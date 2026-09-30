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Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr.? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 4 (2026)

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Should I drop Marvin Harrison Jr. for fantasy football Week 4? Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr. in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has gotten off to a rough start this season. After presumably entering the season as the No. 1 wide receiver on this team, Harrison has taken a backseat to Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne at times.

Harrison entered the season healthy and ready to go after an injury-riddled sophomore season derailed his development. Whether it be because this coaching staff did not draft Harrison or something else, he has not performed at a level anywhere close to his No. 4 overall draft pedigree.

With just four receptions on nine targets this season, Harrison is virtually a nonfactor for fantasy football. Week 3 was his best output of the season with 7.0 fantasy points. That is not going to move the needle for your team. With that being said, is it time to cut Harrison? Let's dive in.

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Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr. in Fantasy Football?

Cutting Harrison depends on the makeup of your team and the options available to replace him. Odds are you drafted Harrison in the middle rounds of your fantasy draft. The emotions behind cutting a player with solid fantasy draft capital are strong. If you have held on, you are likely waiting for everything to break right.

If you are dying for a start at wide receiver, Harrison is absolutely a drop candidate. He has yet to help your fantasy team. In fact, he has done much more to hurt your squad. A floor of zero points and a ceiling of seven points is a good way to lose fantasy games.

Alternatively, maybe you hit on later-round players such as Jalen Coker, Christian Watson, or Parker Washington. If you find yourself at 2-1 or 3-0, you may be able to hold Harrison for a couple more weeks to see if he is able to shake loose.

The Cardinals play the Giants and Lions over their next two games. Both teams have been generous to opposing wide receivers in fantasy. If Harrison is unable to get it done over the next two weeks, he should be an automatic drop no matter what your team looks like.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

The wide receiver waiver-wire landscape is unusually bare for Week 4. There aren't any established names available on the waiver wire. However, you would do better with Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, or Roman Wilson on your squad. At least they are seeing targets.

Deeper sleepers include Chris Bell, whose opportunities are increasing in Miami, and Keon Coleman, who seems to be finding himself in Buffalo. Neither player is a plug-and-play option, but they could be better long-term bets if Harrison ultimately does not pan out.

Perhaps your biggest target for a flex option is at tight end. Kenyon Sadiq is quietly breaking out in New York. He is an athletic freak who already has two touchdowns on the season. You would do well to stick Sadiq in your flex over Harrison. He could be a flex play regardless of position all season long.

Tread carefully with dropping Harrison, but you can consider the fact that he is unlikely to be heavily pursued by anyone else in your league. If you need to replace him, do not feel bad about cutting him loose.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kenyon Sadiq, Chris Bell, Roman Wilson, Mack Hollins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Kenyon Sadiq, Chris Bell, Roman Wilson, Mack Hollins. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Kenyon Sadiq, Chris Bell, Roman Wilson, Mack Hollins:

Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Bell
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Bell
vs
Brian Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Kendre Miller
Chris Bell
vs
Tre' Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
vs
Darren Waller
Chris Bell
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Bell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Bell
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Bell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Roman Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Roman Wilson
vs
George Holani
Roman Wilson
vs
Tory Horton
Roman Wilson
vs
Josh Cameron
Roman Wilson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Roman Wilson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Roman Wilson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Roman Wilson
vs
Skyy Moore
Roman Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Roman Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Roman Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Roman Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mack Hollins
vs
Darren Waller
Mack Hollins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Rachaad White
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendre Miller
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Keenan Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks

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