RotoBaller's updated Week 1 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.
Week 1 is here, and we have a full slate of games on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes is back in action after tearing his ACL in mid-December, as is Daniel Jones, who tore his Achilles in December. For fantasy managers looking for a streamer or second QB in Superflex and 2QB leagues, we've got you covered with our updated fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1. Find out where Mahomes, Jones, and other key quarterbacks such as Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jalen Hurts, and Jordan Love are listed in our quarterback rankings.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 1 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|2
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|3
|Josh Allen
|QB
|2
|4
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|2
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|2
|6
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|7
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|8
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|3
|9
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|10
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|11
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|3
|12
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|4
|13
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|14
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|4
|15
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|16
|Drake Maye
|QB
|4
|17
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|5
|18
|Jordan Love
|QB
|5
|19
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|20
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|21
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|5
|22
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|23
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|5
|24
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|6
|25
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|6
|26
|Bryce Young
|QB
|6
|27
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|28
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|6
|29
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|6
|30
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|31
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|6
|32
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
Week 1 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking to kick off his 2026 season in style as the Packers travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener. Love's 2025 season was a lot like his 2024, with very efficient play, but ultimately saddled by low pass volume that doesn't make his play pop in fantasy football. Yet again, the Packers leaned on Josh Jacobs and the running game, turning Love into a game manager.
The receiving room has condensed in 2026, as Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are in new locales, so the hope is that Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden can condense targets in this offense with some added pass volume. For Week 1, Love is a QB2 option, best suited to start in 2QB leagues rather than single-quarterback leagues.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will look to kick off the season on a high note in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Panthers offense struggled this preseason as Young completed eight of 11 passes for 67 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions in four drives. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions over 16 games in 2025. He failed to crack 200 passing yards in 12 of 16 games.
Despite the inconsistencies, Young is on the Superflex or 2QB league radar against a Bears defense that was 19th against the pass, allowing 234.5 passing yards per game. He comes in as RotoBaller's QB26, and with an over/under of 47.5 points, the 25-year-old might have to air it out to help keep up with the Bears' high-octane offense. Despite the decent matchup, Young is mainly an option in Superflex and 2QB formats and is considered a risky streamer in single-QB leagues heading into Week 1.
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
Playing in his Minnesota Vikings debut, quarterback Kyler Murray should be considered a high-end Superflex option in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Always a rushing threat, the veteran QB is perhaps the biggest fantasy wild card of the season. Murray has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback four times before, but he missed 21 games across the past three seasons, and his ADP plummeted after he posted career lows in just five games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.
Yet, at age 29, the former Oklahoma star is in his prime and in the most favorable situation of his career. Murray is playing alongside a strong supporting cast, including All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback-friendly head coach Kevin O'Connell, and the Vikings are making a one-year bet that the former No. 1 overall pick can revitalize his career in the same ecosystem that revived Sam Darnold. For now, Murray is a high-ceiling option in Superflex leagues, but his value could improve considerably if he jumpstarts the Minnesota offense. He's RotoBaller's No. 15 quarterback in Week 1.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign that was derailed by injuries. The 25-year-old started only seven games and only played four full games, and his completion percentage fell from the historic 69% mark in his rookie season to 60.6% in 2025. Daniels enters the 2026 regular season fully healthy and motivated to produce with a revamped pass-catching group, headlined by the addition of veteran WR Stefon Diggs, along with third-round rookie WR Antonio Williams, TE Chig Okonkwo, and RB Rachaad White.
The loss of star LT Laremy Tunsil (triceps) is a major blow, but Daniels also led Washington to a top-5 offense without him two seasons ago. The LSU product faces a strong challenge on the road in Philadelphia in Week 1, where he last took the field more than one season ago in the 2024-25 NFC Championship Game. Facing the vaunted Super Bowl-winning Eagles defense three times as a rookie, Daniels averaged 24.29 fantasy points per game in those matchups. The Eagles' defense again looks primed to be one of the best in football after allowing the fewest passing touchdowns last season, but Daniels still projects favorably due to his dual-threat ability. Daniels ranks as RotoBaller's QB12 for Week 1.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts enters his seventh season in the NFL in 2026, and his first under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion - whom Hurts recently referred to as a "North Star." Hurts and the Eagles take on the NFC East rival Washington Commanders in Week 1. Hurts finished the 2025 season as the No. 9 quarterback in total fantasy points, and the No. 7 quarterback in fantasy points-per-game. He saw an increase in his passing production in 2025, as he threw for 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns in 16 games last year (compared to 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games in 2024), but his rushing production decreased significantly.
In 2024, Hurts amassed 631 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, but those numbers dipped to 421 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. He only threw six interceptions last season, but he also lost four fumbles. Hurts also lost his No. 1 target from the 2025 season after the Eagles traded A.J. Brown (121 targets in 2025) to the New England Patriots in June.
Hurts will rely on DeVonta Smith (who had similar production to Brown in 2025), Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, and others in 2026. The Commanders ranked near the bottom of the NFL in passing yards allowed per game in 2025 (242.5), checking in at 28th. Hurts ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 quarterback heading into the 2026 campaign. He is a must-start player for Week 1 and a strong DFS option as well.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, and Tyler Shough. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, and Tyler Shough:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.