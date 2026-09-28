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Unexpected Boom Performances: Fantasy Football Risers Include Geno Smith, Jordan Addison, Kenyon Sadiq, and more

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Geno Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB Waiver Wire Adds

Frank's fantasy football risers, breakouts, waiver wire sleepers for Week 4 of 2026. Are these unexpected booms legit for Geno Smith, Kenyon Sadiq, Jordan Addison, Konata Mumpfield, and Noah Fant?

As is often the case, Week 3 of the 2026 NFL regular season brought plenty of surprises, including spike weeks from players you wouldn't expect. Sunday's action was capped off by an absolute shootout between the Rams and Broncos.

On this page, we're going to take a look at some "unexpected booms," which are surprise spike weeks from players who either went late in drafts or were available on the waiver wire. The main theme of this week's article? It's filled with players who had big weeks when forced into a greater role due to injury.

To that end, keep reading about Geno Smith, Kenyon Sadiq, Jordan Addison, Konata Mumpfield, and Noah Fant. We'll recommend what you should do with these players, predicting whether it was a one-game wonder or if this type of production is sustainable.

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Geno Smith, QB, New York Jets

Geno Smith has proven himself to be capable of providing spike weeks in the right matchups, as was the case in Week 3 against the Lions. Detroit's defense is in absolute shambles, and Geno capitalized, completing 31-of-37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. It was the ideal game script for fantasy production, as the Jets fell behind 24-10 in the second half, forcing Geno to air it out.

The good news here is that unlike last year, the Jets now have a functional offense with Geno under center. That means we can continue to fire him up with confidence whenever there's a good matchup, at least as a streamer pick. With higher-priced quarterbacks like Drake Maye and Justin Herbert continuing to struggle, it's not a bad idea to stream here and there.

With Breece Hall injured, there's a chance that the Jets will be more pass-heavy moving forward, since Braelon Allen is an unproven running back. We saw Geno show chemistry with Garrett Wilson, connecting with him for 10 catches, 107 yards, and one touchdown. Needless to say, it was an encouraging result for the Jets' passing game.

Up next for the Jets is a matchup at the Bears. Like Detroit, Chicago has struggled to defend the pass so far. Just think about what Bryce Young did to them in Week 1. To that end, Geno looks like a viable streamer for the second week in a row.

 

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

There was a lot of intrigue on Kenyon Sadiq heading into this year's draft, but the consensus belief was that he wasn't a can't-miss prospect, just an athletic tight end who was the clear-cut top choice at his position in this class. That's not to say that most didn't believe that he can be productive, just that he was a notch below the likes of other first-round tight ends. That take already looks wrong.

With Adonai Mitchell sidelined, Sadiq was thrust into a larger role in the Jets' passing game. He delivered in a major way, catching 7-of-8 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Sadiq now has two touchdowns on the season, one of which came on the ground, which is interesting because it shows how the Jets are finding creative ways to get him the ball.

While Mitchell is likely to return next week, Sadiq has proven to us that he can be a high-upside tight end, which is valuable because it's such a weak and volatile position. Out of the players mentioned in this article, Sadiq has the highest ceiling to stick on your team all year. If you're in a pinch, it's not even a bad idea to flex him, either. We saw several tight ends boom yesterday, so don't avoid Sadiq just because you have an entrenched starter.

As with Geno, Sadiq is set up for another boom week against the Bears in Week 4, so make sure to make him a priority off the waiver wire this week.

 

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Unlike other players on this list, Jordan Addison is a household name who was drafted in most leagues. However, there's a good chance that he was on your bench for this one, as it's been a slow start to the season. Addison combined for only two catches for 21 yards in the first two games. But I was firing him up for one simple reason: Kyler Murray was back under center.

Murray and Addison were the talk of Vikings camp, as the two had established an immediate rapport. That came to fruition on Sunday, as Addison hauled in 5-of-9 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Buccaneers. While some of that was driven by the fact that Justin Jefferson had to leave with an ankle injury, it's still a notable performance.

If Jefferson is unable to play in Week 4, it would make Addison a high-upside WR3 in a great matchup at home against the Dolphins, who are the clear-cut worst team in the NFL. Even if Jefferson does play, I'm willing to fire up Addison as a FLEX with upside to get loose downfield against a vulnerable secondary.

I'm not too worried that Kyler struggled against the Bucs, as he was coming off a concussion. It could have just been that he had to shake off some rust. I'm a big believer in Kevin O'Connell getting Kyler on track. It's a get-right spot for the offense vs. the Dolphins. To that end, Addison has some upside there.

 

Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Konata Mumpfield came out of nowhere to catch 4-of-8 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown. Before that, he combined for one catch for 12 yards in the first two weeks of the season. However, this performance is notable because he plays in a high-powered Rams offense, and it's unclear how long Puka Nacua will be out.

There's a chance that Puka will be forced to have surgery on a sports hernia, but other reports indicate that he could return in Week 4. We'll have to monitor the situation closely because Mumpfield's fantasy value is entirely dependent on whether or not Puka is in the lineup.

There's obviously going to be volatility here, as Mumpfield is a deep threat, but he's still worth a look in deeper leagues. I wouldn't mind sprinkling a small percentage of FAAB on him for this week in my leagues with larger rosters.

Up next for the Rams is a matchup against a tough Eagles defense, but there's a chance that game can turn into a shootout, so keep a close eye on this situation.

 

Noah Fant, TE, New Orleans Saints

Noah Fant came out of nowhere to haul in four receptions for 33 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown on eight targets in Week 1 against the Lions. Now, the reason I'm pointing this out is not that you should pick up Fant. Obviously, production will be extremely volatile as the TE2 behind Juwan Johnson.

Instead, I want you to just add Fant to your watch list. If there were ever a situation where Juwan Johnson was forced to miss time due to injury, that would force Fant into the TE1 role, which would make him an intriguing pickup in deeper leagues.

It's clear that Tyler Shough loves to feed his tight ends, so keep a close eye on the veteran.

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