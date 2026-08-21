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Adam Koffler's Fantasy Football League-Winners: 6 Early-Round Must-Draft Players

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Adam Koffler's 6 fantasy football breakout players and potential league-winning picks for 2026. His top early round breakout candidates include Kenneth Walker, Chris Olave and more.

The term "league winner" gets thrown around a lot. Not every player deserves that title, but we'll do what we can to identify players who could be big-time difference makers in fantasy football this season.

A league winner typically ascends due to talent, opportunity, and health. They also (generally speaking) outperform their average draft position (ADP). It's important to hit on your early-round picks, but it's also just as important to pick the right players in the mid-to-late rounds as well to gain that competitive edge over your league-mates.

In this article, I'll highlight six players from the first five rounds that I'm targeting most often this season. Of course, I'd love to have all three of Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and Ja'Marr Chase, but that can't happen (unless you have an Auction draft, in which case, go for it). Here they are: my six must-have early-round league winners for 2026 fantasy football.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

James Cook III, RB - Buffalo Bills

Yahoo ADP - 9.9 (RB5)

Outside of Gibbs and Robinson, there might not be a safer running back on the board than Cook. And there's an upside case for even more in 2026.

In four seasons, Cook has missed just one game due to a minor toe injury. Health can be random at times, but it doesn't hurt (no pun intended) that he's running behind a top-five offensive line with a mobile Josh Allen at quarterback.

After signing a lucrative contract extension last offseason, Cook led all backs with 95.4 rushing yards per game and an elite 5.25 yards per carry on 309 rush attempts.

In 2024, he rushed just 207 times but still managed to churn out 4.87 yards per carry with a whopping 16 touchdowns.

He was a clear fantasy RB1 in both years. But he wasn't top five, and that's because of his lack of involvement in the passing game.

Last season, Cook ranked just 25th among running backs in route participation (37.1%). In 2024, just 33rd (35.2%). In both years, he averaged just 2.4 targets per game.

But that's going to change in 2026. Per Bills beat writer Alex Brasky, new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael hinted at Cook being used more in the passing game this season.

"Anytime you can get the ball in his hands, you have an opportunity for a big play," said Carmichael. "I think he can bring value not only in the run game, but in the pass game as well."

And in a recent interview, Yahoo's Matt Harmon asked Cook about his potential increased involvement in the passing game.

It seems pretty clear that Cook will see more than 2.4 targets per game this season.

And if the "coach speak" and the man himself hinting at more involvement weren't enough, Ty Johnson, one of the league's better passing-down backs, has a knee injury and has missed the last couple of weeks of practice.

Cook is also eligible to renegotiate his contract after this season, and you better believe he'll be looking for Gibbs, Robinson, and Jonathan Taylor-type money after a career year in 2026.

 

Kenneth Walker, RB - Kansas City Chiefs

Yahoo ADP - 17.1 (RB10)

Make no mistake about it, Andy Reid wants a workhorse running back. So, after years of being mid in the rushing department, the Chiefs went out and signed Walker to a three-year, $43 million contract with $28.7 million guaranteed.

Eric Bieniemy is also back with the Chiefs as the offensive coordinator (OC). He was with the team from 2013 to 2022 as the running backs coach and OC.

Ever since 2017, when they drafted Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs have been on the hunt (pun intended) for that next workhorse.

Yes, it's nine years ago, but the coaching staff is essentially the same. As a rookie, Hunt saw a 78% opportunity share and 16.4 weighted opportunities per game (both ranked top six among running backs, per PlayerProfiler). That included 4.2 targets per game.

Then in 2020, the Chiefs reached on Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round. Despite not profiling as an every-down back, CEH was handed a 67% opportunity share and nearly 15 weighted opportunities per game. That included 4.2 targets per game.

In 2024, Walker averaged 4.8 targets per game and had the fourth-highest running back target share (13.8%) and fifth-highest route participation rate (51.8%), showing he can handle a receiving workload out of the backfield.

Now, after years of Darrel Williams, Damien Williams, an aged LeSean McCoy, and Hunt, it's now Walker's time as the newest bell cow in Kansas City.

Last season, Walker played 17 games for the first time in his career. Yes, his overall touches were down as the Seahawks employed a split between him and Zach Charbonnet, but Walker's advanced analytics stand out.

