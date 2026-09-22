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2026 Presidents Cup: PGA Betting and Fantasy Preview - Key Stats, Course Breakdown, Tournament Trends, TV Times, and More

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2026 Presidents Cup betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Medinah Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

In This Article hide
Presidents Cup - Tournament Information
Presidents Cup - Course Information
Presidents Cup - TV Information (ET)
Presidents Cup - Weather
Presidents Cup - Course/ Tournament History
Presidents Cup - Course Guide/ Scorecard
Presidents Cup - Format
Presidents Cup - Scoring
Presidents Cup - Teams
Presidents Cup - The Odds
Presidents Cup - Previous Winners and Locations
More PGA Analysis and Picks

The Presidents Cup takes place this week at Medinah Country Club in Chicago, Illinois, featuring a matchup between the U.S. Team and the International Team. The United States enters as the defending champion after winning 18.5-11.5 at Royal Montreal in 2024. Historically, the U.S. Team has dominated the event, with the International Team’s lone victory coming in 1998.

The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup will be contested at Medinah Country Club for the first time, making it the sixth different U.S. venue to host the event. Medinah’s Course No. 3 has a long history of hosting major championship events, including the 2019 BMW Championship, three Western Opens in 1939, 1962 and 1966, the 2012 Ryder Cup, PGA Championships in 1999 and 2006, and U.S. Opens in 1949, 1975 and 1990.

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Presidents Cup - Tournament Information

  • Dates: September 24th – September 27th, 2026
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois, United States
  • Course: Medinah Country Club - Course #3
  • Course Type: Parkland
  • Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
  • Length: 7,548 yards
  • Greens: Bentgrass
  • Fairways: Bentgrass

 

Presidents Cup - Course Information

Course Architect:

  • Course Architect: Tom Bendelow (1928)
  • Recent Renovations: OCM (Ogilvy, Cocking, and Mead) (2022)

 

Presidents Cup - TV Information (ET)

  • Round 1: Thursday, September 24th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 12:30 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Round 2: Friday, September 25th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Round 3: Saturday, September 26th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
    • NBC – 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM
  • Round 4: Sunday, September 27th, 2026
    • NBC – 12:00 AM – 6:00 PM

 

Presidents Cup - Weather

Presidents Cup - Course/ Tournament History

The Presidents Cup was first held in 1994 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, bringing together 12-player teams representing the United States and the International Team, which consists of players from outside the United States and Europe. The biennial event has been held every two years, with the schedule adjusted following disruptions caused by the September 11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States won the inaugural event 20-12 and has dominated the competition throughout its history. Through the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal, the Americans hold a 13-1-1 record. The International Team’s only victory came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne, while the event’s lone tie occurred in 2003 at Fancourt in South Africa.

Several editions have come down to the final matches. The United States narrowly defeated the International Team 16.5-15.5 in 1996, while the 2003 event ended in a tie. In 2015, the Americans earned another close victory, winning 15.5-14.5 in South Korea before recording more decisive wins in the following three editions.

The 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne provided another memorable chapter, with Tiger Woods serving as the U.S. captain as the Americans rallied from an 8-10 deficit entering the final day to win 16-14. The United States followed that with a 17.5-12.5 victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte in 2022 before defeating the International Team 18.5-11.5 at Royal Montreal in 2024. The victory marked the Americans’ 10th consecutive Presidents Cup win.

Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 has a long and distinguished history as one of the premier championship venues in American golf. The course opened in 1928 as part of Medinah’s original three-course complex, all designed by Scottish architect Tom Bendelow. Originally intended for the club’s female members, Course No. 3 quickly developed into Medinah’s primary championship layout. Following an early redesign in the 1930s, the course began establishing itself as a major tournament venue.

