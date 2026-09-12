👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Brian Thomas Jr - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 1 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 1 slate is almost here, and we have you covered before you set your final lineups with updated Week 1 PPR rankings for wide receivers. Major news hit this position on Friday afternoon as Giants wideout Malik Nabers was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, while Chicago Bears pass-catcher Rome Odunze carries the same tag but is trending towards suiting up.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR 2
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 5
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 6
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 9
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 12
2 6 Chris Olave WR 18
2 7 Nico Collins WR 19
2 8 George Pickens WR 20
2 9 Justin Jefferson WR 21
2 10 DeVonta Smith WR 23
2 11 Tee Higgins WR 24
3 12 Zay Flowers WR 27
3 13 Drake London WR 29
3 14 Rashee Rice WR 34
3 15 Garrett Wilson WR 36
3 16 Jameson Williams WR 37
3 17 Ladd McConkey WR 38
3 18 A.J. Brown WR 39
4 19 Davante Adams WR 40
4 20 Jaylen Waddle WR 43
4 21 Emeka Egbuka WR 44
4 22 Christian Watson WR 45
4 23 Tetairoa McMillan WR 46
4 24 Mike Evans WR 48
4 25 Malik Nabers WR 49
5 26 Terry McLaurin WR 50
5 27 Luther Burden III WR 51
5 28 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 55
5 29 Parker Washington WR 56
5 30 Rome Odunze WR 57
5 31 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 61
5 32 Jayden Reed WR 63
5 33 Josh Downs WR 64
5 34 DJ Moore WR 65
5 35 DK Metcalf WR 70
5 36 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 71
6 37 Carnell Tate WR 75
6 38 Courtland Sutton WR 78
6 39 Quentin Johnston WR 80
6 40 Jordan Addison WR 85
6 41 Tre Tucker WR 86
7 42 Michael Wilson WR 87
7 43 Stefon Diggs WR 88
7 44 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 89
7 45 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 91
7 46 Jakobi Meyers WR 92
8 47 Jalen Coker WR 93
8 48 Khalil Shakir WR 95
8 49 Romeo Doubs WR 99
8 50 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 100
8 51 Rashid Shaheed WR 101
8 52 Alec Pierce WR 102
8 53 Xavier Worthy WR 107
8 54 Matthew Golden WR 108
9 55 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 111
9 56 Keenan Allen WR 112
9 57 Devaughn Vele WR 115
9 58 Kayshon Boutte WR 118
9 59 KC Concepcion WR 119
9 60 Cooper Kupp WR 120
10 61 Ryan Flournoy WR 122
10 62 Jalen Nailor WR 123
10 63 Adonai Mitchell WR 125
10 64 Rashod Bateman WR 130
10 65 Dontayvion Wicks WR 131
10 66 Caleb Douglas WR 135
11 67 Makai Lemon WR 136
11 68 Jauan Jennings WR 137
11 69 Malachi Fields WR 139
11 70 Denzel Boston WR 142
11 71 Malik Washington WR 145
11 72 Tre Harris WR 146
11 73 Chris Bell WR 148
11 74 Pat Bryant WR 150
11 75 Isaac TeSlaa WR 154
12 76 Ted Hurst WR 155
12 77 Jerry Jeudy WR 157
12 78 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 158
12 79 Calvin Ridley WR 162
12 80 DeMario Douglas WR 163
12 81 Andrei Iosivas WR 164
12 82 Tyquan Thornton WR 167
12 83 Jaylin Noel WR 168
12 84 Troy Franklin WR 169
13 85 Jack Bech WR 172
13 86 Germie Bernard WR 175
13 87 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 177
13 88 Antonio Williams WR 180
13 89 Cyrus Allen WR 181
13 90 Xavier Legette WR 182
14 91 Jahan Dotson WR 183
15 92 Darnell Mooney WR 186
15 93 Kendrick Bourne WR 187
15 94 Zachariah Branch WR 188
15 95 Bryce Lance WR 190
15 96 Travis Hunter WR 193
16 97 Keon Coleman WR 195
16 98 Mack Hollins WR 196
16 99 Kyle Williams WR 197
16 100 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 199
16 101 Xavier Hutchinson WR 202
16 102 Brenen Thompson WR 204
16 103 Zavion Thomas WR 205
16 104 KaVontae Turpin WR 208
16 105 Demarcus Robinson WR 213
16 106 Elic Ayomanor WR 214
16 107 Treylon Burks WR 216
16 108 Joshua Palmer WR 217
16 109 Marquise Brown WR 218
16 110 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 220
16 111 Jalen Tolbert WR 221
16 112 Malik Benson WR 222
16 113 Elijah Sarratt WR 229
16 114 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 230
16 115 Roman Wilson WR 236
16 116 Chimere Dike WR 238
16 117 Skyler Bell WR 242
16 118 Jordan Whittington WR 247
16 119 Isaiah Williams WR 251
16 120 Ashton Dulin WR 254
16 121 Tai Felton WR 257
16 122 Luke McCaffrey WR 261
16 123 Montorie Foster Jr. WR 264
16 124 Jahdae Walker WR 268
16 125 Xavier Smith WR 270
16 126 Konata Mumpfield WR 279
16 127 Jacob Cowing WR 290
16 128 Colbie Young WR 291
16 129 Kalif Raymond WR 292
16 130 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR 294
16 131 Darius Cooper WR 295
16 132 Jaylin Lane WR 296

 

Week 1 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is ready to play his first game for the Texans after joining them via trade from the New England Patriots this preseason. With Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the year, Boutte could emerge as the team's second option behind Nico Collins. Since he hasn't played with QB C.J. Stroud very long, though, it's hard to know exactly what his role will be in Week 1 against the Bills.

