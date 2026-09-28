👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 Bank of Utah Championship PGA Betting and Fantasy Preview - Key Stats, Course Breakdown, Tournament Trends, TV Times, and More

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jackson Koivun - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Golf Tournament Preview

2026 Bank of Utah Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Black Desert Resort course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to Ivins, Utah, this week for the third edition of the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort. The event features a 120-player field and serves as the second tournament of the FedExCup Fall. Over the next seven events, players will compete to improve their positions in the FedExCup standings, with those inside the top 100 at the conclusion of the Fall earning full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.

Defending champion and World No. 32 Michael Brennan headlines this week's field, while 2024 champion Matt McCarty is also set to tee it up at Black Desert Resort. Several players from last week's Presidents Cup are also in the field, including U.S. Team member Jackson Koivun and International Team members Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Nick Taylor.

For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.

Bank of Utah Championship - Tournament Information

  • Dates: October 1st – October 4th, 2026
  • Location: Ivins, Utah, United States
  • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
  • Course Type: Parkland
  • Par: 71 (4x 3’s / 11x 4’s / 3x 5’s)
  • Length: 7,421 yards
  • Format: 72-hole stroke play
  • Greens: 007XL bentgrass .120”
  • Fairways: Dominator bentgrass .350”
  • Rough: Kentucky bluegrass 2”
  • Bunkers: 44
  • Water Hazard(s): 3 (In-Play on 2 Holes)
  • Average Green Size: 7,000 sq. ft.
  • Purse/ Winner: $6,000,000 /$1,080,000
  • FedEx Cup Points: 500
  • Field: 120 Players
  • Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
  • Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18 repeated; hole change after 2 extra holes)
  • Historic Cut Line:
    • 2025: -2
    • 2024: -5
  • Course Scoring Average:
    • 2025: 69.81 (-1.19), Rank 30 of 50
    • 2024: 69.06 (-1.94), Rank 39 of 51

 

Bank of Utah Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

  • Course Architect: Tom Weiskopf / Phil Smith (2023)
  • Recent Renovations: N/A

Comparable Courses:

  • TPC Summerlin – Shriners Children’s Open – RESULTS
  • TPC Scottsdale – WM Phoenix Open – RESULTS

Designer Link (Tom Weiskopf):

  • Torrey Pines Golf Course (North Course) – Tom Weiskopf (2016) – Farmers Insurance Open
  • TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) – Tom Weiskopf & Jay Morrish (1986) – WM Phoenix Open
  • TPC Craig Ranch – Tom Weiskopf (2004) – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Comparable Location (Ivins, Utah):

  • TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) – Scottsdale, Arizona – WM Phoenix Open

Comparable Yardage (7,421 Yards):

  • TPC Louisiana – 7,425 Yards – Zurich Classic of New Orleans
  • TPC Twin Cities – 7,431 Yards – 3M Open
  • TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – 7,438 Yards – Valero Texas Open

Comparable Greens (007XL bentgrass .120”):

  • Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open
  • Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament
  • TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
  • Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge
  • TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic
  • Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial Tournamnt
  • Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) –  A1/A4 bentgrass .110” – ISCO Championship
  • TPC Twin Cities –  Bentgrass .100” – 3M Open
  • Yokohama Country Club (West Course) – Bentgrass – Baycurrent Classic

Comparable Average Green Size (7,000 sq. ft.):

  • PGA WEST (Nicklaus Tournament Course) – 7,000 sq. ft. – The American Express
  • PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – 7,000 sq. ft. – Cognizant Classic
  • Memorial Park Golf Course – 7,000 sq. ft. – Texas Children’s Houston Open
  • The Renaissance Club – 7,000 sq. ft. – Genesis Scottish Open

 

Bank of Utah Championship - TV Information (ET)

  • Round 1: Thursday, October 1st, 2026
    • ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:45 AM – 5:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
  • Round 2: Friday, October 2nd, 2026
    • ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:45 AM – 5:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
  • Round 3: Saturday, October 3rd, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
  • Round 4: Sunday, October 4th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

 

Bank of Utah Championship - Weather

 

Bank of Utah Championship - Course/Tournament History

The Bank of Utah Championship is one of the newest events on the PGA TOUR schedule, debuting in 2024 as the Black Desert Championship. The event marked the PGA TOUR’s return to Utah for the first time in more than 60 years and has been contested at Black Desert Resort in Ivins ever since. Bank of Utah became the tournament’s title sponsor in 2025, with the agreement running through 2027.

