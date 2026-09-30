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Should I Drop MarShawn Lloyd? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 4 (2026)

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop MarShawn Lloyd for fantasy football Week 4? Is MarShawn Lloyd a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop MarShawn Lloyd in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Injuries have derailed MarShawn Lloyd’s career over his first two professional seasons. Lloyd, a former third-round pick, played just 10 snaps as a rookie while navigating hamstring, hip, and ankle injuries as a rookie. He missed the entire 2025 season with a hamstring injury as well.

Lloyd came into 2026 healthy and showed his explosiveness throughout training camp, but was being selected in the double-digit rounds for most of the summer. He shot up draft boards, consistently being drafted as a sixth-round pick, after the NFL announced Josh Jacobs was going to start the season on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Things have not gotten off to a strong start for the Packers’ offense, and that includes MarShawn Lloyd. Is he droppable in fantasy? Let’s dive in.

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Should I Drop MarShawn Lloyd in Fantasy Football?

MarShawn Lloyd’s strong training camp warranted his gradual ascent up draft boards during the summer. However, it’s also fair to say that Lloyd’s explosion up the draft boards into a top-100 draft pick because Josh Jacobs was on the Exempt List was a step too far.

Lloyd has operated as the lead running back over the first three games of the season, pacing the team in carries (23) and targets (6) out of the backfield. Unfortunately, that role has yielded almost zero fantasy value.

The third-year running back is averaging 3.0 yards per carry, handling 23 carries for 68 yards and adding four receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown. He’s also splitting touches with Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks, which caps his ceiling dramatically in fantasy.

More importantly, the Packers have a historically bad offensive line that has completely derailed the offense. The Packers are 25th in rushing success rate (33.3%), 18th in stuffed run rate (20.8%), and 22nd in yards before contact (0.98). Lloyd has arguably been the least efficient of Green Bay’s three running backs despite handling the most opportunities.

The Packers have worked to upgrade their offensive line after Week 3, signing guards Laken Tomlinson, Mekhi Becton, and Kevin Zeitler to try and fortify their interior offensive line. Time will tell how much those guys have left in the tank and how quickly they can acclimate themselves to a new offense they’ve never played in before.

There is also a chance that Josh Jacobs will return this season even if the NFL has yet to announce a formal suspension. Any games missed on the Exempt List will count toward his suspension. Once he returns, Lloyd will likely retain his role as a pass-catching back, but his fantasy utility will take a major hit.

Lloyd’s explosiveness and ability to make plays as a pass catcher make him enticing in fantasy, but his offensive environment makes him impossible to trust. He’s a better bench stash than drop in fantasy at this point, but if you need scoring, you can send him to the waiver wire for somebody who is better.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

There are several waiver wire options who have similar roles to Lloyd on the waiver wire in better offensive environments.

Rookie Emmett Johnson continues to carve out a consistent, weekly role for the Kansas City Chiefs behind Kenneth Walker III. That role isn’t currently valuable for fantasy (16 carries for 56 yards plus four receptions for 64 yards), but could be a major role if Walker is injured. The Chiefs have also said they need to get Johnson more opportunities, even if that hasn’t manifested yet.

Fellow rookie Mike Washington Jr. scored his first touchdown of the 2026 season in Week 3, handling five carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in a Las Vegas Raiders’ win over the New Orleans Saints. Veteran running back Ashton Jeanty is the lead back for Las Vegas, but he is dealing with ankle injuries and may cede work to Washington while he gets healthy.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Kendre Miller. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Kendre Miller. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Kendre Miller:

Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Darren Waller
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Bell
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Mack Hollins
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Ted Hurst
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
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Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black

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