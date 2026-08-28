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Later-Round Fantasy Football Draft Values: Quarterback Sleepers (2026)

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Cameron Ward - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Five quarterback (QB) fantasy football sleepers, value picks to target late in 2026 drafts. These are undervalued QB sleepers to draft in the later rounds.

August will be over soon, Week 1 is around the corner, and we are in the thick of the fantasy football draft season. We have recently published late-round running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Today we wrap up the late-round series with our late-round quarterback fantasy football draft values and sleepers for the 2026 season.

Regardless of the format, it's vital to have at least a handful of sleeper targets at each position heading into your fantasy football drafts. Below, you will find some late-round quarterbacks for you to consider drafting this season. Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, Fernando Mendoza, Malik Willis, and Sam Darnold are a few quarterbacks to consider in the later rounds, especially in leagues where you can start two quarterbacks.

Our editors have hand-picked these specific NFL players for your draft prep enjoyment. Usually only available to Premium subscribers, the outlooks below are meant to give you a taste of the in-depth analysis you receive with our industry-leading 2026 Draft Kit. Be sure to subscribe today and start reading all 300+ of our 2026 player outlooks, along with many other premium articles and tools available exclusively in our 2026 Draft Kit.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Malik Willis, Dolphins, Fantasy Football Outlook

It's an exciting time for Malik Willis. The former Packer completed 78% of his passes for over 900 yards in reserve duty across two seasons, impressing general managers across the league with his progression as a quarterback. That made him the cream of the crop in the free agent quarterback class. The Miami Dolphins rewarded the backup to Jordan Love with a three-year, $67.5-million contract to be the team's starter this upcoming season. With his rushing abilities (174 yards in three starts with the Packers), Willis is the type of quarterback that fantasy managers love. He doesn't necessarily need strong passing numbers to rack up fantasy points, which is good, because his receiver corps may be the weakest in the league.

 

 

The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to Denver this offseason, and Tyreek Hill is no longer part of the team. That leaves Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and three middle-round rookies atop the depth chart. If Willis and running back De'Von Achane can keep the offense humming, he'll outplay his mid-to-low-end QB2 ranking. Otherwise, the lack of skill position talent could keep the former third-round pick from enjoying a breakout campaign.

 

Tyler Shough, Saints, Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough finished 2025 with 2,384 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and a 67.6% completion rate across 11 games. He also produced one of his best games late in the season, throwing for 333 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback win over the Titans. He was so good down the stretch, in fact, that he was QB5 in overall fantasy points from Weeks 12-18. The fantasy appeal for Shough comes from the possibility that he is still undervalued despite his rushing ability, improved offensive weapons, and a head coach who plays at the league's fastest pace.

 

His accuracy, rushing, and weapons give him a strong foundation, and his late-season surge showed that his ceiling may be much higher than we originally thought. If the Saints continue building around him in 2026, with new weapons in rookie Jordyn Tyson and running back Travis Etienne Jr., Shough has the potential to become one of the best quarterback values in fantasy drafts because his cost will likely remain outside the top 100 picks. Even though Tyson is set to miss the opening two months, Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson and Etienne provide Shough with high-end talent to keep him as a prime late-round sleeper.

 

Fernando Mendoza, Raiders, Fantasy Football Outlook

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza enjoyed a stellar final collegiate season at Indiana, tallying 3,535 passing yards, 48 total touchdowns, and just six interceptions en route to a Heisman Trophy Award, undefeated season, and College Football National Championship. He was the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, but his fantasy floor and ceiling are question marks in Year 1 as a pro. For one, Mendoza is a tactical scrambler, but he's unlikely to make a big impact on the ground at the next level.

 

Without offering much rushing upside, he'll need to be a prolific and efficient passer to be a starter in Single-QB formats, which would be a surprise in 2026 with a wide receiver room consisting of Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Jalen Nailor, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. Tight end Brock Bowers is fantastic, but there isn't much to be excited about among pass-catchers otherwise in Las Vegas. Combine the worst wide receiver room in the NFL with a typical rookie learning curve, and it's tough to imagine consistent fantasy success for Mendoza right away.

He could also sit out a significant amount of his rookie season behind Kirk Cousins. All in all, he's a fine but not ideal QB2 option in Superflex leagues, but he's best left for the waiver wire in most 1QB setups. In dynasty setups, his value is much stronger, and hopefully, the Raiders will surround him with talent in the years to come.

 

Sam Darnold, Seahawks, Fantasy Football Outlook

The Seattle Seahawks took a chance on Sam Darnold after the Minnesota Vikings told him "no thanks" after 36 total touchdowns in 2024. That decision was one of the biggest reasons Seattle hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February, as Sam Darnold played an entire postseason without a turnover and led his team to a massive win over the New England Patriots for the title. However, in the regular season, Darnold had 20 total turnovers and threw 10 fewer touchdowns than his excellent 2024 season.

