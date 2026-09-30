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When Is Puka Nacua Coming Back - Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Puka Nacua - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News - icon rotoballer

When is Puka Nacua coming back? Will Puka Nacua play again this season? Read about Puka Nacua's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Puka Nacua Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Puka Nacua Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) was one of the most highly drafted wide receivers in fantasy football this offseason. After finishing as the overall WR1 in PPR fantasy football leagues in 2026, despite missing one game, he was seen as a must-draft first-round pick.

He hasn't seen the field since Week 1 due to injury, though. In his absence, Rams WR Davante Adams has been one of the best receivers in fantasy football, with a 39.5 PPR fantasy point performance in Week 2 and a 20.7 point outing the week after.

Nacua hasn't played a full 17-game season since his rookie year in 2023, and struggled mightily with injuries in college. Those caused him to fall a long way in the 2023 NFL Draft. Will he be able to overcome his ailment and play in Week 4?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Puka Nacua Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Nacua is dealing with a groin injury that he apparently picked up after Week 1.

Another theory is that he's dealing with a sports hernia, which is a tear or strain of a muscle or tendon in the lower abdomen or groin area. He's not on injured reserve, though, and the Rams have said they don't believe surgery will be needed, though it's still a possibility.

Some medical experts and NFL insiders seem to believe Nacua is headed for surgery, though. The Rams have obviously been keeping it under wraps. If you drafted Nacua, this is a worst-case scenario. This kind of messaging could also indicate he's likely to re-aggravate the injury if he returns to play.

If you're in leagues where they're still available, you should probably grab WR Konata Mumpfield and tight end Terrance Ferguson, two Rams pass-catchers who stand to benefit greatly in fantasy football if Nacua misses extended time.

There is a possibility he plays in Week 4, but his status remains very up in the air. Managers should pay close attention to his status in practice, as that will be very telling for his weekend availability.

 

Puka Nacua Fantasy Football Outlook

Nacua is one of the best fantasy football players in the NFL when he's healthy and on the field. Last year, even after Adams signed, Nacua maintained an elite target share, heavy involvement in the offense, and elite efficiency, which led to massive production.

But there's a strong chance he misses about half the upcoming season, meaning he's likely a league-losing fantasy draft pick. If he does get surgery, he may not be back to 100 percent in the first few games that he plays in, meaning he would still not be an elite starter.

It's not looking good, to say the least. If he does return soon and without surgery, the chances of an injury-riddled campaign with multiple future games missed seems pretty high. In that case, you may be better off selling high before the wheels fall off.

While he remains out, Adams will hold borderline WR1 upside while Ferguson becomes a viable plug-and-play option, but he is currently in danger of missing time with an ankle sprain.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Davante Adams, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Davante Adams, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum:

Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Davante Adams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Davante Adams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Nico Collins
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Chase Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Davante Adams
vs
James Cook III
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Derrick Henry
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Brock Bowers
Davante Adams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Davante Adams
vs
Javonte Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Downs
Davante Adams
vs
Jalen Coker
Davante Adams
vs
Matthew Golden
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Braelon Allen
Davante Adams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Davante Adams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Davante Adams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Davante Adams
vs
Jordan Addison
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Keenan Allen
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Davante Adams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Davante Adams
vs
DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
vs
Rome Odunze
Davante Adams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Denzel Boston
Davante Adams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Davante Adams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Davante Adams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Davante Adams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Higbee
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Higbee
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mack Hollins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Higbee
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Higbee
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Bryant
Tyler Higbee
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyler Higbee
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tre Harris
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Higbee
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Higbee
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Higbee
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Higbee
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Higbee
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Higbee
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Higbee
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Higbee
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Higbee
vs
Zach Ertz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dawson Knox
Kyren Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyren Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyren Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kyren Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kyren Williams
vs
Kendre Miller
Kyren Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyren Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kyren Williams
vs
Justice Hill
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyren Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Najee Harris
Kyren Williams
vs
Isaiah Davis
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
Brenton Strange
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Higbee
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Kalif Raymond
Blake Corum
vs
Mack Hollins
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Shakir
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Blake Corum
vs
Darren Waller
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Kendre Miller
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Pat Bryant
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Jauan Jennings
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Harris
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Jake Ferguson
Blake Corum
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Schultz
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Gesicki
Blake Corum
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Emmett Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Justice Hill
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Cade Otton
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson

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Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
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