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Rookie Sleepers and Busts for Fantasy Football: First-Year Draft Targets, Avoids (2026)

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De'Zhaun Stribling - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Aidin's biggest overvalued and undervalued fantasy football rookies ahead of 2026. His 2026 fantasy outlook for rookies such as De'Zhaun Stribling and more.

Everyone is looking for the next great rookie to carry them to victory in fantasy football leagues. Unfortunately, the odds of a rookie player taking some time to adjust and failing to hit the ground running in year one are much, much higher.

Situations matter the most for a rookie player. If a player has a chance to be a starter either mid-season or during the fantasy playoffs, then they are absolutely undervalued. I consider a player overvalued if they are in a logjam at their position, are considered more of a "project" by their team, and if veteran players around their ADP have more upside. For example, look at Omarion Hampton last year, who had a similar ADP to eventual league-winners James Cook III and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Meanwhile, not many people were crazy about Tyler Shough in redraft leagues, but he finished as the QB8 during the fantasy playoffs.

Without further ado, here are five rookies who are overvalued, undervalued, and properly valued in 2026 fantasy football redraft leagues. In my opinion, Caleb Douglas is the most undervalued rookie this year, though I have previously written about him (check that out here) and decided to leave him out to keep things fresh.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Overvalued: De'Zhaun Stribling - WR, San Francisco 49ers

Few players have seen their stock rise more in the last few months than De'Zhaun Stribling. Many analysts and fans ridiculed the 49ers for taking Stribling with the 33rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the NFL Mock Draft Database, which ranked Stribling 91st.

However, Stribling's stock has gone through the roof recently. Ricky Pearsall suffered a season-ending knee injury, while new additions Mike Evans and Christian Kirk are also hurt.

Evans is day-to-day with a groin issue, while head coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Avila of NBC Sports that Kirk is "possibly" a candidate to begin the regular season on the injured reserve list. That mysterious and evil electrical substation is really working hard this offseason!

Jokes aside, these injuries have created new opportunities for Stribling, and he has apparently been lights out during training camp.

This has caused Stribling to go from an afterthought to a player who is currently being picked in the eighth round in half-PPR leagues, ahead of established veterans such as Josh Downs, Jayden Reed, and Michael Pittman Jr.

He's also currently the fourth-highest-drafted 49ers player, only behind Christian McCaffrey, Evans, and George Kittle. Stribling will have to put up roughly 150 half-PPR points in 2026 to justify his ADP, and it's quite tough to see that happening.

Evans is just day-to-day and plans to play in Week 1, while the returning Deebo Samuel Sr. is healthy and ready to contribute.

Stribling is clearly the 49ers' WR of the future, but his current value seems a bit too high in redraft leagues. It's a classic case of fantasy managers overreacting for someone who only put up 612 receiving yards in the regular season at Ole Miss last year.

 

Undervalued: Carson Beck - QB, Arizona Cardinals

Similar to Stribling, Carson Beck's stock is also higher than ever, though it still hasn't risen nearly enough to get him drafted in most leagues. Beck went 24-3 in two years as Georgia's starter before a shocking transfer to the Miami Hurricanes, where he had a really impressive season.

Amongst the 56 FBS quarterbacks with at least 400 dropbacks in the 2025 college football season (regular season + postseason), Beck ranked second in completion percentage (72.1), fourth in yards (3,813), and 13th in NFL-adjusted passer rating (106.7).

He led Miami to the National Championship game despite having the third-lowest time to throw among those 56 QBs (2.43 seconds), which was considerably lower than players such as Fernando Mendoza (2.67), Cade Klubnik (2.71), and Arch Manning (2.88).

The Cardinals don't have the best offensive line in the world, but their blind-side protection is as good as anyone's with Paris Johnson Jr. and Isaac Seumalo. Beck should have a bit more time to throw in Arizona when he gets on the field.

Beck has a very unique outlook heading into 2026. He likely won't be the Cardinals' franchise quarterback, given the talented QB class coming up in 2027. However, he has a clear path to playing late in the year once the Cardinals' playoff hopes have been dashed in a stacked NFC West.

