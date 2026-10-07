Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 5, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
There are now four full weeks of NFL football completed for the 2026 season. That means that there is a lot of data to consider, and the fantasy football picture is coming more into focus.
As players solidify their roles, injuries continue to pile up, and athletes look to break out and surprise, there are still certain individuals you can usually count on each week and certain things you may not see coming as it relates to fantasy football. That is part of the fun.
Following Week 4, which running backs are on the upswing and which players are seeing a decline? RotoBaller dives deep into snap counts, usage, and production from this past Sunday.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Fantasy Football Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos
Second-year running back RJ Harvey saw an uptick in snaps played in a 24-14 Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and set 2026 season-highs across multiple statistical categories. He led Denver's backfield in offensive snaps played with 30, which was also the highest tally of the season for him thus far.
Harvey rushed seven times for 25 yards (3.6 yards per carry) against the 49ers. He also led the Broncos in both receptions (10) and receiving yards (68). Harvey was tied for the second-most receptions by a running back in the NFL in Week 4, only behind Chase Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals (11) and tying Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams.
The number of carries, rushing yards, receptions, and receiving yards were all season-bests for Harvey, while his 10 receptions marked a new career-high. His 68 receiving yards are the second-most he has ever recorded (he had 71 yards through the air against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025).
While the rushing production on Sunday wasn't necessarily impressive for Harvey, he proved that he can be a strong asset in the passing game. J.K. Dobbins, who played 21 offensive snaps, led the Broncos against the 49ers on the ground with 11 rushes for 40 yards (3.6 yards per carry).
According to Pro Football Focus, Harvey has the most yards after catch this season with 193. Harvey also ranks No. 10 on PFF in Week 4 with an elusive rating of 121.0.
In the passing game, Harvey recorded an EPA per play of plus-0.09 and a total EPA of plus-0.9 in Week 4, per rbsdm.com. According to PFF, Harvey ran a receiving route on 19 snaps and forced eight missed tackles after a reception.
Despite missing a Week 2 loss to the Jaguars, Harvey currently leads the Broncos in receptions with 20. He has recorded 132 receiving yards and 49 rushing yards on 12 carries (4.1 yards per attempt) in 2026. Harvey has not yet scored a touchdown. Dobbins is yet to find the end zone either.
Expect Harvey and Dobbins to continue to both get work out of the backfield. With rookie running back Jonah Coleman currently on injured reserve, Tyler Badie is getting a handful of reps as well. But due to his receiving prowess, Harvey appears to be the running back with the most fantasy upside for the Broncos.
RJ Harvey breaking tackles 😤
DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/F0qB8G1TLl
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
This isn't the first time I've listed Emanuel Wilson in this risers section of this column this season, as he also earned that distinction after his Week 2 performance against the Arizona Cardinals, but now it seems more appropriate to highlight his usage and production following a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.
This past Sunday, Wilson drew the start and led Seattle's backfield with 36 snaps played. He also led the team in carries (21), rushing yardage (81), and total touchdowns (two). Wilson scored once on the ground and once through the air, while gathering three receptions (on four targets) for 39 yards. He did fumble once, but it was recovered by the Seahawks.
Wilson's increased role came after the Seahawks placed rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) on injured reserve with a chest injury. Price will miss a minimum of three more games after being inactive against the Chargers.
Meanwhile, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that fellow tailback Zach Charbonnet (knee) won't play in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, despite being eligible to do so. Charbonnet started the 2026 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after tearing his ACL in January and was forced to miss the first four games of the campaign, but returned to practice last week.
Wilson currently leads the Seahawks' ground attack with 53 carries for 190 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Running back George Holani will continue to see reps for Seattle as well. Holani played 22 offensive snaps against L.A., but was out-touched 24 to eight in total by Wilson and saw just one target in the passing game that went for two yards.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson amassed 72 yards after contact and averaged 3.43 yards after contact per attempt in Week 4. He also forced five missed tackles and ran for three first downs.
Of note, the Seahawks were expected to sign free agent running back Joe Mixon to the practice squad. However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle decided not to sign Mixon following his physical.
With the injuries in Seattle's backfield, Wilson should continue to get the most touches. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out once Charbonnet and Price return, but as of now, it is Wilson's starting spot to lose.
Wilson is currently rostered in just 49% of Yahoo leagues and is worth checking to see if he is available in your league.
