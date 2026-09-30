Should I pickup Ollie Gordon or Jaylen Wright as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.
With lead running back De'Von Achane (knee) out for the remainder of the 2026 season due to a torn ACL and subsequently being placed on the injured reserve list, the Miami Dolphins have a significant gap to fill in the team's backfield.
Achane suffered the season-ending injury in a 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. With Jaylen Wright ruled out before the game against the Chiefs, it was second-year running back Ollie Gordon II who stepped into Achane's role. According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Miami head coach Jeff Hafley said that Wright will return to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday.
Gordon and Wright are currently the only two active running backs on the roster for the Dolphins, but Hafley noted that Miami will evaluate practice squad tailbacks Jarquez Hunter and Carlos Washington Jr. to see which one to elevate ahead of a Week 4 matchup on the road with the Minnesota Vikings. It's safe to say that one of Gordon or Wright will lead Miami's backfield in touches against the Vikings. Which one should you pick up for your fantasy lineup ahead of Week 4? Let's examine.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Ollie Gordon II Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Gordon stepped into the workhorse running back role for the Dolphins after Achane exited the game against the Chiefs. Gordon saw 61 offensive snaps and recorded 17 carries for 41 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He added three receptions for 14 yards (4.7 yards per catch).
According to Pro Football Focus, 35 of Gordon's yards came after contact, which was an average of 2.06 yards after contact per attempt. Gordon forced four missed tackles against Kansas City.
Prior to Week 3, Gordon totaled just three carries for seven yards, with zero receiving targets, in 15 offensive snaps played.
While it was not a highly efficient effort for Gordon in a Miami offense that struggles as a whole, the opportunity for high volume is available.
For obvious reasons, Gordon was one of the most popular waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 4. Gordon is now rostered in 28% of Yahoo leagues as of press time, which is a 25% increase from last week. He was also likely one of the more expensive additions for leagues using Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) systems.
If he is still available in your league, he warrants strong consideration for a roster spot on your team.
Ollie Gordon with a nice catch for 18-yards! pic.twitter.com/SAnWqTMeAa
— Jason Sarney - Dolphins Wire (@Jason_Sarney) September 27, 2026
Jaylen Wright Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
As mentioned, Wright missed the Week 3 matchup due to a stinger and foot injury. He played in Miami's first two games, but wasn’t particularly involved in the offense with three carries for 10 yards and zero targets in the passing game. He is yet to find the end zone in 2026.
However, it appears that Wright will practice ahead of the Week 4 contest against Minnesota, and barring a setback, he appears to be heading in the right direction. Even if he isn’t available this week, Wright makes sense as a stash option who is likely to see touches when healthy.
Currently, Wright is rostered in just 15% of Yahoo leagues, but he saw a large bump – a 14% increase – after only being a part of 1% of rosters last week.
The third-year back has amassed 141 carries for 547 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in 27 career games played with two starts. He has also tallied eight receptions for 52 yards.
Wright also has a 46.1% rushing success rate in his career, according to Pro-Football-Reference, compared to 40% for Gordon.
If Wright is still available in 85% of leagues right now, fantasy managers would be wise to give him a serious look.
Comparing Careers so far
Jaylen Wright: 141 att, 547 yds, 2 TD, 3.9 YPC, 40% success, 14 explosive runs (10%), 37 MTF (26%), 0.3 YBC/att, 3.5 YAC/att, 13.3 MPG avg speed, 20.6 MPH max speed
- 15 carries, 8 rec, 52 yds, 3.5 yds/tgt, 53% catch
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 29, 2026
Should I Pick Up Gordon or Wright For Fantasy Football?
Hafley said this week that Miami’s running backs will “have their roles” and hinted toward a possible committee approach in the backfield moving forward. While that is likely to be the case, one tailback is likely going to get more touches. That could change weekly, but who has more upside?
As of right now, signs point toward Gordon being the safer bet, and he is currently who we recommend to add, if available, in your league.
While Wright will practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, he should still be considered questionable for Sunday. Gordon proved that he can step into a larger role against the Chiefs, earning 20 total touches and finding the end zone.
If Wright plays, it is safe to assume he will get snaps and a fair share of touches. He could also be limited in how many snaps he plays.
RotoBaller’s “Who Should I Pickup” Tool is clear about who it favors: Gordon. The “Who Should I Pickup” tool projects Gordon to tally 47 total yards and 7.2 fantasy points in Week 4, while it projects Wright to finish with 40 total yards and 5.9 fantasy points.
RotoBaller’s “Who Should I Start” tool also gives Gordon a clear advantage in full-PPR, half-PPR, and standard leagues. Gordon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 37 running back for Week 4, while Wright checks in at No. 54.
While both players are worth adding, Gordon is the top priority right now, although he will need to be more efficient. Gordon appears to be the favored option for Week 4 given Wright's status, but the latter could eventually carve out a sizeable role in this backfield given Hafley's remarks.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright, Braelon Allen, Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr.:
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