Jacoby Brissett will be a free agent in 2027, and there won't be any upside to play him (or Gardner Minshew II) once the team's fate has been sealed.

Beck looked very impressive in the first game of the preseason, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown, and could become a high-volume, low-efficiency player late in the season (similar to Brissett in 2025) and rack up plenty of fantasy points.

Overvalued: Jeremiyah Love - RB, Arizona Cardinals

Speaking of the Cardinals, let's move on to Beck's teammate, Jeremiyah Love. Love is currently being taken as the first rookie in 2026 fantasy drafts, usually in the third round of half-PPR leagues. Love is clearly one of the most talented rookies we've seen in a while.

After all, he racked up 3,014 yards and 40 touchdowns from scrimmage in his final two years at Notre Dame.

However, looking at his current situation, he is extremely overvalued in redraft leagues. The Cardinals have a logjam at the running back position with recent $12.25 million acquisition Tyler Allgeier and returning fan favorite James Conner, who is in the final year of his contract.

Also, Love is currently dealing with an ankle injury, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go in Week 1. With Arizona's current situation, there is almost no incentive to rush Love back and give him an extremely heavy workload once he is healthy.

It's doubtful that he'll finish the 2026 season with around 240 half-PPR points to justify his ADP and outperform the likes of Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr., and Bucky Irving.

 

Undervalued: Omar Cooper Jr. - WR, New York Jets

Why is Omar Cooper Jr. so undervalued? He was the leading receiver (937 yards) on a National Championship team last season, and had the third-highest NFL-adjusted passer rating when targeted among FBS wideouts with 90+ targets (143.2).

The New York Jets selected him in the first round, and despite a slow start, he's now making big plays in training camp and earning rave reviews from his teammates, especially quarterback Geno Smith.

"I think Omar is a guy who came in right away and has been a true professional," quarterback Geno Smith said, per Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria. "He studies; he works. He's always in the right places."

He has a guaranteed starting spot as the team's main slot receiver and WR2 behind Garrett Wilson, so why is he being drafted in the 19th round near players such as Ryan Flournoy and Keon Coleman?

Yes, Smith had a terrible 2025. But his situation was far from ideal, and even at his worst, he's a better passer than his predecessor, Justin Fields.

If Wilson is healthy and playing alongside him, and if Smith can get back to anything remotely close to his Seahawks self, Cooper Jr. will be a relevant player in 2026 fantasy football leagues.

Value Pick: Makai Lemon - WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of first-round rookie slot receivers with guaranteed starting spots, Makai Lemon is essentially Omar Cooper Jr. but with a better and more stable QB situation.

This has led to Lemon being drafted in the 10th round of half-PPR leagues alongside the likes of Matthew Golden and Wan'Dale Robinson, which is a fair price. I've been high on both Golden and Robinson during this offseason, and I expect Lemon to produce similar numbers.

Say what you want about Jalen Hurts' style of play, but he's helped A.J. Brown to a 1,000-yard season in each of the last four years, and did the same for DeVonta Smith in three of the last four years.

With Brown no longer in town, Smith is now the clear WR1, and Lemon will most likely be the WR2 behind him. Now, will he have a 1,000-yard season this year? Probably not. But a 750-yard season with around 140 half-PPR points will justify his ADP.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for De'Zhaun Stribling, Omar Cooper Jr., Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love:

