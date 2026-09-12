👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Adam Koffler's Fantasy Football Starts and Sits: Week 1 Sleepers, Busts

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 1 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Tre Tucker and Marvin Harrison Jr.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Starts
Week 1 Fantasy Football Sits
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We are BACK! Last season, I had a weekly column on risers and fallers coming out of the previous week. This season, we're changing things up a bit, rolling with a weekly start/sit column for the week ahead.

If you're looking for advice on whether to start DeVonta Smith or Luther Burden III, this article probably isn't for you. Those guys are weekly starters, every week, until further notice. The goal of this article is to take buzzworthy players being talked about to give you my opinion on whether I'd start or sit them that week.

Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 1, with some bonus names given for kicks. Let's dominate those fantasy football leagues this season!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Starts

Tre Tucker - WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers it out for Week 1. Michael Mayer slots in as the TE1, and he's a good bet to see a high target share against a Dolphins defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season.

But what about everyone else? Without Bowers and his 25-30% target share, someone has to get targets. Why not Tre Tucker? He averaged 48.8 receiving yards on 5.8 targets per game in five games without Bowers last season.

Here's a guy new head coach Klint Kubiak has raved about all offseason.

But how do we know that? Well, Tucker mostly sat in the preseason while newcomer Jalen Nailor got snaps with the second-team offense.

Kubiak's offenses the last two seasons have produced a ton of explosive plays for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed.

Neither Tucker nor Nailor has ever earned a massive target share, but Tucker's the guy with a 40-point fantasy game on his resume (Week 3 last season).

He runs a 4.40-40, has a ton of burst, and will be moved around the formation by Kubiak in Week 1. Without Bowers soaking up double-digit targets, Tucker could be on the precipice of a mini breakout vs. the Dolphins.

Christian Watson - WR, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs won't play in this one as he remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List. That leaves the running game in the hands of MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and newcomer Kaleb Johnson.

Naturally, that means more passing for the Green Bay Packers as the trust lies in Jordan Love, Watson, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, and Matthew Golden.

We've heard over and over again this offseason that the Packers hope to air it out more in 2026, putting the ball in the hands of their best playmakers. The target tree is condensed with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks now gone.

Watson is going to play in two wide receiver sets alongside Golden, who has never broken a 19% target share in any one season dating back to his high school days. Watson, on the other hand, led Packer pass-catchers in numerous efficiency metrics after returning from ACL reconstruction last season.

And then there's Kraft, another weapon for Love. Despite saying he's good to go and not on any kind of snap count, he's returning from an ACL tear of his own. In Watson's first game back from a torn ACL, he played just 55% of the snaps.

This game should be close (MIN -1.5) and high-scoring (O/U 46.5). Watson won't come off the field much and is a good bet to go off against PFF's 22nd-ranked secondary.

Kenny Gainwell - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sean Tucker and Jalen McMillan are both doubtful for Week 1. That leaves Emeka Egbuka (who barely practiced in the last month), Ted Hurst III (rookie), Chris Godwin, and Cade Otton as the weapons at Baker Mayfield's disposal.

And then there's Gainwell out of the backfield. All camp, the buzz around the Bucs new weapon out of the backfield is that he's a "freak of nature." Mayfield was shocked at how polished he is as a receiver.

This offseason, the Bucs prioritized signing Gainwell over keeping Rachaad White. They handed Gainwell $10 million guaranteed. That's a lot of money for a "backup" running back. The thought here is that he'll be used in tandem with Bucky Irving, in what could become a true 50/50 split.

In Week 1, he'll face a Bengals defense that allowed the second-most fantasy points and the fourth-most receiving yards per game to opposing running backs.

Heck, he might even be used around the goal line more than Irving (eyes emoji):

Juwan Johnson - TE, New Orleans Saints

With Jordyn Tyson out for the start of the season, Johnson looks like the number two option in what should be an improved Saints offense in Year 2 under Kellen Moore.

Once Tyler Shough took over in Week 8 last season, Johnson had 7+ targets in five of 11 games and caught 4+ balls eight times. In those 11 games, he averaged 52.2 yards per game.

Johnson's 18.1% target share and 20.2% target rate last season were both career highs for the seventh-year tight end.

