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Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups - RotoBaller Staff Fantasy Football Roundtable (2026)

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T.J. Hockenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 5 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.

Just four weeks into the NFL season, there are tons of injuries to sort through, and byes weeks are here to take away some of our must-start players in Week 5. Don't worry, though, because we're here to assist with your free-agent acquisitions with our Week 5 RotoBaller staff waiver wire picks, including Tyler Allgeier, Chris Bell, Antonio Williams, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Rodgers.

Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 5 targets aren't listed here.

Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 5

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 5

Selections By Phil Clark

Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

Mitchell’s involvement in Mike McDaniel’s offense during the Chargers’ last two matchups has propelled him among the top waiver wire options to pursue for your roster. Mitchell had registered a 27.6% snap share in Weeks 1 and 2. However, he has secured a 37.9% share since Week 3.

Mitchell has also accumulated 18 attempts and 91 rushing yards during that sequence, while also running 28 routes, finishing sixth among all backs in receptions (five), and rising to eighth in targets (six). That includes Mitchell’s usage and production in Week 4, when he led the Los Angeles backfield in snap share (38%). Kimani Vidal registered a 37% share, and Omarion Hampton was limited to a season-low 32% share.

Mitchell also established career highs in touches (15), targets (six), and receptions (five), while leading the Chargers in attempts (10) and generating 39 rushing yards. Mitchell’s ability to erupt for significant yardage should compel McDaniel to sustain Mitchell’s favorable workload during the Chargers’ upcoming matchups.

This would supply an opportunity for Los Angeles to capitalize on Mitchell’s elite speed and acceleration, which fuel his home run capabilities. Mitchell’s game-changing potential should also encourage you to include him among the top four backs to pursue from this week’s waiver wire.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Etienne’s injury has also required the Saints to reconstruct their backfield, which elevated Miller and Alvin Kamara into expanded roles when the Saints hosted the Falcons on Monday night.

The changing landscape of the New Orleans backfield also launched Kamara’s rostership percentage to 70%. That is well beyond the aforementioned threshold of 60% that is applied to backs that are included in this column. This does not alter Kamara’s status as a back to prioritize from this week’s waiver wire. However, Miller has also emerged as an intriguing roster addition.

Miller’s capabilities as a downhill runner should preserve his placement in a rotation with Kamara. Miller’s workload could also expand further during Etienne’s absence.

Miller has accumulated 59 snaps since Week 1. Miller has generated 53 rushing yards on his 19 attempts, along with two attempts inside the red zone and a touchdown.

That includes Miller's usage and output in Week 4. Miller played on 19 snaps, ran 10 routes, accrued eight touches, and assembled 19 total yards.  Kamara led the Saints' backfield in snaps (28), touches (12), and total yards (58). Miller will also secure an extensive workload if Kamara is forced to the sideline at any point during Etienne’s absence. He would also function as an RB2/RB3 in your lineup if that scenario develops.

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love’s inevitable rise into lead back duties for Arizona should not discourage you from utilizing Allgeier as an insurance policy, as Allgeier remains entrenched among the high-upside handcuffs that are available on this week’s waiver wire.

Love had operated with a 41.6% snap share in Weeks 1 and 2, and that percentage has risen to 55.2% since Week 3. Love has also accumulated 41 touches/164 total yards during that sequence.

Allgeier led Arizona’s backfield with a 60.8% snap share, and averaged 11.0 attempts/35.5 rushing yards per game during the Cardinals’ first two matchups. He also registered a 35.6% share in Week 3, while being limited to two carries and -1 rushing yard.

However, Allgeier operated with a 54% snap share in Week 4. He also secured his second-highest totals of the season in attempts (eight) and rushing yards (42), while also generating his first touchdown of the year. Allgeier trails Love in red zone attempts (nine/six), but has garnered the only two carries that have been registered inside the 5.

Allgeier has also run 38 routes and captured all six of his targets since Week 3. Weekly alterations in Mike LaFleur's allocation of touches prevent Allgeier from operating with unquestioned standalone value.

However, Allgeier will ascend into a massive workload if Love is forced to the sideline. Allgeier can also approach RB1 production if that situation develops.