Course No. 3 hosted its first U.S. Open in 1949 and has since welcomed the championship three times, with additional editions held in 1975 and 1990. The course has also hosted two PGA Championships, in 1999 and 2006, along with the 1988 U.S. Senior Open and three Western Opens. Its most memorable moment came during the 2012 Ryder Cup, when Europe overcame a 10-6 deficit heading into Sunday to complete what became known as the "Miracle at Medinah."

The course most recently hosted the BMW Championship in 2019. Justin Thomas set a course record with a 61 during the tournament and finished at 25-under par to win by three strokes. The event also highlighted how the previous version of the course had evolved into a demanding test heavily influenced by length and its narrow, tree-lined corridors.

That ultimately led to the most significant renovation in Course No. 3’s history. Ogilvy, Cocking & Mead began a major restoration project in 2022, with the redesigned course reopening in 2024. The goal was to bring the layout closer to Bendelow’s original architectural vision while creating a more strategic test for modern championship golf. The renovation included removing trees, widening fairways, expanding and reshaping greens, redesigning bunkers and completely reworking several holes. Two former par 3s were removed, while a new drivable par 4 was built around Lake Kadijah.

Today, Medinah No. 3 measures 7,548 yards and plays to a par 72. The redesigned course features wider fairways, larger greens, expansive bunkering and more open sightlines than the previous layout. While the renovation preserved the routing and character of Bendelow’s original design, it also introduced more strategic options and risk-reward opportunities throughout the course.

The 2026 Presidents Cup adds another major chapter to Medinah No. 3’s storied history. With the event, Medinah becomes the first course to host the U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, further establishing Course No. 3 as one of the most significant championship venues in American golf.

 

Presidents Cup - Course Guide/ Scorecard

Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 will provide a dramatically different test from the layout that hosted the 2019 BMW Championship and 2012 Ryder Cup. Originally designed by Tom Bendelow, the course underwent a complete transformation from 2022 to 2024 by Australian design team Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking and Ashley Mead of OCM Golf. The renovation restored elements of the course’s original character while creating a more strategic and varied test for modern championship golf.

The biggest changes are immediately noticeable. OCM removed two par 3s and the short par-4 15th from the previous routing while introducing three entirely new holes. Fairway acreage nearly doubled from 29 to 58 acres, the number of bunkers increased from 70 to 117, and average green size grew by more than 40% to approximately 8,600 square feet. Extensive tree removal also opened up the property, giving players wider landing areas and more options off the tee.

That additional width does not necessarily make Medinah easier from the tee. Many fairways now feature larger landing areas, but strategically placed fairway bunkers, steep slopes and hazards still force players to carefully consider their lines. The Presidents Cup setup will also feature four inches of rough, meaning wayward drives can leave players facing difficult approaches. The larger greens retain plenty of contour, while the surrounding short grass provides players with a variety of recovery options that were largely absent from the previous version of the course.

At 7,548 yards and par 70, Medinah features four par 3s, 12 par 4s and two par 5s. The layout should be particularly intriguing in match play, where players are not simply trying to post the lowest score over 18 holes. Aggressive play can be rewarded when a player needs to win a hole, while a more conservative approach can make sense when an opponent is already in trouble. The renovated layout was designed to provide players with more strategic options throughout the round, creating a course where decision-making and shot selection will be just as important as execution.

One of the more unique aspects of this year’s Presidents Cup is that the event will not use Medinah’s standard member routing. Matches will begin on the course’s regular fifth hole before moving through the layout and finishing on the holes normally played as Nos. 1 through 4. The PGA TOUR made the adjustment to bring Medinah’s most dramatic water holes into the closing stretch while also improving spectator flow around the property.

As a result, the closing stretch of Presidents Cup matches will look much different from a typical round at Medinah. The modified routing brings Lake Kadijah into play late in the round, creating additional risk and strategic decisions as matches approach the finish. For matches that remain close, the final holes could provide an especially dramatic conclusion.

