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Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 5 (2026): Best Fantasy Football Streaming Options

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Raiders Defense - Fantasy Football DST, Maxx Crosby IDP, Defense Rankings

Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 5 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.

In This Article hide
Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 5
Ranking the Week 5 Streaming D/STs
Tips for Streaming D/STs
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.

As usual in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire.

With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 5.

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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 5

Each of these D/ST streaming options is widely available. More popular options aren't included because they are currently rostered in more than 30% of Yahoo! leagues.

Dallas Cowboys (17%) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Cowboys defense hasn't done much for fantasy managers so far, scoring three, three, and minus-one fantasy points through its first three games. However, this is a much better spot in Week 5.

Dallas gets Tampa Bay at home with Baker Mayfield sidelined, leaving Jalon Daniels to start at quarterback. That immediately makes the Buccaneers a more appealing matchup for a defense looking to get back on track.

I'm still a believer that Christian Parker can turn this group around. The results haven't been there yet, but this is the type of matchup where his defense could finally start creating more pressure and turnovers.

The game environment also works in Dallas' favor. The Cowboys are expected to be favored by more than a touchdown, which could force Tampa Bay into a more predictable, pass-heavy approach if it falls behind. That's exactly the type of script that can create extra sack and turnover opportunities for a fantasy defense.

At just 17% rostered, the Cowboys are worth considering as a Week 5 streamer despite their slow start. The combination of home-field advantage, a backup quarterback, and a favorable projected game script gives Dallas more upside than its early-season fantasy production suggests.

Las Vegas Raiders (9%) at New England Patriots

The Raiders defense has quietly been one of the better fantasy units to start the season, scoring 13, 12, and 12 fantasy points through its first three games.

This is another appealing spot in Week 5 against a Patriots offense that has struggled to find any rhythm. Drake Maye has looked especially shaky, turning the ball over six times through three games after throwing only eight interceptions all of last season.

Las Vegas has also gotten an immediate boost from rookie cornerback Zeke Masses. The fifth-round pick had two interceptions in his first NFL start and followed that up with another pick the next week, quickly emerging as a playmaker in the secondary.

New defensive coordinator Rob Leonard deserves some credit as well. The Raiders have moved to a base 3-4 defense under Leonard, and his unit generated five sacks and two turnovers in his first game calling the defense.

At just 9% rostered, the Raiders are shaping up as one of the better Week 5 streaming options. They have already shown a strong fantasy floor. A matchup with a struggling Maye gives this defense another chance to create sacks and turnovers.

Cleveland Browns (6%) at New York Jets

The Browns defense has been inconsistent for fantasy managers so far, scoring zero, six, and six fantasy points through its first three games. Still, this is a matchup where Cleveland could finally deliver a stronger fantasy performance.

The Jets have the type of offense that can get dragged into a low-scoring game, and Geno Smith has shown that he can be turnover-prone at times. That gives Cleveland a path to fantasy production even if the defense doesn't completely shut New York down.

The Browns also have enough talent to take advantage of this matchup. Mason Graham and Jared Verse give Cleveland disruptive players up front, while Denzel Ward remains one of the better cornerbacks in the league. If the pass rush can get home, Smith could be forced into mistakes.

While they're not the safest streamer on the board, the combination of a potentially low-scoring game and Cleveland's defensive talent makes them an intriguing Week 5 option.

New York Jets (2%) vs. Cleveland Browns

The Jets defense has been a decent fantasy option so far, scoring nine, six, and one fantasy point through its first three games. The production has been inconsistent, but this is a matchup where New York could bounce back in Week 5.

The biggest reason is Deshaun Watson. Cleveland's offense has struggled to consistently move the ball, and Watson remains a quarterback I'm comfortable fading when looking for streaming defenses. If New York can generate pressure, there should be opportunities for sacks and turnovers.

David Bailey is another reason to like the matchup. The young edge rusher has the ability to create havoc off the edge and could make life difficult for a Browns offense that has already had trouble staying on schedule.

This also has the look of a lower-scoring game, which gives the Jets a better floor even if they don't force multiple turnovers.

Washington Commanders (1%) vs. New York Giants

The Commanders defense has been up and down for fantasy managers so far, scoring three, minus-two, and 11 fantasy points through its first three games. That latest performance was much more encouraging, and Washington has another matchup worth targeting in Week 5 against the Giants.

One reason for optimism has been the improvement of Sonny Styles. He's started to make more of an impact, giving Washington another playmaker who can help create pressure and disrupt the Giants' offense.

New York has also been an offense worth attacking in fantasy. If Washington can carry over some of the momentum from the game against the Seahawks, where they had a pick-six, this defense should have opportunities to generate sacks and force mistakes.

Whether it's Jameis Winston or JJ McCarthy under center, the Commanders' defense will be put in spots where they can rack up sacks and turnovers. This is one of the few games where Washington will be favored, so it's the ideal spot to target them.

Ranking the Week 5 Streaming D/STs

I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:

  1. Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
  3. New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns
  4. Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
  5. Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

If you're in a league where more widely-rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:

  • Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
  • Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts
  • Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

 

Tips for Streaming D/STs

Keep these tips in mind when streaming D/STs:

  • Prioritize defenses that are favored in their matchup.
  • Target offenses with low implied team totals.
  • If you have the bench space, stash a defense early to get ahead of the waiver wire.
  • Only keep a D/ST long-term if it has shown consistent fantasy production.

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