Last year for the Patriots, Boutte was a home-run threat who was a boom-or-bust play on his way to 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He could be in a similar role for the Texans, which makes him a high-risk play in Week 1, when he's ranked as the No. 58 WR in RotoBaller's rankings.

 

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is without an injury designation for his team's opening game against the hosting Carolina Panthers. Burden sustained a groin injury in early August that derailed his preseason, but he returned to practice ahead of Week 1 and did so at full capacity.

The 22-year-old's late-2025 surge jettisoned him up draft boards this Summer, and rightfully so considering his talent and participation in an ascending, young offense. He'll get a Panthers squad to open the year that has made some improvements on the defensive side, but is by no means a scary matchup.

More so, Burden could be in line for a heavier target share if fellow wideout Rome Odunze (calf) is hampered by a soft-tissue issue picked up last week. For now, fantasy managers can roll out the Missouri native as a high-upside WR3/flex, with the innate ability to break off a big play at a moment's notice. Burden is RotoBaller's PPR WR27 for the first week of play.

 

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs is set to make his debut in the burgundy and gold in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 32-year-old wideout spent one season in New England, where he recorded 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 102 targets, playing only 55% of the snaps.

Now another season removed from the torn ACL, Diggs has proven to be a favorite target for Jayden Daniels throughout training camp and will be a heavily featured piece of Washington's passing attack alongside Terry McLaurin. Diggs and the passing offense will be put to the test in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, who allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league last season. Diggs comes in as RotoBaller's WR43 in PPR leagues for Week 1.

 

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker will look to keep things going in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears after an impressive Wild Card round performance against the Rams last season. Coker caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' lone playoff game. Overall, he caught 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

The 24-year-old signed a three-year, $35 million extension this offseason and is expected to be a big part of Carolina's offense this season. Coker will look to stay hot and has a great matchup against a banged-up Chicago defense that allowed the third most fantasy points to wideouts last season. The Bears defense will also be down two starters in the secondary with safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyle Gordon ruled out.

He enters as RotoBaller's WR47 and ranks 93rd in our top 200 FLEX rankings. With the positive matchup and his strong connection with quarterback Bryce Young, Coker is a strong FLEX option heading into Week 1.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, DJ Moore, DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Carnell Tate, Courtland Sutton, Quentin Johnston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, DJ Moore, DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Carnell Tate, Courtland Sutton, Quentin Johnston:

Jayden Reed
vs
Tyler Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Josh Downs
Jayden Reed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
DJ Moore
Jayden Reed
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jayden Reed
vs
Sam Laporta
Jayden Reed
vs
Tony Pollard
Jayden Reed
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jayden Reed
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jayden Reed
vs
Jadarian Price
Jayden Reed
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Reed
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jayden Reed
vs
Parker Washington
Jayden Reed
vs
DK Metcalf
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Colston Loveland
Jayden Reed
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jayden Reed
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jayden Reed
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jayden Reed
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jayden Reed
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Luther Burden III
Jayden Reed
vs
Carnell Tate
Jayden Reed
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jayden Reed
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Reed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Reed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Reed
vs
Nico Collins
Jayden Reed
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Reed
vs
Devonta Smith
Jayden Reed
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathon Brooks
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Dallas Goedert
DJ Moore
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Mason
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jadarian Price
DK Metcalf
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DK Metcalf
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
DK Metcalf
vs
Jonathon Brooks
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Dallas Goedert
DK Metcalf
vs
Jayden Reed
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Mason
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Rachaad White
DK Metcalf
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DK Metcalf
vs
Quentin Johnston
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
DK Metcalf
vs
Rico Dowdle
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Mason
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rachaad White
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Courtland Sutton
vs
Quentin Johnston
Courtland Sutton
vs
Carnell Tate
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Courtland Sutton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Travis Kelce
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Courtland Sutton
vs
Blake Corum
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Addison
Courtland Sutton
vs
DK Metcalf
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tre Tucker
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jadarian Price
Courtland Sutton
vs
Stefon Diggs
Courtland Sutton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Sam Laporta
Courtland Sutton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Courtland Sutton
vs
DJ Moore
Courtland Sutton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Courtland Sutton
vs
Puka Nacua
Courtland Sutton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Courtland Sutton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Olave
Courtland Sutton
vs
Nico Collins
Courtland Sutton
vs
George Pickens
Courtland Sutton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Devonta Smith
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rachaad White
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Kelce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
Carnell Tate
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Tucker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quentin Johnston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jadarian Price
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devonta Smith
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tee Higgins

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Overall Rankings
Week 1 D/ST Rankings
Week 1 Same Game Parlays
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 1


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Devin Carter

Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Devin Carter

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Malik Nabers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Rome Odunze

Feeling "Ready to Go" Ahead of Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
CFB

Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Out Again in Week 2
CFB

Daniel Bray Active Against Arkansas
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
CFB

Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
CFB

Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Ja'Marr Chase

Good to Go for Week 1
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
CFB

Malachi Toney Delivers Big Despite Limited Opportunities in Week 2
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
CFB

Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 1 D/ST Rankings
Week 1 Same Game Parlays
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 1
Week 1 FLEX Rankings