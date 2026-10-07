RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 5 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.
Just four weeks into the NFL season, there are tons of injuries to sort through, and byes weeks are here to take away some of our must-start players in Week 5. Don't worry, though, because we're here to assist with your free-agent acquisitions with our Week 5 RotoBaller staff waiver wire picks, including Tyler Allgeier, Chris Bell, Antonio Williams, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Rodgers.
Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 5 targets aren't listed here.
Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 5Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 5
Selections By Phil Clark
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
Mitchell’s involvement in Mike McDaniel’s offense during the Chargers’ last two matchups has propelled him among the top waiver wire options to pursue for your roster. Mitchell had registered a 27.6% snap share in Weeks 1 and 2. However, he has secured a 37.9% share since Week 3.
Mitchell has also accumulated 18 attempts and 91 rushing yards during that sequence, while also running 28 routes, finishing sixth among all backs in receptions (five), and rising to eighth in targets (six). That includes Mitchell’s usage and production in Week 4, when he led the Los Angeles backfield in snap share (38%). Kimani Vidal registered a 37% share, and Omarion Hampton was limited to a season-low 32% share.
Mitchell also established career highs in touches (15), targets (six), and receptions (five), while leading the Chargers in attempts (10) and generating 39 rushing yards. Mitchell’s ability to erupt for significant yardage should compel McDaniel to sustain Mitchell’s favorable workload during the Chargers’ upcoming matchups.
This would supply an opportunity for Los Angeles to capitalize on Mitchell’s elite speed and acceleration, which fuel his home run capabilities. Mitchell’s game-changing potential should also encourage you to include him among the top four backs to pursue from this week’s waiver wire.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Etienne’s injury has also required the Saints to reconstruct their backfield, which elevated Miller and Alvin Kamara into expanded roles when the Saints hosted the Falcons on Monday night.
The changing landscape of the New Orleans backfield also launched Kamara’s rostership percentage to 70%. That is well beyond the aforementioned threshold of 60% that is applied to backs that are included in this column. This does not alter Kamara’s status as a back to prioritize from this week’s waiver wire. However, Miller has also emerged as an intriguing roster addition.
Miller’s capabilities as a downhill runner should preserve his placement in a rotation with Kamara. Miller’s workload could also expand further during Etienne’s absence.
Kendre Miller gets the Saints on the board
NOvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uWVM4LIs9i
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Miller has accumulated 59 snaps since Week 1. Miller has generated 53 rushing yards on his 19 attempts, along with two attempts inside the red zone and a touchdown.
That includes Miller's usage and output in Week 4. Miller played on 19 snaps, ran 10 routes, accrued eight touches, and assembled 19 total yards. Kamara led the Saints' backfield in snaps (28), touches (12), and total yards (58). Miller will also secure an extensive workload if Kamara is forced to the sideline at any point during Etienne’s absence. He would also function as an RB2/RB3 in your lineup if that scenario develops.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love’s inevitable rise into lead back duties for Arizona should not discourage you from utilizing Allgeier as an insurance policy, as Allgeier remains entrenched among the high-upside handcuffs that are available on this week’s waiver wire.
Love had operated with a 41.6% snap share in Weeks 1 and 2, and that percentage has risen to 55.2% since Week 3. Love has also accumulated 41 touches/164 total yards during that sequence.
Allgeier led Arizona’s backfield with a 60.8% snap share, and averaged 11.0 attempts/35.5 rushing yards per game during the Cardinals’ first two matchups. He also registered a 35.6% share in Week 3, while being limited to two carries and -1 rushing yard.
22 yards for 22 🙂↕️
📺: CBS https://t.co/3Yz3ghLLLV
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2026
However, Allgeier operated with a 54% snap share in Week 4. He also secured his second-highest totals of the season in attempts (eight) and rushing yards (42), while also generating his first touchdown of the year. Allgeier trails Love in red zone attempts (nine/six), but has garnered the only two carries that have been registered inside the 5.
Allgeier has also run 38 routes and captured all six of his targets since Week 3. Weekly alterations in Mike LaFleur's allocation of touches prevent Allgeier from operating with unquestioned standalone value.
However, Allgeier will ascend into a massive workload if Love is forced to the sideline. Allgeier can also approach RB1 production if that situation develops.
Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 5
Selections By Frank Ammirante
Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Tre' Harris quietly put together another respectable performance in Week 4, catching 3-of-5 targets for 60 yards against the Seahawks. That came with Ladd McConkey sidelined by a chest injury, which helped Harris earn a larger role in the Chargers' passing game.
Putting up 60 yards on only three catches is enough to keep Harris on the fantasy radar. He has the size and big-play ability to turn limited volume into useful production. Another absence from McConkey would give him an even clearer path to targets.
Harris has another tough matchup in Week 5 against the Broncos, so he's more of a stash, but with how McConkey has been banged up and how much the Chargers offense has struggled, he's worth a look.
Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
Chris Bell didn't record a catch in Week 4, but he came very close to making a huge play against the Vikings.
Malik Willis escaped pressure and found Bell deep downfield for what looked like a 68-yard touchdown. However, Bell had stepped out of bounds before coming back in to make the catch, resulting in an illegal-touching penalty that wiped out the score.