Matt McCarty captured the inaugural title in 2024, earning his first PGA TOUR victory in just his third career start. McCarty finished at 23-under 261, three strokes ahead of Stephan Jäger, becoming the first champion in tournament history.

Michael Brennan followed with a victory in 2025, shooting 22-under 262 to finish four strokes ahead of Rico Hoey.

Black Desert Resort is one of the newest courses on the PGA TOUR schedule, with the championship course opening in 2023. Located in Ivins, Utah, just outside St. George, the course was designed by Tom Weiskopf and Phil Smith and became the final design project Weiskopf worked on during his career. Weiskopf passed away in August 2022 before construction was completed, with Smith carrying the project through to its completion.

The course was built across a 600-acre property featuring dramatic black lava fields surrounded by the red-rock mountains of southern Utah. Constructing the layout required blasting through the lava to create playable areas, while the routing incorporates the natural veins and formations of the volcanic landscape. The front nine opened in November 2022, followed by the back nine in May 2023.

Black Desert quickly established itself as a professional golf venue. The PGA TOUR returned to Utah in 2024 after a 61-year absence, with the inaugural Black Desert Championship held at the resort. The course has also hosted an LPGA Tour event since 2025, further establishing Black Desert as a venue capable of challenging the world's best players. Bank of Utah became the PGA TOUR event's title sponsor in 2025, with the tournament now known as the Bank of Utah Championship.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location:
2024-Present Black Desert Resort Golf Course Ivins, Utah, United States

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name:
2025- Present Bank of Utah Championship
2024 Black Desert Championship

Course Records:

  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 261, Matt McCarty (2024)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 60, Adam Svensson (first round, 2024)

 

Bank of Utah Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

Black Desert Resort provides one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR, with the course carved through the black lava fields and red-rock landscape of Southern Utah. Located in Ivins, Utah, just outside St. George, the championship layout was designed by Tom Weiskopf and Phil Smith and opened in 2023. It was the final course project Weiskopf worked on before his death in 2022, with Smith completing the design.

The 2026 Bank of Utah Championship will be played at 7,400-plus yards and a par 71, with 11 par 4s, four par 3s and three par 5s. Despite its considerable length, Black Desert features some of the widest fairways on the PGA TOUR. The average fairway measures approximately 49 yards wide, making it the third-widest layout on TOUR. That gives players plenty of room off the tee, although strategically placed lava, bunkers, and other hazards still punish poorly positioned shots.

The greens are also larger than average, with an average size of approximately 7,000 square feet, ranking 11th largest on TOUR. The combination of wide fairways and large greens creates plenty of opportunities to attack, but players still need to position themselves properly to take advantage of the scoring opportunities. The course's black lava fields provide the defining hazard, lining many of the fairways and creating significant consequences for shots that miss the intended landing areas.

Elevation is another important factor at Black Desert. The course sits at the highest elevation of any venue on the PGA TOUR, meaning players will see some additional distance on their shots throughout the week. That should make the three par 5s particularly important, as longer hitters will have opportunities to reach them in two and create scoring chances.

While the course offers plenty of room and rewards players who can generate distance, the first two editions of the tournament have favored accuracy off the tee more than pure driving distance. With wide fairways available, players who consistently find the short grass should have an opportunity to take advantage of the course's scoring areas while avoiding the lava and other hazards. That makes driving accuracy an especially interesting stat to consider when evaluating this week's field.

