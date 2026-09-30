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Running Back Committees With Upside: Key Fantasy Football Takeaways for Week 4

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Zach analyzes the top fantasy football RB committees, looking for fantasy football RB breakouts heading into Week 4 (2026). Read his key takeaways about six RB committees.

In This Article hide
Packers Committee: A Plain Packers Problem
Chargers Committee: Keaton Mitchell Rising?
Rams Committee: Blake Corum Falling?
Commanders Committee: Rachaad White Overcomes Injury
Seahawks Committee: Thirsty for Zach Charbonnet
Saints Committee: Where Do the Carries Geaux?
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After three weeks of the new NFL season, injuries are piling up, roles are shifting, and fantasy teams are reacting to early season trends. Especially at running back, the situations change from week to week, with different players getting a chance to step up as teams try to set themselves up for short-term and long-term success. The running back landscape is always shifting, and with bye weeks coming soon, depth is critical at every position, especially running back. With multiple players sharing the load in many backfields, more depth options at RB are available for fantasy managers to consider.

With another full week of 32 teams in action in Week 4, let's take a look at how a few key situations with upside are playing out so far this season. Matchups, game flow, and injuries can impact who plays each week and for how long, with coaches always looking for a "hot hand" to ride. If you're also looking to add a running back who is trending up to your fantasy lineup, check out the latest from each of these committees headed into Week 4.

What can we learn from the work distribution in Week 3, and how does it change our projections going forward? What follows are my breakdowns of the backfields in Green Bay, Seattle, Washington, New Orleans, and both teams from Los Angeles. We've got lots to get to, so let's jump in!

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Packers Committee: A Plain Packers Problem

The Packers are still without Josh Jacobs for the foreseeable future, and they are continuing to rotate three backs in the backfield. MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson each played significant snaps in Week 3 against the Falcons, but the Packers took a big loss to Atlanta, and the running game struggled across the board.

Lloyd started the season as the leader of the timeshare, but a costly fumble in Week 2 may have cost him that position. In Week 3, he played the fewest snaps of the three options but still tied for the team lead with four carries. He only managed 11 yards, although he did catch two of his three targets for seven more yards.

In his three games this season, Lloyd has 23 carries for 68 yards and four catches for 13 yards. He is the only Packers running back with a touchdown, and that came as a receiver.

Brooks played the most snaps in Week 3, but he didn't have a single carry. He caught his only target for four yards, but he remains a nonfactor for fantasy since most of his value is from his pass protection.

After Week 2, Johnson seemed like he could be ready to take over in place of Lloyd as the team's top back. That could still be what happens, but he only had six rushing yards on four carries in Week 3 and 10 yards on his one catch against the Falcons. His snap share did increase from 27% to 36%, and that trend could continue as he settles into the offense.

The Packers had to play from behind most of this game, and their offensive line injuries are making it tough for any of these running backs to post big numbers. If they continue to tilt things more toward Johnson, he will be the best back of the bunch. But the Packers will need to commit to sticking with the run game, which they haven't done as much this season.

 

Chargers Committee: Keaton Mitchell Rising?

The Chargers slipped to 0-3 after losing to the Bills in Buffalo. In the backfield, though, fourth-year back Keaton Mitchell had a very strong showing and is making the case for more playing time. Sorry, Omarion Hampton supporters.

Mitchell played just three fewer snaps than Hampton and ran a route on nine more dropbacks. He scored a touchdown on a shovel pass, which was the Bolts' only score of the day. He finished with three catches on three targets for -5 receiving yards and added 52 yards on his eight carries.

Mitchell has shown spark and upside, while Hampton has been quiet. He only had 56 rushing yards on his 15 carries in Week 3, barely outproducing Mitchell even though he had almost twice as many carries. Hampton is still getting most of the carries, so it isn't panic time quite yet. But he did lose a fumble in Week 1 and Week 2, which could eat into his playing time if it continues to be an issue.

Mitchell is much more involved in the passing game, so in PPR leagues, he is a must-own in all standard-sized formats. Hampton isn't someone to give up on yet, but there is legitimate cause for concern since the Chargers don't have any time to mess around and wait for him to get right.

In Week 4, the Chargers visit the Seahawks, who are coming home after a tough road loss and will present a very tough challenge for coach Jim Harbaugh's struggling squad.

 

Rams Committee: Blake Corum Falling?

The other Los Angeles team is also rotating a pair of running backs, giving playing time to Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. In Week 3, the Rams lost to the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The timeshare was much more tilted toward Williams after a much more even split in each of the first two weeks.

Corum only produced 15 rushing yards on his six carries and caught two passes for zero receiving yards. His snap share slipped from 45% in Week 2 to 29% in Week 3. Part of that disparity was definitely due to the game script.

The Rams played Week 2 from comfortably ahead, running the ball more against the Giants. In Week 3, the Rams led 16-0 at halftime, but the Broncos scored twice in the third quarter to keep things close down the stretch.