That's still the type of play that keeps Bell on the fantasy radar. He saw three targets and was clearly being used as a downfield threat, even if the box score ended up showing zero catches.
The Bengals are up next, giving Bell another opportunity to connect on one of those splash plays. At only 8% rostered, he's still more of a stash than someone I'd trust in a starting lineup, but the upside is there if his role continues to grow.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
Antonio Williams didn't do much in Week 4, but he came extremely close to delivering one of the biggest plays of the day.
Williams broke free for what looked like an 87-yard touchdown against the Colts, only to have the score wiped out by a Washington penalty. The play doesn't count in the box score, but it's still a reminder of the explosive ability he brings to this offense.
There's also a clear opportunity here with Terry McLaurin dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 4. Williams was expected to take on a larger role alongside Stefon Diggs. That could continue if McLaurin isn't ready to return.
The Giants are up next, which gives Williams another chance to turn one of these big-play opportunities into actual fantasy production.
Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 5
Selections By Craig Rondinone
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Say what you want about quarterback Kyler Murray. I agree that he has never made his wide receivers more valuable fantasy-wise because of his scattershot accuracy and poor decision-making. But he is normally able to get his tight ends the ball, and he did that with T.J. Hockenson on Sunday.
Hockenson had a spring in his step and a stickiness in his hands we have not seen since his glory days in Detroit. He hauled in 13 Murray passes for 119 yards as he plowed through a Miami defense. Hockenson was not always wide open, but he used every part of his body to catch every Murray pass aimed at him. Plus, he could have scored a TD on this play:
Savvy play by TJ Hockenson to stop short of the end zone
MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/z81tAE4wNy
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Hockenson’s next three games are against New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Detroit, so the catches should keep coming. Justin Jefferson’s ankle injury might not keep him out much longer, though, so his return will certainly impact Hockenson’s fantasy value; keep that in mind.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville’s top tight end caught a season-high seven passes for a career-high 95 yards versus Cincinnati on Sunday. He has become one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite pass catcher between the 20-yard-lines thanks to his expert route running and his Charmin-soft hands.
The strange thing about Strange is the lack of touchdowns he scores, considering he is such an integral part of the passing attack. Seven touchdowns in 47 career contests? I watched on Sunday as Lawrence looked at every other pass catcher on his roster inside the red zone except Strange.
Brian Thomas Jr. (remember him?) caught a TD. Josh Cameron (who?) almost scored. Strange was isolated one-on-one down by the goal line once, but Lawrence only glanced at him for a millisecond before throwing in another direction. Strange is good in PPR leagues due to his catches, but just know he is no help in the touchdown department.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
Rookies are inconsistent. Geno Smith is inconsistent. So it is no surprise that Sadiq went from a 7-105-1 line in Week 3 to a 0-0-0 line in Week 4. The kid was a little banged up coming in, yet he still was targeted four times, just no connections. This is why Sadiq is more valuable in dynasty leagues than standard leagues in my mind.
A home game this Sunday against a Cleveland defense that is below-average against the pass and almost allowed 300 passing yards to ancient Aaron Rodgers sounds like the perfect way for Sadiq to have a bounce-back game and bounce back into the hearts of fantasy managers.
Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 5
Selections By Dan Fornek
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers has posted consecutive 21+ fantasy performances over his last two weeks, completing 41 of 74 pass attempts for a combined 591 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Rodgers is getting the ball out fast and letting his playmakers make plays for him downfield.
Aaron Rodgers 🎯 Darnell Washington for the TD!
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/HaEtmFClOk
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
From a volume perspective, the Steelers have had no problem leaning on Rodgers over the first four weeks, attempting 39 passes in three of four games this season. He will have an opportunity to have another strong showing against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game (21.9) before facing off against UDFA Athan Kaliakmanis for almost all of Week 4’s win over the Washington Commanders.
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
Kirk Cousins continues to deliver for fantasy managers in 2026. Cousins had his third straight 22-point performance in a 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, he set season highs in attempts (52), completions (31), and passing yards (365). He has thrown multiple touchdowns in all four games this season.
Las Vegas has a difficult schedule for fantasy quarterbacks on the horizon, but the Raiders have shown that they are willing to let Cousins throw the ball. More importantly, Cousins has looked good doing it, which means there is little to no risk of him losing his job going forward.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants (2QB Leagues)
J.J. McCarthy was traded to the New York Giants before Week 4. The move gave the 2024 first-round pick a fresh start after he was a healthy scratch behind both Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz with Minnesota.
Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston has been the starter for the Giants since second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, but his play has been uninspiring. Winston may have done enough to hold the starting job in Week 4 (18 of 29 passing for 250 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions), but it seems like a matter of time until the Giants see what they have in McCarthy.
The Giants have several quarterback-friendly matchups both before and after their Week 8 bye. If you have the bench space, McCarthy is a good bench stash in case he eventually becomes the starter in New York.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Keaton Mitchell, Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Tre' Harris, Chris Bell, Antonio Williams, Brenton Strange, T.J. Hockenson, Kenyon Sadiq. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Keaton Mitchell, Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Tre' Harris, Chris Bell, Antonio Williams, Brenton Strange, T.J. Hockenson, Kenyon Sadiq:
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