Black Desert also features several unique green complexes and architectural elements inspired by famous holes from around the world. The third hole incorporates elements of Riviera's famous sixth, while the par-5 13th draws inspiration from the 14th green at Pebble Beach. The 17th hole is modeled after the famous Postage Stamp at Royal Troon, creating a short but demanding par 3 where precision is critical.

With wide fairways, large greens, significant elevation, and a collection of strategic hazards, Black Desert offers players several different ways to attack the course. The scoring environment has been favorable in the tournament's first two editions, with Matt McCarty winning at 23-under in 2024 and Michael Brennan finishing at 22-under in 2025.

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Patrick by using discount code GATOR to save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station and weekly picks from proven winners!

GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

Bank of Utah Championship - Notable Par 3s

The four Par 3s at Black Desert Resort range from 151 to 202 yards, placing a premium on precision and smart club selection.

Hole 3 | Par 3 | 198 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.023 (Difficulty Rank - 9)

Hole 3 is a par three with a bunker in the middle of the green, inspired by Riviera’s sixth hole, allowing for creative, challenging putts.

Hole 8 | Par 3 | 152 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.944 (Difficulty Rank - 11)

Hole 8 shares a double green with Hole 2, features a short downhill tee shot, and is protected by lava and a deep bunker.

Hole 15 | Par 3 | 202 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.066 (Difficulty Rank - 7)

Hole 15 is the longest par three at 205 yards, with a bunkered, flat green atop a hill overlooking Padre and Snow Canyons.

Hole 17 | Par 3 | 151 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.894 (Difficulty Rank - 12)

Hole 17 is a 155-yard par three with a small green surrounded by three bunkers, rewarding accurate tee shots and good putting.

Bank of Utah Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are eleven Par 4s at Black Desert Resort, with the majority of those holes ranging 500+ yards. No. 5 is the shortest, listed at 320 yards, with the longest being No. 11, playing 532 yards.

Hole 6 | Par 4 | 450 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.041 (Difficulty Rank - 8)

Hole 6 is a par four with lakes on both sides of the fairway, a generous landing area, and an uphill approach to a bunker-protected green.

Hole 11 | Par 4 | 532 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.261 (Difficulty Rank - 1)

Hole 11 is a long par 4 with a wide fairway, downhill approach, and a bunker and pond protecting the green’s right front.

Hole 13 | Par 4 | 519 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.223 (Difficulty Rank - 2)

Hole 13 features an elevated tee shot with a lake on the left, a green atop a lava-surrounded knob, inspired by Pebble Beach’s 14th hole.

Bank of Utah Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are three Par 5’s on the course: No. 7, No. 9, and No. 18. All of these holes had a scoring average under par in 2025. No. 18 was the easiest Par 5 on the course last year, with a scoring average of 0.516 below par.

Hole 7 | Par 5 | 589 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.581 (Difficulty Rank - 16)

Hole 7 is a long, semi-blind par five with lava islands near a small, well-protected green measuring about 6,028 square feet.

Hole 9 | Par 5 | 587 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.793 (Difficulty Rank - 14)

Hole 9 is a par five playing uphill, with lava and bunkers protecting the fairway and green, offering views of Snow and Padre Canyons.

Hole 18 | Par 5 | 595 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.484 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

Hole 18 is a 570-yard dogleg left par five with lava and bunkers shaping the fairway, and a challenging green inspired by Augusta’s fifth.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 13, 18

 

Bank of Utah Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)

Good Drives Gained %

Fairways Gained

    Par 4 Scoring

    Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards

    Birdies or Better %

    Proximity Gained: 150-200 Yards

    Comparable Courses and Event History

    Bank of Utah Championship - The Field

    The 2026 Bank of Utah Championship features a 120-player field, including 24 players ranked inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking. The field is headlined by defending champion and World No. 32 Michael Brennan, while 2024 champion Matt McCarty is also set to tee it up this week.

    Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

    • Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
    • Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
    • Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School
    • Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    • Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
    • Top 100 (Medical)
    • Top 10 and Ties from the Previous Event
    • Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts
    • Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.
    • PGA TOUR University
    • PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    • Major Medical Extension
    • Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
    • 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

    Debutants in the Field (Event):

    • A.J. Ewart, Aaron Wise, Austin Eckroat, Benjamin James, Boston Bracken, Brendon Todd, Cameron Davis, Christo Lamprecht, David Lingmerth, Davis Chatfield, Davis Riley, Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole, Hank Lebioda, Jackson Koivun, Jeffrey Kang, Jimmy Stanger, John Parry, John VanDerLaan, Johnny Keefer, Jordan L Smith, Kensei Hirata, Li Haotong, Mackenzie Hughes, Marcelo Rozo, Marco Penge, Marty Dou Zecheng, Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman, Michael Thompson, Neal Shipley, Pontus Nyholm, Rasmus Hojgaard, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Zach J Johnson, Zachary Bauchou

    Exemptions:

    • Kihei Akina: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Boston Bracken: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Bowen Mauss: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Tyson Shelley: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

    Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

    • Michael Brennan – 2025
    • Matt McCarty – 2024

    Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

    • Lanto Griffin WD / Kevin Streelman IN (on his own number)
    • Tyson Shelley IN (sponsor exemption)

     

    Bank of Utah Championship - The Odds

    Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the Bank of Utah Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

    Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ DPWT*
    (Recent -> Past)    		 Last 5 Finishes at the Bank of Utah Championship
    (Recent -> Past)
    Jackson Koivun +1100 T5-T24-T29-T31-WON -
    Maverick McNealy +1700 T7-T19-T25-T34-MC MC
    Michael Brennan +1750 T10-T42-WON-T15-T24 WON
    Benjamin James +2000 2-3-T38-MC-T4 -
    Matt Wallace +2250 T10*-T14*-T9*-T15*-T7 MC
    Doug Ghim +2600 T17-T19-T15-MC-MC T63-T25
    Marco Penge +2800 T10-T18*-T6*-T38-T45 -

    Bank of Utah Championship - Recent Horses for Courses

    Bank of Utah Championship Black Desert Championship
    Black Desert Resort Black Desert Resort
    Golfer 2025 2024
    Matt McCarty T3 WON
    Stephan Jaeger T11 2
    Rico Hoey 2 21
    Max McGreevy T11 T11
    Patrick Rodgers T27 T11

     

    Bank of Utah Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses

    Bank of Utah Championship Black Desert Championship
    Black Desert Resort Black Desert Resort
    Golfer 2025 2024
    Luke List MC MC
    Kihei Akina MC MC
    Brice Garnett MC MC
    Mark Hubbard MC MC
    Patrick Fishburn MC MC
    Chandler Phillips MC MC
    David Skinns MC MC
    Rafael Campos MC MC
    Dylan Wu 69 MC

     

    Bank of Utah Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

    • 2025: Michael Brennan (-22)
      • Price: 125-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    1st 3rd 23rd 27th 8th
    • 2024: Matt McCarty (-23)
      • Price: 66-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    8th 7th 24th 6th 6th

     

    Bank of Utah Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

    • 2025: Michael Brennan
      • T4 – Fortinet Cup Championship (PTA)
      • T5 – Times Colonist Victoria Open (PTA)
      • WON – ABT Classic (PTA)
      • WON – CRMC Championship (PTA)
      • T51 – Manitoba Open (PTA)
    • 2024: Matt McCarty
      • T63 – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
      • T5 – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (KFT)
      • T35 – Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (KFT)
      • WON – Albertsons Boise Open (KFT)
      • T9 – Magnit Championship (KFT)

     

    Bank of Utah Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

    2025: Michael Brennan

    • Tournament Debut

    2024: Matt McCarty

    • Tournament Debut

    Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

    LIKE ROTOBALLER?

