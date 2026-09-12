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Week 1 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Jalen Hurts - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 1 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 is here, and we have a full slate of games on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes is back in action after tearing his ACL in mid-December, as is Daniel Jones, who tore his Achilles in December. For fantasy managers looking for a streamer or second QB in Superflex and 2QB leagues, we've got you covered with our updated fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1. Find out where Mahomes, Jones, and other key quarterbacks such as Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jalen Hurts, and Jordan Love are listed in our quarterback rankings.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Lamar Jackson QB
1 2 Joe Burrow QB
1 3 Josh Allen QB
2 4 Justin Herbert QB
2 5 Jalen Hurts QB
2 6 Dak Prescott QB
2 7 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 8 Baker Mayfield QB
3 9 Caleb Williams QB
3 10 Jared Goff QB
3 11 Jaxson Dart QB
3 12 Jayden Daniels QB
4 13 Matthew Stafford QB
4 14 Brock Purdy QB
4 15 Kyler Murray QB
4 16 Drake Maye QB
4 17 Tyler Shough QB
5 18 Jordan Love QB
5 19 Malik Willis QB
5 20 Bo Nix QB
5 21 Patrick Mahomes II QB
5 22 C.J. Stroud QB
5 23 Daniel Jones QB
5 24 Sam Darnold QB
6 25 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 26 Bryce Young QB
6 27 Cam Ward QB
6 28 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 29 Kirk Cousins QB
6 30 Geno Smith QB
6 31 Cooper Rush QB
6 32 Deshaun Watson QB

 

Week 1 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking to kick off his 2026 season in style as the Packers travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener. Love's 2025 season was a lot like his 2024, with very efficient play, but ultimately saddled by low pass volume that doesn't make his play pop in fantasy football. Yet again, the Packers leaned on Josh Jacobs and the running game, turning Love into a game manager.

The receiving room has condensed in 2026, as Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are in new locales, so the hope is that Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden can condense targets in this offense with some added pass volume. For Week 1, Love is a QB2 option, best suited to start in 2QB leagues rather than single-quarterback leagues.

 

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will look to kick off the season on a high note in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Panthers offense struggled this preseason as Young completed eight of 11 passes for 67 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions in four drives. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions over 16 games in 2025. He failed to crack 200 passing yards in 12 of 16 games.

Despite the inconsistencies, Young is on the Superflex or 2QB league radar against a Bears defense that was 19th against the pass, allowing 234.5 passing yards per game. He comes in as RotoBaller's QB26, and with an over/under of 47.5 points, the 25-year-old might have to air it out to help keep up with the Bears' high-octane offense. Despite the decent matchup, Young is mainly an option in Superflex and 2QB formats and is considered a risky streamer in single-QB leagues heading into Week 1.

 

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Playing in his Minnesota Vikings debut, quarterback Kyler Murray should be considered a high-end Superflex option in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Always a rushing threat, the veteran QB is perhaps the biggest fantasy wild card of the season. Murray has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback four times before, but he missed 21 games across the past three seasons, and his ADP plummeted after he posted career lows in just five games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.

Yet, at age 29, the former Oklahoma star is in his prime and in the most favorable situation of his career. Murray is playing alongside a strong supporting cast, including All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback-friendly head coach Kevin O'Connell, and the Vikings are making a one-year bet that the former No. 1 overall pick can revitalize his career in the same ecosystem that revived Sam Darnold. For now, Murray is a high-ceiling option in Superflex leagues, but his value could improve considerably if he jumpstarts the Minnesota offense. He's RotoBaller's No. 15 quarterback in Week 1.


Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign that was derailed by injuries. The 25-year-old started only seven games and only played four full games, and his completion percentage fell from the historic 69% mark in his rookie season to 60.6% in 2025. Daniels enters the 2026 regular season fully healthy and motivated to produce with a revamped pass-catching group, headlined by the addition of veteran WR Stefon Diggs, along with third-round rookie WR Antonio Williams, TE Chig Okonkwo, and RB Rachaad White.

The loss of star LT Laremy Tunsil (triceps) is a major blow, but Daniels also led Washington to a top-5 offense without him two seasons ago. The LSU product faces a strong challenge on the road in Philadelphia in Week 1, where he last took the field more than one season ago in the 2024-25 NFC Championship Game. Facing the vaunted Super Bowl-winning Eagles defense three times as a rookie, Daniels averaged 24.29 fantasy points per game in those matchups. The Eagles' defense again looks primed to be one of the best in football after allowing the fewest passing touchdowns last season, but Daniels still projects favorably due to his dual-threat ability. Daniels ranks as RotoBaller's QB12 for Week 1.

