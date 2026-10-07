Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 5, 6, 7, 8 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 5, 6, 7, and 8 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.
For this week, we will dive into the best defenses to pick up for the next couple of weeks. This article will highlight the best defenses to stream for Week 5 through Week 8. If you like to stream defenses each week, this can be your go-to stop for the best D/ST to target throughout the fantasy season.
These are the best defenses to stream for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 5, 6, 7, 8). If you want our Week 5 D/ST fantasy football rankings, be sure to check out that link.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 5-8
This article covers the five best streaming defenses for the next four weeks. This list includes all defensive streamers fantasy managers should have on their radar heading into Week 5. A few of these defenses are only good for Week 5, while others on this list should be stashed on your bench for the coming weeks.
We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues.
- “Temporary” Streamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 5
- “Part-Time” Streamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 5 D/ST Streamers
New England Patriots D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 5 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- ESPN Rostership: 48.3% (49% rostered on Yahoo)
- Over-Under: 45.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 21
The New England Patriots are worth picking up as a part-time streamer. The Patriots have a few favorable matchups upcoming, and this defense has played well for the most part through the first four weeks. This unit had a four-sack, two-turnover performance against the Steelers in Week 2, and forced two turnovers with a sack in Week 4 against the Bills.
Week 5 is a tougher matchup for this Patriots defense against a Raiders offense that has been surprisingly good to start the season. This D/ST isn't a must-start by any means this week, but this group has some fantasy appeal in 14+ team leagues. New England ranks seventh in pass rush win rate and 12th in EPA/play this season.
Even if you have a better defensive option for Week 5, this Patriots D/ST is still a strong pickup with two plus matchups in Week 6 and Week 8. This defense faces the Jets in Week 6 and the Dolphins in Week 8. In both of those weeks, this New England defense should be started in most formats. So, pick up this unit now before your league mates do.
Cleveland Browns D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 5 Opponent: New York Jets
- ESPN Rostership: 41.3% (18% rostered on Yahoo)
- Over-Under: 40.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 21
This might be your last chance to grab this Browns defense before its roster share climbs above 50%. After struggling against the Jaguars in Week 1, the Browns have put together three straight strong defensive performances. They tallied three sacks with one interception against the Buccaneers in Week 2, totaled three sacks with one interception against the Panthers in Week 3, and had five sacks with two interceptions against the Steelers last week.
atta boy Mason 💪
#CARvsCLE on FOX https://t.co/AaFHWbjhUM
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2026
Now, this D/ST has a favorable upcoming schedule. Cleveland will play the New York Jets in Week 5, the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. Outside of a tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, fantasy managers can use this defense in three of the next four weeks. There is an outcome in which Lamar Jackson (ankle) does not play, which could give them another plus matchup in this stretch.
This defense is clicking right now and should be rostered in more leagues heading into Week 5. Cleveland has tallied at least three sacks in three straight games and held the Buccaneers, Panthers, and Steelers to under 25 points in those three contests.
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST (Part-Time Streamer/Must Pick Up)
- Week 5 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- ESPN Rostership: 28.5% (*60% rostered on Yahoo)
- Over-Under: 18.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 42.5
At this point in the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST is a must-get unit. After scoring the fourth-most fantasy points at the position last year, this Jaguars defense is off to a fantastic start. Jacksonville has scored at least eight fantasy points in three of four games, and held the Bengals to only 17 offensive points last week.
Foye Oluokun red zone INT!
JAXvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fT7fhkOlY4
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
In Week 5, this Jaguars defense will face an Eagles offense that is currently banged up. Saquon Barkley is week-to-week with a hamstring issue, Tank Bigsby is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery, and DeVonta Smith likely won't play this week as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Lane Johnson also just abruptly retired. That all makes this Jaguars D/ST a top-10 play this week.
After this matchup against the Eagles, the Jaguars D/ST can be used again in Week 6 against the Texans and Week 8 against the Colts. This defense is too good to leave on waivers right now. Make the move to pick up this group right now. Jacksonville ranks sixth in EPA/play through the first four weeks.
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 5 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- ESPN Rostership: 17.5% (42% rostered on Yahoo)
- Over-Under: 42.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 17.5
The Cincinnati Bengals have been an improved defensive unit to start the 2026 season. They rank tied for third in sacks (14) and rank in the upper half of the league in EPA/play. This Bengals defense has also tallied at least four sacks in three of four contests this season. Cincinnati should now firmly be on fantasy radars in Week 5 with a fantastic matchup on the horizon.
The Bengals will face off against the Miami Dolphins this weekend. The Dolphins have been the worst offense in football to begin the year. They haven't scored over 13 points in a game, and Malik Willis has been sacked 11 times so far this season. That makes this a prime opportunity for this D/ST to have a big-time performance in Week 5.
While fantasy managers won't be able to use them in Week 6 (bye) or Week 7 (Baltimore Ravens), be sure to keep an eye on them for the middle of the season. The Bengals will play the Titans in Week 8 and the Steelers in Week 10. With favorable matchups in three of its next five games, Cincinnati is a nice pickup this week.
Indianapolis Colts D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 5 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- ESPN Rostership: 1.5% (4% rostered on Yahoo)
- Over-Under: 43.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 22.5
If you are looking for a defense with multiple promising matchups in a row, look no further than the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have back-to-back favorable matchups against the Steelers in Week 5 and the Titans in Week 6. Both of those offenses have struggled in the early part of the season.
The Steelers have allowed multiple sacks in all four games, which included giving up five sacks in last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Aaron Rodgers has also thrown four interceptions over the past three contests. As for the Titans, their offense continues to struggle to move the ball. Cam Ward hasn't taken that Year 2 leap, and the team has failed to score more than 20 points in a game this season.
The Colts will be a top-12 play in both weeks, especially given how this unit has played recently. Indianapolis totaled three sacks while allowing just 17 points to the Houston Texans in Week 3, and totaled two sacks with one interception while allowing only 13 points to the Commanders last week. Since this defense is rostered in only 1.5% of ESPN leagues, this unit is likely available in your league.
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 6
If you have Week 5 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 6:
- San Francisco 49ers (47.6% rostership on ESPN/ 32% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 6 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20.2% rostership/ 9% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 6 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
Green Bay Packers D/ST vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 5 Opponent: Chicago Bears
- ESPN Rostership: 29.5% (41% rostered on Yahoo)
Some fantasy managers could be looking to start the Packers D/ST in Week 5. Green Bay's defense just put together a solid performance in Week 4 by totaling three sacks, forcing two interceptions, and holding the Buccaneers to only 14 points. This defense will now face a Bears offense that will be starting backup quarterback Tyson Bagent this Sunday.
However, this Packers D/ST is fool's gold for Week 5. The Bears have moved the ball with backup quarterbacks over the past two weeks, and Green Bay will still be without Micah Parsons in this game. Don't buy into the fact that Chicago will start Bagent this week. Bagent is more than capable of carrying this offense for the second week in a row.
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks.
- Week 5: Stream the Bengals versus the Dolphins
- Week 6: Stream the Colts versus the Titans
- Week 7: Stream the Browns versus the Titans
- Week 8: Stream the Patriots versus the Dolphins
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