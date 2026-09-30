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Should I Pickup Ollie Gordon II or Jaylen Wright? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

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Jaylen Wright - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Should I pickup Ollie Gordon or Jaylen Wright as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

In This Article hide
Ollie Gordon II Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Jaylen Wright Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Should I Pick Up Gordon or Wright For Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

With lead running back De'Von Achane (knee) out for the remainder of the 2026 season due to a torn ACL and subsequently being placed on the injured reserve list, the Miami Dolphins have a significant gap to fill in the team's backfield.

Achane suffered the season-ending injury in a 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. With Jaylen Wright ruled out before the game against the Chiefs, it was second-year running back Ollie Gordon II who stepped into Achane's role. According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Miami head coach Jeff Hafley said that Wright will return to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Gordon and Wright are currently the only two active running backs on the roster for the Dolphins, but Hafley noted that Miami will evaluate practice squad tailbacks Jarquez Hunter and Carlos Washington Jr. to see which one to elevate ahead of a Week 4 matchup on the road with the Minnesota Vikings. It's safe to say that one of Gordon or Wright will lead Miami's backfield in touches against the Vikings. Which one should you pick up for your fantasy lineup ahead of Week 4? Let's examine.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Ollie Gordon II Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Gordon stepped into the workhorse running back role for the Dolphins after Achane exited the game against the Chiefs. Gordon saw 61 offensive snaps and recorded 17 carries for 41 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He added three receptions for 14 yards (4.7 yards per catch).

According to Pro Football Focus, 35 of Gordon's yards came after contact, which was an average of 2.06 yards after contact per attempt. Gordon forced four missed tackles against Kansas City.

Prior to Week 3, Gordon totaled just three carries for seven yards, with zero receiving targets, in 15 offensive snaps played.

While it was not a highly efficient effort for Gordon in a Miami offense that struggles as a whole, the opportunity for high volume is available.

For obvious reasons, Gordon was one of the most popular waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 4. Gordon is now rostered in 28% of Yahoo leagues as of press time, which is a 25% increase from last week. He was also likely one of the more expensive additions for leagues using Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) systems.

If he is still available in your league, he warrants strong consideration for a roster spot on your team.

 

Jaylen Wright Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

As mentioned, Wright missed the Week 3 matchup due to a stinger and foot injury. He played in Miami's first two games, but wasn’t particularly involved in the offense with three carries for 10 yards and zero targets in the passing game. He is yet to find the end zone in 2026. 

However, it appears that Wright will practice ahead of the Week 4 contest against Minnesota, and barring a setback, he appears to be heading in the right direction. Even if he isn’t available this week, Wright makes sense as a stash option who is likely to see touches when healthy. 

Currently, Wright is rostered in just 15% of Yahoo leagues, but he saw a large bump – a 14% increase – after only being a part of 1% of rosters last week. 

The third-year back has amassed 141 carries for 547 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in 27 career games played with two starts. He has also tallied eight receptions for 52 yards. 

Wright also has a 46.1% rushing success rate in his career, according to Pro-Football-Reference, compared to 40% for Gordon.

If Wright is still available in 85% of leagues right now, fantasy managers would be wise to give him a serious look.

 

Should I Pick Up Gordon or Wright For Fantasy Football?

Hafley said this week that Miami’s running backs will “have their roles” and hinted toward a possible committee approach in the backfield moving forward. While that is likely to be the case, one tailback is likely going to get more touches. That could change weekly, but who has more upside? 

As of right now, signs point toward Gordon being the safer bet, and he is currently who we recommend to add, if available, in your league. 

While Wright will practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, he should still be considered questionable for Sunday. Gordon proved that he can step into a larger role against the Chiefs, earning 20 total touches and finding the end zone. 

If Wright plays, it is safe to assume he will get snaps and a fair share of touches. He could also be limited in how many snaps he plays.

RotoBaller’s “Who Should I Pickup” Tool is clear about who it favors: Gordon.  The “Who Should I Pickup” tool projects Gordon to tally 47 total yards and 7.2 fantasy points in Week 4, while it projects Wright to finish with 40 total yards and 5.9 fantasy points.

RotoBaller’s “Who Should I Start” tool also gives Gordon a clear advantage in full-PPR, half-PPR, and standard leagues. Gordon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 37 running back for Week 4, while Wright checks in at No. 54.

While both players are worth adding, Gordon is the top priority right now, although he will need to be more efficient. Gordon appears to be the favored option for Week 4 given Wright's status, but the latter could eventually carve out a sizeable role in this backfield given Hafley's remarks.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright, Braelon Allen, Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright, Braelon Allen, Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr.. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright, Braelon Allen, Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr.:

Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
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vs
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Devaughn Vele
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vs
Dontayvion Wicks
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vs
Emmett Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
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vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Wright
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mack Hollins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Darren Waller
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vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendre Miller
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vs
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Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Bell
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Brian Robinson
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vs
Tre' Harris
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vs
Ted Hurst
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Makai Lemon
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vs
Jordan Watkins
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vs
Jauan Jennings
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vs
Tank Bigsby
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vs
Kareem Hunt
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vs
Kaleb Johnson
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vs
Najee Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Davis
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vs
George Holani
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vs
Tyler Goodson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Demond Claiborne
Ollie Gordon II
vs
CJ Donaldson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaylen Wright
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jaylen Wright
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mack Hollins
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylen Wright
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylen Wright
vs
Darren Waller
Jaylen Wright
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Kenny Gainwell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Wright
vs
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Jaylen Wright
vs
Brenton Strange
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Wright
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Chris Bell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Wright
vs
Brian Robinson
Jaylen Wright
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Emanuel Wilson
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Tre' Harris
Jaylen Wright
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Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Wright
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Jaylen Wright
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Jaylen Wright
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Wright
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Jordan Watkins
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vs
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Jauan Jennings
Jaylen Wright
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Keenan Allen
Jaylen Wright
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Tank Bigsby
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Alvin Kamara
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Kareem Hunt
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Wright
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jaylen Wright
vs
George Holani
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jaylen Wright
vs
CJ Donaldson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
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vs
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Braelon Allen
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Jordyn Tyson
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
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Tre Tucker
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Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre' Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Ted Hurst
Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Watkins
Braelon Allen
vs
Jauan Jennings
Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Davis
Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Goodson
Braelon Allen
vs
Demond Claiborne
Braelon Allen
vs
CJ Donaldson
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
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Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
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Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Emmett Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Bell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre' Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Emmett Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kareem Hunt
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Emmett Johnson
vs
George Holani
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Emmett Johnson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre' Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kareem Hunt
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Isaiah Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
George Holani
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Goodson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Demond Claiborne
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
CJ Donaldson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan

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Jesús Luzardo

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Chase Elliott

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Alex Bowman

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Raoni Barcelos

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Norma Dumont

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Alex Bregman

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