 

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts enters his seventh season in the NFL in 2026, and his first under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion - whom Hurts recently referred to as a "North Star." Hurts and the Eagles take on the NFC East rival Washington Commanders in Week 1. Hurts finished the 2025 season as the No. 9 quarterback in total fantasy points, and the No. 7 quarterback in fantasy points-per-game. He saw an increase in his passing production in 2025, as he threw for 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns in 16 games last year (compared to 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games in 2024), but his rushing production decreased significantly.

In 2024, Hurts amassed 631 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, but those numbers dipped to 421 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. He only threw six interceptions last season, but he also lost four fumbles. Hurts also lost his No. 1 target from the 2025 season after the Eagles traded A.J. Brown (121 targets in 2025) to the New England Patriots in June.

Hurts will rely on DeVonta Smith (who had similar production to Brown in 2025), Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, and others in 2026. The Commanders ranked near the bottom of the NFL in passing yards allowed per game in 2025 (242.5), checking in at 28th. Hurts ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 quarterback heading into the 2026 campaign. He is a must-start player for Week 1 and a strong DFS option as well.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
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Choose From The Top Ranked Players
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, and Tyler Shough. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, and Tyler Shough:

Jared Goff
vs
Caleb Williams
Jared Goff
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jared Goff
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jared Goff
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jared Goff
vs
Kyler Murray
Jared Goff
vs
Justin Herbert
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Shough
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jared Goff
vs
Malik Willis
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jared Goff
vs
Sam Darnold
Jared Goff
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jared Goff
vs
Cam Ward
Jared Goff
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jared Goff
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jared Goff
vs
Geno Smith
Jared Goff
vs
Cooper Rush
Caleb Williams
vs
Baker Mayfield
Caleb Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
vs
Jaxson Dart
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Caleb Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Caleb Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
vs
Tyler Shough
Caleb Williams
vs
Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
vs
Malik Willis
Caleb Williams
vs
Bo Nix
Caleb Williams
vs
C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
vs
Sam Darnold
Caleb Williams
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Williams
vs
Cam Ward
Caleb Williams
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
vs
Geno Smith
Caleb Williams
vs
Cooper Rush
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Sam Darnold
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Cooper Rush
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jalen Hurts
vs
Justin Herbert
Jalen Hurts
vs
Dak Prescott
Jalen Hurts
vs
Josh Allen
Jalen Hurts
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jalen Hurts
vs
Joe Burrow
Jalen Hurts
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jalen Hurts
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jalen Hurts
vs
Caleb Williams
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jalen Hurts
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalen Hurts
vs
Brock Purdy
Jalen Hurts
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Hurts
vs
Drake Maye
Jalen Hurts
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Hurts
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Hurts
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Hurts
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Hurts
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jalen Hurts
vs
Cam Ward
Jalen Hurts
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalen Hurts
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jalen Hurts
vs
Geno Smith
Jalen Hurts
vs
Cooper Rush
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kyler Murray
Jayden Daniels
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jayden Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jayden Daniels
vs
Cam Ward
Jayden Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Cam Ward
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Love
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Bryce Young
Jordan Love
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Ward
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaxson Dart
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaxson Dart
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kyler Murray
Jaxson Dart
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
vs
Drake Maye
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyler Shough
Jaxson Dart
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
vs
Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jaxson Dart
vs
Sam Darnold
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jaxson Dart
vs
Cam Ward
Jaxson Dart
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jaxson Dart
vs
Geno Smith
Jaxson Dart
vs
Cooper Rush
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cooper Rush
Daniel Jones
vs
C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
vs
Sam Darnold
Daniel Jones
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Daniel Jones
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Daniel Jones
vs
Bo Nix
Daniel Jones
vs
Bryce Young
Daniel Jones
vs
Malik Willis
Daniel Jones
vs
Cam Ward
Daniel Jones
vs
Jordan Love
Daniel Jones
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyler Shough
Daniel Jones
vs
Kirk Cousins
Daniel Jones
vs
Drake Maye
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
vs
Kyler Murray
Daniel Jones
vs
Cooper Rush
Daniel Jones
vs
Brock Purdy
Daniel Jones
vs
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
vs
Matthew Stafford
Daniel Jones
vs
Lamar Jackson
Daniel Jones
vs
Joe Burrow
Daniel Jones
vs
Josh Allen
Daniel Jones
vs
Justin Herbert
Daniel Jones
vs
Dak Prescott
Daniel Jones
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Daniel Jones
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Genius Analyzed Thousands of Drafts..
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 1
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em


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Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
CFB

Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
De'Zhaun Stribling

Likely to Miss Time
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Catches TD In Reunion With 49ers
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
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