👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 4 Updates for Top 200 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 4 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 4 fantasy football ranks for 2026.

In This Article hide
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 4
Week 4 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
Week 4 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time to preview Week 4 and beyond with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. We just got hit with another injury-heavy slate, while many trends got further cemented, and others got completely flipped on their heads! We've picked it all apart and put it back together with these Week 4 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of September 30.

Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Brock Bowers, Jeremiyah Love, Matthew Golden, Bhayshul Tuten, Kenyon Sadiq, Brock Purdy, and others. Allow this to fuel your trade offers and waiver plans going forward. We know that some of you need to get aggressive with three games in the books!

Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 4

  • Generally, does the trend of increased TE scoring and TE-heavy sets near the red zone continue to stay elevated?
  • Can the Steelers put together another solid offensive effort at CLE, or do they give us a third clunker in four weeks?
  • Do the Commanders design more runs for Marcus Mariota, or just let him sling it in London?
  • Will a beaten-up Baltimore offensive line be able to create lanes for the Derrick Henry revenge game against the Titans?
  • How will New England change their scheme to help Drake Maye in a likely negative gamescript against Buffalo?
  • What does Sadiq's role look like if Adonai Mitchell (finger) is healthy, and how much RB work do the Jets give Braelon Allen?
  • Will the Jags give Brian Thomas Jr. more work, or does Josh Cameron continue to creep up?
  • Does Houston continue to split drives between its rushers against Dallas' defense?
  • With full prep and no weather factor, what does Jameis Winston look like against Arizona?
  • Who rebounds better between the Rams and Eagles, with a focus on who draws No. 2 targets for LAR if Puka Nacua (hip) cannot go?
  • Can Zac Robinson tap into some creativity to get Jalon Daniels going for Tampa Bay?
  • Will Miami cross midfield against Minnesota's defense? (Kidding, mostly, sort of, not really...)
  • Do the Raiders stay hot against the first "strong" defense they've seen this year, and will the Bowers split-wide rate stay sky-high?
  • How will the Chargers angle for a spark, and do we see more Keaton Mitchell and Tre' Harris as a result?
  • Will Bryce Young and Jalen Coker be close enough to 100% for a track meet with the Lions?
  • Is the rust off for Michael Penix Jr., and how will the Saints divvy up RB touches in a potential MNF shootout?

These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.

Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!

 

Week 4 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings

These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/30:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 6 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 9 Derrick Henry RB
3 10 James Cook III RB
3 11 Chris Olave WR
3 12 Brock Bowers TE
3 13 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 14 Puka Nacua WR
3 15 Drake London WR
3 16 Justin Jefferson WR
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Trey McBride TE
4 19 Zay Flowers WR
4 20 Parker Washington WR
4 21 Josh Allen QB
4 22 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 23 Javonte Williams RB
4 24 Kyren Williams RB
4 25 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 26 Nico Collins WR
4 27 Saquon Barkley RB
4 28 Garrett Wilson WR
5 29 George Pickens WR
5 30 D'Andre Swift RB
5 31 Christian Watson WR
5 32 DeVonta Smith WR
5 33 Davante Adams WR
5 34 Ladd McConkey WR
5 35 Bucky Irving RB
5 36 DJ Moore WR
5 37 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 38 Lamar Jackson QB
5 39 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 40 Tee Higgins WR
5 41 Matthew Golden WR
5 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 43 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 44 Mike Evans WR
5 45 Omarion Hampton RB
5 46 Josh Downs WR
5 47 Jameson Williams WR
5 48 Luther Burden III WR
5 49 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 50 Tyler Warren TE
5 51 Malik Nabers WR
5 52 Rashee Rice WR
5 53 Jaylen Warren RB
6 54 George Kittle TE
6 55 Joe Burrow QB
6 56 Breece Hall RB
6 57 Jalen Coker WR
6 58 Brock Purdy QB
6 59 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 60 Sam LaPorta TE
6 61 Tucker Kraft TE
6 62 Trevor Lawrence QB
6 63 Colston Loveland TE
7 64 Cam Skattebo RB
7 65 David Montgomery RB
7 66 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 67 Terry McLaurin WR
7 68 DK Metcalf WR
7 69 Jalen Hurts QB
7 70 A.J. Brown WR
7 71 Jadarian Price RB
7 72 Michael Wilson WR
7 73 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 74 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 75 Caleb Williams QB
7 76 Blake Corum RB
7 77 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 78 Dak Prescott QB
7 79 Josh Jacobs RB
7 80 Jordan Addison WR
7 81 Rome Odunze WR
7 82 Travis Kelce TE
7 83 Patrick Mahomes II QB
7 84 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 85 RJ Harvey RB
7 86 Carnell Tate WR
7 87 Jordyn Tyson WR
8 88 Stefon Diggs WR
8 89 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 90 Rico Dowdle RB
8 91 Jared Goff QB
8 92 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 93 Kyle Monangai RB
8 94 Jordan Love QB
8 95 Matthew Stafford QB
8 96 Tony Pollard RB
8 97 Tyler Shough QB
8 98 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 99 Juwan Johnson TE
8 100 Braelon Allen RB
8 101 Emmett Johnson RB
8 102 KC Concepcion WR
9 103 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 104 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 105 Drake Maye QB
9 106 Dontayvion Wicks WR
9 107 Denzel Boston WR
9 108 Mark Andrews TE
9 109 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 110 Jayden Daniels QB
9 111 Justin Herbert QB
9 112 Kyler Murray QB
9 113 Kaelon Black RB
9 114 Romeo Doubs WR
9 115 Courtland Sutton WR
9 116 Makai Lemon WR
9 117 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 118 Devaughn Vele WR
9 119 Khalil Shakir WR
9 120 Jordan Mason RB
10 121 Woody Marks RB
10 122 Ollie Gordon II RB
10 123 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 124 Bo Nix QB
10 125 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 126 Isaiah Likely TE
10 127 Tre Harris WR
10 128 Malik Washington WR
10 129 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 130 Quentin Johnston WR
10 131 Xavier Worthy WR
10 132 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 133 Kalif Raymond WR
10 134 Dalton Schultz TE
10 135 Tre Tucker WR
10 136 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 137 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 138 Alvin Kamara RB
10 139 Keenan Allen WR
10 140 Bryce Young QB
10 141 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
10 142 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 143 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 144 Ted Hurst WR
11 145 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 146 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
11 147 Brenton Strange TE
11 148 Dallas Goedert TE
11 149 Hunter Henry TE
11 150 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 151 Jaylen Wright RB
11 152 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 153 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 154 Pat Bryant WR
11 155 Emanuel Wilson RB
11 156 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 157 Rachaad White RB
11 158 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 159 Caleb Douglas WR
11 160 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 161 Zach Charbonnet RB
11 162 Jake Ferguson TE
11 163 Rashod Bateman WR
11 164 Tyjae Spears RB
11 165 Darren Waller TE
11 166 Tank Bigsby RB
11 167 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 168 Geno Smith QB
12 169 Mack Hollins WR
12 170 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 171 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 172 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 173 Keon Coleman WR
12 174 Malik Willis QB
12 175 Samaje Perine RB
12 176 Daniel Jones QB
12 177 Chris Bell WR
12 178 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 179 Antonio Williams WR
12 180 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 181 Seth McGowan RB
12 182 Cade Otton TE
12 183 Kirk Cousins QB
12 184 Sam Darnold QB
12 185 C.J. Stroud QB
12 186 Najee Harris RB
12 187 Ray Davis RB
12 188 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 189 Mike Gesicki TE
12 190 Justice Hill RB
12 191 Colby Parkinson TE
12 192 Kendre Miller RB
12 193 Jonah Coleman RB
12 194 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 195 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 196 Greg Dulcich TE
12 197 AJ Barner TE
12 198 Alec Pierce WR
12 199 Michael Mayer TE
12 200 Sione Vaki RB

 

