Fantasy football buy sell trade advice for Week 4 of 2026. Jorden's buy low, sell high Week 4 fantasy trade targets include Bucky Irving, Ladd McConkey, and more.
Week 3 was one of the craziest weeks of regular-season NFL football I can remember. We had multiple upsets, high scores, and plenty of disappointing and surprising fantasy performances. Oh, and a laundry list of injuries that is sure to cause panic in leagues everywhere.
One positive thing to come out of Week 3 was my suggestion to trade for Drake London ahead of his Thursday night explosion of nine receptions for 194 yards. Despite relatively quiet outings, I still feel good about calling out Chase Brown and Tucker Kraft as players to buy low, too. If you missed out on them last week, there's a good chance they can still be acquired. Both Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Jones Sr., who I labeled as sell-high candidates, posted decent numbers. But as expected, Tre Tucker was completely overshadowed by the return of Brock Bowers. All in all, there's room for improvement, but I think there's potential for Week 3's column to age really well.
If your team was impacted by any major injuries this week, keep in mind that the buys and sells I mention here are going to be team-dependent. Of course, you shouldn't trade away a healthy running back on your roster if you just lost De'Von Achane and Breece Hall. That said, let's discuss some players to consider trading for and away, starting with three undervalued names to pursue.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Buy-Low Targets for Fantasy Football Trades
WR: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
I'm not sure if this can be considered a true "buy-low," but I'm even less sure how many receivers I would rather have in fantasy than Zay Flowers right now. Flowers is currently the WR18 in half-PPR scoring, and he has barely played.
Zay Flowers logged 21 snaps yesterday. Six targets, five catches for 85 yards (including 27 huge ones at the end) and a rush for 20.
Flowers has 10 catches for 234 yards in 41 snaps for the #Ravens this season. Just over half of one average game. pic.twitter.com/MKNCHSxHdQ
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 28, 2026
Flowers missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and seemed destined to sit for one more week after getting in just one limited practice before Sunday's contest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Instead, he suited up and gained over 100 yards from scrimmage on an incredibly limited number of snaps.
We've seen flashes of greatness from Flowers before, but his utilization this year definitely feels different. Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who served as Chicago's OC under Ben Johnson last season, is maximizing the potential of the Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Flowers big three. It also doesn't hurt that Flowers got paid this offseason, locking him in as Baltimore's WR1 for the foreseeable future.
An argument against Flowers could be that he will not be able to sustain this production against higher-quality defenses. He has had the luxury of facing the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys so far, so this line of thinking makes some sense. Fortunately for Flowers, however, he won't see an intimidating matchup for quite some time.
From Week 4 through the Ravens' Week 13 bye, Flowers will face only two defenses that currently rank in the top half against fantasy wide receivers, and four defenses that currently rank bottom-7.
Although we're only looking at a three-week sample here, if we take 2025's numbers into account, Flowers still has the benefit of meeting the Titans and Falcons over the next two weeks. Two opponents who were among the 12 easiest matchups for fantasy wideouts last year.
If the Flowers manager in your league values him as anything less than a top-7 asset at his position, he's absolutely worth trading for.
RB: Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Entering Week 3, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said third-year pro Bucky Irving was on a pitch count and that the team would take a hot-hand approach with its backfield in games. This statement was a bit confusing since, at that point, Irving had out-touched Kenny Gainwell 36-11 through two weeks.
So, did anything with the backfield split change in Week 3? Not really. Irving technically did see a decreased snap share in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but he still dominated in opportunities. He handled 15 carries and saw four targets, while Gainwell was given just three carries and five targets.
Neither running back was particularly effective, but this shouldn't have come as a surprise. The Vikings' run defense was a top-10 unit last year on a per-touch basis and continues to shut down opposing rushers in 2026. Minnesota also led for the entirety of the game, so Tampa Bay was never playing with a truly positive game script.
Irving appeared to miss about 10 minutes of game time in the fourth quarter due to an undisclosed injury, but head coach Todd Bowles has confirmed there is nothing to worry about regarding his Week 4 status.
With Baker Mayfield set to miss a few weeks with a thumb injury, it's fair to have concerns about a Buccaneers offense that was already struggling. But given their upcoming schedule, the Bucs should have success leaning on Irving and the running game.