    See RotoBaller at the top of Google

    CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

    More PGA Analysis and Picks

    Bank of Utah: Betting and Fantasy Preview
    Patrick's PGA Picks: Presidents Cup (Premium)
    Presidents Cup: Betting and Fantasy Preview
    PGA Core 4: Biltmore Championship (Premium)



    Win More With RotoBaller

    Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners! RotoBaller's PGA Premium Packages feature several savvy analysts and proven winners for DFS and betting.

    Our very own Joe Nicely took down a big DraftKings DFS tournament for the Travelers Championship. And as an encore, RotoBaller subscriber @tenndolly2 won $100K on FanDuel with the help of Joe and the rest of our Premium PGA team:

    Between all the incredible Premium PGA DFS and Betting content and tools we put out each week, and our Premium Slack Community where we chat with our subscribers before lineups lock, RotoBaller PGA subscribers are armed with the tools, analysis, and advice to win more.

    REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

    CFB

    Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz Game Time Decision For Week 5
    Baker Mayfield

    Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
    De'Von Achane

    Tears ACL, Done for the Season
    Kyle Larson

    has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
    Austin Cindric

    Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
    Denny Hamlin

    Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
    Chase Briscoe

    Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
    Ryan Blaney

    Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
    Logan O'Connor

    Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
    Max Christie

    Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
    Dante Fabbro

    to Miss at Least One Month
    Alperen Sengün

    Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
    Raoni Barcelos

    Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
    Mackie Samoskevich

    Placed on Injured Reserve
    Raul Rosas Jr.

    Extends His Win Streak
    Norma Dumont

    Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
    Dan Vladar

    Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
    Miles Kelly

    Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
    Ailin Perez

    Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
    Nick Blankenburg

    Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
    Sedriques Dumas

    Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
    Daniel Gafford

    Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
    NYI

    Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
    Luis Hernandez

    Wins His UFC Debut
    CFB

    Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
    CFB

    USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
    Austin Ekeler

    to Reunite with Commanders
    Derrick Henry

    Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
    Davante Adams

    Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
    George Kittle

    Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
    Jeremiyah Love

    Breaks Out with Huge Game
    Kenyon Sadiq

    Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
    Jalen Duren

    Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
    Brock Bowers

    Goes Off In Return From Injury
    Kevin McCullar Jr.

    Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
    Tyler Nickel

    Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
    Seattle Mariners

    Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
    Cam Schlittler

    Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
    Dennis Smith Jr.

    Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
    Detroit Pistons

    Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
    Bucky Irving

    Leaves Game in Fourth Quarter, Misses Final 10 Minutes
    Justin Jefferson

    Injury Doesn't Sound Too Serious
    Baker Mayfield

    Dislocates Right Thumb, Likely to Miss Time
    Baker Mayfield

    Leaves Late With Hand Injury
    Puka Nacua

    Will Not Play Versus Broncos in Week 3
    Mike Evans

    Dealing with Rib Strain, to Undergo Full Evaluation on Monday
    Travis Etienne Jr.