Williams may have also gotten more work because he was playing so well. He ran for 88 yards on 15 carries and added six catches for 70 more yards.

Williams remains the go-to option in passing and scoring situations, which makes him a must-play in all PPR formats. Corum is still worth having as a handcuff or using as a depth option if needed when the Rams are expected to control the game. He'll have his moments, but coming out of Week 3, it is still very apparent that Williams is the "1" and Corum is still the "2" rather than the "1a."

 

Commanders Committee: Rachaad White Overcomes Injury

The Commanders got one of the most surprising wins of the week in Week 3, taking out the Seahawks even though they were without star QB Jayden Daniels. Marcus Mariota played very well, throwing three touchdowns to go with his 183 passing yards. The running game didn't put up huge numbers but did enough to get the Commanders the much-needed win.

Rachaad White has looked like the more effective option in the backfield this season, and he scored his first touchdown of the season on a six-yard reception.

White also picked up a key first down late in the game and finished with eight carries for 35 rushing yards. Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a much heavier workload, but he only totaled 36 yards on his 19 carries (just 1.9 yards per carry). Croskey-Merritt does have one rushing touchdown on the season, but he is only averaging 3.0 yards per carry and has three catches in three weeks.

In the second quarter, White did leave the game with a shoulder injury, which may be why the work share tipped so heavily away from him. He actually outsnapped Croskey-Merritt in Week 2, and the timeshare will likely be more even going forward.

Since he has been much more involved as a receiver, White is actually a stronger play if both backs are healthy heading into Week 4's matchup in London against the Colts. Croskey-Merritt still has touchdown-dependent upside, but his lack of efficiency could cost him playing time.

 

Seahawks Committee: Thirsty for Zach Charbonnet

The Seahawks were on the other side of that upset in the nation's capital, and part of the story of their loss was another key fumble by rookie running back Jadarian Price.

Price played a season-low 28% of snaps in Week 3, while both George Holani and Emanuel Wilson played 36% of snaps. Price has the most sizzle and upside in the backfield, but he has to get his fumbling issues under control if he wants to take the next step to fantasy relevancy.

Price led the team with 15 rushing yards in Week 3 on five carries, while Wilson had 14 yards on nine carries. Holani only had three carries for 10 yards, but he did contribute as a receiver, hauling in all five of his targets for 48 yards. Sam Darnold threw all four of the touchdowns for the Seahawks in Week 3, leaving no scores for any of the RBs.

Holani has some PPR appeal, and Wilson could be a touchdown-dependent FLEX option as bye weeks arrive. However, after the game, coach Mike Macdonald said clearly about Price's fumbling issues: “We’re going to continue to give him the ball.”

Price is a high-risk play until he improves his ball security and has a breakout, while the other options are tough to trust, with Price still the option with the most upside.

Ultimately, the Seahawks are looking forward to getting Zach Charbonnet (knee) back in action. He remains on the PUP list and does not have his practice window open yet. He has already been ruled out for Week 4, but he could return shortly after that if he continues his recovery, which is reportedly going well with an "aggressive" but unspecified timeline.

 

Saints Committee: Where Do the Carries Geaux?

The Saints lost to the Raiders in their home opener in Week 3, and they also lost starting running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring). Coach Kellen Moore said Etienne "will miss time," but the severity of the injury and length of his absence are still to be determined.

Etienne played over 50% of snaps in each of the first two weeks of the season, with Kendre Miller working behind him in Week 1 and Alvin Kamara taking over the backup workload in Week 2. In Week 3, Kamara played 24 snaps compared to Miller's 14, while CJ Donaldson also played 12 snaps.

Kamara will likely take over most of the work while Etienne is out, but the veteran only has 51 rushing yards on his 18 carries this season, averaging 2.8 yards per carry. He has a history of being very involved as a receiver and had five catches in Week 2 before managing just one catch in Week 3.

The 31-year-old veteran will likely get enough work to be a deep league FLEX option, but he may not be able to turn back the clock against the Falcons in Week 4 or the Vikings in Week 5.

If Miller gets more playing time, he actually brings sneaky upside that could be higher than Kamara's. The 24-year-old Miller has shown flashes of brilliance in the past but has been limited by multiple injuries. He scored a touchdown in Week 1 while Kamara was out, but was a healthy scratch in Week 2.

He also missed some practice leading up to Week 3 due to illness, but was not on the injury report by the time kickoff rolled around. Miller rushed four times for 14 yards and added two receptions for five yards. He'll likely be mostly a change-of-pace play behind Kamara, but he is worth considering in deep leagues since the opportunity could be in front of him while Etienne is out.

Kamara is the better add of the two running backs since he's likely to carry the load, but he doesn't have the high ceiling he did during his prime, which could let Miller potentially steal more work with some splash plays.

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