Per Fantasy Points Data, he ranked first in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.28) and second in explosive run percentage (8.1%).

Meanwhile, Hunt, the primary ball carrier for the Chiefs last season, ranked 41st in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.10) and 46th in explosive run percentage (1.2%).

The upgrade at the position is massive, and from everything we've heard and seen at training camp, this is Walker's backfield, and Walker's backfield alone.

Smash the draft button in Round 2.

 

Chris Olave, WR - New Orleans Saints

Yahoo ADP - 33.2 (WR12)

Olave was elite last season. The best part, his efficiency and production didn't take a hit when rookie quarterback Tyler Shough took over in Week 8.

Without Shough
(Weeks 1-7)		 With Shough
(Weeks 8-17)
Target share 28.5% 26.2%
Targets per route run 0.29 0.26
Targets per game 9.7 9.2
Yards per route run 1.89 2.23
Rec. yards per game 62.9 80.3
First read target share 33.3% 34.1%
First downs per route run 0.090 0.099
Fantasy points per game 15.0 18.2

Olave averaged 16.8 fantasy points per game and finished squarely inside the top 10 at the wide receiver position.

He did that with a new head coach/play-caller in Kellen Moore, a quarterback change halfway through the season, and one of the worst running games in the NFL.

Now, Olave heads into Year 2 with consistency at play-caller and quarterback, with a massive upgrade at running back in the form of Travis Etienne Jr.

Naysayers were skeptical of the Saints' WR1 repeating as a top-10 guy this season after the team took Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 Draft.

That was a great pick, and Tyson looked the part in Training Camp, but the injury bug bit him again. He suffered his third hamstring injury in less than a year, which puts him on the shelf for up to two months.

His slow ramp-up will allow Olave to thrive once again with little competition for targets on an ascending offense with an undervalued second-year quarterback and an elite play-caller.

Olave is currently going off the board as the WR12, but he's got just as much upside as anybody not named Chase, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

 

Colston Loveland, TE - Chicago Bears

Yahoo ADP - 39.6 (TE3)

At just 21 years old, Loveland caught 70 balls for 906 yards and six touchdowns on 107 targets (including two playoff games).

He did that despite not getting a full-time role until Week 8 and playing alongside Cole Kmet for 15 games.

From then on, Loveland led the entire pass-catching group that included D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Kmet in the following categories:

  • Targets per game (7.1) and target share (19.3%)
  • Targets per route run (0.26)
  • Receiving yards per game (63.7)
  • Receiving yards market share (25.6%)
  • Yards per route run (2.34)
  • Red zone targets (14)
  • First read target share (22.9%)
  • First downs per route run (0.113)
  • Fantasy points per route run (0.52)

At 21 years old! In a Ben Johnson offense that is notoriously difficult to learn. And Loveland put up those numbers on just a 65% route participation rate (25th among tight ends).

Moore is now gone, and Burden is dealing with a groin injury that will force him to miss a few weeks leading up to Week 1.

Odunze battled a foot injury last season, and while all signs point to him being in a good place health-wise, it's unclear whether that will affect him throughout a full 17-game season.

All of that opens the door to Loveland being at worst a top three option on a high-powered offense that is projected to play in a lot of competitive, high-scoring games as a result of their lackluster defense.

At best, Loveland is pass-catcher number one in a Ben Johnson offense led by an ascending star quarterback in Caleb Williams.

If camp highlights and talk are any indication of Loveland's ceiling in 2026, the sky's the limit.

 

Jaylen Waddle, WR - Denver Broncos

Yahoo ADP - 43.3 (WR19)

In an effort to expedite Bo Nix's development, the Broncos went out and traded a first- and third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for Waddle.

For those who argue he isn't in the "elite" category, I would strongly disagree. As a 22-year-old rookie, Waddle caught 104 balls for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns on 140 targets.

His volume then took a big hit when the Dolphins brought in Tyreek Hill in 2022, but his efficiency went through the roof.

The next two seasons, Waddle averaged 2.83 and 2.67 yards per route run, respectively. He became a highly efficient big play maven, averaging over 14 yards per catch in three of the last four seasons.

Now, he becomes the unquestioned WR1 in Denver, and it's clear Sean Payton has a plan to maximize his talent.

Waddle spent the last four years playing alongside one of, if not the most elite wide receivers of our time. Hill was regularly earning a 30% target share with a 30% target rate.

