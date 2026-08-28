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Adam Koffler's Fantasy Football League-Winners: 5 Late-Round Must-Draft Players

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Blake Corum - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Adam Koffler's 5 fantasy football breakout players and potential league-winning picks for 2026. His top late round breakout candidates include Blake Corum, Kenny Gainwell and more.

In my last article of the "must-haves" series, I bring to you my favorite late-round targets. These will be guys going in Rounds 9-12.

Check out my early-round targets and mid-round targets for a good overview of the players I want to build my fantasy football teams around this season. You'll notice there are no quarterbacks, and that's on purpose. I will typically wait until the late rounds to draft a quarterback, especially in leagues that reward six points per passing touchdown, where mobility becomes less of a factor.

By Round 9, we've already built the core of our team. That's cool and all, but the late rounds are what separate the amateurs from the experts. Let's all be experts this season. Here are my five must-have late-round league winners for 2026 fantasy football.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Blake Corum, RB - Los Angeles Rams

Yahoo ADP - 99.5 (RB34)

Corum is a stud. He's also in an elite offense. The only problem (in past years) is that he's been "stuck" behind Sean McVay's boy, Kyren Williams.

However, after posting the best Expected Points Added (EPA) per rush attempt last season (+0.11) and earning the trust of his head coach, one can reasonably expect Corum's workload to increase in 2026.

Per PlayerProfiler, Corum was second among running backs in explosive rating last season (122.9), whereas Williams ranked just 25th (100.5).

Where Williams gets the edge over Corum, however, is in the receiving department.

In 2025, King Kyren ran 420 routes with a PFF receiving grade of 64.7 (26th among qualified running backs). Corum, on the other hand, ran just 157 routes and received the second-lowest receiving grade (36.9) among qualified backs.

While small, Corum's route participation did increase slightly after the Rams' bye week last season. He went from an 11.9% route participation rate to an 18% route participation rate.

His 27.8% route participation in the Conference Championship Game was a season high. Meanwhile, Williams' route participation that game was just 36.1%.

At a minimum, the trend was favorable for Corum as the season progressed. That's great, but he doesn't even need that receiving work to be successful in this offense.

The Rams have the highest projected implied total per game in 2026 and will play with the lead in most games.

That's awesome news for Corum, especially considering Williams is the back more likely to be on the field in trailing game scripts.

If this team is as good as we think they'll be in 2026, Corum is going to be a big part of that. And if anything were to happen to Williams during the season that would force him to miss time, you're looking at a league winner.

Let's give Corum 15 rush attempts per game and see what happens!

 

Josh Downs, WR - Indianapolis Colts

Yahoo ADP - 108.7 (WR41)

For three years, Downs has been cast as a slot-only receiver playing in three wide receiver sets. He's eclipsed a 70% slot rate in each of those three seasons. But things appear to be changing in 2026.

Head coach Shane Steichen is on record saying they're going to play Downs more on the outside.

And that seems to be coming to fruition. In OTAs and Training Camp alike, Downs has played both inside and outside.

With Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell out, and an aging Keenan Allen in, it seems highly likely Downs will become more of a full-time player in 2026.

He told the media he'd like to get back to being the target hog he was in college.

Allen will certainly earn some targets, but everything from Colts beat writers suggests he'll be used in a more part-time role in his age-34 season.

That leaves Downs to compete mostly with Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce for targets. While he should be ready for Week 1, Warren is currently nursing a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Pierce is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery. While just removed from the PUP, he's still likely not anywhere near 100%.

And while Pierce is a weapon for the Colts offense, he's not a target hog. His career-high target share is 18%, with a career-best 18.3% target rate.

Just two years ago, in 2025, Downs posted a career-best 25.6% target share and 29.6% target rate. Not only was he a target hog that season, but he was efficient, posting 2.22 yards per route run (21st among wide receivers) and 0.113 first downs per route run (13th).

The passing attack will run through Downs and Warren in 2026, consistent with what we've seen and heard throughout Training Camp.