With Taysom Hill no longer lurking in the Saints' TE room, it'll be Johnson and Noah Fant opening in Week 1. Rookie Oscar Delp has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The matchup against Detroit is a really good one too, with the Lions having allowed the 14th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends last season. The Saints are 7-point road underdogs and will likely have to air it out to keep up with a high-powered Lions offense.

Bonus starts: Dalton Kincaid @ HOU, Jaylen Warren vs. ATL, Quentin Johnston vs. ARI

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Sits

Quinshon Judkins - RB, Cleveland Browns

I know you drafted Judkins in the fifth round, but this isn't the week to start him. The Browns find themselves as 8.5-point underdogs vs. a stout Jaguars run defense that yielded the fewest rushing yards to running backs last season.

Interestingly enough, they allowed the eighth-most receptions to running backs last season. That becomes a problem for a back like Judkins, who came off the field in obvious passing situations last season. Sure, there's a new play-caller in Cleveland, but Dylan Sampson profiles as the pass-catching threat in this backfield.

Last season, Judkins had three or fewer targets in 11 of 15 games and ranked just 51st among running backs with a 26.6% route participation rate. If the Browns get off to a slow start (as projected), it could mean more Sampson and less Judkins throughout.

D.J. Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills

In his first game as a Buffalo Bill, Moore draws an incredibly tough assignment against Derek Stingley Jr. and the Texans defense. Houston allowed the fourth-fewest receptions to opposing wide receivers last season.

While Moore has reportedly looked great this offseason, Josh Allen has a level of comfort with top pass-catching options Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir, who could find more success between the hashes than Moore does on the outside.

Bills new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. has also hinted at more pass game involvement for James Cook III out of the backfield.

Nobody on the Bills eclipsed 100 targets last season, and Moore showed signs of decline last season in Chicago. Betting on him in his first game with his new team against a tenacious Texans defense is asking a lot.

MarShawn Lloyd - RB, Green Bay Packers

Everyone is amped up to get Lloyd into their lineups, and rightfully so. The former 2024 third-round pick has just seven career NFL touches in two years due to multiple injuries and is finally healthy to start a season.

Josh Jacobs remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List, so by default, Lloyd is the "next man up." But he's never been a true workhorse. Even in college, Lloyd eclipsed 15 carries in just three of 32 games.

Trusted back Chris Brooks and newly acquired Kaleb Johnson could play a role early as the coaching staff aims to preserve Lloyd's health for as long as Jacobs is out.

His chances of getting a heavy workload after not having played since Week 2 of the 2024 season seem extremely slim. Maybe he starts out hot, but chances are, the Packers lean heavily into the passing game in Week 1.

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR, Arizona Cardinals

Sure, Harrison Jr. has made some acrobatic one-handed catches in training camp, but he might just be the fourth option in Cardinals passing game this season.

Trey McBride was a target hog last season. That continued into training camp. The team also drafted an uber talented back in Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick. And if that wasn't enough, the Cardinals just recently signed Michael Wilson to a lucrative three-year, $75 million extension after his performances down the stretch last season carried over into the 2026 offseason program.

New Cardinals head coach (and play-caller) Mike LaFleur even went so far as to compare Wilson's intangibles to Puka Nacua.

So, what's left for MHJ after the Cardinals feed McBride, Love, and Wilson? In two NFL seasons, he's caught over five passes in just five of 29 games.

Bonus sits: Tony Pollard vs. NYJ, Tucker Kraft @ MIN, Brian Thomas Jr. vs. CLE

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Tight End Rankings
Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 1 Running Back Rankings
Week 1 Overall Rankings



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Devin Carter

Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Devin Carter

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Malik Nabers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Rome Odunze

Feeling "Ready to Go" Ahead of Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
CFB

Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Out Again in Week 2
CFB

Daniel Bray Active Against Arkansas
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
CFB

Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
CFB

Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Ja'Marr Chase

Good to Go for Week 1
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
CFB

Malachi Toney Delivers Big Despite Limited Opportunities in Week 2
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
CFB

Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 1 Running Back Rankings
Week 1 Overall Rankings
Week 1 D/ST Rankings