Meanwhile, Waddle's biggest competition for targets this season, Courtland Sutton, had just a 19.6% target share and 21.1% target rate last season.

Sutton's yards per route run (1.85) ranked just 36th among receivers. Despite the Dolphins' struggles in 2025, Waddle posted an impressive 2.42 yards per route run.

Now, he enters a much-improved offensive environment with a head coach who wants to manufacture touches for him.

When A.J. Brown went from Tennessee to Philadelphia, his fantasy points per game jumped from 15.1 to 17.6. When Stefon Diggs went from Minnesota to Buffalo, his fantasy points per game jumped from 14.1 to 20.5.

Waddle is the next elite wide receiver to enter a better offensive environment that will take off midway through their career. Currently going as the WR19 off the board, prime Waddle is being drafted at his floor. Take advantage!

 

Ladd McConkey, WR - Los Angeles Chargers

Yahoo ADP - 45.9 (WR20)

There are a ton of great receivers in Rounds 3-4 this season. But out of all of them, McConkey might just be my favorite (after Waddle).

Keenan Allen can no longer hurt Ladd and his fantasy managers, as he's now with the Colts. It's crazy to think a 33-year-old Allen could have such an impact on McConkey's output in his sophomore season after what he did as a rookie, but he did.

We've also come to find out McConkey dealt with a multitude of injuries last season. That, along with a lack of layup targets, completely zapped his fantasy value.

But 2026 looks a lot different. There's a massive play-caller upgrade with Mike McDaniel becoming the Chargers' offensive coordinator.

And despite reports of Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris looking good in camp, it seems pretty obvious McConkey will benefit the most from the new-look offense.

Per Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett, McConkey ranks sixth among receivers in yards per route run on plays with pre-snap motion the last two years (2.56). Fittingly, McDaniel's offenses have led the league in pre-snap motion rate each of the last five years.

Just like Waddle, McConkey was elite as a rookie. Per Fantasy Points Data, he was eighth in yards per route run (2.57), 11th in first downs per route run (0.116), and 13th in fantasy points per route run (0.54).

McConkey finished as the WR18 on a per-game basis despite running just the 35th-most routes among wide receivers.

The Chargers also brought in two tight ends to play alongside Oronde Gadsden. Between Charlie Kolar, David Njoku, and Gadsden, we could see the Chargers live in 13 personnel more often.

Fewer receivers on the field is generally a positive boost for the one wideout. Most likely, that'll be McConkey.

More routes, more pre-snap motion, and better efficiency could elevate Ladd to top 10 status in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for James Cook III, Kenneth Walker, Chris Olave, Colston Loveland, Jaylen Waddle, Ladd McConkey:

