Aidin's biggest overvalued and undervalued fantasy football rookies ahead of 2026. His 2026 fantasy outlook for rookies such as De'Zhaun Stribling and more.
Everyone is looking for the next great rookie to carry them to victory in fantasy football leagues. Unfortunately, the odds of a rookie player taking some time to adjust and failing to hit the ground running in year one are much, much higher.
Situations matter the most for a rookie player. If a player has a chance to be a starter either mid-season or during the fantasy playoffs, then they are absolutely undervalued. I consider a player overvalued if they are in a logjam at their position, are considered more of a "project" by their team, and if veteran players around their ADP have more upside. For example, look at Omarion Hampton last year, who had a similar ADP to eventual league-winners James Cook III and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Meanwhile, not many people were crazy about Tyler Shough in redraft leagues, but he finished as the QB8 during the fantasy playoffs.
Without further ado, here are five rookies who are overvalued, undervalued, and properly valued in 2026 fantasy football redraft leagues. In my opinion, Caleb Douglas is the most undervalued rookie this year, though I have previously written about him (check that out here) and decided to leave him out to keep things fresh.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Overvalued: De'Zhaun Stribling - WR, San Francisco 49ers
Few players have seen their stock rise more in the last few months than De'Zhaun Stribling. Many analysts and fans ridiculed the 49ers for taking Stribling with the 33rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the NFL Mock Draft Database, which ranked Stribling 91st.
However, Stribling's stock has gone through the roof recently. Ricky Pearsall suffered a season-ending knee injury, while new additions Mike Evans and Christian Kirk are also hurt.
Evans is day-to-day with a groin issue, while head coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Avila of NBC Sports that Kirk is "possibly" a candidate to begin the regular season on the injured reserve list. That mysterious and evil electrical substation is really working hard this offseason!
Jokes aside, these injuries have created new opportunities for Stribling, and he has apparently been lights out during training camp.
This has caused Stribling to go from an afterthought to a player who is currently being picked in the eighth round in half-PPR leagues, ahead of established veterans such as Josh Downs, Jayden Reed, and Michael Pittman Jr.
He's also currently the fourth-highest-drafted 49ers player, only behind Christian McCaffrey, Evans, and George Kittle. Stribling will have to put up roughly 150 half-PPR points in 2026 to justify his ADP, and it's quite tough to see that happening.
Evans is just day-to-day and plans to play in Week 1, while the returning Deebo Samuel Sr. is healthy and ready to contribute.
Stribling is clearly the 49ers' WR of the future, but his current value seems a bit too high in redraft leagues. It's a classic case of fantasy managers overreacting for someone who only put up 612 receiving yards in the regular season at Ole Miss last year.
Undervalued: Carson Beck - QB, Arizona Cardinals
Similar to Stribling, Carson Beck's stock is also higher than ever, though it still hasn't risen nearly enough to get him drafted in most leagues. Beck went 24-3 in two years as Georgia's starter before a shocking transfer to the Miami Hurricanes, where he had a really impressive season.
Amongst the 56 FBS quarterbacks with at least 400 dropbacks in the 2025 college football season (regular season + postseason), Beck ranked second in completion percentage (72.1), fourth in yards (3,813), and 13th in NFL-adjusted passer rating (106.7).
He led Miami to the National Championship game despite having the third-lowest time to throw among those 56 QBs (2.43 seconds), which was considerably lower than players such as Fernando Mendoza (2.67), Cade Klubnik (2.71), and Arch Manning (2.88).
The Cardinals don't have the best offensive line in the world, but their blind-side protection is as good as anyone's with Paris Johnson Jr. and Isaac Seumalo. Beck should have a bit more time to throw in Arizona when he gets on the field.
Beck has a very unique outlook heading into 2026. He likely won't be the Cardinals' franchise quarterback, given the talented QB class coming up in 2027. However, he has a clear path to playing late in the year once the Cardinals' playoff hopes have been dashed in a stacked NFC West.
Jacoby Brissett will be a free agent in 2027, and there won't be any upside to play him (or Gardner Minshew II) once the team's fate has been sealed.
Beck looked very impressive in the first game of the preseason, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown, and could become a high-volume, low-efficiency player late in the season (similar to Brissett in 2025) and rack up plenty of fantasy points.
Overvalued: Jeremiyah Love - RB, Arizona Cardinals
Speaking of the Cardinals, let's move on to Beck's teammate, Jeremiyah Love. Love is currently being taken as the first rookie in 2026 fantasy drafts, usually in the third round of half-PPR leagues. Love is clearly one of the most talented rookies we've seen in a while.
Jeremiyah Love doing some ankle agility work with trainers ahead of practice pic.twitter.com/CEe4rGsNyw
— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) August 26, 2026
After all, he racked up 3,014 yards and 40 touchdowns from scrimmage in his final two years at Notre Dame.
However, looking at his current situation, he is extremely overvalued in redraft leagues. The Cardinals have a logjam at the running back position with recent $12.25 million acquisition Tyler Allgeier and returning fan favorite James Conner, who is in the final year of his contract.
Also, Love is currently dealing with an ankle injury, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go in Week 1. With Arizona's current situation, there is almost no incentive to rush Love back and give him an extremely heavy workload once he is healthy.
It's doubtful that he'll finish the 2026 season with around 240 half-PPR points to justify his ADP and outperform the likes of Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr., and Bucky Irving.
Undervalued: Omar Cooper Jr. - WR, New York Jets
Why is Omar Cooper Jr. so undervalued? He was the leading receiver (937 yards) on a National Championship team last season, and had the third-highest NFL-adjusted passer rating when targeted among FBS wideouts with 90+ targets (143.2).
The New York Jets selected him in the first round, and despite a slow start, he's now making big plays in training camp and earning rave reviews from his teammates, especially quarterback Geno Smith.
"I think Omar is a guy who came in right away and has been a true professional," quarterback Geno Smith said, per Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria. "He studies; he works. He's always in the right places."
He has a guaranteed starting spot as the team's main slot receiver and WR2 behind Garrett Wilson, so why is he being drafted in the 19th round near players such as Ryan Flournoy and Keon Coleman?
Yes, Smith had a terrible 2025. But his situation was far from ideal, and even at his worst, he's a better passer than his predecessor, Justin Fields.
If Wilson is healthy and playing alongside him, and if Smith can get back to anything remotely close to his Seahawks self, Cooper Jr. will be a relevant player in 2026 fantasy football leagues.
Value Pick: Makai Lemon - WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Speaking of first-round rookie slot receivers with guaranteed starting spots, Makai Lemon is essentially Omar Cooper Jr. but with a better and more stable QB situation.
Makai Lemon scores. Offense finding unique ways to get him open. pic.twitter.com/gDcP5ulWr0
— Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) August 25, 2026
This has led to Lemon being drafted in the 10th round of half-PPR leagues alongside the likes of Matthew Golden and Wan'Dale Robinson, which is a fair price. I've been high on both Golden and Robinson during this offseason, and I expect Lemon to produce similar numbers.
Say what you want about Jalen Hurts' style of play, but he's helped A.J. Brown to a 1,000-yard season in each of the last four years, and did the same for DeVonta Smith in three of the last four years.
With Brown no longer in town, Smith is now the clear WR1, and Lemon will most likely be the WR2 behind him. Now, will he have a 1,000-yard season this year? Probably not. But a 750-yard season with around 140 half-PPR points will justify his ADP.
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