In Week 4, Irving will face the Green Bay Packers, fresh off an embarrassing home loss in which they surrendered 242 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. On the season, Green Bay has given up the second-most fantasy points to running backs.
Next on Tampa Bay's schedule are the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers. All three teams rank bottom-13 against the running back position, with Carolina giving up a league-leading 5.86 yards per carry.
QB: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Last week, I highlighted Tucker Kraft as a player to target in fantasy football trades. While he saw eight targets in Week 3, he had multiple drops and finished with disappointing numbers. I'm still in on Kraft, though, and I'm in on his quarterback for many of the same reasons.
So much has gone wrong for Green Bay already this season -- from losing Josh Jacobs to the Commissioner's Exempt List to the offensive line injuries and the defense giving up over 30 points per game. But Jordan Love has persevered, at least for fantasy purposes. He's the QB14 through three weeks, with two touchdowns in each game and two games with 300+ passing yards.
While it would be fair to say that things are unlikely to get any worse for the 1-2 Packers, I genuinely believe better days are ahead. For starters, the team is trying to address its offensive line woes as quickly as possible.
Packers OL moves:
🏈Signed G Laken Tomlinson to their active roster from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.
🏈Signed G Mekhi Becton Sr. to their practice squad.
🏈Placed OL Zach Bako-Bewele on injured reserve.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2026
Laken Tomlinson hasn't seen an NFL field in nearly a year, but the 12th-year pro will at least bring experience to a group that is clearly lacking in that department.
Mekhi Becton Sr. is only a practice squad addition for now, but the 2024 Super Bowl champion was just cleared to return to action last week after getting surgery to repair the torn labrum he played through last year. Still only 27 years old, a healthy Becton offers plenty of upside.
If the offensive line can make any kind of improvements, they will be welcome, but Love should be able to produce regardless given his upcoming schedule. Over the next five weeks, he won't face any defenses nearly as skilled as the Minnesota Vikings, whom he passed for 387 yards against in Week 1.
Most notably, Love will get the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in Weeks 6 and 7, respectively, and these are both matchups in which Love should be viewed as a must-start fantasy option.
In Week 4, the Packers will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, who have given up over 26 points per contest through three weeks. Green Bay opened the week as 3.5-point favorites, with rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels set to make his first NFL start for the Bucs.
If the Packers are going to win this one, it will almost certainly be because the defense and Love show up. Green Bay hasn't found any consistency running the ball in 2026, and Tampa Bay is giving up just 2.89 yards per carry to running backs, the lowest mark in the league.
Sell-High Candidates for Fantasy Football Trades
RB: Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
In all likelihood, Ollie Gordon II was a free agent in your league less than 24 hours ago, so the vast majority of managers able to trade him are the ones who bid the most FAAB or burned a priority waiver claim to get him. With that in mind, I have advice for two different groups of people.
For those who did just claim Gordon but aren't desperate enough to start him, trade him to a team that is. And for those of you who are desperate but didn't manage to get Gordon off the waiver wire, avoid trading for him.
In other words, the only fantasy players who could justify rostering Gordon are those who lost De'Von Achane or another key starter and spent up on Gordon to start him immediately. This group should still see if they can package Gordon with another player to get an even better starter, but this isn't going to be possible in many leagues.
Gordon is a player to trade away or avoid for now because his value is unlikely to get any higher. In fact, he could be even easier to acquire next week. In Week 4, the Miami Dolphins, who have struggled to establish the run, will face their toughest challenge yet against the Minnesota Vikings.
Through three weeks, Minnesota is surrendering the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs and the sixth-fewest yards per rush attempt. And we don't need to worry about this being an early season fluke, as the Vikings' run defense was exceptional in 2025 as well.
We also know that Jaylen Wright will be returning at some point soon since he is considered day-to-day with his ailments, according to head coach Jeff Hafley. There is not much of a sample of Wright and Gordon playing with Achane inactive, but both times Achane played on fewer than 50% of snaps last season, Wright out-touched Gordon and was the more efficient back.
As you can see, Wright has been the better runner. He is faster/more explosive and forces more missed tackles - meaning that he has the better big play potential
He's also played over Gordon in the past
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 29, 2026
This is, of course, a new coaching staff in Miami that could choose to give Gordon more opportunities, but it's worth noting that Wright has been listed ahead of Gordon on the Dolphins' depth chart since the offseason. Gordon is likely to lead the way this week if Wright isn't 100% healthy, but again, it probably won't mean much for fantasy in a miserable matchup.
