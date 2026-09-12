RotoBaller's updated Week 1 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 1 slate is almost here, and we have you covered before you set your final lineups with updated Week 1 PPR rankings for wide receivers. Major news hit this position on Friday afternoon as Giants wideout Malik Nabers was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, while Chicago Bears pass-catcher Rome Odunze carries the same tag but is trending towards suiting up.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|5
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|6
|2
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|9
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|12
|2
|6
|Chris Olave
|WR
|18
|2
|7
|Nico Collins
|WR
|19
|2
|8
|George Pickens
|WR
|20
|2
|9
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|21
|2
|10
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|23
|2
|11
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|24
|3
|12
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|27
|3
|13
|Drake London
|WR
|29
|3
|14
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|34
|3
|15
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|36
|3
|16
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|37
|3
|17
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|38
|3
|18
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|39
|4
|19
|Davante Adams
|WR
|40
|4
|20
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|43
|4
|21
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|44
|4
|22
|Christian Watson
|WR
|45
|4
|23
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|46
|4
|24
|Mike Evans
|WR
|48
|4
|25
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|49
|5
|26
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|50
|5
|27
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|51
|5
|28
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|55
|5
|29
|Parker Washington
|WR
|56
|5
|30
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|57
|5
|31
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|61
|5
|32
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|63
|5
|33
|Josh Downs
|WR
|64
|5
|34
|DJ Moore
|WR
|65
|5
|35
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|70
|5
|36
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|71
|6
|37
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|75
|6
|38
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|78
|6
|39
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|80
|6
|40
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|85
|6
|41
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|86
|7
|42
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|87
|7
|43
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|88
|7
|44
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|89
|7
|45
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|91
|7
|46
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|92
|8
|47
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|93
|8
|48
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|95
|8
|49
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|99
|8
|50
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|100
|8
|51
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|101
|8
|52
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|102
|8
|53
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|107
|8
|54
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|108
|9
|55
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|111
|9
|56
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|112
|9
|57
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|115
|9
|58
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|118
|9
|59
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|119
|9
|60
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|120
|10
|61
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|122
|10
|62
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|123
|10
|63
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|125
|10
|64
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|130
|10
|65
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|131
|10
|66
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|135
|11
|67
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|136
|11
|68
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|137
|11
|69
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|139
|11
|70
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|142
|11
|71
|Malik Washington
|WR
|145
|11
|72
|Tre Harris
|WR
|146
|11
|73
|Chris Bell
|WR
|148
|11
|74
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|150
|11
|75
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|154
|12
|76
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|155
|12
|77
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|157
|12
|78
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|158
|12
|79
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|162
|12
|80
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|163
|12
|81
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|164
|12
|82
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|167
|12
|83
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|168
|12
|84
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|169
|13
|85
|Jack Bech
|WR
|172
|13
|86
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|175
|13
|87
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|177
|13
|88
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|180
|13
|89
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|181
|13
|90
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|182
|14
|91
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|183
|15
|92
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|186
|15
|93
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|187
|15
|94
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|188
|15
|95
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|190
|15
|96
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|193
|16
|97
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|195
|16
|98
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|196
|16
|99
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|197
|16
|100
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|199
|16
|101
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|202
|16
|102
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|204
|16
|103
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|205
|16
|104
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|208
|16
|105
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|213
|16
|106
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|214
|16
|107
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|216
|16
|108
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|217
|16
|109
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|218
|16
|110
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|220
|16
|111
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|221
|16
|112
|Malik Benson
|WR
|222
|16
|113
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|229
|16
|114
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|230
|16
|115
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|236
|16
|116
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|238
|16
|117
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|242
|16
|118
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|247
|16
|119
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|251
|16
|120
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|254
|16
|121
|Tai Felton
|WR
|257
|16
|122
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|261
|16
|123
|Montorie Foster Jr.
|WR
|264
|16
|124
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|268
|16
|125
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|270
|16
|126
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|279
|16
|127
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|290
|16
|128
|Colbie Young
|WR
|291
|16
|129
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|292
|16
|130
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|294
|16
|131
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|295
|16
|132
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|296
Week 1 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is ready to play his first game for the Texans after joining them via trade from the New England Patriots this preseason. With Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the year, Boutte could emerge as the team's second option behind Nico Collins. Since he hasn't played with QB C.J. Stroud very long, though, it's hard to know exactly what his role will be in Week 1 against the Bills.
Last year for the Patriots, Boutte was a home-run threat who was a boom-or-bust play on his way to 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He could be in a similar role for the Texans, which makes him a high-risk play in Week 1, when he's ranked as the No. 58 WR in RotoBaller's rankings.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is without an injury designation for his team's opening game against the hosting Carolina Panthers. Burden sustained a groin injury in early August that derailed his preseason, but he returned to practice ahead of Week 1 and did so at full capacity.
The 22-year-old's late-2025 surge jettisoned him up draft boards this Summer, and rightfully so considering his talent and participation in an ascending, young offense. He'll get a Panthers squad to open the year that has made some improvements on the defensive side, but is by no means a scary matchup.
More so, Burden could be in line for a heavier target share if fellow wideout Rome Odunze (calf) is hampered by a soft-tissue issue picked up last week. For now, fantasy managers can roll out the Missouri native as a high-upside WR3/flex, with the innate ability to break off a big play at a moment's notice. Burden is RotoBaller's PPR WR27 for the first week of play.
Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs is set to make his debut in the burgundy and gold in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 32-year-old wideout spent one season in New England, where he recorded 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 102 targets, playing only 55% of the snaps.
Now another season removed from the torn ACL, Diggs has proven to be a favorite target for Jayden Daniels throughout training camp and will be a heavily featured piece of Washington's passing attack alongside Terry McLaurin. Diggs and the passing offense will be put to the test in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, who allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league last season. Diggs comes in as RotoBaller's WR43 in PPR leagues for Week 1.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker will look to keep things going in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears after an impressive Wild Card round performance against the Rams last season. Coker caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' lone playoff game. Overall, he caught 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.
The 24-year-old signed a three-year, $35 million extension this offseason and is expected to be a big part of Carolina's offense this season. Coker will look to stay hot and has a great matchup against a banged-up Chicago defense that allowed the third most fantasy points to wideouts last season. The Bears defense will also be down two starters in the secondary with safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyle Gordon ruled out.
He enters as RotoBaller's WR47 and ranks 93rd in our top 200 FLEX rankings. With the positive matchup and his strong connection with quarterback Bryce Young, Coker is a strong FLEX option heading into Week 1.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, DJ Moore, DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Carnell Tate, Courtland Sutton, Quentin Johnston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, DJ Moore, DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Carnell Tate, Courtland Sutton, Quentin Johnston:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.