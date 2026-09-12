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NFL Week 1 Same Game Parlay Picks: Best SGP Bets & Player Prop Stacks (2026)

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Lock in the best NFL Week 1 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Same Game Parlays
New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions SGP (+224 FanDuel)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals SGP (+206 FanDuel)
Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers SGP (+284 FanDuel)
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Welcome to NFL Season! The NFL is back, and I couldn't be more excited for the season and all the action that comes along with it. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Tom Vecchio, and I've been in the fantasy/betting industry since 2016. I've spent the last few years with SportsGrid; prior to that, I worked for FanDuel full-time for 5+ years, and prior to that...I was a writer right here at RotoBaller. Yes, a big portion of my start in the industry came right here from 2016-2019.

For this article, we're going to be looking at some SGPs for some of Sunday's games. We know that SGPs can be hard to cash -- they're not your typical -110 bet-- and it's important to approach them responsibly. I would not put your normal unit size on these; decrease it, and look to keep the bankroll under control. We're here to have some fun with these and look for some correlation with the bets, but we don't want to be firing off crazy amounts on parlays, which have a lower chance of cashing.

Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost, and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!

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Week 1 Same Game Parlays

  • New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions (50 total)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (50.5 total)
  • Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (47 total)

 

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions SGP (+224 FanDuel)

Lions -6.5, Total - 50.5 points

The Lions are an offensive powerhouse, and I'm expecting them to start the season on a high note. As touchdown favorites, with an implied team total of 28.25, the points are expected early and often, and we want to cash in on that. I'm not messing with the spread; I'm adding the Lions moneyline as the first leg of this SGP; just come away with the win.

If a team is going to score close to 30 points, we're going to get some touchdowns, and who else should we look to other than two players who were going in the first round of fantasy football drafts this season? Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, both for touchdowns as the other two legs of this SGP.

Gibbs is elite across the board in both the rushing and receiving game, and showed it last season with 18 total touchdowns. He posted a solid 5.03 yards per carry, controlled 57.1% rush share inside the 20-yard line -- which should only increase with David Montgomery gone -- and had a solid 16.0% target share.

For ARSB, he led the Lions with a 28.5% target share last season, a massive 37.5% red zone target share, and an 18.0% end zone target share. If the Lions aren't running the ball in the scoring area, Jared Goff looks to St. Brown at a crazy-high rate.

  • Detroit Lions moneyline
  • Jahmyr Gibbs anytime touchdown
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals SGP (+206 FanDuel)

Bengals -3.5, Total - 50.5 points

With the highest total on the slate, we have to be looking here for some offense.

Both teams have solid implied team totals -- the Bengals at 27 and the Bucs at 23.5 -- and offense is expected all around. This is a super fun spot to target, and this type of overall game environment will be a recurring theme for this article throughout the season. Good offenses, bad defenses, and plenty of yards and scoring.

When it comes to SGPs, I like to look at a player's normal yardage over/under and take it down one or two rungs. Joe Burrow's passing yards prop is at 269.5; I'm going to drop it down to 225+. Baker Mayfield's passing yards prop is at 232.5; I'm going to drop it down to 220+. We expect these quarterbacks to lead the way on offense, but it is Week 1 after all, so seeing them miss a prop wouldn't be a shock. They'll still put up good games, but flying over their yardage doesn't always happen. I'll go with a touch of security and take the lower numbers

Now, we are expecting offense and scoring, so we're looking for plenty of passing touchdowns. Two from Burrow and one from Mayfield. I generally side with both of these teams' passing games rather than their run game. Both teams have their secondaries ranked at 15th or lower per PFF, so they shouldn't have any issues slicing and dicing them.

Finally, we'll add in the best offensive player in this game: Ja'Marr Chase. Again, we look at his main prop of 85.5, and we drop it down a bit. Chase held a massive 32.3% target share last season, along with a 34.42% air yards share. If we're expecting an offensive shootout, all of these players should put up huge yardage this Sunday.

  • Joe Burrow 225+ passing yards
  • Baker Mayfield 200+ passing yards
  • Joe Burrow 2+ passing touchdowns
  • Baker Mayfield 1+ passing touchdowns
  • Ja'Marr Chase 70+ receiving yards

 

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers SGP (+284 FanDuel)

Bears -3.0, Total - 47.5 points

The Chicago Bears are going to score a ton of points this season. The Chicago Bears are going to give up a ton of points this season.

There are high expectations for the Bears this season on offense, after some quotes from head coach Ben Johnson, where he alludes to the team aiming to be the highest-scoring NFL team ever. That is a big goal, and when you have a terrible defense, they're going to have to keep their foot on the gas in every game.

I have high hopes for the Bears this season in terms of betting and fantasy, so they might end up as a recurring guest on this article. I think they're good and the Panthers are kinda frauds. The Panthers making the playoffs last year was a big overperformance, and I'll take them having some regression this season. With that said, the Bears moneyline is the first part.

Next, I'll look to running back D'Andre Swift, who just received a nice contract extension on Friday afternoon. Am I a sucker for a good narrative? Who's to say? But they paid him, and it's time for them to give their main guy the ball and get him to the end zone. Regardless of that fun narrative, the Panthers allowed 16 rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs last season, which was tied for the third-worst in the NFL.

They aren't good against the run game, and that continues with rushing yards allowed, which was 1,808 last season to opposing running backs. That was good for the eighth-most in the NFL, putting Swift in a great spot.

Swift also averaged 18.0 receiving yards per game, so I'll roll with the combined rushing+receiving at his 70+ alt line. Now, if the Bears are going to be scoring all these points, the Panthers are going to have to push things on offense, and that means getting the ball to their best player, Tetairoa McMillan.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year from last season has a nice soft landing spot to start this season, and we're only looking for 40+ yards from him.

  • Chicago Bears moneyline
  • D'Andre Swift anytime touchdown
  • D'Andre Swift 70+ rushing + receiving yards
  • Tetairoa McMillan 40+ receiving yards

 

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