Next week, the Dolphins will take on the Cincinnati Bengals before heading into a Week 6 bye. If you can get any value for Gordon now and potentially reinvest in Miami's backfield with more knowledge ahead of Week 7, I think it will turn out to be a profitable move.
WR: Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
This is a difficult one, as I was quite high on Ladd McConkey entering the season and thought he would have a huge showing against the Buffalo Bills last week. While McConkey looked great before getting injured in Week 1, Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense did not take a step forward with the WR fully healthy against a suspect Buffalo defense in Week 3.
McConkey played on 88% of snaps and ran more routes than both Tre' Harris and Quentin Johnston, but his involvement was puzzling nonetheless. He was the least targeted of the three receivers, and the ball was spread around to an annoying degree.
It's hard to have much faith in anyone wearing a Chargers uniform right now, and hoping for improvement feels like a fool's errand with the gauntlet of opponents Los Angeles is staring down. Over the next five weeks, the Chargers' schedule looks like this: @ Seattle Seahawks, home vs. Denver Broncos, @ Kansas City Chiefs, bye, @ Los Angeles Rams.
These are four of the best defenses in the NFL, all of whom have limited wide receiver production through the first three weeks of this season, while three of four also shut down opposing wideouts last season. With the team's bye sprinkled in, there is a real possibility that McConkey is no better than a fantasy WR3 from Weeks 4-8.
There are some metrics making the rounds online showing how much better Herbert and the Chargers have been with McConkey on the field. McConkey ranks third in the NFL in EPA per target, and Herbert's passer rating when targeting McConkey is significantly higher than his actual 73.4 rating, which checks in just behind Malik Willis as 30th in the league.
These facts might give some hope to fantasy managers who were already in on McConkey, who should still carry plenty of value in trades. Even if you believe McConkey and the Chargers can figure things out, why not trade him away before the most brutal stretch of his schedule and then try to get him back for less before Week 9?
TE: Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
There were a handful of tight ends I considered here, as the position dominated for fantasy purposes in Week 3. It's generally a safe bet to trade away a tight end who is making his mark exclusively by scoring touchdowns, so I looked at Juwan Johnson and Harold Fannin Jr., both of whom hit paydirt twice last week. But it's easy to see both of these players maintaining a consistent, volume-based role throughout the season.
Jake Ferguson, on the other hand, is running hot on touchdowns over the past two weeks but not doing much else. His mistakes on the field could also jeopardize his opportunities eventually.
Jake Ferguson has the most fumbles by a WR or TE since 2024 pic.twitter.com/jMjMKdxtq5
— Gridiron Stats and Info (@GridironInfo_) September 28, 2026
This is an alarming number of fumbles for a player who has averaged less than five receptions per game over the span shown in the graphic. Since the start of the 2024 season, Ferguson is averaging a fumble once in about every 19 touches, something Dallas has to be aware of by now.
Luckily for Ferguson, the Baltimore Ravens didn't immediately capitalize on his lost fumble this past Sunday, so it's hard to say his error cost the Cowboys a victory. Still, it wouldn't be shocking if Luke Schoonmaker or Brevyn Spann-Ford saw some extra looks going forward, especially with the latter impressing on his lone target in Week 3.
Even if Ferguson continues to dominate snaps at tight end for Dallas, though, fantasy managers shouldn't count on him as a reliable starter. Although Ferguson has three touchdowns in three weeks, his 11 targets give him just as many as Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble and Titans tight end Gunnar Helm.
While Bryce Young is throwing a ton this season, Tennessee's Cam Ward is not passing nearly as much as Dak Prescott, meaning Ferguson's target share is even lower than Helm's. In fact, Dallas ranks 30th in the NFL in tight end target share, with just under 16% of its passes going to the position.
George Pickens has been relatively quiet to begin the 2026 campaign, but I'd expect the receiver who scored nine times last year and is playing for a contract to heat up very soon. Pickens is a buy-low fantasy trade candidate in his own right, and Ferguson's production is certainly going to decline when touchdowns begin to go elsewhere.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!