He's one of the cheapest WR1s out there in an offense that looked really good last year when Daniel Jones was healthy.

 

Kenny Gainwell, RB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yahoo ADP - 118.4 (RB39)

Gainwell broke out for the Steelers last season. He finished as a low-end fantasy RB2, totaling over 1,000 scrimmage yards on a career-high 187 touches.

His career-best performance landed him a two-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers. This came with nearly $10 million fully guaranteed.

Certainly, Gainwell will fit nicely into the "Rachaad White" role for the Bucs, but he's obviously going to do much more than that considering all of the facts.

Head coach Todd Bowles has consistently referred to Bucky Irving and Gainwell as "1A/1B." And we're seeing that play out in Training Camp.

Baker Mayfield has been blown away by Gainwell in camp. He called him "much more than a gadget guy." He's been making plays all over the field, and he's caught a few touchdown passes this summer.

Bucs beat writer Greg Auman went as far as to say he thinks there's a chance Gainwell could lead this team in receptions. Talk about a vote of confidence!

Irving dealt with a multitude of injuries last year, and his efficiency fell off a cliff as a result. In order to keep him upright and healthy, the Bucs will likely limit his overall touches.

That's where Gainwell comes into play. And it sounds like he could get a lot of the high-value touches (receptions, red zone, etc.), especially if Sean Tucker becomes a camp casualty as widely speculated.

If you're playing in a full PPR league, Gainwell should be on your radar as a viable RB2 for those who want to go WR-heavy to start their drafts.

 

Michael Pittman Jr., WR - Pittsburgh Steelers

Yahoo ADP - 120.0 (WR48)

Despite increased competition for targets last season (Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce used more in the passing game), Pittman still earned a 21% target share.

And with Daniel Jones under center, Pittman ranked 19th in fantasy points per game (14.1). Now he goes to Pittsburgh to play with Aaron Rodgers, alongside DK Metcalf.

His competition for targets goes from Pierce, Warren, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell to Metcalf, Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington.

That is a night-and-day difference.

Metcalf's role is locked in. He's an outside receiver with a high average depth of target (aDoT). Per PlayerProfiler, he played just 13.2% of his snaps from the slot and was rarely put in motion (1.2%).

Metcalf earned just a 22% target share despite minimal competition for targets. In fact, his biggest competition for targets was Kenny Gainwell, who logged a 16% target share.

Guess what? Gainwell is no longer there, which is great news for Pittman considering his skill set and his prowess on short and intermediate routes.

Steelers beat writer Nick Farabaugh believes it'll be Pittman as the "chain mover" for Rodgers. That's a valuable role.

In 2024, that was Garrett Wilson, who earned a 25.2% target share with a 9.3 aDoT. In 2023, Pittman was fifth among wideouts in target share (28.1%) with an aDoT of 7.8 yards. He finished as a top-15 wide receiver that season despite catching just four touchdowns.

Sure, that was a few years ago now, but Pittman has always been an above-average target earner. Now he enters a situation that should let him once again be the alpha in the room.

In the 10th round? Sign me up!

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE - Los Angeles Rams

Yahoo ADP - 126.8 (TE22)

Ferguson caught just 11 balls on 25 targets last season but finished with 231 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

This one takes some projecting due to his limited role, but the stars are starting to align.

For starters, Ferguson told reporters he's slimmed down and is learning all positions in the offseason (F, Z, X, Y).

He's also running more intermediate routes, which should increase his target share. That'll be needed for every-week consistency, considering his aDoT was a massive 18.6 yards.

With a loaded tight end room and a really good run game, it's not likely Ferguson takes on an every-down role. But guess what? We don't need that from him in order to get spike weeks in fantasy football.

This guy will get deep targets. Per Fantasy Points Data, he led all tight ends in that category despite logging just a 35% route participation rate.

Ferguson won't be the number one or even number two target on his team; that's a given with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the field.

However, with such a thin wide receiver room, there's been a lot of talk about him being "WR3" in this offense. That's a valuable role, especially considering this team is projected to score the most points in football this season.