De'Zhaun Stribling
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Makai Lemon
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Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Matthew Stafford
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Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Michael Wilson
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Jaxson Dart
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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RJ Harvey
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Tank Bigsby
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jalen McMillan
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Courtland Sutton
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Isaiah Likely
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Patrick Mahomes II
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DK Metcalf
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jaylin Noel
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Cade Otton
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Malachi Fields
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Aaron Rodgers
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jason Myers
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Minnesota Vikings
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Denver Broncos
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Cam Little
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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AJ Barner
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Kayshon Boutte
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Los Angeles Rams
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Seattle Seahawks
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Kaelon Black
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Houston Texans
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CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jameson Williams
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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DJ Moore
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Mike Evans
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Parker Washington
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Christian Watson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
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KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
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Baker Mayfield
Makai Lemon
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George Kittle
Makai Lemon
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Bo Nix
Makai Lemon
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Dalton Kincaid
Makai Lemon
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Kyler Murray
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Stefon Diggs
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jared Goff
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Alec Pierce
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jordan Love
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Romeo Doubs
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Chuba Hubbard
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Courtland Sutton
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Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
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Patrick Mahomes II
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vs
Juwan Johnson
Makai Lemon
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Brock Purdy
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
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Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
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Daniel Jones
Makai Lemon
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Quentin Johnston
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
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Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
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Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
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Tyler Shough
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Makai Lemon
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Tyjae Spears
Makai Lemon
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DK Metcalf
Makai Lemon
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Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
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J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
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Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
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Tank Bigsby
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Jalen McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Tony Pollard
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Likely
Makai Lemon
vs
Sam Laporta
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
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Dak Prescott
Makai Lemon
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Sam Darnold
Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
vs
Jayden Reed
Makai Lemon
vs
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Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Ladd McConkey
Makai Lemon
vs
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Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Evans
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
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Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
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Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaydon Blue

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Yang Hansen

Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Karlo Matković

Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Mario Hezonja

Piles Up 28 Points in Croatia's Qualifier
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Julian Reese
Cam Whitmore

Cavaliers Waive Cam Whitmore
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Injures his Neck in Preseason Finale on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
Kirk Cousins

Expected to "Eventually" be Named the Starting QB
Max Fried

to Return for Saturday's Doubleheader
Emeka Egbuka

Focus is on Being Ready for Week 1
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Juan Soto

on the Verge of Returning From Injured List
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
Wan'Dale Robinson

Believed to Have Avoided a Concussion
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Counting on" Ashton Jeanty for Season Opener
Alec Pierce

Goal is to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
CFB

Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
Buddy Hield

Leads Bahamas Past Uruguay with 28 Points
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Yves Missi

Posts 24 Points, Four Blocks for Cameroon
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Pelle Larsson

Pours in 31 Points as Sweden Topples Finland
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Rui Hachimura

Powers Japan Past Saudi Arabia with 29 Points
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Dalen Terry

Lands Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremiyah Love

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
J'Vonne Hadley

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Deandre Ayton

Skips Bahamas Qualifying Window
VJ Edgecombe

Skips Bahamas' Window 4 Qualifiers
Keshad Johnson

Back in Miami on Two-Way Deal
Nick Richards

Lands in Miami
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
CFB

Brian Rowe Jr. Has Breakout Potential
CFB

Tanook Hines a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Not Traveling to Ireland
Josh Jacobs

Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
CFB

Nate Roberts Likely Atop Ohio State Depth Chart
CFB

Jerome Myles No Longer with Texas A&M
Tutu Atwell

Heads Back to Rams in Trade
Wan'Dale Robinson

Being Evaluated for a Concussion
CFB

Kansas Names Isaiah Marshall As Starting Quarterback
Leonard Williams

Seahawks, Leonard Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension
CFB

Steve Belichick Not Expected to Coach Against TCU
CFB

Donovan Olugbode to Be Missouri's No. 1 Wide Receiver?
CFB

USC to Start Five True Freshmen in Week 0
Alec Pierce

Activated Off PUP List
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Lamar Jackson

We Could See "One of Most Explosive Versions" of Lamar Jackson in 2026
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Leads Canada's World Cup Qualifying Roster
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

to Skip Canada's Next FIBA Window
Johnny Furphy

Still Without Clear Return Timeline
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Houston Rockets

Rockets Waive Tristen Newton
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rafael Castro

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
CFB

Mitch Griffis in the QB1 Role Against Alabama
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
CFB

Rico Flores Jr. Ruled Out Against NC State
CFB

Tyreek Copper Ruled Out Against Virginia
CFB

Arch Manning Believes Emmett Mosley will "Go Off" in 2026
Tucker Kraft

Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
Mike Evans

Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Preseason Finale
Kenneth Walker

is "Gonna be Fine"
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
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