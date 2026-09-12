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Weekend Players To Cut for Week 1 Lineups - Romeo Doubs, Malik Davis, George Holani, Tank Dell, Zach Charbonnet, Jalen McMillan, Josh Jacobs, Makai Lemon, Sam Darnold

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Romeo Doubs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL, Injury News

Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 1 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Sam Darnold, Romeo Doubs, and more.

In This Article hide
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 1?
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Waiver Wire Articles
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. With two NFL games behind us and a busy Sunday slate ahead, let's check our rosters and cut ties with any injured or underperforming players.

In this "Pre-Week 1 edition, we will spotlight some major injuries such as Malik Davis, Sam Darnold, and De'Zhaun Stribling, and some underperforming players such as Rashid Shaheed and Romeo Doubs.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 1 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 1?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Pos. Ros. % Baller Move
1 Malik Davis RB 5 Drop in All Leagues
2 Fernando Mendoza QB 15 Drop in All Leagues
3 Isiah Pacheco RB 20 Drop in All Leagues
4 James Conner RB 10 Drop in All Leagues
5 Tua Tagovailoa QB 5 Drop in All Leagues
6 Cyrus Allen WR 5 Drop in All Leagues
7 Deshaun Watson QB 5 Drop in All Leagues
8 Travis Hunter WR 20 Drop in All Leagues (non-IDP)
9 George Holani RB 5 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Jalen McMillan WR 15 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Chig Okonkwo TE 35 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Sam Darnold QB 35 Hold in two-QB leagues
13 Tank Dell WR 20 Handcuff/Upside Stash in Most Leagues
14 Kaleb Johnson RB 10 Handcuff/Upside Stash in Most Leagues
15 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 20 Handcuff/Upside Stash in Most Leagues
16 Keaton Mitchell RB 40 Handcuff/Upside Stash in Most Leagues
17 Zach Charbonnet RB 50 Handcuff/Upside Stash in Most Leagues
18 Green Bay Packers D/ST 20 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
19 Baltimore Ravens D/ST 80 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
20 Rashid Shaheed WR 50 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
21 Alvin Kamara RB 25 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
22 Terrance Ferguson TE 25 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
23 Hunter Henry TE 55 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
24 Mike Washington Jr. RB 55 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
25 Romeo Doubs WR 55 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
26 Keenan Allen WR 30 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
27 Jordyn Tyson WR 55 Hold
28 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 75 Hold
29 Jakobi Meyers WR 50 Hold
30 Makai Lemon WR 70 Hold
31 Josh Jacobs RB 80 Hold
32 Matthew Stafford QB 90 Hold

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Malik Davis, RB, Dallas Cowboys (Cut List Ranking No. 1)

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (undisclosed) was carted off the practice field on Friday due to an injury, a source told Clarence Hill Jr. of All City DLLS. The Cowboys are looking into the severity of Davis' injury, but it does not look good for him playing on Sunday night in the Week 1 season opener against the division-rival New York Giants at the moment.

The Cowboys surprisingly cut both Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah at the end of training camp, giving Davis a clear path to full-time RB2 duties in Dallas in 2026 behind starter Javonte Williams. The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent from Florida did not play at all in 2024 but returned to carry the ball 52 times in 2025 for 250 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played, adding two receptions for 16 yards.

If Davis' injury requires a lengthy absence, Emari Demercado would become the next man up for the Cowboys behind Williams and a priority handcuff pickup off the waiver wire. Stay tuned for an update on Davis' injury.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Atlanta Falcons (Cut List Ranking No. 5)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers after popping up on Thursday's injury report with an oblique injury, as reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Tagovailoa signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Falcons after being released by the Dolphins. Following a rocky training camp and preseason that began with back spasms, he was recently named the Week 1 starter, as 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. (knee) continues to work his way back from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 season.

Penix, who is still listed as the fourth quarterback on the team's unofficial depth chart, has been a full practice participant to begin the week, so there is a chance he could now step into the Week 1 starting role.

If not, the Falcons will begin the year with either Cooper Rush or undrafted rookie Jack Strand under center. A report from The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad (citing Pro Football Talk) suggests that there is a "strong possibility" that Tagovailoa is released if/when he is replaced as the starting QB. Now that more injury issues have popped up for the former first-rounder, he might not even end up taking a single snap in a regular-season game for Atlanta.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 12)

Tests showed that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (hip) has an unusual muscle strain in his hip area that he suffered on the first offensive drive of Wednesday's season-opening win over the New England Patriots, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. There is no consideration at this point of putting Darnold on Injured Reserve, but his timetable for a return remains to be determined.

Reports earlier suggested that the Seahawks "dodged a bullet" with Darnold's right-hip injury, but he might not be out of the woods yet. The 29-year-old signal-caller is expected to miss the Week 2 contest against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but if he recovers nicely, he could be in play for Week 3 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Still, the consensus is that Darnold avoided a long-term injury. Until he can return, backup Drew Lock will be thrust into starting duties for the Seahawks. In Week 2 versus the Cardinals, he should only be a fantasy streaming option in deep two-QB superflex formats.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers (Cut List Ranking No. 28)

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) will likely miss time, according to Ian Rapoport. Stribling limped off the field, went to the medical tent, returned, and then went down with a non-contact injury that appeared to be significant. The good news is that head coach Kyle Shanahan deemed it an ankle injury and that his Achilles tendon was intact.

The rookie receiver was held without a target against the Los Angeles Rams but led the 49ers wideouts in snaps after three drives, playing more than Mike EvansDeebo Samuel, and Demarcus Robinson, all of whom scored touchdowns in Week 1. While we won't know the full diagnosis until the team returns to the States, fantasy managers shouldn't drop the young, talented receiver.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers (Cut List Rankings No. 31)

The NFL issued a statement on Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs on Thursday after he pleaded no contest in court to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property, according to Mark Maske of Front Office Sports. "We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.

There is no change to his status as he remains on the Commissioner's Exempt list." The NFL will continue to investigate Jacobs, but until his legal process plays out, we might not have a clear picture of how much time he will miss. For now, the 28-year-old will stay on the exempt list and will not be eligible to play in Week 1 this Sunday against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings.

He should remain stashed in all fantasy football leagues in the meantime, with MarShawn Lloyd the favorite for RB1 duties in Green Bay for as long as he remains out. Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks should also work in change-of-pace roles, but Lloyd should have the most fantasy upside as an explosive runner out of the backfield.

He is currently rostered in 89% of Yahoo leagues and should be started in all leagues in the season opener against Minnesota.

 

Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers and more throughout the week.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Sneaky Bench Stashes: Weekend Waiver Wire
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 1
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes


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