The contingency upside comes into play if Nacua or Adams are forced to miss any time. Ferguson averaged 43.5 yards and a touchdown on just a 57% route participation rate in two games Adams sat last season.

You could do a lot worse with your last pick in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Blake Corum, Josh Downs, Kenny Gainwell, Michael Pittman Jr., Terrance Ferguson:

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Matthew Golden
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Makai Lemon
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KC Concepcion
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Jalen Hurts
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Jordan Love
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Jakobi Meyers
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Jameson Williams
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Ray Davis
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Emmett Johnson
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Jaydon Blue
Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Brock Purdy
Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Jonathon Brooks
Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
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J.K. Dobbins
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RJ Harvey
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DK Metcalf
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Jaxson Dart
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Jordan Mason
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Trevor Lawrence
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Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
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TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
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Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
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Baker Mayfield
Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
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Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
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KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
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Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
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George Kittle
Josh Downs
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
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Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Kyler Murray
Josh Downs
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Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
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Alec Pierce
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Josh Downs
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Jordan Love
Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
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Christian Watson
Josh Downs
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Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
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Jadarian Price
Josh Downs
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Josh Downs
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Rachaad White
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Lamar Jackson
Josh Downs
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Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
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David Montgomery
Josh Downs
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Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
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Parker Washington
Josh Downs
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Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
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Mike Evans
Josh Downs
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Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
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DJ Moore
Josh Downs
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Malik Willis
Josh Downs
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Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
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Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
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Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
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Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
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Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
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Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
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Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
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Daniel Jones
Josh Downs
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Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
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Josh Downs
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Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
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Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
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Justin Jefferson
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Drake London
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George Pickens
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Chris Olave
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Nico Collins
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A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
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Malik Nabers
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Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
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Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
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Zay Flowers
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Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
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Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
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Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
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Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
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Davante Adams
Josh Downs
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Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
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Rashid Shaheed
Josh Downs
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Jalen McMillan
Josh Downs
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Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
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Jordyn Tyson
Josh Downs
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Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
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Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
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Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
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Jalen Nailor
Josh Downs
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Kayshon Boutte
Josh Downs
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Tre Harris
Josh Downs
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Calvin Ridley
Josh Downs
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Pat Bryant
Josh Downs
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Josh Downs
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Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
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Adonai Mitchell
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Matthew Stafford
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jordan Mason
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Xavier Worthy
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Michael Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jaxson Dart
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jared Goff
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RJ Harvey
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Stefon Diggs
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Chuba Hubbard
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Courtland Sutton
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Bo Nix
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Brock Purdy
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Baker Mayfield
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Josh Downs
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Matthew Golden
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Quentin Johnston
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Makai Lemon
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Blake Corum
Michael Pittman Jr.
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KC Concepcion
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jonathon Brooks
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George Kittle
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Jordan Addison
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Dalton Kincaid
Michael Pittman Jr.
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J.K. Dobbins
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
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DK Metcalf
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Kyler Murray
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Tony Pollard
Michael Pittman Jr.
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Alec Pierce
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Sam Laporta
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jordan Love
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Dak Prescott
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Romeo Doubs
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Trevor Lawrence
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Caleb Williams
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Rachaad White
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Jayden Reed
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Jalen Coker
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Jakobi Meyers
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Malik Willis
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Jaylen Warren
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Mark Andrews
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Rome Odunze
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Daniel Jones
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Tyler Warren
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Tyler Shough
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vs
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Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
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Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Drake London
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Houston Texans
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ray Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Ward
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bryce Young
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Darnold
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Little
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Bryant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denver Broncos
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jason Myers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Shough
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Terrance Ferguson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Daniel Jones
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Willis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Coker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malachi Fields
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rachaad White
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Samaje Perine
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordan Love
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Alec Pierce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyler Murray
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dawson Knox
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Noah Gray
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cole Kmet
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Theo Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Noah Fant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Tonges
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Eli Raridon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Erick All Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mason Taylor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Marlin Klein
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oscar Delp
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Austin Hooper

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