Emanuel Wilson's first TD as a Seahawk! 🔥
@LACvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/RVKrkhoLku
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Will Shipley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
With multiple injuries in the backfield for the Philadelphia Eagles, running back Will Shipley could find himself playing a much larger role against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5.
Starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) exited in the first quarter of a 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. Barkley was later ruled out for the game. Meanwhile, backup halfback Tank Bigsby (core) operated as Philadelphia's lead back in Barkley's absence, but he will now be out for an extended period of time.
Bigsby left the game against the Rams in the fourth quarter. He is expected to have core muscle surgery and will subsequently be placed on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Meanwhile, Barkley is considered "week-to-week," but the hamstring injury is not expected to be long-term, per Rapoport and fellow NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. However, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Barkley is "unlikely" to play across the pond in Week 5 against the Jaguars.
If Barkley and Bigsby are both inactive against Jacksonville, which seems likely to be the case, that leaves the door open for Shipley to get the start and see an uptick in his usage. In Week 4, Shipley and Bigsby evenly split offensive snaps with 29 each. Barkley played just four snaps before leaving the contest during the second series.
While Bigsby and Shipley saw the same number of reps, Bigsby led the Eagles in rushing with 14 carries for 55 yards (3.9 yards per carry). Meanwhile, Shipley's number was called on six rushes for 23 yards (3.8 yards per carry). Both players saw just one target in the passing game and did not record a catch.
The Eagles do have three running backs on the practice squad who the team could opt to call up for Week 5: Jaydon Blue, Dameon Pierce, and Carson Steele. It's also possible Philadelphia could look into free agents, but that remains to be seen.
Shipley has a big opportunity in front of him. He is currently owned in just 2% of Yahoo leagues and will be a popular waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 5.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
With running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, Alvin Kamara (knee) drew the start in the backfield for the New Orleans Saints in a 45-24 Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.
Kamara was busy in the RB1 role, as he led the team in offensive snaps played with 28 and in rushing with seven carries for 23 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Kamara also recorded five receptions for 35 yards (7.0 yards per reception).
While it wasn't a highly efficient effort on the ground for Kamara, he found paydirt twice. New Orleans has struggled to run the ball as a team, as it entered the Monday Night Football matchup averaging 101.3 rushing yards per game (21st in the NFL). The Falcons boast the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL (47.7 rushing yards allowed per game entering Week 4) and held the Saints to just 50 rushing yards.
Still, Kamara proved that he is going to be involved in both the running and passing games, and that he is getting the touches near the goal line with touchdown runs of three yards and five yards, respectively, against the Falcons. Kamara, who missed Week 1 due to a knee injury, briefly exited Monday's matchup in the third quarter with a knee issue, but was able to return to action.
Unfortunately for Kamara and the Saints, New Orleans was playing catch-up for essentially the entire game, which led to quarterback Tyler Shough throwing it 48 times and limited opportunities in the rushing attack.
Despite the low rushing yardage total and underwhelming yards per carry average, Kamara had a positive EPA per rushing play of plus-0.44 and a total EPA of plus-3.1, with a 43% success rate, according to rbsdm.com.
Kamara is currently available in 30% of Yahoo leagues. He saw a 27% increase in his rostered percentage between Week 3 and Week 4, but is still only being started in 29% of Yahoo leagues. While Etienne is out, Kamara is a strong flex option, with RB2 fantasy football appeal.
Alvin Kamara multi-TD game!
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/NCoVzbNkP5
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
Fantasy Football Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention to
Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins
There was much debate among fantasy football managers about which Miami Dolphins running back to pick up ahead of Week 4: Ollie Gordon II or Jaylen Wright. With former starter De'Von Achane (knee) out for the remainder of the 2026 season and now on injured reserve due to a torn ACL, Gordon and Wright have been forced into larger roles for the Dolphins.
Wright missed Miami's 24-10 Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a stinger and foot injury, but he returned to the lineup in a 15-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. Wright drew the start against the Vikings, but the results were discouraging.
Wright carried the ball five times for a mere seven yards (1.4 yards per carry) and did not see a target in the passing game. Wright played just 12 out of 39 offensive snaps (30.77%) on Sunday.
If Week 4 is any indication, it appears that Gordon is the better fantasy football option. Gordon led the Dolphins in rushing with nine carries for 100 yards, averaging a highly efficient 11.1 yards per carry, and scored a touchdown against Minnesota, while adding two receptions for zero yards. Gordon also ripped off a 53-yard rush during the third quarter.
