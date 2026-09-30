Wyatt discusses five well-known fantasy football players who have not performed well heading into Week 4 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?
We're heading into Week 4 of the NFL season, and the honeymoon phase has ended for fantasy managers, with some fantasy superstars off to a slow start. Some of these players we never thought would be sluggish out of the gate, but here they are, lagging.
We're going to look at well-known fantasy football players who are currently struggling and not performing as well as we hoped they would back during draft season. Should fantasy managers hold these players, sell while we still can, or is it finally time to drop them off in dumpsville?
Remember, whether you're riding high at 3-0 or fell at rock bottom at 0-3, there is still plenty of football left to be played. Without further ado, what should fantasy managers do with these well-known players heading into Week 4 of the fantasy football season?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
I never imagined Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense would be this bad, even in my worst-nightmare scenario back in the late summer. Truth be told, you could put every Charger on today’s list.
The Bolts are 0-3, nowhere near the top of the league in passing yards, and have more interceptions than passing touchdowns. As a result, Herbert is the QB24 in overall scoring and hasn’t cracked 15 fantasy points this year.
Keaton Mitchell Takes The Touch Pass From Justin Herbert And Scores!
The Chargers Offense Finally Gets Something Going And Finds The End Zone! ⚡ https://t.co/fRpRj8aKma
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 27, 2026
The Mike McDaniel experiment hasn’t worked through three weeks, which runs counter to the recent trend of quarterbacks' first year in a Shanahan/McVay system.
We’ve seen veteran quarterbacks hit the ground running in their first year in this system. Matthew Stafford (41), Sam Darnold (35), and Tua Tagovailoa (25) all set career highs in touchdown passes in their first season.
However, other vets like Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan faced a learning curve in Year 1 while seeing a huge leap in passing touchdowns in Year 2. So if you’re looking for a silver lining…that could be it for Herbert.
Now, that doesn’t offer much hope for the remainder of 2026 for Herbert investors. It feels like the sky has fallen for the Chargers, and they have started a murderers’ row of a six-game stretch.
|Week 4
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|Week 5
|vs. Denver Broncos
|Week 6
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|Week 7
|BYE
|Week 8
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|Week 9
|vs. Houston Texans
|Week 10
|@ Baltimore Ravens
Herbert should be nowhere near fantasy lineups moving forward and can safely be dropped in 12-team fantasy leagues. He’s a QB2 with a lower floor and capped ceiling because of the dysfunctional offense and limited rushing production.
Frankly, Herbert hasn't been the best fantasy quarterback since his sophomore year, and better options are already on waivers.
Verdict: Drop in all league formats
Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley hasn’t been able to turn the clock back to his magical 2024 season so far through three games and has been on the fantasy struggle bus.
SAQUON BARKLEY 65-YARD TOUCHDOWN.
📺: #PHIvsNO on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/830L0j9R8o
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
We’ve seen 19 games of Barkley since his 2k campaign in 2024, and he’s come close to that level of performance. He’s totaled 1,314 rushing yards on 314 carries during that stretch.
However, Barkley has gotten off to a slow start for multiple reasons.
The Eagles are operating a new offense under Sean Mannion, which has been less than ideal. The offense ranks 24th in total yards and hasn’t cracked 1,000 total yards this season.
In addition, Barkley sustained an upper-body stinger in Week 2, and the offensive line has had to shuffle around due to injuries to key players.
Barkley is the PPR RB33 overall, is averaging 7 fantasy points per game, and hasn’t found the end zone yet this season.
On the bright side, he ranks seventh among running backs in yards per carry with at least 30 carries. Barkley is averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2026, which is a full yard higher than his 4.1 in 2025.
He will face four defenses over his next six games that allow over 100 rushing yards a game, while two of them rank No. 1 and No. 2 in rushing yards allowed this season.
Better days are ahead for Barkley managers, but it might not be a bad time to sell him. If you can get equalish value in return for Barkley, it might help you sleep better at night.
The vibes aren't good in Philly, and a couple more clanker games would plummet his trade value. However, if you can't find a fair value, it won't hurt your lineups to hold him.
Verdict: Sell in 12-team leagues
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been unable to shake the injury bug dating back to last season. Baker Mayfield has battled injuries and could miss multiple weeks with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.
The vibes around the organization are down, and they are 2-10 since their Week 9 bye last season. Coincidentally, Emeka Egbuka hasn’t scored 12 PPR points in a game since Week 10 of last year.
Through three weeks, Egbuka has caught 13 of his 20 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown. He’s been the PPR WR31 overall and averages 10.9 PPR points per game.
3rd touchdown in 2 games for Emeka Egbuka!
TBvsHOU on ESPN/ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ https://t.co/XaloB7gM4S
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2025
Egbuka hasn’t killed fantasy lineups yet, but he has not lived up to the draft capital managers used to acquire him in August.
In addition to the team underperforming, Egbuka was battling a toe injury near the middle to end of training camp, which cost him valuable reps. Egbuka could still be working his way back into game shape because of the missed time.
Now, Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks with his thumb injury, which means Jalon Daniels will start in his place. The former Kansas Jayhawk signed as an undrafted free agent and won the QB2 job in training camp over veteran Jake Browning.
Daniels, like most rookies, will likely lock onto one receiver and hyper-target them as his security blanket. If Egbuka becomes that guy, he’ll get enough volume to stay fantasy viable until Mayfield gets back.
Verdict: Hold in all league formats
Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
The Jameson Williams effect is in full blast with all busts and no boom weeks. When we drafted Williams, we knew exactly what we were getting into.
Williams is a must-start each week despite three straight dud weeks under 9 PPR points. If you place him on the bench, he always finds a way to make you pay.
The Alabama standout had a sluggish start a year ago when he only had two performances over 9 PPR points before the Lions' Week 8 bye. Williams went nuclear afterward with only four outings under 15 PPR points.
This catch by Jameson Williams 😮💨
@NYJvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Yl5raMMlmp
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Additionally, he has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in the last two seasons. Williams is starting to be known for slow starts but eventually flips the fantasy switch.
Here’s the good news: the Lions have scored 30-plus points in each of their first three games, and based on their defense, they will have to continue to do so to win games this season.
In addition, the Lions have eight passing touchdowns and average 267.3 passing yards a game. The passing offense has been clicking, but Williams has been unable to get a connection with Jared Goff this season.
The Williams breakout feels inevitable in 2026. It's worth holding onto him and keeping an eye out for him on the waiver wire. He may be floating around from impatient fantasy managers.
When Williams eventually finds his fantasy points, they come in bunches.
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears
It looks like love is starting to swirl around Colston Loveland, who is showing signs of life after a Week 3 performance.
Loveland caught all four of his targets for 31 yards and was just inches away from finding the end zone for the first time this season. If Loveland scores, the narrative around him flips, and he probably doesn’t land on this list.
It might not have been the big points of palazzo we wanted, but it's a step in the right direction for the young tight end. He previously caught one of his five targets in the prior two games combined.
Loveland was the hottest player in football down the stretch in 2025 with 10-plus targets in his final four games. His strong finish, along with lofty expectations for the Bears offense, led some managers to draft Loveland as the No. 1 tight end in fantasy drafts.
1st career touchdown for Colston Loveland!
CHIvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/PQBVjn5MRU
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025
Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to the hype through three games and is the PPR TE47 overall.
However, the cat’s out of the bag on Loveland’s talent, and it can’t be put back in.
The upside is still looming in Loveland, and it is worth holding onto him when it finally pays off. It might not be a bad idea either to try and buy low for Loveland.
Verdict: Hold in all league formats
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