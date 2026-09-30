👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers - Week 4

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
George Kittle - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Targets

Andrew Ball's fantasy football risers, fallers, sleepers, and busts heading into Week 4 of the 2026 season. He identifies players with rising and falling fantasy values.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Risers
Week 4 Fantasy Football Fallers
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The injury report was the star of Week 3.

From new injuries (De'Von Achane, Breece Hall, and more) to those predetermined to miss the weekend, there’s bound to be plenty of waiver wire movement. Now that the calendar is turning to October, dead-weight disappointments on your roster could get chopped.

Below are this week's risers and fallers. The players in this weekly article aren't necessarily the week's best and worst performers. Instead, we'll talk about trends that could last well beyond this week.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Risers

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Practicing patience is increasingly hard in 2026, but the payout is still sweet.

Jeremiyah Love was a running back running mate in Weeks 1 and 2. Tyler Allgeier dominated touches on opening weekend. The split moved into Love's favor in Week 2, but the veteran still played 12 more snaps.

Week 3 was a completely different story. The rookie commanded 26 touches, and Allgeier got six. Allgeier didn't see his first rush attempt until four minutes left in the first half. Love totaled 109 yards and one touchdown.

Here's the real kicker: Love didn't have an extraordinary, game-changing play. His longest rush was eight yards. 12 of his 21 attempts went for five yards or more. Per Fantasy Points Data, that number is at 43.9% for the season. That's consistent, solid running, and we know he has breakaway speed. It's only a matter of time.

The increased usage also means the Arizona coaching staff believes the rookie is completely healed of his preseason high-ankle sprain. We have a new RB1 in the desert.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

These first-round rookies just need an opportunity. See above, and see Kenyon Sadiq.

With WR2 Adonai Mitchell (finger) and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) inactive, New York's rookie tight end was, for all intents and purposes, Geno Smith's second option. A 21.6% target share (12.5% and 4.9% in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively) led to seven catches for 105 yards and a score.

Granted, this was a positive game script for New York's passing game. Smith threw 37 times as the Jets trailed for the vast majority of the second half. Regardless, Aaron Glenn and Co. have opened the bottle, and they can't put Sadiq back in. There should be plenty more pass-heavy scripts in New York's future.

And there's still room to grow! Sadiq only had a 56.8% route participation rate.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren was a massive spark for a Pittsburgh offense that struggled entering Week 3 against a Cincinnati defense that looked stout through two weeks.

Rico Dowdle (toe) was inactive, so the Steelers backfield went from a near 50/50 split to essentially 100% for Warren. Two touches were handled by running backs not named Warren. Lew Nichols III got a carry after a long Warren run (the turf monster got him; otherwise, he would have scored). Travis Homer got a third-quarter carry. That's it.

Warren turned his 20 touches into 176 yards. That's an RB1 finish without a touchdown. Dowdle's return timeline is unclear, but it's fair to wonder if Warren takes a much larger share of the pie when he returns. The former is only averaging 2.5 yards per carry this season.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns, and yet only four 49ers caught a pass. How does that happen?

Well, for starters, Deebo Samuel Sr. didn't technically record a reception, but scored on an 80-yard hook-and-ladder. The man who gave him the perfect pitch, Mike Evans, didn't finish the game due to a rib injury. For those keeping score at home, four wide receivers (De'Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, and Demarcus Robinson) are on the injured reserve list. With Evans in the locker room, Jordan Watkins was the only other wideout to catch a pass.

George Kittle became the de facto WR1, securing five of his six receptions in the second half and scoring twice. He had 41% of the targets after Evans departed. Far more encouraging is his snap percentage. Kittle played fewer than half of San Francisco's snaps in the first two weeks, his first action since tearing his Achilles. On Sunday, that number jumped to 85.2%.

Other Fantasy Football Risers:

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Fallers

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. is no stranger to the fallers list, but he may have hit a new low.

It's not that he only caught one pass for eight yards; Jacksonville led by multiple scores the entire second half and didn't need much from the passing game. It's that he was on the field for fewer than 40% of offensive snaps (for the second time this season), played the same number of snaps as sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron, and saw the field on just 9% of two-receiver sets.

This coaching staff has lost confidence in the former first-round pick, and he's an afterthought in this Jacksonville offense. Could fantasy managers go as far as to drop Thomas? Yes, it's about that time.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price = Rhamondre Stevenson.

Seattle's rookie has the same fumbling problem that's plaguing the leader of the New England backfield. Price put the ball on the ground for the second consecutive game. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, it happened four minutes into the first quarter, and Price's playing time took a massive hit.

He only saw two carries from then on, finishing with five for 15 yards. There were ample inside-the-five opportunities, but none for the first-round pick.

The Seattle coaching staff has been forced to turn to Price with Zach Charbonnet (knee) still on the mend and Emanuel Wilson churning out 1.5 and 1.6 yards per carry in two of Seattle's three games. Head coach Mike Macdonald says they'll continue to give Price the ball. But just like Stevenson, one bad play could alter your entire matchup.

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has 15 turnovers and eight total touchdowns since the beginning of last season's playoff run. He has one score through the first three weeks.

Whether it's a step up in competition from last year's cupcake schedule or lost confidence, Maye is nowhere near the quarterback we saw last year.

His supporting cast isn't helping. A.J. Brown's ankle injury has removed the clear best offensive threat. Mack Hollins has led the team in receiving yards in two of the games. The rushing attack isn't much of an attack. The offensive line has injuries.

There are too many strong fantasy quarterbacks this season to keep throwing Maye into lineups. Until further notice, he's part of the bench mob -- or the free-agency pool.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers forced Buffalo into five turnovers, carried a lead into the fourth quarter, and still lost their third straight game. This team is broken.

The game script couldn't have set up much better for Omarion Hampton. The Bills had allowed 31 points to each of their first two opponents, with four touchdowns to the position entering Week 3. And yet, the total was 15 carries for 56 yards -- 5.6 fantasy points in any format.

Subpar performances happen, but a Los Angeles running back did find paydirt. Keaton Mitchell took a tap pass into the end zone from a yard out on the Chargers' first possession.

That's the crux of the Hampton problem. In August, he was projected to be an every-down back on a fantasy-friendly offense. He's neither of those things. His snap percentage high is 63.2%. In Week 3, it was 42%, with 36% for Mitchell, and Kimani Vidal getting his first meaningful action of the season (24.6%).

The road doesn't get any easier for the Chargers. They draw a run-stuffing Seattle defense in the Pacific Northwest. The Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, Texans, and Ravens follow.

Other Fantasy Football Fallers:

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Players to Buy or Sell - Week 4
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 4
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 4


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top 10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
CFB

Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
CFB

Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
CFB

Kari Ashley a Strong Play
CFB

Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Blake Wesley

Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Players to Buy or Sell - Week 4
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 4
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 4