September 16, 2026

RotoBaller's top PGA player props, best bets, and matchup picks for the 2026 Biltmore Championship. Get commission-free odds and market edges with Novig golf picks.

After two weeks away, the PGA Tour returns with the first event of its eight-leg Fall Swing, and the first ever iteration of the Biltmore Championship from Asheville, NC. The Cliffs at Walnut Grove has legendary fingerprints attached to its routing, as Jack Nicklaus debuted Asheville's only private gated course in 2005 -- a 7,249-yard Par 71 with severe elevation changes, bentgrass greens, and an iconic setting within the Blue Ridge Mountain Range.

This week's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig. There are lots of juicy numbers available!

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your season-long, DFS, and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite PGA bets and props for the 2026 Biltmore Championship.

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other, without the "vig" typically associated with a sportsbook. The vig is the fee sportsbooks charge you to use their services. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, it is keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users -- there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, tournament matchups, player props, parlays, and futures!

Novig operates with two virtual currencies. Novig coins can be wagered for fun and to test out strategies, while Novig cash can be wagered on all markets and then redeemed for real cash prizes.

Access to Novig is widespread; it's now accessible in 36 U.S. states.

How Does Novig Work?

Since users are not playing against the books, there is an opportunity to make more money per wager that you win, and users can usually find better values on bets (in terms of the prices being offered) than on traditional sportsbooks.

There are no oddsmakers; users dictate their own odds. You can either accept the odds that the market is offering or set your own odds.

If you set your own odds, another user has to accept them on the other side for the bet to be activated.

Users drive the market, not the sportsbook or oddsmakers!

PGA Matchup Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate/available as of 9/16/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Blades Brown (+104 at Novig) OVER Marco Penge

Although his age remains the primary talking point, 19-year-old Blades Brown has already made an early name for himself as one of the game's most consistent performers. Across 26 starts on the KFT/PGA Tour in 2026, Brown has missed only four cuts and logged 17 finishes of 25th or better. I love Blades in settings where we can rely on that lofty floor, especially given my belief that the gap has never been slimmer between the fields he sees week in, week out on the Korn Ferry Tour and a fall swing event on the PGA Tour with just two top-50 players in attendance.

I think the course also gives Brown a decided advantage over Penge. I anticipate the Cliffs at Walnut Cove to be among the friendlier driving courses on the schedule, with its lack of length, generous landing areas, and 2,200 feet of elevation giving everyone in the field a 5% boost to their traditional carry yardages. Without the ability to separate with his greatest long-term weapon, Marco's decided disadvantage to Brown on approach and on the greens will become increasingly difficult to overcome. Brown ranks 3rd vs. 84th in short-term Approach form, 52nd vs. 115th in 12-month Weighted Proximity, and 26th vs. 114th in Putting on Greens with similar agronomy.

I'd make Blades closer to a -120 favorite than an underdog in his current role on Novig's menu.

Ben James (-109 at Novig) OVER Doug Ghim

In a field filled with endless young talents, 23-year-old Ben James may not be getting the recognition he deserves. Already DataGolf's 64th-ranked player despite making just eight professional starts, the UVA product has hit the ground running since graduating in May. He's missed just one cut, logged four top-25s (including at last June's U.S. Open), and in his last start at the Wyndham Championship, fired two rounds in the low 60s -- an opening 62 and a closing 61 -- ultimately finishing in solo 3rd, his best finish to date at the TOUR level.

The underlying stats don't suggest that finish was any less than a sign of things to come, as James ranked 2nd in the field in ball-striking, 1st in GIR%, and 2nd in Approach. And although he finished as the "worst" putter in the top five, James showed some serious skill on Donald Ross's notorious greens, gaining 3.6 strokes for the week.

Zooming out, I don't see a single red flag in the profile. James ranks top 25 in virtually every key stat this week -- Good Drive %, SG: APP, Long-Iron Proximity, Par 5 Scoring, and SG: Putting -- and while Ghim can argue himself a comparable ball-striker, his putting baselines haven't proven nearly as reliable as the run of six events Ben has displayed (+0.57 strokes gained per round since the Travelers).

If not for the brilliance of Jackson Koivun, who kept Ben from the top spot in the Amateur Rankings for much of the last 12-15 months, I think this Connecticut native would have a lot more buzz around his start to professional life. Growing up in the Northeast, James also brings a natural affinity for bentgrass, a surface that should feel right at home this week.

I consider him not just the class of this tier of names like Ghim, Thompson, Conners, etc., but one of the field's biggest threats to break through.

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PGA Finishing Position Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9/16/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout WINNER (+7592 at Novig)

I mentioned earlier in the article that I expected the Cliffs to be as friendly of a driving course as we'll see all year, and perhaps no one in this field will benefit from that fact more than Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Though his ability to hit fairways has steadily improved throughout his career, the South African's lack of distance has proven to be a hindrance on the many expansive, driver-heavy venues we see week in, week out on the PGA Tour.

But this week, with no Par 4s over 480 yards, four very short Par 5s, and altitude settings that will afford him an extra 5-10% on each tee shot, Bezuidenhout won't project to lose nearly as much ground to the field as his baselines suggest.

And in the two facets of the game I project to be most important, Christiaan ranks right near the top of the pack. He's 11th in Strokes Gained average on Approach over his last 36 rounds, 16th in Wedge Proximity from inside 150 yards, and top 30 in both of my key putting metrics: Strokes Gained average across each of his last 36 rounds, and over the last three seasons on greens with similar agronomy.

Throughout his career, Bezuidenhout's best results have come on shorter, positional courses like PGA West, TPC Deere Run, and Valderrama. And although he hasn't yet captured a win on American soil, his five triumphs overseas speak to a pedigree rarely found in a field of this calibre.

I give him much more win equity than the 1.3% implied by Novig.