Should I Drop MarShawn Lloyd? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 4 (2026)

Should I drop MarShawn Lloyd for fantasy football Week 4? Is MarShawn Lloyd a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Injuries have derailed MarShawn Lloyd’s career over his first two professional seasons. Lloyd, a former third-round pick, played just 10 snaps as a rookie while navigating hamstring, hip, and ankle injuries as a rookie. He missed the entire 2025 season with a hamstring injury as well.
Lloyd came into 2026 healthy and showed his explosiveness throughout training camp, but was being selected in the double-digit rounds for most of the summer. He shot up draft boards, consistently being drafted as a sixth-round pick, after the NFL announced Josh Jacobs was going to start the season on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.
Things have not gotten off to a strong start for the Packers’ offense, and that includes MarShawn Lloyd. Is he droppable in fantasy? Let’s dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Should I Drop MarShawn Lloyd in Fantasy Football?
MarShawn Lloyd’s strong training camp warranted his gradual ascent up draft boards during the summer. However, it’s also fair to say that Lloyd’s explosion up the draft boards into a top-100 draft pick because Josh Jacobs was on the Exempt List was a step too far.
Lloyd has operated as the lead running back over the first three games of the season, pacing the team in carries (23) and targets (6) out of the backfield. Unfortunately, that role has yielded almost zero fantasy value.
The third-year running back is averaging 3.0 yards per carry, handling 23 carries for 68 yards and adding four receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown. He’s also splitting touches with Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks, which caps his ceiling dramatically in fantasy.
MarShawn Lloyd with his first TD as a Packer 🧀
GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QOszoKK5CA
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
More importantly, the Packers have a historically bad offensive line that has completely derailed the offense. The Packers are 25th in rushing success rate (33.3%), 18th in stuffed run rate (20.8%), and 22nd in yards before contact (0.98). Lloyd has arguably been the least efficient of Green Bay’s three running backs despite handling the most opportunities.
The Packers have worked to upgrade their offensive line after Week 3, signing guards Laken Tomlinson, Mekhi Becton, and Kevin Zeitler to try and fortify their interior offensive line. Time will tell how much those guys have left in the tank and how quickly they can acclimate themselves to a new offense they’ve never played in before.
There is also a chance that Josh Jacobs will return this season even if the NFL has yet to announce a formal suspension. Any games missed on the Exempt List will count toward his suspension. Once he returns, Lloyd will likely retain his role as a pass-catching back, but his fantasy utility will take a major hit.
Lloyd’s explosiveness and ability to make plays as a pass catcher make him enticing in fantasy, but his offensive environment makes him impossible to trust. He’s a better bench stash than drop in fantasy at this point, but if you need scoring, you can send him to the waiver wire for somebody who is better.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
There are several waiver wire options who have similar roles to Lloyd on the waiver wire in better offensive environments.
Rookie Emmett Johnson continues to carve out a consistent, weekly role for the Kansas City Chiefs behind Kenneth Walker III. That role isn’t currently valuable for fantasy (16 carries for 56 yards plus four receptions for 64 yards), but could be a major role if Walker is injured. The Chiefs have also said they need to get Johnson more opportunities, even if that hasn’t manifested yet.
Fellow rookie Mike Washington Jr. scored his first touchdown of the 2026 season in Week 3, handling five carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in a Las Vegas Raiders’ win over the New Orleans Saints. Veteran running back Ashton Jeanty is the lead back for Las Vegas, but he is dealing with ankle injuries and may cede work to Washington while he gets healthy.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Kendre Miller. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
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