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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 6,12,13

 

Presidents Cup - Format

The Presidents Cup is played over four days, with a total of 30 matches. The opening day features five four-ball matches, followed by five foursomes matches on Friday. Saturday consists of four four-ball matches in the morning and four foursomes matches in the afternoon. The competition concludes Sunday with 12 singles matches, with every player on both teams competing.

Four-ball

In four-ball, each player on a two-man team plays his own ball throughout the hole, meaning four balls are in play. At the end of each hole, the team counts the lower of its two scores. The team with the lower score wins the hole, while the hole is halved if the two teams record the same low score.

Foursomes

In foursomes, the two players on each team share a single ball and alternate shots until the hole is completed. Players also alternate who tees off, with one player hitting the opening tee shot on odd-numbered holes and his partner doing so on even-numbered holes. The team with the lower score wins the hole, while a tie results in a halved hole.

Singles

In singles, one player from the United States faces one player from the International Team in a head-to-head match. Each player plays his own ball, and the player with the lower score on a hole wins that hole. If both players post the same score, the hole is halved.

 

Presidents Cup - Teams

U.S. Team

Captain: Brandt Snedeker

Captain's Assistants: Keegan Bradley, Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson Gary Woodland

Player Selection President's Cup Appearances President's Cup Overall Record
Scottie Scheffler Automatic 2 (2022, 2024) 3-5-1
Cameron Young Automatic 1 (2022) 1-2-1
Wyndham Clark Automatic 1 (2024) 1-2-1
Sam Burns Automatic 2 (2022, 2024) 3-3-3
Russell Henley Automatic 1 (2024) 3-1-0
Collin Morikawa Automatic 2 (2022, 2024) 6-2-0
Jacob Bridgeman Captain’s pick None N/A
Patrick Cantlay Captain’s pick 3 (2019, 2022, 2024) 10-4-0
Chris Gotterup Captain’s pick None N/A
Jackson Koivun Captain’s pick None N/A
Xander Schauffele Captain’s pick 3 (2019, 2022, 2024) 10-4-0
Justin Thomas Captain’s pick 3 (2017, 2019, 2022) 10-3-2

International Team

Captain: Geoff Ogilvy

Captain's Assistants: Tim Clark, Trevor Immelman, Taylor Pendrith, Camilo Villegas

Player Selection President's Cup Appearances President's Cup Overall Record
Si Woo Kim Automatic 3 (2017, 2022, 2024) 6-5-0
Ryan Fox Automatic None N/A
Hideki Matsuyama Automatic 6 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024) 9-13-5
Min Woo Lee Automatic 1 (2024) 0-1-1
Tom Kim Automatic 2 (2022, 2024) 3-5-1
Adam Scott Automatic 11 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024) 20-28-6
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Captain’s pick 2 (2022, 2024) 3-1-1
Corey Conners Captain’s pick 2 (2022, 2024) 2-7-0
Nico Echavarria Captain’s pick None N/A
Ryo Hisatsune Captain’s pick None N/A
Sungjae Im Captain’s pick 3 (2019, 2022, 2024) 6-7-2
Nick Taylor Captain’s pick  None N/A

 

Presidents Cup - The Odds

Outright Winner Odds
U.S. Team -420
International Team +460
Draw +1425

 

Presidents Cup - Previous Winners and Locations

  • 2024: United States 18.5-11.5
    • Location: Royal Montreal Golf Club (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
  • 2022: United States 17.5-12.5
    • Location: Quail Hollow Club (Charlotte, North Carolina, United States)
  • 2019: United States 16-14
    • Location: Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia)
  • 2017: United States 19-11
    • Location: Liberty National Golf Club (Jersey City, New Jersey, United States)
  • 2015: United States 15.5 – 14.5
    • Location: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (Incheon, South Korea)
  • 2013: United States 18.5 – 15.5
    • Location: Muirfield Village (Dublin, Ohio, United States)
  • 2011: United States 19-15
    • Location: Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia)

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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