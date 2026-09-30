Should I drop Marvin Harrison Jr. for fantasy football Week 4? Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has gotten off to a rough start this season. After presumably entering the season as the No. 1 wide receiver on this team, Harrison has taken a backseat to Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne at times.
Harrison entered the season healthy and ready to go after an injury-riddled sophomore season derailed his development. Whether it be because this coaching staff did not draft Harrison or something else, he has not performed at a level anywhere close to his No. 4 overall draft pedigree.
With just four receptions on nine targets this season, Harrison is virtually a nonfactor for fantasy football. Week 3 was his best output of the season with 7.0 fantasy points. That is not going to move the needle for your team. With that being said, is it time to cut Harrison? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr. in Fantasy Football?
Cutting Harrison depends on the makeup of your team and the options available to replace him. Odds are you drafted Harrison in the middle rounds of your fantasy draft. The emotions behind cutting a player with solid fantasy draft capital are strong. If you have held on, you are likely waiting for everything to break right.
If you are dying for a start at wide receiver, Harrison is absolutely a drop candidate. He has yet to help your fantasy team. In fact, he has done much more to hurt your squad. A floor of zero points and a ceiling of seven points is a good way to lose fantasy games.
Marvin Harrison Jr. with a big gain on 3rd and long 💪@AZvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/RcygGdHTwv
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Alternatively, maybe you hit on later-round players such as Jalen Coker, Christian Watson, or Parker Washington. If you find yourself at 2-1 or 3-0, you may be able to hold Harrison for a couple more weeks to see if he is able to shake loose.
The Cardinals play the Giants and Lions over their next two games. Both teams have been generous to opposing wide receivers in fantasy. If Harrison is unable to get it done over the next two weeks, he should be an automatic drop no matter what your team looks like.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
The wide receiver waiver-wire landscape is unusually bare for Week 4. There aren't any established names available on the waiver wire. However, you would do better with Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, or Roman Wilson on your squad. At least they are seeing targets.
Deeper sleepers include Chris Bell, whose opportunities are increasing in Miami, and Keon Coleman, who seems to be finding himself in Buffalo. Neither player is a plug-and-play option, but they could be better long-term bets if Harrison ultimately does not pan out.
Perhaps your biggest target for a flex option is at tight end. Kenyon Sadiq is quietly breaking out in New York. He is an athletic freak who already has two touchdowns on the season. You would do well to stick Sadiq in your flex over Harrison. He could be a flex play regardless of position all season long.
Kenyon Sadiq's FIRST career TD 👏@NYJvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Hi0wg1aL4R
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Tread carefully with dropping Harrison, but you can consider the fact that he is unlikely to be heavily pursued by anyone else in your league. If you need to replace him, do not feel bad about cutting him loose.
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kenyon Sadiq, Chris Bell, Roman Wilson, Mack Hollins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Kenyon Sadiq, Chris Bell, Roman Wilson, Mack Hollins:
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