 

He will look to clean that up as the offense is likely to skew more pass-friendly with the departure of Kenneth Walker III and the emergence of Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Last season, Darnold threw for the highest yards per attempt of his career (8.5 yards), so what he might sacrifice in yards will likely be gained back with better efficiency and fewer touchdowns. Darnold is currently being drafted as the QB22 overall, but there is a strong case to be made that Darnold could creep into the top-12 before 2026 is over

 

Cam Ward, Titans, Fantasy Football Outlook

Cam Ward's rookie season, when seen as a whole, was an abject disaster. The number one overall pick had a league-low 5.9 yards per attempt, threw fewer than one touchdown per game, and had 14 turnovers, including seven lost fumbles. He had one of the worst supporting casts in the league and was running a system that often looked like it was stuck in the mud. However, Ward scored at least 15 fantasy points in all weeks of the fantasy playoffs, something only seven quarterbacks were able to do.

 

In 2026, the Tennessee Titans overhauled their coaching staff with Robert Saleh as head coach and Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator. They also drafted Carnell Tate fourth overall and signed Wan'Dale Robinson, a favorite of Daboll. Calvin Ridley is returning from a broken leg, and rookie Elic Alymanor showed flashes last year.

With all these weapons, this will be the season where fantasy managers start to see if Cam Ward has top-12 quarterback potential. For now, his ADP as QB24 is probably the safest bet, but there is absolutely room for him to grow and outpace that rank.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Looking for more draft values and sleepers? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who Should I Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Cam Ward, Tyler Shough, Malik Willis, Sam Darnold, and Fernando Mendoza. Our free Who Should I Draft? tool will help make your fantasy football draft decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

Who Should I Draft?

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Cam Ward
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Cam Ward
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Sam Darnold
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Dalton Kincaid
Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Josh Allen
Sam Darnold
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Lamar Jackson
Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Patrick Mahomes II
Sam Darnold
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Jaxson Dart
Sam Darnold
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Matthew Stafford
Sam Darnold
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Jared Goff
Sam Darnold
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Bo Nix
Sam Darnold
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Aaron Rodgers
Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Tua Tagovailoa
Sam Darnold
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Michael Penix Jr.
Sam Darnold
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Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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J.J. McCarthy
Sam Darnold
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Sam Darnold
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Malik Willis
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Willis
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Khalil Shakir
Malik Willis
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Dallas Goedert
Malik Willis
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Juwan Johnson
Malik Willis
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Willis
vs
Mark Andrews
Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Rachaad White
Malik Willis
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Keaton Mitchell
Malik Willis
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Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Willis
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MarShawn Lloyd
Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Malik Willis
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Romeo Doubs
Malik Willis
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Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
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Jordan Love
Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
vs
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
vs
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Malik Willis
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Makai Lemon
Malik Willis
vs
Woody Marks
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Willis
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
vs
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
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Malik Willis
vs
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vs
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Malik Willis
vs
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Malik Willis
vs
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Malik Willis
vs
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Malik Willis
vs
RJ Harvey
Malik Willis
vs
Jalen Nailor
Malik Willis
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Chuba Hubbard
Malik Willis
vs
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Malik Willis
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Willis
vs
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Malik Willis
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Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Willis
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
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Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
vs
Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Deshaun Watson
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Malik Willis
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Malik Willis
vs
Haynes King
Malik Willis
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Ty Simpson
Fernando Mendoza
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Chris Bell
Fernando Mendoza
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Cooper Kupp
Fernando Mendoza
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Fernando Mendoza
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Fernando Mendoza
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Fernando Mendoza
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Kaytron Allen
Fernando Mendoza
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Fernando Mendoza
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Gunnar Helm
Fernando Mendoza
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Kenyon Sadiq
Fernando Mendoza
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Malik Washington
Fernando Mendoza
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Fernando Mendoza
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Michael Mayer
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Kaelon Black
Fernando Mendoza
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Tyquan Thornton
Fernando Mendoza
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Jaylen Wright
Fernando Mendoza
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Justice Hill
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jake Bates
Fernando Mendoza
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Ted Hurst
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Seth McGowan
Fernando Mendoza
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Andrei Iosivas
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Charlie Kolar
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jahan Dotson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Colby Parkinson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Geno Smith
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Greg Dulcich
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Germie Bernard
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Mack Hollins
Fernando Mendoza
vs
AJ Barner
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kimani Vidal
Fernando Mendoza
vs
James Conner
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Najee Harris
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Darnell Mooney
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Zachariah Branch
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Travis Hunter
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Chimere Dike
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kalif Raymond
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Demond Claiborne
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Christian Kirk
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Darren Waller
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jaydon Blue
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Cyrus Allen
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Alvin Kamara
Fernando Mendoza
vs
David Njoku
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Samaje Perine
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Evan Engram
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Demario Douglas
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Rashod Bateman
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Tyler Loop
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Emmett Johnson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Darius Slayton
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Malachi Fields
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Troy Franklin
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Josh Allen
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Lamar Jackson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jayden Daniels
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jalen Hurts
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Joe Burrow
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Drake Maye
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Caleb Williams
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Dak Prescott
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Brock Purdy
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jaxson Dart
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Matthew Stafford
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jared Goff
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Bo Nix
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Baker Mayfield
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kyler Murray
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jordan Love
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Daniel Jones
Fernando Mendoza
vs
C.J. Stroud
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Bryce Young
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Deshaun Watson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Fernando Mendoza
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Haynes King
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Ty Simpson

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