James Cook III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
James Cook III
vs
Justin Jefferson
James Cook III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Saquon Barkley
James Cook III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
James Cook III
vs
Chase Brown
James Cook III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
James Cook III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
James Cook III
vs
Drake London
James Cook III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
James Cook III
vs
De'Von Achane
James Cook III
vs
Puka Nacua
James Cook III
vs
Derrick Henry
James Cook III
vs
Bijan Robinson
James Cook III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
James Cook III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
James Cook III
vs
Omarion Hampton
James Cook III
vs
George Pickens
James Cook III
vs
Brock Bowers
James Cook III
vs
Chris Olave
James Cook III
vs
Nico Collins
James Cook III
vs
A.J. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Malik Nabers
James Cook III
vs
Trey McBride
James Cook III
vs
Kyren Williams
James Cook III
vs
Javonte Williams
James Cook III
vs
Devonta Smith
James Cook III
vs
Zay Flowers
James Cook III
vs
Ladd McConkey
James Cook III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Josh Jacobs
James Cook III
vs
Josh Allen
James Cook III
vs
Breece Hall
James Cook III
vs
Tee Higgins
James Cook III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
James Cook III
vs
Rashee Rice
James Cook III
vs
Garrett Wilson
James Cook III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
James Cook III
vs
D'Andre Swift
James Cook III
vs
Davante Adams
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
James Cook III
vs
Colston Loveland
James Cook III
vs
Luther Burden III
James Cook III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
James Cook III
vs
Jameson Williams
James Cook III
vs
Cam Skattebo
James Cook III
vs
Mike Evans
James Cook III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
James Cook III
vs
Lamar Jackson
James Cook III
vs
David Montgomery
James Cook III
vs
Parker Washington
James Cook III
vs
DJ Moore
James Cook III
vs
Jadarian Price
James Cook III
vs
Bucky Irving
James Cook III
vs
Christian Watson
James Cook III
vs
Jayden Daniels
James Cook III
vs
Joe Burrow
James Cook III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
James Cook III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
James Cook III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
James Cook III
vs
Jalen Hurts
James Cook III
vs
Tyler Warren
James Cook III
vs
Drake Maye
James Cook III
vs
Carnell Tate
James Cook III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
James Cook III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
James Cook III
vs
Rome Odunze
James Cook III
vs
Tucker Kraft
James Cook III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Rico Dowdle
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Warren
James Cook III
vs
Tony Pollard
James Cook III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
James Cook III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
James Cook III
vs
Blake Corum
James Cook III
vs
RJ Harvey
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
James Cook III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
James Cook III
vs
Jordan Mason
James Cook III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
James Cook III
vs
Kyle Monangai
James Cook III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Rachaad White
James Cook III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
James Cook III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
James Cook III
vs
Tank Bigsby
James Cook III
vs
Woody Marks
James Cook III
vs
Tyjae Spears
James Cook III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
James Cook III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
James Cook III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Jonah Coleman
James Cook III
vs
Jaydon Blue
James Cook III
vs
Alvin Kamara
James Cook III
vs
Dylan Sampson
James Cook III
vs
Ray Davis
James Cook III
vs
Sean Tucker
James Cook III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Samaje Perine
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
vs
A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jameson Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Parker Washington
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DJ Moore
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian Watson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Joe Burrow
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake Maye
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Carnell Tate
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rome Odunze
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Woody Marks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenneth Walker III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ray Davis
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sean Tucker
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
vs
James Cook III
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Allen
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Olave
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Olave
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Olave
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Olave
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chris Olave
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Olave
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Olave
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Olave
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Olave
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chris Olave
vs
Joe Burrow
Chris Olave
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Olave
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Olave
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chris Olave
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Olave
vs
Drake Maye
Chris Olave
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Olave
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Olave
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Olave
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chris Olave
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Olave
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Olave
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Olave
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Olave
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Olave
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Olave
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Olave
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Olave
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Olave
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Olave
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Olave
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Olave
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Olave
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Olave
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chris Olave
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Olave
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Olave
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Olave
vs
Jauan Jennings
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Davante Adams
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
D'Andre Swift
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Cam Skattebo
Colston Loveland
vs
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
vs
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
vs
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
vs
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
vs
Joe Burrow
Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
vs
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Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
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Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Nabers
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Hurts
Colston Loveland
vs
A.J. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Nico Collins
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake Maye
Colston Loveland
vs
Chris Olave
Colston Loveland
vs
Carnell Tate
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
George Pickens
Colston Loveland
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Colston Loveland
vs
Omarion Hampton
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Derrick Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
De'Von Achane
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Herbert
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake London
Colston Loveland
vs
Rico Dowdle
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Chase Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Caleb Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Saquon Barkley
Colston Loveland
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Jefferson
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
James Cook III
Colston Loveland
vs
Dak Prescott
Colston Loveland
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Colston Loveland
vs
Jayden Reed
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
David Njoku
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
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D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
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vs
Tee Higgins
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
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Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
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Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
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Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
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Jayden Reed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Waddle
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Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
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KC Concepcion
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Denzel Boston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Javonte Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kyren Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Breece Hall
Ladd McConkey
vs
Trey McBride
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ladd McConkey
vs
A.J. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brock Bowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Davante Adams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
Derrick Henry
Ladd McConkey
vs
Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Von Achane
Ladd McConkey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chase Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ladd McConkey
vs
James Cook III
Ladd McConkey
vs
David Montgomery
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bucky Irving
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Joe Burrow
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Warren
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake Maye
Ladd McConkey
vs
Carnell Tate
Ladd McConkey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Reed
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
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Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ladd McConkey
vs
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Ladd McConkey
vs
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Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
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Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
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Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Makai Lemon
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alec Pierce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ladd McConkey
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Ladd McConkey
vs
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Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Nailor
Ladd McConkey
vs
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Ladd McConkey
vs
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Ladd McConkey
vs
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Ladd McConkey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jauan Jennings

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