 

Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 5

Selections By Frank Ammirante

Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Tre' Harris quietly put together another respectable performance in Week 4, catching 3-of-5 targets for 60 yards against the Seahawks. That came with Ladd McConkey sidelined by a chest injury, which helped Harris earn a larger role in the Chargers' passing game.

Putting up 60 yards on only three catches is enough to keep Harris on the fantasy radar. He has the size and big-play ability to turn limited volume into useful production. Another absence from McConkey would give him an even clearer path to targets.

Harris has another tough matchup in Week 5 against the Broncos, so he's more of a stash, but with how McConkey has been banged up and how much the Chargers offense has struggled, he's worth a look.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Chris Bell didn't record a catch in Week 4, but he came very close to making a huge play against the Vikings.

Malik Willis escaped pressure and found Bell deep downfield for what looked like a 68-yard touchdown. However, Bell had stepped out of bounds before coming back in to make the catch, resulting in an illegal-touching penalty that wiped out the score.

That's still the type of play that keeps Bell on the fantasy radar. He saw three targets and was clearly being used as a downfield threat, even if the box score ended up showing zero catches.

The Bengals are up next, giving Bell another opportunity to connect on one of those splash plays. At only 8% rostered, he's still more of a stash than someone I'd trust in a starting lineup, but the upside is there if his role continues to grow.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Antonio Williams didn't do much in Week 4, but he came extremely close to delivering one of the biggest plays of the day.

Williams broke free for what looked like an 87-yard touchdown against the Colts, only to have the score wiped out by a Washington penalty. The play doesn't count in the box score, but it's still a reminder of the explosive ability he brings to this offense.

There's also a clear opportunity here with Terry McLaurin dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 4. Williams was expected to take on a larger role alongside Stefon Diggs. That could continue if McLaurin isn't ready to return.

The Giants are up next, which gives Williams another chance to turn one of these big-play opportunities into actual fantasy production.

 

Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 5

Selections By Craig Rondinone

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Say what you want about quarterback Kyler Murray. I agree that he has never made his wide receivers more valuable fantasy-wise because of his scattershot accuracy and poor decision-making. But he is normally able to get his tight ends the ball, and he did that with T.J. Hockenson on Sunday.

Hockenson had a spring in his step and a stickiness in his hands we have not seen since his glory days in Detroit. He hauled in 13 Murray passes for 119 yards as he plowed through a Miami defense. Hockenson was not always wide open, but he used every part of his body to catch every Murray pass aimed at him. Plus, he could have scored a TD on this play:

Hockenson’s next three games are against New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Detroit, so the catches should keep coming. Justin Jefferson’s ankle injury might not keep him out much longer, though, so his return will certainly impact Hockenson’s fantasy value; keep that in mind.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville’s top tight end caught a season-high seven passes for a career-high 95 yards versus Cincinnati on Sunday. He has become one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite pass catcher between the 20-yard-lines thanks to his expert route running and his Charmin-soft hands.

The strange thing about Strange is the lack of touchdowns he scores, considering he is such an integral part of the passing attack. Seven touchdowns in 47 career contests? I watched on Sunday as Lawrence looked at every other pass catcher on his roster inside the red zone except Strange.

Brian Thomas Jr. (remember him?) caught a TD. Josh Cameron (who?) almost scored. Strange was isolated one-on-one down by the goal line once, but Lawrence only glanced at him for a millisecond before throwing in another direction. Strange is good in PPR leagues due to his catches, but just know he is no help in the touchdown department.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Rookies are inconsistent. Geno Smith is inconsistent. So it is no surprise that Sadiq went from a 7-105-1 line in Week 3 to a 0-0-0 line in Week 4. The kid was a little banged up coming in, yet he still was targeted four times, just no connections. This is why Sadiq is more valuable in dynasty leagues than standard leagues in my mind.

A home game this Sunday against a Cleveland defense that is below-average against the pass and almost allowed 300 passing yards to ancient Aaron Rodgers sounds like the perfect way for Sadiq to have a bounce-back game and bounce back into the hearts of fantasy managers.

 

Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 5

Selections By Dan Fornek

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has posted consecutive 21+ fantasy performances over his last two weeks, completing 41 of 74 pass attempts for a combined 591 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Rodgers is getting the ball out fast and letting his playmakers make plays for him downfield.