Gordon played 22 out of 39 offensive snaps (56.4%) for Miami and clearly operated ahead of Wright, despite Wright being listed as the No. 1 running back on the depth chart for Miami and starting the game against the Vikings.
According to rbsdm.com, Wright had a negative EPA per play of minus-0.77 and a negative total EPA of minus-4.6 in Week 4. Meanwhile, Gordon posted an EPA per play of plus-0.74 and a total EPA of plus-6.6 against the Vikings, highlighting his value.
Gordon's aforementioned 53-yard run ranked third in the NFL in the "Remarkable Rushes" metric for Week 4, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He was only expected to gain seven yards on that play, gaining 46 yards over expected.
It's important to note that Miami, now 0-4, will likely still use a committee approach in the backfield in Achane's absence, and both Wright and Gordon will stay involved. However, Ollie Gordon II is the only one who has proven to have fantasy value thus far.
#Dolphins Week 4 RB USage
- Ollie Gordon II: 60% snaps, 9 carries, 8 routes, 2 targets (100 yds, TD)
- Jaylen Wright: 30% snaps, 5 carries, 2 routes, 0 targets (7 yds)
100 yards is the most by a Dolphins RB this season
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans
It has been a disappointing start to the 2026 season for the Tennessee Titans with a 0-4 record, and it's been an unproductive few weeks for running back Tyjae Spears (ankle). That continued in Week 4 when Spears received just two carries for seven yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one catch that lost a yard in a 24-18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Spears' Week 4 dud performance comes one week after he rushed the ball three times for five yards (1.7 yards per carry) and did not see a single target in the passing game in a 12-7 loss to the New York Giants in Week 3.
Spears operates in a distant No. 2 role to starter Tony Pollard. Pollard had 16 rushes for 48 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for two yards, against the Ravens. Spears played 22 of 63 offensive snaps (34.9%), while Pollard handled 34 (49.3%). In the 2026 season, Pollard has amassed 121 offensive snaps, and Spears has played 94.
However, Spears is dealing with an ankle injury and was deemed questionable heading into Week 4. He was ultimately able to play against the Ravens, though, and hasn't missed a game yet.
In total, Spears has carried the football 15 times for 65 yards (4.3 yards per carry) in 2026. He has also caught four passes for 41 yards (10.3 yards per reception). Spears has not scored a touchdown of any kind. Meanwhile, Pollard has tallied 54 rushes for 221 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and the aforementioned touchdown. Pollard also has eight catches for 24 yards (3.0 yards per reception).
According to SumerSports, Spears has an EPA per rush of minus-0.09 and a total EPA of minus-1.30 in 2026. SumerSports also shows a success rate for Spears of just 33.33%.
Currently rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues — a decrease of 6% compared to Week 3 — expect Spears to be a high drop candidate heading into Week 5. Outside of his handcuff status if Pollard were to miss time for any reason, Spears simply doesn't have enough standalone value to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy football formats right now.
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum played a season-low 13 offensive snaps in a 24-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. He rushed the ball just five times for 14 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and caught one of his two targets for seven receiving yards on Sunday.
Corum was out-snapped by starter Kyren Williams by a significant margin, as Williams was in on 70 of the Rams' 84 offensive snaps (83.3%). Williams recorded 16 carries for 80 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns, while adding a team-high 10 receptions for 67 receiving yards (6.7 yards per catch). Williams out-touched Corum 26 to six.
Overall, Williams has played 204 offensive snaps, compared to Corum's 80. Corum has produced 33 rushing attempts for 162 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and four catches for 20 yards (5.0 yards per reception). He has not found the end zone in 2026 as of yet.
Meanwhile, Williams has rushed 54 times for 294 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, and has added 21 receptions for 173 yards (8.2 yards per catch) and an additional score.
Corum has been fairly efficient, however, as SumerSports notes that he has an EPA per rush of plus-0.02 and a total EPA of plus-0.59 in 2026. He also has a success rate of 48.48%, per SumerSports, which currently ranks in the top 20 in the NFL.
However, it is evident that Corum is playing second fiddle to Williams, and it's not particularly close. Corum is currently rostered in 83% of Yahoo leagues (a 4% decrease week-over-week) and started in 12% of those leagues.
He should remain on rosters, but after amassing just 36 total yards over the past two weeks, it is best to leave him as a bench stash right now due to his lack of production. Corum will look to bounce back in Week 5 against a Buffalo Bills defense that allowed 143 rushing yards to the New England Patriots in Week 4.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!