Week 4 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings

These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/30:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 9 Chris Olave WR
3 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 11 James Cook III RB
3 12 Brock Bowers TE
3 13 Puka Nacua WR
3 14 Drake London WR
3 15 Justin Jefferson WR
3 16 Derrick Henry RB
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Trey McBride TE
3 19 Zay Flowers WR
4 20 Parker Washington WR
4 21 Josh Allen QB
4 22 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 23 Javonte Williams RB
4 24 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 25 Nico Collins WR
4 26 Garrett Wilson WR
4 27 Kyren Williams RB
4 28 George Pickens WR
5 29 Saquon Barkley RB
5 30 Christian Watson WR
5 31 Davante Adams WR
5 32 D'Andre Swift RB
5 33 DeVonta Smith WR
5 34 Ladd McConkey WR
5 35 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 36 Bucky Irving RB
5 37 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 38 DJ Moore WR
5 39 Tee Higgins WR
5 40 Lamar Jackson QB
5 41 Matthew Golden WR
5 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 43 Mike Evans WR
5 44 Josh Downs WR
5 45 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 46 Jameson Williams WR
5 47 Luther Burden III WR
5 48 Omarion Hampton RB
5 49 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 50 Tyler Warren TE
5 51 Malik Nabers WR
5 52 Rashee Rice WR
5 53 Jaylen Warren RB
6 54 George Kittle TE
6 55 Joe Burrow QB
6 56 Breece Hall RB
6 57 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 58 Jalen Coker WR
6 59 Sam LaPorta TE
6 60 Brock Purdy QB
6 61 Tucker Kraft TE
6 62 Colston Loveland TE
6 63 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 64 Terry McLaurin WR
7 65 Cam Skattebo RB
7 66 DK Metcalf WR
7 67 David Montgomery RB
7 68 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 69 Jalen Hurts QB
7 70 Michael Wilson WR
7 71 Jadarian Price RB
7 72 A.J. Brown WR
7 73 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 74 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 75 Caleb Williams QB
7 76 Dak Prescott QB
7 77 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 78 Jordan Addison WR
7 79 Rome Odunze WR
7 80 Blake Corum RB
7 81 Josh Jacobs RB
7 82 Travis Kelce TE
7 83 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 84 Patrick Mahomes II QB
7 85 Carnell Tate WR
7 86 Stefon Diggs WR
8 87 Jordyn Tyson WR
8 88 RJ Harvey RB
8 89 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 90 Jared Goff QB
8 91 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 92 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 93 Rico Dowdle RB
8 94 Jordan Love QB
8 95 Matthew Stafford QB
8 96 Juwan Johnson TE
8 97 Kyle Monangai RB
8 98 Tyler Shough QB
8 99 Tony Pollard RB
8 100 KC Concepcion WR
8 101 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 102 Braelon Allen RB
9 103 Emmett Johnson RB
9 104 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 105 Drake Maye QB
9 106 Denzel Boston WR
9 107 Dontayvion Wicks WR
9 108 Mark Andrews TE
9 109 Jayden Daniels QB
9 110 Justin Herbert QB
9 111 Kyler Murray QB
9 112 Romeo Doubs WR
9 113 Courtland Sutton WR
9 114 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 115 Devaughn Vele WR
9 116 Makai Lemon WR
9 117 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 118 Khalil Shakir WR
9 119 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 120 Kaelon Black RB
9 121 Woody Marks RB
10 122 Jordan Mason RB
10 123 Bo Nix QB
10 124 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 125 Tre Harris WR
10 126 Ollie Gordon II RB
10 127 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 128 Malik Washington WR
10 129 Quentin Johnston WR
10 130 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 131 Kalif Raymond WR
10 132 Xavier Worthy WR
10 133 Dalton Schultz TE
10 134 Isaiah Likely TE
10 135 Tre Tucker WR
10 136 Keenan Allen WR
10 137 Alvin Kamara RB
10 138 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
10 139 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 140 Bryce Young QB
10 141 Ted Hurst WR
10 142 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
11 143 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 144 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
11 145 Brenton Strange TE
11 146 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 147 Dallas Goedert TE
11 148 Jaylen Wright RB
11 149 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 150 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 151 Hunter Henry TE
11 152 Pat Bryant WR
11 153 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 154 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 155 Rachaad White RB
11 156 Caleb Douglas WR
11 157 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 158 Emanuel Wilson RB
11 159 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 160 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 161 Jake Ferguson TE
11 162 Tyjae Spears RB
11 163 Rashod Bateman WR
11 164 Zach Charbonnet RB
11 165 Darren Waller TE
11 166 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 167 Geno Smith QB
11 168 Mack Hollins WR
12 169 Tank Bigsby RB
12 170 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 171 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 172 Keon Coleman WR
12 173 Samaje Perine RB
12 174 Malik Willis QB
12 175 Chris Bell WR
12 176 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 177 Daniel Jones QB
12 178 Antonio Williams WR
12 179 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 180 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 181 Cade Otton TE
12 182 Kirk Cousins QB
12 183 Sam Darnold QB
12 184 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 185 C.J. Stroud QB
12 186 Mike Gesicki TE
12 187 Seth McGowan RB
12 188 Colby Parkinson TE
12 189 Najee Harris RB
12 190 Ray Davis RB
12 191 Justice Hill RB
12 192 Jonah Coleman RB
12 193 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 194 Greg Dulcich TE
12 195 Kendre Miller RB
12 196 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 197 Michael Mayer TE
12 198 AJ Barner TE
12 199 Sione Vaki RB
12 200 Alec Pierce WR

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Start/Sit Chart - All Week 4 Matchup Ratings
Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em
Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 5
Running Back Committees With Upside (Week 4)



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
CFB

Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
CFB

Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart - All Week 4 Matchup Ratings
Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em
Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 5
Running Back Committees With Upside (Week 4)