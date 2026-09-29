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DraftKings PGA DFS Lineup Picks - Bank of Utah Championship (2026)

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Michael Brennan - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Golf Betting

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the Bank of Utah Championship (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

In This Article hide
Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks
Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks
Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks
More PGA Analysis and Picks

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship. The PGA TOUR has eight tournaments in the FedExCup Fall this year, and the second tees off this week at Black Desert Golf Course in Utah.

This will be the third straight year the PGA TOUR visits this visually stunning course, which navigates the black lava beds, the Mohave Desert, and red rock formations near Zion National Park. In each of the last two years, first-time winners have claimed the victory, and it's an important spot for players looking to improve their status on the PGA TOUR next season. Some players are looking to move into the top 100 to secure full-time membership and exemption, while others can play their way into next year's early Signature Events through the Aon Next 10. The course has been very low-scoring in the last two years, especially rewarding players who can drive the ball far. The fairways are quite wide, and with the added boost of over 3,000 feet of elevation, many big hitters will have plenty of birdie chances.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the importance of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Here are my top six picks for DFS fantasy golf lineups this week:

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Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Michael Brennan ($10.2K)

Brennan won the Bank of Utah Championship last year and is back to defend his title. He put on a driving display last year, posting more Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee than any other player in any event in 2025.


Brennan was playing in his first PGA TOUR event as a professional in that event, and he has taken off to become one of the top young stars on the PGA TOUR. He claimed his second PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship and finished in the top 50 in the FedExCup Standings, guaranteeing his spot in all of 2027's Signature Events.

Over the last six months, Brennan leads the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, ranks second in Driving Distance, and is in the top five in Total Strokes Gained.

He finished in the top 25 in four of his last five PGA TOUR events, including a T10 at the BMW Championship in his most recent appearance. While he hasn't played in several weeks, the fact that his game is such a great fit for the course overcomes that unknown.

He looked dominant in his debut at this week's venue last year, and he makes a great pay-up play to repeat as an anchor for your PGA DFS lineups this week.

Benjamin James ($9.9K)

I still feel like a Benjamin James breakthrough win is coming soon, so I'm rolling with the 23-year-old again this week. He finished second behind Jacob Bridgeman in Asheville two weeks ago and is another young star looking to start piling up PGA TOUR victories.

James already locked in his full-time membership for next season when he finished at the top of the PGA Tour University Class of 2026. Since turning pro in June, though, James has regularly been near the top of the leaderboard.

In his nine PGA TOUR events since his pro debut at the RBC Canadian Open, James has eight made cuts and five top-25 finishes. He finished T4 at the Corales Puntacana Championship in July, solo third at the Wyndham behind Brennan, and runner-up at the Biltmore in his most recent appearance.

Over the last six months, James ranks third in the field in Total Strokes Gained, 10th in Strokes Gained: Approach, and sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He has the overall shot-making to contend on any track and has proven he can go low enough to be near the top of the leaderboard in low-scoring events, as is expected this week.

 

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Rasmus Hojgaard ($8.7K)

Hojgaard has the kind of elite driver play that has historically led to success in Utah, so the 25-year-old from Denmark is a solid play this week. He is No. 110 in the FedExCup Fall Standings and needs a strong finish to the season to secure his full-time status for next season.

Hojgaard had four top-25 finishes this season in his 19 PGA TOUR appearances, including a top-25 finish at the WM Phoenix Open on another desert track. He withdrew from the Biltmore Championship Asheville, but made the cut in nine of his previous 12 events on the PGA TOUR, including a fourth-place finish at the Rocket Classic. Just after that top-five finish in Detroit, he went back to Europe and posted a T2 at the Danish Golf Championship and a T11 at the Omega European Masters.

Over the last three months, he ranks fourth in the field in Driving Distance and third in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. That should be a solid recipe for success at this course, and he could be a nice contrarian play with a high ceiling under $9K.

His recent withdrawal two weeks ago does make him a little high-risk, but as long as he begins the week as scheduled, he brings the potential to deliver a huge win or at least a close call that will make him a strong DFS option.

Ben Kohles ($7.8K)

Kohles has turned his game around in 2026 and seems to be in a good spot to earn his way back to full-time PGA TOUR membership for next season. He fell just short last fall and has split time this spring and summer between the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour.

He won the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX by four strokes in June on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he has posted 12 top-30 finishes in his last 13 appearances between the two circuits.

He posted top-30 finishes at the AdventHealth Championship and the Simmons Bank Open in his last two events on the KFT and returned to the PGA TOUR with a T15 at the Biltmore Championship before taking last week off. He ranks fourth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and ninth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over the last six months.

While the course isn't a perfect fit for his style since he's more about Driving Accuracy than Driving Distance, he has had success at Black Desert Golf Course in the past, finishing T46 in 2024 and T20 last year. In 2024, he also nailed this shot:

Kohles has had some near misses in search of his breakthrough win on the PGA TOUR, and he has the potential to get a victory if everything comes together this week. He also brings a very high floor, though, based on his consistent recent play and course history, which makes him a very solid PGA DFS play under $8K.

 

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Lee Hodges ($7.3K)

Hodges has been boom-or-bust this season, but he does have a high enough upside to be worth a look under $7.5K this week. He missed the cut last year at the Bank of Utah Championship, but he finished T8 in 2024 at this week's venue.

He has had a few spike weeks on the PGA TOUR this season, and he starts the week at No. 109 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He finished T3 at the John Deere Classic and T20 at the 3M Open before missing the cut at the Rocket Classic and finishing T72 at the Wyndham.

He'll look to put together a strong fall to climb into the top 100 after coming agonizingly close last season:

The winner of the 2023 3M Open has proven he can go low when he's at his best, and he has flashed glimpses of that form this season. The 31-year-old seems like he could be trending in the right direction coming down the stretch. He ranks 16th in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 22nd in Strokes Gained: Putting over the last three months.

Hodges has some work to do to secure his full-time membership for next season, but a big showing this week could definitely vault him into a less stressful place for the next few weeks.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options from below $8K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard.

Gordon Sargent ($6.9K)

If you're looking for a cheap play with huge upside this week, check out Sargent, who brings plenty of driving distance and raw potential even though he hasn't been able to put it all together yet on the PGA TOUR. After starring af Vanderbilt, he earned his PGA TOUR card through the now-defunct PGA TOUR University Accelerated. However, he struggled initially and did not post a top-20 finish across his first 15 TOUR starts as a pro.

He started to show his upside again earlier this year. He finished T8 at the Puerto Rico Open and T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

He has made the cut in four of his last eight events, including at the Biltmore Championship two weeks ago, where he finished T33.

He ranks second in the field in Driving Distance over the last three months, eighth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, and fifth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green. His iron play has been very shaky, though, which has held him back.

Last year, Sargent withdrew during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship, after posting an even-par Round 1. He has the kind of distance that should set him up for success this week, and since he has shown spike potential and young players have fared well here, he could be a solid sleeper for DFS play this week.

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More PGA Analysis and Picks

PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: Bank of Utah
PGA DFS Value Picks: Utah Bank (Premium)
Bank of Utah: Betting and Fantasy Preview
Patrick's PGA Picks: Presidents Cup (Premium)


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