Updated Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 1. Expert advice for all Week 1 NFL matchups and players in Week 1 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Jadarian Price, Rhamondre Stevenson, DJ Moore, and others.
Welcome to Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our updated fantasy football Week 1 start/sit recommendations chart for all player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some tough Week 1 start/sit decisions like Jadarian Price, DJ Moore, Jaylen Warren, Brian Thomas Jr., and more -- and how their matchups project for the week.
Even though the season is just getting started, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup as injury news or changes in the depth chart can greatly effect a player's outlook.
So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 1 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 1, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Start/Sit Matchups Chart
Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.
This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:
Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart
The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:
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