Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 4 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 4 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
It's time to preview Week 4 and beyond with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. We just got hit with another injury-heavy slate, while many trends got further cemented, and others got completely flipped on their heads! We've picked it all apart and put it back together with these Week 4 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of September 30.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Brock Bowers, Jeremiyah Love, Matthew Golden, Bhayshul Tuten, Kenyon Sadiq, Brock Purdy, and others. Allow this to fuel your trade offers and waiver plans going forward. We know that some of you need to get aggressive with three games in the books!
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 4
- Generally, does the trend of increased TE scoring and TE-heavy sets near the red zone continue to stay elevated?
- Can the Steelers put together another solid offensive effort at CLE, or do they give us a third clunker in four weeks?
- Do the Commanders design more runs for Marcus Mariota, or just let him sling it in London?
- Will a beaten-up Baltimore offensive line be able to create lanes for the Derrick Henry revenge game against the Titans?
- How will New England change their scheme to help Drake Maye in a likely negative gamescript against Buffalo?
- What does Sadiq's role look like if Adonai Mitchell (finger) is healthy, and how much RB work do the Jets give Braelon Allen?
- Will the Jags give Brian Thomas Jr. more work, or does Josh Cameron continue to creep up?
- Does Houston continue to split drives between its rushers against Dallas' defense?
- With full prep and no weather factor, what does Jameis Winston look like against Arizona?
- Who rebounds better between the Rams and Eagles, with a focus on who draws No. 2 targets for LAR if Puka Nacua (hip) cannot go?
- Can Zac Robinson tap into some creativity to get Jalon Daniels going for Tampa Bay?
- Will Miami cross midfield against Minnesota's defense? (Kidding, mostly, sort of, not really...)
- Do the Raiders stay hot against the first "strong" defense they've seen this year, and will the Bowers split-wide rate stay sky-high?
- How will the Chargers angle for a spark, and do we see more Keaton Mitchell and Tre' Harris as a result?
- Will Bryce Young and Jalen Coker be close enough to 100% for a track meet with the Lions?
- Is the rust off for Michael Penix Jr., and how will the Saints divvy up RB touches in a potential MNF shootout?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 4 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/30:
Week 4 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/30:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|9
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|12
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|13
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|14
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|15
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|16
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|17
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|18
|Trey McBride
|TE
|3
|19
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|20
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|21
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|22
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|23
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|24
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|4
|25
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|26
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|27
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|28
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|29
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|5
|30
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|31
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|32
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|33
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|34
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|35
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|36
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|37
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|38
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|39
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|40
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|41
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|42
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|43
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|44
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|45
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|46
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|47
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|48
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|5
|49
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|5
|50
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|51
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|52
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|53
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|6
|54
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|55
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6
|56
|Breece Hall
|RB
|6
|57
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|6
|58
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|59
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|60
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|6
|61
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|6
|62
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|63
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|64
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|7
|65
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|7
|66
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|67
|David Montgomery
|RB
|7
|68
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|69
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|7
|70
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|7
|71
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|72
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|7
|73
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|74
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|75
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|76
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|77
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|78
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|79
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|80
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|81
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|7
|82
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|83
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|84
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|7
|85
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|86
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|87
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|8
|88
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|89
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|90
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|91
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|92
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|93
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|94
|Jordan Love
|QB
|8
|95
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|96
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|8
|97
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|98
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|8
|99
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|100
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|101
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|8
|102
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|9
|103
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|104
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|9
|105
|Drake Maye
|QB
|9
|106
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|9
|107
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|9
|108
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|109
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|9
|110
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|9
|111
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|112
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|113
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|114
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|115
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|116
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|117
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|118
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|119
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|120
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|121
|Woody Marks
|RB
|10
|122
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|10
|123
|Bo Nix
|QB
|10
|124
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|125
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|126
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|10
|127
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|10
|128
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|129
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|130
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|131
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|132
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|133
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|134
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|135
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|10
|136
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|137
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|10
|138
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|10
|139
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|140
|Bryce Young
|QB
|10
|141
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|10
|142
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|11
|143
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|144
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|11
|145
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|146
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|147
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|11
|148
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|11
|149
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|150
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|151
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|152
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|153
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|154
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|11
|155
|Rachaad White
|RB
|11
|156
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|11
|157
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|158
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|11
|159
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|160
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|161
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|11
|162
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|163
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|11
|164
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|11
|165
|Darren Waller
|TE
|11
|166
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|167
|Geno Smith
|QB
|11
|168
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|12
|169
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|12
|170
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|12
|171
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|12
|172
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|173
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|174
|Malik Willis
|QB
|12
|175
|Chris Bell
|WR
|12
|176
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|177
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|12
|178
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|179
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|180
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|12
|181
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|182
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|12
|183
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|12
|184
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|185
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|12
|186
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|12
|187
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|188
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|189
|Najee Harris
|RB
|12
|190
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|191
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|192
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|193
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|194
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|12
|195
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|196
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|197
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|198
|AJ Barner
|TE
|12
|199
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|200
|Alec Pierce
|WR
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