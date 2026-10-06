Is Tank Dell Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 5)

Is Tank Dell out for the season? When is Tank Dell coming back? The latest Tank Dell injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 5 of 2026.
We're four weeks into the fantasy football season, and we've reached the first bye weeks of the year. As fantasy teams' depth is tested, roster slots are extremely valuable, especially with all the injuries piling up across the league. Since every slot is precious, carrying an injured player can be tough, so it's important to only stash players with a good chance to contribute. Is Tank Dell of the Texans one of those players worth holding, or is he out for the season?
Dell suffered a catastrophic injury that forced him to miss all of last season, and he has yet to make his season debut. He can be a dynamic talent and should have a role when healthy, but when will that be?
Will Dell play this season? Should fantasy managers stash him on their roster? Let’s dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?
Tank Dell burst onto the fantasy football stage in 2023 with 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie. He suffered a season-ending fractured fibula, though, in Week 13 against Denver.
In 2024, he had 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, but his season was again cut short when he suffered a brutal leg injury in Week 16 while catching a 30-yard touchdown pass against the Chiefs. He made the critical catch but suffered a dislocated kneecap, torn ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus damage. Not only did that catastrophic injury cost him the rest of 2024, but he also missed the entire 2025 season.
His recovery was still underway to start the 2026 season, landing him on the IR to start the season, but he is expected to be back on the field relatively soon. Coach DeMeco Ryans said the team expects to open the 21-day practice window for Dell this week, allowing him time to ramp up before being activated.
Texans expect to open practice window for WR Tank Dell this week (@AaronWilson_NFL)
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 5, 2026
Dell could return as early as Week 5 when they visit the Titans, or the team could opt to bring him back in Week 6 in London against the Jaguars, or Week 7 in a home game against the Giants.
With such a catastrophic injury and extended recovery, Dell is still a high-risk fantasy option to add. He could be less than fully recovered or not quite as explosive, but it does look like a return is potentially on the horizon.
Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook
Whether it's worth keeping Dell in a roster slot depends largely on the depth of your league. He does bring significant upside based on his pre-injury production. In both of his seasons, he made a dramatic impact as a big-play threat. The offense has been stagnant at times this season, especially when Nico Collins was sidelined for two games, and no other receiver has established themselves as a consistent option.
The team is 0-4, and the defense has allowed a lot of points, forcing QB C.J. Stroud to air it out, exposing the lack of depth at receiver. Jayden Higgins (knee) is out for the year, and while Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and Jared Wayne have contributed a few catches, no one has locked in a long-term role.
After his catastrophic injury, Dell's return would truly be a great feel-good story of overcoming adversity. He also could make a huge on-field impact for a team looking for offensive production, especially of the big-play variety.
If you can stash Dell in an IR spot in deep leagues, he has the potential to make a splash when he returns. While he still isn't a "must-add" in all formats due to the risk, he is not out of the season and is worth considering in deep leagues.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel compared to others:
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