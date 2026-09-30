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Week 4 Fantasy Football Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks

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Jordan Addison - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 4 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.

In This Article hide
Quarterback Matchups We Love
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Running Back Matchups We Love
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Tight End Matchup We Love
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 4 of the NFL season has arrived, and we now have a pretty good idea of who will generate good and bad matchups in fantasy. Offenses are taking shape and catching up to defenses. The "second preseason" is about over, and it is time to get into the real games,

Defenses such as the Cleveland Browns have bucked Week 1 trends and appear to have found themselves. This is not uncommon in the NFL, and it is why we must stay adaptable as fantasy managers. You never know when a team will begin to gel and become a matchup nightmare.

As we head into Week 4, we are staring down a plethora of injuries across the league. Now that the fantasy season is really getting going, the minute start/sit decisions are becoming more crucial. Let's check out who we love and hate in Week 4.

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Quarterback Matchups We Love

C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
Opponent: DAL
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 30th

C.J. Stroud has been a productive fantasy quarterback this season. In Weeks 1 and 2, Stroud reached 16.46 fantasy points in bounce-back games. The Texans' offense struggled as a whole in Week 3, but Stroud is poised for a bounce-back in Week 4.

The Cowboys are coming to town for a Texas battle. Dallas' defense has left a lot to be desired this season, and Houston's own defense has not lived up to expectations. This game could feature plenty of points, and Stroud seems like a candidate to air it out often. He is a solid replacement for injured quarterbacks this week.

Geno Smith - New York Jets
Opponent: at CHI
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 18th

Don't look now, but the Jets are No. 9 in the league for PFF passing grade. Geno Smith is slinging it with a plethora of quality weapons around him. He is coming off his best fantasy outing of the season with 26.04 points, and he has improved with each passing game.

The Jets travel to Chicago to face a Bears team that has been surrendering passing yards at an alarming rate. This defense is also No. 32 in pass rush grade. This game should be competitive despite the Bears' likely absence of Caleb Williams. Smith should find room to operate and deliver a respectable fantasy day.

Other Matchups we Love:

 

Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Opponent: at CLE
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 17th

Do not be fooled by Rodgers turning back the clock in Week 3; this is still a passing attack that is worth avoiding. For starters, Cleveland seems to have found its defense in Weeks 2 and 3 after surrendering four touchdowns to Trevor Lawrence and co. in Week 1. This Thursday night battle feels like it will be a classic AFC North slugfest.

Week 3 marked Rodgers' first game over 20 fantasy points since Week 14 of the 2025 season and just his second such game since Week 7. We cannot expect this consistent output. If you had any inkling of picking him up and starting him, leave Rodgers to waivers.

Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:

 

Running Back Matchups We Love

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Opponent: ATL
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 3rd

Atlanta has not surrendered a lot of points to the running back position this season, but this pick stems more from the fact that this could be a track meet between two offenses that are finding themselves. With no Travis Etienne Jr. in this backfield for a couple of weeks, Kamara stands to rake in targets.

Kamara only earned one target in Week 3, but he had six in Week 2. His snap share also figures to go from the 30%-range to the 50%-range this week. Kendre Miller figures to lead the Saints' rushing attack (especially in short-yardage work), but Kamara could deliver flex value with the potential for eight to 10 carries and five-plus targets in Week 4.

Braelon Allen - New York Jets
Opponent: at CHI
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 16th

Allen was a priority add on waivers in Week 4, and he is an absolute plug-and-play option this week. The Jets have been a serviceable offense this season, and the Bears' rushing defense leaves a lot to be desired. Chicago is surrendering 95.3 rushing yards per game to opposing backfields.

Over the last two weeks, Aaron Jones Sr. and Saquon Barkley have rushed for 103 yards and 82 yards, respectively, against the Bears. Both delivered with highly efficient marks as well. Allen should lead the Jets' backfield this week with a great opportunity for plenty of yards. He should also have plenty of touchdown opportunities as well.

Other Matchups we Love:

 

Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations

Ollie Gordon II/Jaylen Wright - Miami Dolphins
Opponent: at MIN
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 4th

Chances are, you targeted either Gordon or Wright on waivers this week. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that you will feel confident enough to start either one. For starters, they play for one of, if not the worst, offenses in the league. If De'Von Achane was struggling to get it done, how can we expect either of these guys to do so?

The Vikings are the No. 5-rated rushing defense in the league. On the flip side, the Dolphins are No. 21 in run blocking. This is strength against weakness, and it does not figure to go well for these guys.

Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:

 

Wide Receiver Matchups We Love

Jordan Addison - Minnesota Vikings
Opponent: MIA
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 5th

Justin Jefferson's status for Week 4 is up in the air, but Addison finally got loose in his absence in Week 3. Addison delivered his highest offensive grade in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. His 69.6 grade was more in line with his career numbers than the grades he put up in Weeks 1 and 2.

The Dolphins are a great matchup for Addison given that they cannot seem to stop anyone. His status as a deep threat gives him a great chance to shake loose for another deep touchdown in Week 4. Fire him up as a WR2 if Jefferson misses, and a flex play with upside if Jefferson plays. The only knock on this matchup is that the Vikings could very well literally run their way to victory.

Jameson Williams - Detroit Lions
Opponent: at CAR
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 2nd

The breakout is coming for Williams. It has to, right? Since his smattering of nine targets in Week 1, Williams has only hit four in back-to-back games. However, this week figures to be an evenly matched game between the Panthers and Lions. Many points should be scored.

Carolina has been solid against opposing wide receivers in fantasy this season, but they have faced the Bears, who chose to run all over them, the Falcons with Cooper Rush at quarterback, and the Browns. The combination of Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown may prove to be too much to handle. Look for Williams to break loose for a big play under the lights on Sunday.

Other Matchups We Love:

 

Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations

Denzel Boston - Cleveland Browns
Opponent: PIT
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 8th

Boston has been a solid flex play throughout the season, but he will face his biggest test yet in Week 4 against the Steelers. This will be the Browns' first chance at a primetime game this season, but it could be a classic AFC North slugfest.

Despite being 2-1, the Browns have one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL. The Steelers, on the other hand, are allowing just 134.3 receiving yards to opposing wide receivers this season. Stay away from Boston if you can this week.

Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:

 

Tight End Matchup We Love

Brenton Strange - Jacksonville Jaguars
Opponent: at CIN
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 24th

The Bengals are once again a team that you should try to start your tight end against any chance you get. Strange has not been heavily involved in Jacksonville's offense, but he is always a threat around the goal line, and he is coming off a five-target game. This figures to be a high-scoring affair between two AFC contenders, and Strange has a chance to benefit.

Look for Strange to match his target total from Week 3 in what should be a high-volume day for Trevor Lawrence. With so many tight ends underperforming so far this season, Strange is a solid replacement in this matchup if you feel uneasy about your starting option.

Other Matchups We Love:

 

Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations

Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals
Opponent: JAX
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 7th

Chasing Gesicki may end up being fool's gold. Through three weeks, Gesicki has put together two good games and one bad game. He seems to be on an "every other week" schedule in which he is able to succeed. His double-digit games primarily coincide with weeks in which opposing defenses are able to stop the Bengals' talented wideouts. This does not figure to be one of those weeks.

Jacksonville has been decently generous to opposing wide receivers in fantasy this year, while allowing very few points to opposing tight ends. The Jaguars have not faced any elite options at the position, but Harold Fannin Jr., Evan Engram, and Hunter Henry are all solid players. Leave Gesicki on the bench this week.

Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:

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