    Exits Sunday's Game with Hamstring Injury
    Mark Andrews

    Returns to Sunday's Game After Injury Scare
    Justin Jefferson

    Ruled Out on Sunday with Ankle Injury
    Mike Evans

    is Ruled Out with Rib Injury
    Mark Andrews

    is Questionable to Return with Hand Injury
    Jonathan Taylor

    Finds Going Tough in Week 3 vs. Texans
    William Byron

    Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
    Carson Hocevar

    Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
    Chris Buescher

    Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
    Austin Cindric

    Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
    Ryan Preece

    Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
    Willson Contreras

    Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
    Kyle Larson

    Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
    Christopher Bell

    Should Be Strong at Kansas
    Ryan Blaney

    a Question Mark at Kansas
    Chase Briscoe

    Needs a Good Run at Kansas
    Juan Soto

    Back in Lineup for Season Finale
    Jesús Luzardo

    Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
    Jordan Greenway

    on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
    Joel Edmundson

    Considered Day-to-Day
    Miami Heat

    Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
    Mats Zuccarello

    Looks Sharp in His Return
    N'Faly Dante

    Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
    Logan Mailloux

    Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
    Bryan Rust

    Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
    Santi Aldama

    Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
    Fred VanVleet

    Faces Early Minutes Limit
    Jake Sanderson

    Makes Precautionary Exit
    Steven Adams

    Expected to Sit One Leg of Back-to-Backs Early
    CFB

    Arizona QB Noah Fifita Has Second Straight Four-TD Game
    CFB

    Jeffrey Overton Jr. Runs Wild On Boston College
    CFB

    Jackson Harris Has Breakout Game In Win Over Texas A&M
    CFB

    Keelon Russell Breaks Out vs. South Carolina
    Chase Elliott

    Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
    Alex Bowman

    Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
    CFB

    Whit Weeks Ruled Out For Rest Of Game
    CFB

    Texas Narrowly Beats Tennessee
    CFB

    Jeremiah Smith Scores Four Touchdowns In Win Over Illinois
    CFB

    Dante Moore Taken To Hospital
    Jason Preston

    Returns to Clippers on Exhibit 10 Deal
    CFB

    Wayshawn Parker Runs All Over Iowa State
    Hunter Sallis

    Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Clippers
    Charlotte Hornets

    Ryan Nembhard Waived by Hornets
    Rob Dillingham

    Heads to Charlotte
    CFB

    Mason Heintschel Has Second Six-Touchdown Game Of the Season
    Buddy Hield

    Traded to Bulls
    CFB

    Wisconsin Upsets Penn State
    CFB

    Iowa Beats Michigan On Last-Second Touchdown
    CFB

    Florida Dominates Ole Miss In Statement Win
    Juan Soto

    Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
    Tyler Tucker

    Expected to Miss Start of Season
    CFB

    Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
    Jason Dickinson

    Likely to Miss Start of Season
    CFB

    Hollywood Smothers Good to Go
    Filip Chytil

    Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
    CFB

    Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
    CFB

    Kewan Lacy Not Expected to Play vs. Florida
    Brock Faber

    Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
    CFB

    Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
    Tyler Seguin

    Returns to Action Friday
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
    Phoenix Suns

    Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
    Andrés Muñoz

    Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
    Raoni Barcelos

    An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
    Raul Rosas Jr.

    Set For His First Main Event
    Norma Dumont

    Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
    Ailin Perez

    Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
    Luis Hernandez

    Steps Up On Short Notice
    Sedriques Dumas

    In Dire Need Of Win
    Alex Bregman

    Returns as DH on Friday
    Mason Lohrei

    Returns to Practice
    Ivan Demidov

    Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
    Luis Arraez

    Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
    Ronald Acuña Jr.

    Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
    Sandy Alcantara

    Will Not Start This Weekend
    Kevin Gausman

    Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
    Shane McClanahan

    Will Not Pitch in ALDS
    Aaron Judge

    Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
    Ceddanne Rafaela

    Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
    Dylan Cease

    Ends his Season on the Injured List
    Ryan Fox

    to Compete in First Career President's Cup
    Si Woo Kim

    Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
    Justin Thomas

    is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
    Ceddanne Rafaela

    Activated and Starting on Wednesday
    Sam Burns

    Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
    Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

    a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
    Jeremy Peña

    Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
    Adam Scott

    Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
    Patrick Cantlay

    Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
    Russell Henley

    Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
    Collin Morikawa

    Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
    Ceddanne Rafaela

    Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
    Blake Snell

    Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
    Power your platform with our news
    View All News
    RANKINGS
    C
    1B
    2B
    3B
    SS
    OF
    SP
    RP
    View All Players

    RANKINGS

    QB
    RB
    WR
    TE
    K
    DEF
    View All Players

    MORE RECENT ARTICLES

    Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
    Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 4)
    Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 4)
    Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes