacular catch in preseason. More importantly, he played every snap with Malik Willis.
Bell, also a third-round pick, had first-round buzz before he tore his ACL. He has returned to practice for Miami and could be ready to start the season. Both are late-round picks, but have the upside to become weekly contributors on a Dolphins team that will likely be trialing often, meaning they will have to throw.
Travis Hunter is an extremely talented receiver. Sure, he is expected to play more defense than offense. However, Liam Coen has stated that Hunter will still contribute on offense, and reports have indicated that he can be used more than the fantasy community is expecting.
This is a bet on talent in the late, potentially last round, of your fantasy drafts. If he does not play enough on offense to be fantasy relevant, you can simply toss him to the waiver wire, like many players who get drafted in his range.
The case for drafting Travis Hunter at cost:
- He is an extremely talented WR
- His ADP makes him free. His ADP on the sites I've seen is round 15 or later. In best ball round 12+
- Consensus is using context clues to make a logical assumption (JAX deeper at WR than CB, will…
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) July 30, 2026
Ja'Kobi Lane is a big-bodied receiver who can stretch the field and win in the red zone. The Ravens are searching for a number two receiver to step up, and Lane is a pick of the new regime. It may not happen right away, but Lane has the chance to carve out a large enough role to be a weekly flex option in a Ravens offense that should score plenty.
5 preseason breakouts that will have a fantasy impact this season! pic.twitter.com/PpMpT4oYxM
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 27, 2026
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- DJ Moore, Emeka Egbuka, Ladd McConkey, Christian Watson, Terry McLaurin, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, Carnell Tate, Romeo Doubs, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Travis Hunter, Ja'Kobi Lane. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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