From a volume perspective, the Steelers have had no problem leaning on Rodgers over the first four weeks, attempting 39 passes in three of four games this season. He will have an opportunity to have another strong showing against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game (21.9) before facing off against UDFA Athan Kaliakmanis for almost all of Week 4’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins continues to deliver for fantasy managers in 2026. Cousins had his third straight 22-point performance in a 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, he set season highs in attempts (52), completions (31), and passing yards (365). He has thrown multiple touchdowns in all four games this season.

Las Vegas has a difficult schedule for fantasy quarterbacks on the horizon, but the Raiders have shown that they are willing to let Cousins throw the ball. More importantly, Cousins has looked good doing it, which means there is little to no risk of him losing his job going forward.

J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants (2QB Leagues)

J.J. McCarthy was traded to the New York Giants before Week 4. The move gave the 2024 first-round pick a fresh start after he was a healthy scratch behind both Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz with Minnesota.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston has been the starter for the Giants since second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, but his play has been uninspiring. Winston may have done enough to hold the starting job in Week 4 (18 of 29 passing for 250 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions), but it seems like a matter of time until the Giants see what they have in McCarthy.

The Giants have several quarterback-friendly matchups both before and after their Week 8 bye. If you have the bench space, McCarthy is a good bench stash in case he eventually becomes the starter in New York.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Keaton Mitchell, Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Tre' Harris, Chris Bell, Antonio Williams, Brenton Strange, T.J. Hockenson, Kenyon Sadiq. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Keaton Mitchell, Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Tre' Harris, Chris Bell, Antonio Williams, Brenton Strange, T.J. Hockenson, Kenyon Sadiq. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Keaton Mitchell, Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Tre' Harris, Chris Bell, Antonio Williams, Brenton Strange, T.J. Hockenson, Kenyon Sadiq:

Keaton Mitchell
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Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Mitch Tinsley
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Ted Hurst
Antonio Williams
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Kendre Miller
Antonio Williams
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Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
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Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
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MarShawn Lloyd
Antonio Williams
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Tyler Allgeier
Antonio Williams
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Najee Harris
Antonio Williams
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Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
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Jaylin Noel
Antonio Williams
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Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
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Kaleb Johnson
Antonio Williams
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Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
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Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
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Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
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Darren Waller
Antonio Williams
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Dohnte Meyers
Antonio Williams
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Tyreek Hill
Antonio Williams
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Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
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Joe Mixon
Antonio Williams
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Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
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Efton Chism III
Antonio Williams
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Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
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Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
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Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
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Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
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Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Isaiah Williams
Antonio Williams
vs
Cody White
Antonio Williams
vs
Josh Cameron
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre' Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Kaelon Black
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Brenton Strange
vs
Emmett Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Malik Washington
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendre Miller
Brenton Strange
vs
Makai Lemon
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Bell
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Brian Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre Tucker
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brenton Strange
vs
Austin Ekeler
Brenton Strange
vs
Keon Coleman
Brenton Strange
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brenton Strange
vs
Devaughn Vele
Brenton Strange
vs
Antonio Williams
Brenton Strange
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Malachi Fields
Brenton Strange
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Brenton Strange
vs
Roman Wilson
Brenton Strange
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brenton Strange
vs
Jaylen Wright
Brenton Strange
vs
Romeo Doubs
Brenton Strange
vs
Darius Cooper
Brenton Strange
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brenton Strange
vs
Jauan Jennings
Brenton Strange
vs
Will Shipley
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Darnell Washington
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Austin Ekeler
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brian Robinson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chris Bell
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kalif Raymond
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Antonio Williams
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kendre Miller
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Malachi Fields
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Roman Wilson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jaylen Wright
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darius Cooper
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Higbee
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jauan Jennings
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brenton Strange
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dameon Pierce
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tre' Harris
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mitch Tinsley
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Ted Hurst
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kaelon Black
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Malik Washington
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Najee Harris
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Makai Lemon
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jaylin Noel
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Michael Mayer
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Khalil Shakir
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darren Waller
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tre Tucker
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darnell Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keon Coleman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Will Shipley
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Makai Lemon
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaelon Black
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre' Harris
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendre Miller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Bell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Antonio Williams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Roman Wilson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darnell Washington

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
NHL

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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